Local conservatives gather in Middletown to celebrate 234th anniversary of the US Constitution

Constitution Day with Winsome Sears turned out to be more about the Constitution than Winsome.

The program opened with the National Anthem sung by Brent Woodall. Reverend Al Woods followed with the Invocation.

The first of three highlights were provided by John Massoud, an Afghan descendant, who, with great emotion and sincerity, thanked the United States for the 20 years of service to the people of Afghanistan. More emphatically, John paid tribute to and mourned the loss of the 13 United States military members who were killed in Kabul on August 24, 2021.

John was followed by Liberty Man, Bishop Larry Johnson, who described the sacrifices and dedication of our Founders en route to our Constitution. Liberty Man was introduced by George Washington portrayed by, Dale Carpenter, who was appropriately attired in the uniform of the Continental Army.

In the absence of Winsome, former Senatorial candidate and Iraqi war veteran, Daniel Gade read a letter of endorsement of Winsome Sears from Ollie North. Gade followed with a history lesson comparing Presidential moral courage among Presidents Lincoln, Reagan, and Biden. He drew a stark contrast among them with President Biden getting a zero.

It was a pleasant evening hosted by the Wayside Inn and funded by LtGen Bill Keys and Bill Hammack. There was free pulled pork barbeque w/ trimmings and a cash bar. Music was provided by the Steel Peach band.