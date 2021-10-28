Local News
Local musician Tony Hill says ‘Goodbye’ to an uncle and an inspiration
Fans of ZZ Top recently mourned the loss of founding member and bass player “Dusty” Hill at the age of 72 to an “unspecified” cause. Tribute posts on social media were common place, and our favorite was generated locally on YouTube under the heading “Dusty Hill tribute by Tony Hill and friends”.
Dusty, Tony – Hill, do we have a family connection right here in Warren County, Virginia?
“He was my daddy’s brother,” Tony told us of the family connection to “Uncle Dusty”.
An accomplished singer-songwriter-guitarist in his own right, Tony decided to go into the ZZ Top catalogue upon the July 28th announcement of his Uncle Dusty’s passing in his sleep after leaving a tour with cited “hip problems”. Some conversation with PoeTown Studio proprietor Donne Poe led to arranging logistics for filming Tony and rhythm section accomplices Lee Cameron on bass and Gary Peacemaker on drums in studio for posting online on YouTube.
Despite battling some health issues of his own, Tony made the initially scheduled recording date at PoeTown Music on September 9th sporting a five-song list comprised of Cheap Sunglasses, Sharp-Dressed Man, LaGrange, Waiting for the Bus, and Jesus Left Chicago.
And while we probably wouldn’t have noticed it, mostly in the final song of the five-song set, if he hadn’t mentioned it before we first viewed the YouTube-posted performance, Tony said the recording date almost hit a snag.
“I feel bad because I was just getting over being pretty sick and was still having a lot of trouble breathing (uh oh, lot of that going around these pandemic days), which made it extremely hard for me to do vocals. But I didn’t want to postpone it because it would have taken me another month or two to get back in there to do it. One guy had to come down from Harrisonburg to record the music. And then there was a different guy coming in to do the video. And then I had a drummer and bass player both scheduled. I didn’t want to have to put them all off, you know,” Tony said of booking studio time, arranging videotaping of the performance, not to mention the potential availability of his rhythm section on an as-yet-to-be-determined future date.
“But I’m really grateful to PoeTown Music for the recording. They’ve got a good staff, Kevin and Gordon, and of course Donnie (Poe). And I couldn’t ask for two better musicians to do it with me than Lee Cameron and Gary Peacemaker. They’re excellent musicians, and they’re great guys,” Tony said in spreading the love around for realization of his tribute to “Uncle Dusty”.
“It’s something I really, truly wanted to do for Dusty,” Tony said of acknowledging his uncle’s life and musical career. And speaking of careers, in 2004, Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as ZZ Top.
And just in case anybody was wondering when they hit the YouTube musical-video tribute – remember type in “Dusty Hill tribute by Tony Hill and friends” – we note that Tony, Lee and Gary did not have to work to cultivate their own ZZ Top look, that this tribute trio brought their stage-appearance ambience with them from way back in the outer corners of Warren County, in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Of the tribute’s last two songs when he struggled with his voice holding up, Tony pointed to an acknowledgement of ZZ Top’s original recording and subsequent performances of “Waiting for the Bus and Jesus Left Chicago: “They are actually two different songs, but on the “Tres Hombres” album in 1973, the first album those songs came out on, they’re played together as one song. And ZZ Top’s always done it that way and so did I,” Tony said of the two-song medley to close the show.
“The show must go on,” we were reminded of the old performance maxim – “That’s right, the show must go on,” Tony agreed.
So, punch that YouTube search – “Dusty Hill tribute by Tony Hill and friends” – and get ready to help Tony, Lee, Gary and PoeTown Music bid farewell to an uncle and a musical career inspiration.
Local News
Update: Missing person Zander Benjamin Ward located
Shortly after 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Warren County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 3900 block of Guard Hill Road after family and community members helping in the search, believed they had located Zander Ward unresponsive in a wooded area off the roadway.
Zander Ward, who had been reported missing since Monday, October 25th, was found deceased. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play and Front Royal Police detectives will be awaiting findings from the Medical Examiner’s office.
Chief Magalis would like to thank everyone in the community for their efforts in locating Zander and continued prayers for the family.
Local News
Updated Emergency Management county and state COVID numbers – and a severe storm watch for Friday
A Warren County Emergency Management Update issued Thursday, October 28, illustrated the county’s continued trend of low vaccination rates (nearly 20% below the state average) and high COVID infection rates versus statewide numbers. Warren County’s vaccination rate of 43.6% is almost 20% under the statewide average of 62.6%. In fact, a check of previous County Emergency Management Situation Reports shows that the county’s fully vaccinated rate was reported at 38.9% on August 20, a number that rose to 44.9% when those with a first vaccination dose were added. So, it would seem that over the past two months the county’s fully vaccinated rate has somehow backtracked from what it would have been anticipated at from those mid-August numbers.
A check of the Virginia Department of Health website indicated that while Warren County continues to trend poorly against statewide numbers, it is faring somewhat better at the middle of Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) COVID statistical pack. However, that may say more about generally poor numbers throughout the LFHD, Shenandoah and Page Counties in particular, than be a positive sign for Warren County.
Here is today’s Emergency Management county COVID update in its entirety, followed by a severe weather outlook for the coming week – Friday looks like trouble:
- COVID-19 Data (Summary).
(a) As of today (data from 10/17-10/23), the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 224.1, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 143.0, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 10.1% (by comparison, the State rate is 5.6%).
(b) The County’s current hospitalization count is 3.3% and the death count is 1.7% of the case count.
(c) The County’s (COVID-19) fully vaccinated rate is 43.6%; the State is 62.6%.
(d) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
(e) vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/community-transmission
Weather update
- Hazardous Weather (as of 05:19 AM EDT Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021).
(a) DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Friday through Wednesday). Locally heavy rain is expected on Friday, with scattered instances of flooding possible. Gusty winds are possible especially over the higher elevations on Friday.
- Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
(a) The next scheduled LEPC meeting is on Thursday, November 18, 2021 (3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the Warren County Public Safety Building (Community Room).
(b) A representative is requested to attend from each of the organizations on this email.
(c) Invitations and information to follow.
Local News
Front Royal Police Department seeking help in finding missing person, 18-year-old Zander Ward
The Front Royal Police Department is seeking assistance in attempting to locate a missing adult, Zander Benjamin Ward. Ward was reported missing on Monday, October 25th where he left his residence in the 1000 block of Goodview Drive, on foot, around 2:00 PM.
Ward was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and dark sweat pants. Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM.
Ward was allegedly seen later, around 4:00 PM, walking between the north and south fork bridges in Front Royal, VA.
Anyone with information as to Ward’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. D.L. Fogle with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
- NAME: Zander Benjamin Ward
- AGE: 18 years old
- RACE: White
- HEIGHT: 5’ 09”
- EYES: Brown
- HAIR: Auburn
Last Known Information:
- Last seen walking between north & south fork bridges, in Front Royal, October 25, 2021 around 4:00 PM.
Local News
Stephens City United Methodist Church food pantry update
Food Pantry operates on site at Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC). We are located in downtown Stephens City, at 5291 Main Street. Take Interstate I-81, exit 307, and go west two blocks to the traffic light (intersection of 277 and US 11). Turn right (north), and the church is two blocks on your left. Parking is available in the rear of the building.
We are currently offering drive-through pickup to our food pantry clients. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot.
We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.
We are open from 11 am to 2 pm every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as 2 times per month.
We have seen a small increase in new families, but not an extreme upswing overall. Please spread the word of our offering. We are happy to serve!
This organization is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Copperhead
Thank you, K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC for rescuing this Eastern Copperhead that was accidentally injured by a tractor.
This snake suffered an incredibly painful fracture that was open to the environment and at high risk of infection. He was very lucky that this fracture occurred at the very end of the body.
Our team was able to anesthetize the snake and amputate the tail tip so that this site could be cleaned and closed, increasing his likelihood of survival.
If all goes well, this snake will be recovering with us over the next 7 months or so before being released back at its found location in the spring.
Remember, there is no such thing as a bad snake! Copperheads eat the rodents (and their ticks) that spread disease and their venom is used to treat cancer.
Despite a lengthy transport on bumpy roads and having our staff restrain him in a tube and poke him with injectable anesthetics, this snake never showed signs of aggression.
Venomous snakes like copperheads should be handled very carefully and only by trained individuals with proper equipment. Please do not attempt to handle or illegally harass/kill these snakes as that is the best way to get bitten. Though many bites are dry (no venom injected), some are not and you should always seek medical attention if bitten.
As for all wildlife, giving them plenty of space is the best way keep yourself and the animal safe.
Community Events
United Way Day of Caring 2021
The United Way has a scaled-down version of Day of Caring planned for Friday, November 5th, 2021. The organization has several great projects planned, including several to benefit local non-profits.
Here are some highlights for this year’s Day of Caring:
- Approximately 25 DECA students from Warren County High School volunteering
- Projects planned for five county non-profits
- Cleaning up parks in Warren County
Valley Health and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are sponsors for this year’s event.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To donate to the United Way in order for us to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our community, please visit the following link: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate. To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
