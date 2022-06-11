Local News
Local Clergy, Moms Demand Action and others join local political committee to rally for sensible gun control reforms
Messages printed on T-shirts worn and homemade signs held by many of those gathered at the Village Commons/Gazebo area at the center of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District at 1:00 pm Saturday afternoon, June 11, said it all:
“How Many DEAD CHILDREN are ENOUGH?”
“Love Children NOT GUNS’
“I want to Go to my grandson’s Graduation, Not his funeral”
“This teacher has had ENOUGH”
“Thoughts and Prayers are NOT ENOUGH! COMMON SENSE GUN REFORM NOW!
“We want Common Sense Gun Control! Red Flag Law, Secure Gun Storage, Raise Age Limit for Buying …
And one referencing a famous victim of gun violence’s song of hope for a better future: “Imagine …no gun violence” with an image of John Lennon’s characteristic round, wire-rim glasses left on the ground outside his NYC home after he was shot in the back by a deranged religious zealot in 1980.
Event organizers and speakers acknowledging the victims, both children and adults, of the recent wave of mass shooting murders across America made it clear this was NOT a rally to violate anyone’s 2nd Amendment right to own and bear arms. In fact, some speakers acknowledged being gun owners themselves.
Rather, it was a call for the United States Congress, particularly the Senate now that a majority of the House of Representatives has forwarded a Gun Reform Bill on to the Senate, to follow the will of a majority of the American public, including gun owners, for “sensible” gun reform. Depending on which poll you reference, estimates are from 53% of Americans favoring stricter gun laws than exist today, to an even higher percentage favoring stricter measures on the purchase of semi-automatic weapons.
In addition to remembering the names of the dead from a Uvalde, Texas elementary school to a grocery store in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, recent youthful suicides utilizing firearms were recalled by speakers to point out the necessity of more comprehensive, sensible regulations around the ownership and possession of firearms.
But one overarching question remains: Is the for-profit sale of guns lobby really still powerful enough and so deep into the pockets of enough American politicians, to dictate our gun control laws in the face of the repeated mass murder of, not only adults but elementary school children, as well as the above-referenced increase in teen suicides?
It would seem we are about to find out.
Saturday’s event was hosted by the Warren County Democratic Committee, which was joined by several pro-gun law reform groups including Moms Demand Action and Be Smart for Kids. Speakers included event moderator and current WC Democratic Committee Chairman Paul Miller, a teacher who “has had enough” Nancy Smith, Moms Demand Action’s Katie and Mike Fox, Amanda Gorman and Rebecca Altizer, and Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Pastor Chenoweth took an interesting perspective on the biblical story of God asking Abraham to sacrifice his beloved son to prove his devotion to his Creator. Has it been read wrong in modern spiritual teaching, she asked. Rather than wait for God to bail him out of such a sacrifice, should Abraham’s answer have been, “No, I will not sacrifice my child to prove devotion to you because the God I worship would not ask for such a sacrifice,” Pastor Chenoweth asked.
“Maybe this ancient story is a lesson that the God of love and light and life and justice wants us to value the lives of our children and other innocent people more than anything else. And I think that’s the lesson that all the Scripture teaches. And yet over and over again, as a nation we sacrifice our children … We sacrifice our young people when we decide as a nation that mental health care is too expensive. And the bodies of our children are quite literally being sacrificed to the idea that untrained, civilian 18-year-olds should freely carry AR-15s and other weapons of war …”
See her remarks in full and those of all other speakers, including teacher Nancy Smith’s emotional opening statement recalling the names of the Robb Elementary School dead, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Past employees of Warren Memorial Hospital gather for reunion
Past employees of Warren Memorial Hospital gathered on June 11, 2022, at the park at Bing Crosby Stadium to enjoy food and memories.
Cheryl Rakes, a retired Warren Hospital nurse had the idea for this reunion. She said, ” the response has been overwhelming. I put up the idea on Facebook, and it just took off.”
Of course, she had some help from other retired employees and friends, but the sentiment at the reunion was Cheryl did all the hard work, and they thanked her for all the effort. They all said it was a great event and they’ll come again.
Cheryl added, “We’ve had responses from 165 people who want to come, and some as far as Florida.”
The Royal Examiner wants to thank all the employees of our hospitals and first responders as you work long and hard hours, and long shifts. You see all kinds of things, some good and some bad, and we want you to know our community appreciates you and cherishes you.
Front Royal Soccer Association gives awards, gears up for summer skills camp
The Front Royal Soccer Association (FRSA) has named Matt Bradley, of the U10 Terminators, as Coach of the Season. “Bradley has coached several seasons and is always willing to step up for the kids to ensure they have playing time,” said FRSA President Church Reinhard.
Several factors go into a selection for the honor, including input from players and parents, via a survey, as well as FRSA board member input. Bradley, said Reinhard in a written release, had high marks for character and integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship, and excellence on the field.
At the June 4th Soccer Showcase event, the FRSA awarded $1000 scholarships to Warren County High School graduates Evie Blodgett and Anthony Carter. Blodgett will attend Shepherd University in the fall, studying nursing. Carter is headed to George Mason University and will major in computer science.
Winners of the soccer tournament include:
- U10 – Fleas – Coach Ed Dawkins
- U12 – Wolves – Coach Chuck Campbell
- U14 – Knuckleheads – Coach Lee Pearson
- U19 – Lightning – Coach Chris Gobie
For youth wishing to improve their soccer skills over the summer, an upcoming camp is scheduled each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. between June 14th and August 4th at the soccerplex.
Additionally, attendees can participate in two Saturday scrimmages, slated for June 25th and July 30th, from 9-11 a.m.
Reinhard said the summer camp will focus on skills such as movements to beat opponents, cuts, and turns, receiving techniques, shooting, and finishing, among other skills. He said each participant should see improvement in his/her abilities and skills.
More information about our camp can be found on our FRSA Summer Camp page found here: https://www.frontroyalsoccer.com/content/1436/Summer-Camp
Registration for the camp will remain open until June 26th, which is two weeks after the first camp session. The cost of the camp is $250.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 13 – 17, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Left lane closures for ditch cleaning, Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 23.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Jurassic Park Motorpool on Main Street Front Royal
The Jurassic Park Motorpool Capital Division is here once again on Main Street! They’ll be there on the evening of Friday the 10th and all day Saturday the 11th! Bring your family and friends and join in the festivities!
The Royal Cinemas is showing the #JurassicWorldDominion movie all this week.
Go to the Royal Cinema website for showtime on Saturday and Sunday: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Meet Eagle Scout Caleb Michael Holmes – BSA Troop 4, Front Royal, Virginia
On Wednesday, June 9, 2022, Boy Scout Troop 4 conferred the title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, to Caleb Michael Holmes.
Caleb stood before proud family members and friends, and many fellow scouts at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal as he was pinned with the Eagle Scout medal and a new neckerchief with the emblazoned eagle, representing the best efforts and values of the BSA. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process, and has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.
Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.
Four Nobel Prize laureates are known to be Eagle Scouts. Twelve Eagle Scouts have been awarded the Medal of Honor. At least forty astronauts earned the rank as a youth, including Neil Armstrong and Charles Duke, both of whom walked on the Moon.
Scoutmaster Jim Naccash said, “Troop 4 is sponsored by the Front Royal Rotary Club and we meet each Monday night from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in the basement of the First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st Street, here in Front Royal.” He also invites boys 10 1/2 or finished 5th grade to visit a meeting and see if this is something that would be of interest to them.
Caleb’s parents, Mike and Heather Holmes are very proud of their son and his accomplishments. His grandparents, Dean and Judy Brainard, from Claremont, California, and uncle Benjamin Brainard from Oregon, came for Caleb’s high school graduation from Padre Pio Academy and his Eagle Scout pinning.
The Foundation of Scouting
Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.
Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.
Scout Mission: The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Watch the ceremony below.
Loudoun County High School student and Front Royal student glider pilot to compete for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen
Amelia “Mia” Anderson, age 16 and rising junior at Loudoun County High School will compete for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen later this month. Anderson is the reigning Miss Skyline Drive’s Outstanding Teen.
Anderson, an Honor Roll student, also serves as a cadet in the Loudoun County High School NJROTC. Her father has served as a pilot with Southwest Airlines for 22 years. Following in her father’s footsteps, Anderson aspires to become a commercial pilot. At just 16 years old, she is training with Skyline Soaring Club of Front Royal, VA, to obtain her private pilot’s license in Gliders. Her flight training has been funded through scholarships earned from Skyline Soaring Educational Foundation and Soaring Society of America. Amelia has successfully passed her FAA written exam, she has solo’ed in the glider, and is preparing for her final practical checkride to complete the process earning her private pilots license in Gliders.
Her platform for the pageant is “Soaring to Your Dreams: Inspiring and Mentoring Girls in Aviation.” Anderson shares that according to the FAA, in 2022 roughly 7% of pilots are women, and only 3.6% of airline captains are women. Her mission is to inspire young girls to pursue whatever career dreams they may have and to feel empowered doing so in male-dominated fields, such as aviation. Anderson is active with the Old Dominion Ninety-Nines, Ninety-Nines International, Women in Aviation International and the Capital Region Chapter of Women in Aviation. These organizations of women pilots promote the advancement of aviation through education, scholarships, and mutual support while honoring the unique history of women in aviation. Amelia is also mentoring local Girl Scout Troops in earning their Aviation Badges.
The Miss Virginia and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions are part of the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading providers of scholarships for young women. The pageant will be held June 23 – 25 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA. Competition begins at 7:00 each evening and tickets are available online.
