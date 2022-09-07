Local News
Local Edward Jones branches collect food for area food banks
During the summer months, the Front Royal Edward Jones branches collected non-perishable food from clients to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“We thought it was a great way to engage with our clients to help neighbors who need food,” said Greg Demski. “Our firm’s purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. There is a lot of attention on the need for food during the winter holidays, but we know the need is year-round. This project was a great way to partner with our clients to better our local community.”
The Front Royal Edward Jones financial advisors are Bret Hrbek, Greg Demski, Lloyd Knight, Bryon Biggs, and Chuck Nagelvoort.
On Friday, September 2, Edward Jones team members from Warren, Frederick, Clarke, and Shenandoah Counties delivered 1,110 pounds of food to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“We look forward to continuing our efforts to participate in the communities we serve individually, as representatives of Edward Jones and partners with our clients and neighbors,” said Hrbek To learn more about Edward Jones efforts around the country, visit Purpose Inclusion and Citizenship | Edward Jones.
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
Messages sent over the popular social media app “SnapChat” alluded to someone coming to Admiral Byrd Middle School with the intent to cause harm to others. Those original messages were shared numerous times with other students, some of whom showed their parents, who contacted Frederick County Public Schools officials and the sheriff’s office.
After an initial investigation and assessment, these threats were not believed to be credible. Even so, out of an abundance of caution, extra resources were deployed for this morning’s return to school from the Labor Day weekend. These precautions are being maintained as FCSO’s School Safety Division continues with this investigation.
Anyone with information about these threats, or the person(s) responsible, is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office or school officials.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Valley Health CEO Nantz named to Virginia Business “2022 Power List”
Mark Nantz, President, and CEO of Winchester-based Valley Health System has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s third annual “Virginia 500” listing of top leaders in the Commonwealth. He is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the Healthcare/Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector.
Nantz joined Valley Health in 2020, in the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his early efforts focused on ensuring a culture of employee and patient safety, financial stability, and strong connection to purpose. As a passionate advocate for Valley Health’s caregivers, he secured Board approval for two paycheck protection measures at a time when many health systems were electing instead to lay off employees and was a leading voice in the debate regarding healthcare employee vaccination.
The Virginia 500 is “like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” Editor Richard Foster explained in the August 31 special issue. “We strive to inventory the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in Virginia across 20 major sectors.” Individuals are not nominated but are selected after research by the editorial staff.
“I’m honored to be among this broad, distinguished group of leaders who are making a difference in the lives of Virginians,” Nantz said. “I love what I do, and am very proud of all our caregivers, in every location, who are committed to serving our community and ensuring our patients receive high quality, compassionate care.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Make Labor Day weekend a celebration for all Virginians by putting traffic safety first
As students head back to school and Virginians celebrate this last stretch of summer, Virginia State Police is urging those traveling this weekend to do so safely and responsibly. It is imperative for motorists to stay alert, drive sober and wear their seatbelts during the Labor Day holiday weekend and every day, all year long.
“Last Labor Day, fatal crashes were half of what they were in 2020,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Because one traffic fatality is too many, I challenge Virginians to achieve zero fatal traffic crashes this holiday weekend. The recipe is easy: ditch distractions, drive sober, comply with posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt and be patient.”
Virginia State Police will have all available uniformed personnel on patrol over the 2022 Labor Day weekend conducting traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state‐sponsored, traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
The 2021 Labor Day weekend saw a reduction in fatal crashes across the Commonwealth. A total of 10 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2021 four‐day, holiday statistical counting period, compared to 20 deaths in 2020 and 17 deaths in 2019*.
State police is also actively participating in the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, an anti‐DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). State police is one of nearly 95 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through the end of the year in an effort to prevent and deter impaired driving and DUI/DUID‐related crashes.
“When Virginians choose to get behind the wheel after drinking, they risk their lives and the lives of others,” said Col. Settle. “Virginians statewide can expect to see more state and local law enforcement on the Commonwealth’s roadways through the Labor Day holiday as we seek to deter and apprehend impaired drivers through DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols.”
With the increased patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. Drivers are required to cautiously pass an emergency vehicle when unable to safely move over a lane. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
At Samuels Public Library patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including: the Science Scouts STEM program; Wonderbooks, audio-enabled picture books for developing readers; a monthly Genealogy Club; and What the Tech, a weekly drop-in technical assistance program for adults.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” says Michelle Ross, Library Director. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as a weekly Music and Movement for Babies, Story times, and Discuss This—a discussion group for teens.”
During September, Samuels Public Library will host Library Card Sign-up Month activities, including: weekly prize drawings for checking out materials and a month-long Reading Bingo for ages 0-18 featuring special grand prizes. The library will also celebrate its 70th anniversary as Samuels Public Library. It was renamed in 1952 after Dr. Bernard Samuels donated a building to house the library. To commemorate our platinum anniversary as Samuels Public Library, a special edition platinum library card will be available.
Samuels Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Watersnake
Although we primarily see aquatic turtles accidentally hooked by anglers, other aquatic reptiles are at risk too!
This Northern Watersnake was brought into care after catching a hook in the upper jaw. During the patient’s full exam, it was also noticed that the tail tip was broken, necrotic, and in need of amputation. Other than these small injuries, this snake was bright, alert, and feisty.
Radiographs taken to assess tail damage also revealed that this snake will soon be a mom! Northern water snakes are viviparous, meaning that they give birth to live young rather than laying eggs. This species gives birth this time of year and can have litters of up to 50! We are hopeful that we will be able to release this snake before she gives birth so that her babies can be born in the wild.
Believed to be a venomous Cottonmouth by the finder, this water snake is actually entirely harmless. In fact, we don’t even have Cottonmouths in our area—they are only found in the southeastern portion of the state.
There are many myths and misunderstandings surrounding venomous snake ID, so the best way to stay safe is to keep your distance, snap a photo from a distance, and allow the snake to continue on its way safely!
The Virginia Herpetological Society’s website has great information on how to identify different species of snakes. Always use caution when containing any snake species for care, especially if you are not confident in the species identification.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
