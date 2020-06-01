Local News
Local NAACP leadership and police show unity and outrage over Floyd death
Leaders of the Front Royal and Warren County black community met with Town and County political and law enforcement leadership Monday afternoon, June 1, in a show of unity surrounding the potential of protests here stemming from public outrage over the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota a week ago, on May 25.
Demonstrations have developed around the nation, some turning violent, in the wake of widespread viewing of video recording of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s pinning Floyd, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby delicatessen, to the ground with his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd can be heard in cell phone video taken by bystanders pleading for his life, calling to his dead mother, saying he could not breathe and was dying.
The four involved Minneapolis police officers were fired the following day and Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder. But the delay in charging the three other involved former officers and some aggressive police responses to demonstrations in Minneapolis, including targeting a CNN news crew for arrest, and firing “pepper” rounds at an NBC news affiliate team and rubber bullets into crowds in Louisville, Kentucky, has led to escalating hostility, rioting and violence.
That rioting has drawn scathing comment from black leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rapper Killer Mike, among others. Controversy has also erupted about the potential of white “agent provocateurs”, in particular one identified as the “black umbrella man” in inciting peaceful demonstrations toward violence.
Monday’s meeting between black community leaders and local police was called to show that years of “community policing” networking has paid off in placing our black community and our local law enforcement apparatuses at a common point of mutual interest in assuring that the type of thing that happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota would not happen here.
Moderating at the noon event held in the outdoor foyer area of the Monroe Avenue Front Royal Police Department headquarters was Warren-Page County NAACP President Alford D. Carter III. Carter was accompanied by his son, Alford IV, the Reverend Alfred Wood who performed an invocation and closing prayer, and about five other members of the black community. In addition to FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis and Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, attending were Front Royal Mayor Gene Tewalt, County Board and Emergency Management Team Chairman Walt Mabe and County Emergency Services Deputy Manager Rick Farrall, among other officers from both local law enforcement agencies. Joining that crowd was Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sagar.
The message was clear – what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody is NOT acceptable, not only to the black community but to the law enforcement community here and across the nation for those wearing a badge after swearing to “serve and protect”.
With a nod to his FRPD counterpart Chief Magalis, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler cited not only outrage within minority communities, but in law enforcement at the Floyd killing at the hands of law enforcement officers.
“I got a call from my son, who is in security forces. And he’s like, ‘Dad, can you believe this?’ And I said, ‘Well, how do you feel about it?’ And he goes, ‘He (Officer Chauvin) just disgraced our entire profession. And I’m sure, the chief will probably go along with me on this one, any professional law enforcement officer will literally sit and tell you, ‘That is NOT who we are. That is NOT what we raised our hand to be or to do.’
“And I can promise that any person who is wearing a badge for the right reasons would never do anything to harm someone intentionally. And we have just as much anger towards that incident as anyone else – we really do,” Sheriff Butler told those assembled.
See the full, approximately 50-minute NAACP-sponsored community meeting, with remarks from a variety of perspectives on where we as a community, and a nation, are and hope to be in the future, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten Registration for the 2020-2021 school year
|WHO:
|
|WHERE
AND
WHEN:
|
|DOCUMENTS NEEDED:
|
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
Technical Questions: contact Amy Himes (540) 635-7123, extension 46125, or Kathy Gross (540) 635-7123, extension 46124.
WCHS DECA elects chapter officers for 2020-21
The WCHS DECA Chapter recently conducted a virtual chapter meeting to elect chapter officers for the 2020-21 school year. After conducting its chapter meeting via video conferencing, the following students were elected through an electronic voting method:
|
Emily will be a 3rd-year member of DECA. She has competed in district and state DECA competitions and attended the 2019 National DECA conference (ICDC) as a participant in a leadership training seminar. During the 2019-20 school year, she helped the WCHS DECA school store, “Wildcats Corner’, achieve national Gold certification as a school-based enterprise. In addition to serving as next year’s Chapter President, Emily will coordinate the Chapter’s Community Service Project Campaign.
|
As a 1st year member in 2019-20, Mia competed in both district and state DECA competitions. As VP of Retail Operations, Mia will serve as the Store Manager of “Wildcats Corner”, the WCHS school store, and will also be the chapter’s co-director of fund-raising.
|
Devin will be a 3rd year member of DECA in 2020-21. In 2019-20, Devin was Co-Manager of the “DECA Tailgaters”, which achieved national Gold certification as a school-based food enterprise. As VP of Food Operations, Devin will serve as the Manager of “DECA Tailgaters” and will also be the chapter’s co-director of fund-raising.
|
Makayla will also be a 3rd year member of DECA in 2020-21. As VP of Recruitment & Engagement, Makayla will lead the chapter’s annual membership campaign, co-direct the “Friend of DECA” campaign, and coordinate the chapter’s VA DECA Day
|
As a 1st year DECA member in 2019-20, Jordan competed in both district and state competitions. She was a state winner, along with Emily Johnson and Eniesha Wigington, in the Virtual Business – Hotel Operations event. Jordan also helped coordinate the chapter’s “Job Shadowing Day” in November and the “Secret Santa Shop” in December. As VP of Marketing, Jordan will be coordinating the chapter’s “Global Entrepreneurship Week” Campaign and co-direct the “Friends of DECA” campaign.
|
Also a 3rd year DECA member, Michael will coordinate and maintain the WCHS DECA social media accounts and releases as the VP of Human Resources. In 2019-20, Michael co-led the chapter’s Festival of Leaves food tent and was a member of the chapter’s Sales Project Management team, which was a finalist in VA DECA competition.
|
As VP of Administration, Jackson will be responsible for maintaining chapter records and coordinating member practice sessions for district and state DECA competitions. As a 1st year member in 2019-20, Jackson placed 3rd in the district Principles of Business Management and Administration competition and also competed in the VA DECA state conference.
|
As a 1st year DECA member in 2019-20, Reina placed 1st in the DECA district Principles of Finance event and was a project Co-Director in the chapter’s Community Awareness Project, “ENOUGH!”, which sought to prevent bullying in our schools and community awareness of domestic violence. As VP of Corporate Information, Reina will be responsible for preparing news releases and reporting the chapter’s Annual Report to VA DECA.
The WCHS DECA Chapter would like to thank and recognize our two senior out-going officers, Kylie Burnworth (President) and Halea Hose (Historian/Reporter), for their hard work and leadership during this past year.
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency and authorizes assistance to localities; curfew in the City of Richmond
Governor Ralph Northam today, May 31, 2020, declared a state of emergency and authorized assistance to localities in response to escalating violence across the Commonwealth. The Governor granted a request from Mayor Levar Stoney to extend a curfew in the City of Richmond.
“This emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe, said Governor Northam. “There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence.”
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and preposition people and equipment to assist localities in their efforts to deescalate violent protests and protect public safety.
The declaration allocates $350,000 for state and local governments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
The order extends a curfew in the City of Richmond between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM from Sunday, May 31, 2020, through Wednesday, June 3, 2020. While the curfew is in effect, people must remain in their homes and may only leave to seek emergency services or travel to and from home, work, or places of worship.
The full text of the emergency declaration can be found here.
Governor Ralph Northam also issued the following statement about protests in the City of Richmond.
“I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth. I affirm the deep concerns from the black community.
“I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.
“I spoke with Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night; pursuant to the Mayor’s requests, I have authorized a curfew in Richmond and placed the Virginia National Guard on alert. They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city.
“As Governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 1-5, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Mountain Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 615 (Wakemans Mill Road) and Route 626 (Steed Lane), 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday. Follow posted detour.
*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Update on train derailment: ‘hazardous material’ cars removed from scene
Early Friday evening Warren County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico responded to Royal Examiner’s inquiry on details of the train derailment in the Linden area of eastern Warren County that morning. Maiatico said that “proper authorities”, likely as in a national and/or state transportation oversight agency, would conduct the accident investigation, so declined to theorize on a cause of the derailment.
Royal Examiner is awaiting a response from Norfolk Southern Railroad on a request for additional information on the accident investigation and cleanup of the scene.
As for the number of involved railcars, the county fire marshal explained, “The train consisted of five locomotives and 44 railcars. The five locomotives carry a large quantity of fuel and various other fluids that can be potentially hazardous when released. The fuel tanks and other containers holding liquids in the locomotives remained intact and did not rupture in the derailment.”
As can be seen in Royal Examiner’s exclusive video of the accident scene, while derailed the five-unit train engine complex remained upright.
“Of the 14 cars that left the track, all but two were empty. The two with cargo consisted of a wood and plastic product,” Maiatico added.
As to the “limited hazardous materials” reported to have been carried by railcars not involved in the derailment, Maiatico said, “Several cars that remained on the track behind the 14 derailed cars were transporting various materials meeting the classification of hazardous. These cars have been removed from the area by disconnecting and transporting away on the unaffected track.”
We will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available through investigative agencies and Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Sheriff’s Office adds to train derailment information; Route 55 could be closed various times over the weekend
No injuries or immediate threat determined from Linden train derailment
Victory Garden Update
About two weeks ago, volunteers from our community planted the first Victory Garden here in Front Royal. Our publisher Mike McCool stopped by the garden Saturday, May 30, 2020, to check on the progress. He spoke with Fern Vasquez, one of the organizers of the Victory Garden.
The volunteers have formed an organization called CHEO. It stands for Citizens Helping Each Other. Click here to reach their Facebook page.
CHEO is looking for volunteers to water and weed in the garden. You must have a signed waiver on file to volunteer in the garden. Waiver forms are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Community gardens help everyone of all ages to come together, participate, contribute, and get a sense of pride in helping one another. CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) Front Royal is a group of citizens, working with the support of the County leadership, to help our neighbors in need and promote unity in our community. 2020 sees the launch of the Pandemic Victory Garden Program. CHEO is not a program of local government. CHEO is an alliance of private citizens and community service groups.
See the first story on our Community Victory Garden:
Local volunteers start community Victory Garden to support area food banks
