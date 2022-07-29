Local News
Local graduate receives $3000 scholarship from Town’s electric provider American Municipal Power
One Warren County High School graduate has received a $3000 scholarship from American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP). AMP is the provider of electricity to the Town of Front Royal. Last November, the Town announced the availability of several scholarships available to graduating seniors in Warren County.
The requirements for the scholarship set the bar relatively high. The applicants must be a graduating high school senior who has met all of the basic college or technical school entrance requirements and have a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six (6) semesters and send a short essay on electricity or green initiatives.
The winner of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship for this year was Ian Hoelsher. Ian graduated from Warren County High School in 2022 and plans to attend Virginia Tech to study engineering.
Ian was extremely involved in school and community activities. Some highlights include:
- National Honor Society
- Student Government Association and was Vice-President all four years
- Played soccer and was team captain all four years
- Volunteered for many community activities and programs
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed $408,000 in scholarship awards. This scholarship program aims to encourage high school students in the communities they serve to further their education and create awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field. Harry E. Phillips, Director of Marketing for AMP, announced at the Town Council meeting on July 25, 2022, the winner of the scholarship and presented the scholarship check. Ian could not be present, but Town Manager Steven Hicks assured Royal Examiner that Ian would be receiving his scholarship check soon.
Crime/Court
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne reacts to July civil litigation results ordering total of over $13.35 million paid to the County Economic Development Authority
As noted in our lead story on the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA) versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company civil liability case result (See: Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran), involved players on the plaintiff’s side deferred to current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne for a reaction, not only to the Tran/ITFederal result, but a month in which four civil liability cases went the EDA’s way. After a day of reflection on this month’s civil liability trials, much of which he watched in the courtroom, often with other EDA board members, this is what Browne told Royal Examiner:
“As part of the Jennifer McDonald lawsuits, the EDA successfully sued six defendants this month in four civil jury trials and was awarded about $13 million in compensatory damages, $400,000 in punitive damages, and $75,000 in damages for statutory conspiracy. There will be additional civil trials in March 2023.
“The EDA’s main responsibility in these lawsuits is to recover assets that rightfully belong to the EDA and ultimately to the residents of Warren County. It’s a work in progress, but I’m pleased with the outcomes. Every defendant was found liable on multiple charges. Every defendant has to pay. A jury found that the EDA Board of Directors with oversight responsibility of Jennifer McDonald wasn’t negligent in retaining her as it took immediate steps after finding solid evidence of her misbehavior.
“But that isn’t the whole story. Members of the EDA Board were present on every day of every trial. We were impressed with the juries and Judge Albertson. Jury members listened attentively, took notes, and showed in their verdicts that they had a command of the facts in each case. Judge Albertson was fair to both sides of each case and did a good job of managing each trial. Prior members of the EDA Board, prior staff EDA members, a former county administrator, and former members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors all stepped up to testify and do their civic duty. We can be proud that our judicial system still works.
“The criminal process moves forward in other venues. In the meantime, some measure of justice is present in the jury verdicts in Warren County this month. For that, we are grateful.”
Coupled with the out-of-court “no-fault” settlement agreement with McDonald for an estimated $9 million in real estate assets, the courts have now ordered the return of $22 million to $23 million in assets to the EDA. At various points in the investigation into alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between 2014 and 2018, the total involved amount has been cited from $21 million to $26 million. There have been significant legal fees involved, perhaps $6 million or more. But in the wake of this month’s results, it appears the EDA’s contracted civil counsel from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond are earning that money.
Asked for a reaction to the verdict, Tran and his attorney Gregory Melus declined comment. As noted in the above linked story on the verdict, Melus notified the court of his intention to file a motion to overturn the verdict as not supported by the evidence presented at trial, as have the other three involved civil case defense attorneys.
Local News
Pay It Forward: Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” August theme is a challenge
After eleven months of encouraging the Warren County community to reach out to each other through various greetings, the Warren Coalition is now challenging the community to take action on their sense of goodwill and engage in acts of kindness throughout August, under the theme of “Pay it forward.”
Knowing that finances are a concern for many people, the Warren Coalition has provided a list of 36 possible ways to pay it forward, many of which are free or low-cost. One of the ways to participate is to visit the Warren Coalition at National Night Out (August 2nd) or the Warren County Fair (August 1st-6th) and pick up ice pops to share with others. The ice pops remind people “It’s Cool to Connect” with others.
The We See You, Warren County campaign was started in September 2021 to encourage people to connect with others. Participants have been provided monthly themes they could use, but the main goal is to create a sense of belonging in Warren County, to help break through the sense of isolation and loneliness that many people feel.
Here are 36 potential ways for you to “Pay It Forward” in August:
- Mow your neighbor’s grass.
- Pick wildflowers and give them to someone.
- Wash your neighbor’s car.
- Weed your neighbor’s garden.
- Draw a picture and give it to someone.
- Send someone a funny photo.
- Visit a neighbor who is a shut-in.
- Give someone a ride.
- Sing a song to someone.
- Clean a room in your neighbor’s house.
- Volunteer at a local nonprofit for a few hours.
- Pick up trash along the road.
- Bag/carry someone’s groceries.
- Visit someone in a local nursing home.
- Send an encouraging/appreciation text or phone call.
- Make dinner for/give your leftovers or additional portions of food to a neighbor or friend.
- Reconnect with a lost friend.
- Lend an ear to a friend in need.
- Leave a positive review of a local business (include an employee name for bonus points).
- Ask three random people “How was your day?”
- Give people vegetables from your garden or fruit from your fruit trees.
- Offer to feed pets and water plants for someone while they are away.
- Send uplifting quotes to someone who is down or struggling.
- Bring in your neighbors’ trash cans.
- Leave a note for your mail carrier thanking them.
- Make cookies and share some with your neighbors/mail carrier, etc.
- Offer to help a friend in completing a home project.
- Make homemade cards for people in a nursing home.
- Donate to blessing boxes/food pantries.
- Pay for someone’s coffee, ice cream, donut, lunch, etc.
- Pay for someone’s groceries.
- Donate blood.
- Place books in the mini lending libraries.
- Donate books to the library or a school.
- Volunteer at your child’s school.
- Share/hand out “It is Cool to Connect” ice pops.
Anyone can participate in the “Pay it Forward” efforts this month; you do not have to be a registered member of the We See You campaign. The Warren Coalition hopes that 100 people will engage in the campaign this month. If you perform an act of kindness as part of this campaign this month, please email celeste@warrencoalition.org or post a photo or a note to the We See You, Warren County Facebook group (facebook.com/wecuwc). “While we love stories and photos, we know some people would prefer to remain fairly anonymous when they do something nice for others,” said Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator. “We aren’t necessarily asking for specifics. You could send an email that just says, ‘I participated in the Pay it Forward campaign today.’”
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has over 175 registered members, and more than 875 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
School Bus Safety: School starts August 9th – let’s keep our children safe
Nearly one million students are safely transported in school buses daily across Virginia to school, field trips, athletics, and other school-sponsored activities. Students riding a school bus versus a vehicle are much more likely to arrive at school safely because school buses:
- are the most regulated vehicles on the road
- are highly visible
- have flashing red lights and stop-sign arms
Why no seat belts?
How can a school bus be the safest transportation for students when it isn’t equipped with seat belts? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses have strong, closely-spaced seats with energy-absorbing seat backs to protect students from crashes; plus, passengers experience much less crash force on a school bus than on other vehicles.
Stop. It’s the law
Drivers are required to follow certain laws when encountering a school bus. Virginia motorists must:
- stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction
- remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again
- stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated
If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists aren’t required to stop; however, drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.
Make it safe
Motorists should watch for children gathering near bus stops and walking in groups to and from the bus stop. Drivers should be extra alert for children walking or bicycling to school when:
- backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage
- driving in neighborhoods with school zones
- there are no sidewalks in a neighborhood
Most school bus incidents happen when students travel to the bus stop or get on and off the bus. If students have to cross the street in front of the bus, they should walk on the sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least five giant steps (10 feet) ahead of the bus before crossing. Students need to make sure they can see the bus driver and that the driver sees them. When the bus approaches, students should line up at least five giant steps (10 feet) away from the curb and the street. When the bus comes to a complete stop, and the door opens, students should check for traffic once more before boarding.
Want more information on School Bus Safety?
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – School Bus Safety
Safe Kids – School Bus Safety
Virginia Highway Safety Office Contacts
Crime/Court
Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran
After five hours of deliberation beginning shortly after 9 a.m., at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, July 28, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury awarded the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (aka EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) a total of $11,919,313.38, plus some interest payments from defendants Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company. The finding of liability against the defendants related to exchanges of money for Tran and ITFederals’ plan to develop a 30-acre parcel at the 148-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park portion of the former Avtex Superfund site in Front Royal. That seven-person civil case jury also dismissed all counterclaims by co-defendants Tran and ITFederal related to breach of contract and surrounding claims against the EDA.
However, the jury did not find the defendants liable on claims of Conspiracy and Fraud that could have led to significant punitive damages up to $350,000, or as high as triple the compensatory claim of $11.9 million if found guilty of statutory conspiracy indicating malice against the plaintiff. Tran was found liable on claims of Conversion, Unjust Enrichment, and Ultra Vires, the latter actions outside the authority of involved officials. ITFederal was found liable on claims Conversion, Unjust Enrichment, Ultra Vires, and Breach of Contract.
The breakdown of liability of the defendants was $1,499,986 against Tran, plus 3-1/4 years of interest on that amount accumulated since the March 2019 filing of the EDA civil actions against defendants alleged to have worked with former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018 to defraud the EDA out of an estimated $21-million. The $11.9-million claim of compensatory damages against Tran and ITFederal was the largest single portion of the EDA civil liability actions for recovery of lost assets. With approval of a bankruptcy court judge, McDonald settled EDA claims against her in an out-of-court “no-fault” settlement for what was cited as $9 million in real estate assets.
From testimony over four days of trial in the Tran/ITFederal liability case that $1.499-million finding against Tran related to EDA payments made to Tran under the pretense it was front money that would be reimbursed to the EDA by a $1.5 million Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) grant that was never acquired, or even applied for.
The finding of liability for $10,419,327.38 against ITFederal revolved around the $8,419,327.38 balance of a $10-million loan/promissory note the EDA gave the company to begin development of the ITFederal parcel behind the EDA offices in the old Avtex Administration building off Kendrick Lane. As noted in previous stories (see LINKS at end of story) on testimony and evidence presented during the trial, ITFederal was presented to the EDA Board of Directors in 2015-16 by then Sixth District Congressman Robert Goodlatte as not really needing the loan. Past EDA board members Greg Drescher and Ron Llewellyn testified that Goodlatte suggested the loan as a public relations move to illustrate Virginia’s positive work with the private sector to redevelop a former federal Superfund “brownfield” site.
Consequently, despite the written-in 30-year payback loan term, EDA officials believed it was actually being done as a short-term public relations effort, and would be paid back in a matter of months when what they believed was an existing $140-million ITFederal contract with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) kicked in. A McDonald representation to her board that Tran would become an “anonymous donor” of $8-million to a proposed Criminal Justice Academy project then being worked on by the EDA, was seen as the start of that early repayment, the former EDA board members testified.
It appears this civil case jury, as three before it this month, have rejected a defense theory of the case asserting that the defendants were unwitting victims of McDonald’s alleged lies concerning the movement of EDA assets, just as the EDA was victimized. Plaintiff attorneys from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond, Va., countered those arguments by asking the jury to “follow the money” to see who benefited from the misinformation they allege McDonald was giving the EDA board, as well as EDA auditors.
During the previous morning session on Wednesday, the two sides presented their final witnesses: for the defense Mark Viola, proprietor of Viola Engineering, who did geo-technical work for Tran on the ITFederal site regarding construction delays related to underground discoveries of old utility piping and substances; and in plaintiff rebuttal to some of the previous day’s defense assertions, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten.
Late Wednesday, the court heard motions from both sides to strike the opposition claims against their clients. After listening to extensive arguments from both sides, Judge Albertson denied all motions to strike claims by either side, preferring as he has reviewing similar motions in earlier EDA civil liability cases this month, to allow the jury to make the decision on the substance of each sides’ claims against the other. After adjourning to dinner of pizza ordered to the courthouse for them around 7 p.m., the jury returned at 7:25 p.m. to say they preferred to go home and begin deliberations Thursday morning, which Judge Albertson agreed to.
As the three previous defense attorneys have following findings in the EDA’s favor this month, Tran/ITFederal counsel Gregory Melus notified the court he would file a motion to overturn the jury verdict. Those motions appear based on a defense contention evidence produced at trial was inadequate to justify conviction. A 30/30/10 day filing and response time schedule was set, though plaintiff counsel indicated if Melus needed additional time due to scheduling conflicts, that would not be a problem.
With motions to overturn on the table, counsel for both sides declined comment following Thursday’s verdict. Current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, who observed much of the trial along with board members Jim Wolfe, Scott Jenkins, and Greg Harold, indicated that after speaking with counsel and some consideration he might have a response for the media shortly. See that EDA response in related story posted when available.
Local News
U.S. News & World Report names Winchester Medical Center among best in Virginia
U.S. News & World Report has named Winchester Medical Center (WMC) a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for 12 procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report. “High Performing” is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. In addition, WMC was named a “Best Regional Hospital” in the Shenandoah Valley and is ranked 6th in the state this year.
As the highest ranked hospital in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Winchester Medical Center received accolades for being “High Performing” in the following common adult procedures and conditions, reflecting care that was significantly better than the national average as measured by factors such as patient outcomes:
• Aortic Valve Surgery
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
• Colon Cancer Surgery
• Diabetes
• Heart Attack
• Heart Failure
• Hip Replacement
• Knee Replacement
• Kidney Failure
• Lung Cancer Surgery
• Pneumonia
• Stroke
For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
Of the 122 Virginia hospitals evaluated, only 17 met U.S. News standards for a “Best Regional Hospital” ranking. Only 12% of hospitals nationwide earned the elite “Best” honors.
“I’m very proud of the care our team delivers for our community,” said WMC Vice President of Medical Affairs Ken Janowski, DO. “This recognition is truly a testament to the dedication and skill of our providers and staff who come together each day to deliver safe, high-quality care for our patients. High performing means our team is working effectively to provide the best outcomes for our patients. That’s always our top priority, and I’m pleased today to have the quality of care we provide here at Winchester Medical Center affirmed by U.S. News & World Report.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”
Winchester Medical Center is a 495-bed regional referral facility in Winchester, Va., the largest of the six hospitals that comprise the not-for-profit Valley Health System. For more than a century Winchester Medical Center has been a magnet for specialists who today provide a broad spectrum of medical, surgical, diagnostic, and rehabilitation services to more than 500,000 residents in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Eastern Panhandle, and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. WMC is a Comprehensive Cardiac Center, Level II Trauma Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Nationally Accredited Cancer Center, Level 4 Epilepsy Center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Magnet Designated Hospital. Visit valleyhealthlink.com/WMC
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders, and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News, provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice, and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Local News
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
At the request of the Shenandoah County Sheriff and the Woodstock Police Department Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
At approximately 10:07 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal subject along the 1100 block of Copp Road in Shenandoah County. When officers arrived at the residence, the subject, Sean C. McCormick, 64, was already in an agitated state. Officers established a perimeter and began negotiations with McCormick in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. McCormick fired a gun multiple times while inside the residence. McCormick then exited armed with a gun when officers fired and struck him. Officers rendered aid and McCormick was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
McCormick’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.
No officers or other persons were injured during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
