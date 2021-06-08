Local News
Local officials help Valley Health ‘cut the ribbon’ on new Warren Memorial Hospital complex
County and Town officials gathered with Valley Health staff and administrators Tuesday morning, June 8, to cut the entranceway ribbon to the new Warren Memorial Hospital. And while patients will not begin to be admitted or moved from the current North Shenandoah Avenue hospital location until June 23, the ribbon cutting marking the start of the relocation was a landmark moment in the multi-million dollar, sometimes controversial – most prominently in the absence of a Maternity Unit – modernization of the community hospital.
Below, see Valley Health’s full June 8th press release on the event and its new facility off Leach Run Parkway just south of Warren County Middle School:
‘Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital Dedicates, Celebrates Its New Health-Inspiring Home’ – Staff Preparing for June 23 Hospital Opening
Front Royal, Va., June 8, 2021— Valley Health and community leaders gathered this morning to dedicate the nonprofit health system’s new $100-million Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. The replacement facility will open in two weeks, at 6 a.m. on June 23, at 351 Valley Health Way.
The three-story hospital with adjoining medical building commands a 28-acre developed campus on a slope with stunning views of the Shenandoah Valley, offering a refreshing patient-centered environment for wellness and healing.
“This is an exciting day for Valley Health, but, more importantly, for residents of the Front Royal-Warren County area,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “I commend the Valley Health Board of Trustees for their commitment to invest in this site and this remarkable, technologically-advanced facility, and I thank all who have supported our efforts to reach this point. We look forward to many more years of serving our community by improving health from this inspiring location.”
The facility reflects 21st century priorities on patient privacy, greater patient and family involvement in healthcare, and convenient access to providers and outpatient services. The clean, uplifting design capitalizes on available light and outdoor views and features abundant parking and room to expand on the 150-acre site.
“We are grateful for this extraordinary opportunity to ‘take healthcare to new heights,’ said Warren Memorial Hospital President Floyd Heater. “While a new building and state-of-the-art equipment alone cannot guarantee excellent healthcare, I’m confident the form and function of this beautiful, calming space will support our phenomenal team and maximize outcomes and healing for all who come here for care.”
The new hospital has 36 private inpatient rooms, each with a view, accommodations for a visitor, and bathroom with wheelchair-accessible shower. For more acutely ill patients, 12 Critical Care Step-down rooms will accommodate staff and equipment to monitor and support care. A well-equipped inpatient rehab gym will help expedite recovery through physical and occupational therapy.
The 18-bed Emergency Department is larger and more welcoming for EMS crews and waiting families. It has a decontamination area, two trauma rooms with space for equipment and multiple staff, rooms equipped for bariatric and behavioral health patients, a dedicated imaging suite, and adjoining 5-bed Clinical Decision Unit. A helipad expedites Medevac support for rapid emergency care.
Surgical Services boasts three spacious operating suites, two endoscopy rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab, larger pre- and post-op patient staging areas, and a dedicated family waiting room with a view.
All of the new hospital’s clinical support services – from the laboratory to cardiopulmonary rehabilitation to medical imaging — have space and equipment to better support patients and staff, improve efficiency and quality, and provide needed diagnostic and rehab services locally.
Robert Meltvedt, MD, WMH Vice President of Medical Affairs, has practiced general surgery in the community for 24 years and expressed the anticipation shared by many of his colleagues: “With beauty and light and a healing environment we welcome our new home to bring the best and latest innovations in health care to Warren County,” Dr. Meltvedt said.
“Wired” for Efficiency, Safety, Patient Experience
The new hospital incorporates technologies that support quality care, safety and efficiency, from an interdepartmental pneumatic tube network that delivers medications, specimens and documents, to a patient call system that alerts the appropriate team member’s portable phone. A new monitoring system sends a screen shot of patient vitals and key data to the nurse’s phone. And MyChart Bedside offers hospitalized patients access to a tablet and smart TV to facilitate sending and receiving messages with the care team, accessing test results and education materials, choosing meals, streaming favorite shows, playing games or listening to music.
Primary and Specialty Care Providers Next Door
The new Medical Building adjoining the hospital will be home to more than 50 healthcare providers, offering patients and providers convenient access to hospital services. Front Royal Family Practice will relocate to Level Three of the new building on June 25. Orthopedic staff will relocate June 26, and other Multispecialty Clinic providers — cardiology general surgery, pulmonary medicine, urology and vascular surgery – will occupy Level Two on July 16.
New Services
A new Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Department has certified staff and specialized equipment to help patients increase strength and mobility after surgery or injury, athletes gain a competitive edge, and anyone wanting to build stamina and improve conditioning, including “tactical athletes” needing conditioning for jobs in construction, firefighting, law enforcement or the military.
Valley Pharmacy has opened a retail location at the new hospital, located off the main lobby on Level 2. A “Meds-to-Beds” program offers the convenience of direct delivery of medications (and education) to patient’s hospital room before discharge. Staff and community members will also have access to the full-service pharmacy, over-the-counter medications and other products on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Support
In addition to facilities and services to treat illness, injury and disease, the new hospital campus is intended to be a source of community health and wellness. Through the philanthropy of local residents Fred and Christine Andreae, a 2.5-mile hiking trail was created behind the hospital, offering a recreational destination with a view for patients, family members, staff members, and the community. The trail is suitable for all ages and ability levels, with an average grade of 7-8%, rest areas, and lower and upper overlooks of Front Royal, the Skyline Drive, and Signal Knob. Another ¼-mile spur connects to the neighboring Warren County Middle School.
More than 150 donors have helped raise nearly $2.5 million to support features such as new beds ergonomically designed to increase comfort and safety, and MyChart Bedside, an innovation that will help patients and families stay informed.
Warren Memorial Hospital invites the community to tour the new facility at an open house on Saturday, June 12, between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please reserve a tour time at valleyhealthlink.com/newwmh. Face coverings and social distancing will be required inside the building.
Warren Memorial Hospital’s Lynn Care Center, home to 120 long-term care residents and skilled nursing patients, will continue operating at 1000 North Shenandoah Avenue after the hospital relocates to the new campus. Valley Health is studying options for the vacated hospital, considering community needs and site feasibility.
About Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
Since 1951, Warren Memorial Hospital has served residents of Front Royal, Warren, and adjacent counties. In 1993, Warren Memorial affiliated with Valley Health System, a nonprofit network that has grown to include six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. Valley Health serves a rural population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
History of Stephens City’s early school days
Byron C. Smith’s article, “Where is the Grave of Samuel Kercheval? And Other Matters Relating to the Life of the ‘Herodotus of the Valley,’” Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society Journal, (2015), makes known that Stephensburg Academy was the first formal school in Stephens City. The article informs that in December 1808, the Virginia General Assembly recognized Samuel Kercheval along with twelve other prominent men from the Stephensburg community as trustees of the Stephensburg Academy. When in September 1809, and again in December of the same year, Kercheval wrote as the Secretary and a Trustee of the Academy to Thomas Jefferson requesting money to support this new community school, Jefferson politely declined.
Old Public Schools Report of Frederick County, VA, undated, compiled by James V. Hutton, Jr., cites the following; “prior to the establishment of public schools in Frederick County in 1870 pursuant to the act of the Virginia General Assembly of 1869-1870, there were many private, subscription and community Old Field schools.”
As early as 1846 a state law passed allowing Virginia counties the option of establishing “free” schools, however local voters opposed them in both 1847 and 1856. In the pre-war years and throughout the nineteenth century, many citizens preferred to minimize state involvement regarding the education of children. They believed education for all was not a function of government. Instead, they maintained such training came within the scope of the home as a family responsibility. On the family farm, parents needed their children for planting and harvesting crops, tending farm animals and a multitude of other survival chores.
In Thomas Kemp Cartmell’s book, Shenandoah Valley Pioneers and their Descendants, Chapter XXX, Educational Developments, published in 1909, Cartmell cites “When the Civil War closed, the changed conditions of the State, with her new Constitution, provided for a free school system through special taxation. We may endorse freely the principle, though we condemn much of the mismanagement, throughout the State; but in late years the subject has received more careful attention by our legislators; and rapid strides are now being made in this laudable work.”
The James V. Hutton, Jr. document cites, ”the first public schools placed in operation in 1870—1871 are not known. It is known that by the spring of 1871, the district school trustees of Stonewall, Gainesboro, Back Creek and Opequon (Shawnee had not been formed yet) established about seven free schools per district.”
Most, if not all, were private schools converted to public use, primarily small one-room buildings, built with brick and later rusticated concrete block. The first three in the Opequon District nearest Stephens City were Canterburg, built in 1879 on Route 522 near Nineveh (conveyed by James H. Canter and wife), Painter Hill, built in 1886 on south side of Marlboro Road 2 miles west of Stephens City (conveyed by Lemuel Painter and wife) and Deerfield, built in 1888 on Marlboro Road, 4 miles west of Stephens City (conveyed by Harvey A. Richard).
During this time period, citizens of various communities had constructed many of these schools without tax monies from general county funds. Frequently land had been loaned by the owners with the understanding that it was to be used for educational purposes, reverting back to the owners if use was discontinued. Back then before busses and improved rural roads, the schools themselves had to be scattered out within walking distance of the students’ homes or they did not attend school. These community-based schools contributed to the small village cohesiveness and allowed students of farming families to travel to school by foot.
A Rosenwald elementary public school for African Americans in Stephens City was built on the northeast corner of Grove and Martin streets in 1921. The school was destroyed by arson on December 26, 1939. African American students then attended class at the St. John’s Baptist Church on the south end of Main Street until a replacement school was built at the same site in the early 1940s. Students who finished the seventh-grade then attended Douglas School in Winchester, built in 1927, which had upper grades (up to 11th grade by 1941) and was the only African American higher-grade school in Frederick County. The Douglas school closed after Winchester schools were integrated in 1966.
According to the first annual Frederick County Public School Report, the average monthly teacher’s salary in 1871-1872 was $27.30. By 1885, the teacher’s salary had increased to $30.00 per month and in 1921 the monthly salary was $55.00.
An 1874 First Grade Teaching Certificate for the Commonwealth of Virginia required proven ability in the subjects of spelling, reading, writing, arithmetic, gramma and geography. The teacher would need to furnish satisfactory evidence of professional ability, zeal, experience and good morals and general fitness.
Byron C. Smith, Executive Director & Curator for the Newtown History Center, provided insight about local oral tradition. Tradition maintains there was a time in the late 1800s, through 1920 when children attended school buildings that served more than just students and teachers. In the rural Opequon School District which included Stephens City, churches and even private homes doubled as classrooms. One of the earlier buildings leased by the Stephens City Academy, was a brick house that once resided where the Methodist Church now stands on Main and Locust Streets. Known in the period as the old Captain Joseph Long Tavern, it was a brick Federal-style house built and licensed as a tavern in 1835. Like many hotel buildings at the time, it was used by local militia and magistrates and by town trustees for frequently scheduled meetings.
“The Joseph Long Tavern served as a private school from approximately the 1870s until 1913,” Smith said. This building was demolished to make way for the current Methodist Church which was completed in 1915. “Oral tradition also maintains that in the time between the demolition of the old Joseph Long Tavern School building in 1913 (to make way for the Methodist Church) and the opening of the Stephens City elementary/high school (5516 Main Street), students were spread out around town in different houses and buildings that leased space for classrooms,” Smith said.
One of them was at 5381 Main Street (Thornton McLeod wainwright building) where the upstairs room on the brick side of that house (warehouse space) was used as a classroom. Smith continues with local lore. “At one time there was an exterior stairway that ran up the south gable of the brick side of that house. At the top of that stairway was a door that opened into that room on the second floor. Today there are louvered shutters covering that doorway on the outside. This is the one known occurrence for buildings used as classroom space between 1913 and 1916. There could be others but we do not have any written or oral traditions about them.” It would not surprise Smith if the churches here in town served as temporary classroom space during that transition period between the demolition of the Long Tavern and the opening of the Stephens City School.
At Vaucluse just a few miles south of Stephens City, a second-floor room of the train station functioned as a public-school classroom (approximately 1900 through 1920) for children of that neighborhood. Smith recalls a Sessions Oak Cased Drop Octagon “Schoolhouse” clock which was donated by a former Stone House Foundation board member, David Powers. Powers received the clock from the Claude Strickler estate. Powers informed Smith that both Claude and his bother Harry Strickler attended school on the second floor of that railroad station. Claude and Harry spent many afternoons watching and anxiously waiting for that clock to signal the end of the school day. Claude became a collector of railroad antiques and rescued the clock from the Vaucluse Station before it closed.
Compulsory school attendance laws were first passed in Massachusetts in 1852 and invariably spread to other sections of the country. Virginia passed its first compulsory school attendance laws in 1908. The first high school in Stephens City was built in 1916, however, children had to acquire their own transportation in order to attend. Since Frederick County was an agricultural area, many children completed their education, received their certificates at the end of 7th grade and went to work on the family farm.
During the early 20th century, the school was in session just seven months a year. Even so, attendance remained a serious problem; parent cooperation, integral to getting children to attend school, was less than robust. The state responded to the problem in 1922, when the General Assembly enacted legislation requiring student attendance and providing for the distribution of textbooks. Although mandatory attendance in Frederick County schools was not initially imposed, by the 1920s the idea of sending one’s child to school rather than to work not only was legislated and implemented but also was promoted and voluntarily accepted by increasing numbers in society.
The Later School Years
Kim Begnaud, a resident of Middletown explains how her families attending Frederick County Schools reflect their gradual evolution through the years. Her grandmother Mildred Luttrell Christian grew up in Shockeysville, Virginia and attended the Salem School (built in 1889) near Timber Ridge. The building closed in the 1930s. Her dad Jerry Christian was raised up on Cedar Creek Grade and attended Mt. Airy School until it closed in 1950, then finished up at Stephens City School. Kim lived on Perry Road and attended Stephens City Elementary until it closed in 1975, then moved on to Bass-Hoover Elementary, then Aylor Middle and James Wood High (both Amherst and Ridge Campuses), graduating in 1983. These days Stephens City students attend Sherando High School, opened in 1993.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man facing multiple drug-related charges in fatal car-motorcycle collision
The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). The driver of the car, 30-year-old Front Royal resident Charles J. Corathers, is facing a variety of charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Killed in the collision VSP investigators determined was caused when the eastbound 2006 Ford Focus Corathers was driving crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was 33-year-old John L. Cunningham of Strasburg. Cunningham, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Corathers was uninjured.
Royal Examiner asked VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey if an additional charge of Vehicular Manslaughter was possible. “Yes, that is an option. We consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, but I don’t have a time table for additional charges,” Sgt. Coffey replied by email. This story will be updated when additional information on other pending charges is acquired from the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Below is the VSP press release in its entirety:
“Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. on Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 1/2 of a mile west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Rd).
“A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling east on Rt. 55 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.
“The driver of the Ford, Charles J. Corathers, 30, of Front Royal, Va., was not injured in the crash. Corathers was wearing a seatbelt.
“The driver of the Kawasaki, John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cunningham was wearing a helmet.
“Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
“VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.”
This was not Corathers first run in with the law as illustrated in this linked Royal Examiner story:
Child welfare check leads to neglect, drug charges of parents
Local News
Front Royal Soccer Association ends Spring season, Fall season registration now open
On Saturday, June 5, 2021, the Front Royal Soccer Association held its ‘end of season’ showcase. The FRSA selected Coach Mark Henard as coach of the season. Mark coached both the U-12B Supernovas and U-12G Dragons. He was picked by parent input, commissioner input and board input.
The mission of the Front Royal Soccer Association is to foster a soccer culture in our community that encourages positive relationships and sportsmanship in a fun, competitive and safe environment. And they do that.
Registration for the Fall 2021 season is now open. Visit the Front Royal Soccer Association website for more information and to register.
Local News
Warren County ‘Teachers of the Year’ receive Rotary accolades
Ten Warren County Public School teachers were named “Rotary Teachers of the Year” at the regular Friday meeting of Front Royal Rotary on June 4.
Traditionally chosen by their peers, the 10 each received a certificate from club President Derrick Leisure as former president Bret Hrbek read off the citations.
Those acknowledgments began with Julie Llanes-Smith of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Llanes-Smith lives in Strasburg and teaches special education children from kindergarten through 5th grade. “Julie’s vehicle is often one of the last cars in the parking lot in the evening and is often here on weekends. Her commitment to her students, their families, and her colleagues is the fuel that drives her to excellence,” her citation read.
Felicia Warner followed, cited by her E. Wilson Morrison Elementary Principal Shane Goodwin to be “one of the absolute best educators and teacher leaders … in my 26 year career in public education.” Warner lives in Linden.
Then followed Lori Cockrell of Front Royal, a teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary, whose principal Nikki Taubenberger, quoting colleagues, said Cockrell was “dedicated, determined and consistent” who “pushes her students to their full potential.”
Ginny Silverthorn, a 4th grade teacher at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary, was acclaimed to be “a role model for teachers everywhere”. Silverthorn lives in Front Royal.
The last of the elementary school teachers was Julie Besecker of Winchester, who teaches at Ressie Jeffries. Her principal, Nina Helmick, referring to the difficulties imposed by the pandemic, said her 5th grade teacher “rocked the school year” with a goal “to enrich each child to be their best no matter what it takes.”
Turning to middle school teachers, Hrbek led off with Ruth Foster of Skyline. He said the entire staff of Skyline Middle School joined in to laud Foster, saying in a statement: “We want to thank her for always keeping us on our toes with student expectations, with modeling good teaching and communicating, and for providing a positive outlook even when things (like pandemics) are tough.”
Warren County Middle School proposed Luke Heeter as their “Rotary Teacher of the Year”. Heeter became the “go to” person for help with virtual learning. As athletic director, he was singled out for his “smooth coordination of events”… (and one) who makes learning fun for those … lucky enough to work with him. He provides students the tools and opportunities to excel both academically and outside the classroom.” Heeter lives in Front Royal.
At the two high schools, Skyline’s Sarah Griffin of Front Royal and Warren’s Ashley Hastings of Fairfax were singled out at the Rotary luncheon. Skyline High’s Griffin, also a special education teacher, was acclaimed for “a remarkable blend of instructional insight and innovation.”
Hastings of Warren County High School was saluted as being creative, enthusiastic and responsive to the needs of her students, the students themselves recognizing her for being “a caring teacher who knows how to make difficult concepts understandable.” Hastings also is the WCHS tennis coach.
And the Warren County Special Education Department submitted the name of Whitney Crigger of Strasburg for a “Rotary Teacher of the Year” award. Crigger is an elementary school teacher in the Brighter Futures Learning Community, working with students who are referred from the five elementary schools “who have not experienced success in their previous placements”.
Local News
Virginia’s annual crime analysis report now available
Virginia’s official and only comprehensive report on local and statewide crime figures for 2020, is now available online. The Crime in Virginia report continues to provide precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities, and counties across the Commonwealth. The report breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by the reporting agency.
Violent crime includes the offenses of murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy, and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery, and aggravated assault. Overall, Virginia experienced a 1.9 percent decrease in violent crime offenses compared to 2019. There were 15,713 violent crime offenses reported in 2020 compared to 16,018 violent crime offenses in 2019.
The following 2020 crime figures in Virginia are presented in the report:
The number of reported homicides increased from 428 to 528 (23.4%). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45.1% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 52.7% of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half (49.2%) of all homicides occurred at a residence/home.
Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6% compared to 2019 during which 10,575 motor vehicles were stolen in 10,044 offenses. In 2020, there were 11,209 motor vehicles reported stolen in 10,773 offenses. In 2020, 6,366 motor vehicles were recovered (vehicles may have been stolen prior to 2020). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 40.2% were taken from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $113,993,341.
Drug arrests decreased by more than a third (36.7%) with the largest percentage decrease in the under 18 age groups (48.6%). The number of reports of drugs seized decreased for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana (31.7%), due in part to the decriminalization of possessing less than 1 ounce of the drug effective July 1, 2020.
Burglary decreased 18.4%. Of the 11,413 burglaries and attempted burglaries, more than half (52.2%) took place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., a reverse pattern from 2019 during which 54.8% of burglaries occurred during the day. Furthermore, 68% occurred at a residence/home, a decrease of 7.3% over the previous year.
Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and 50.4% of robberies. Firearms were used in more than one-third (35.2%) of aggravated assault cases.
There were 190 hate crime offenses, involving 193 victims, reported in 2020 representing a 2.7% increase compared to 2019. Two offenses indicated more than one type of bias motivation. Nearly three-fourths (72.8%) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (14.4%, 11.8%, respectively). Of all reported bias-motivated crimes, 77.4% were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
The report employs an Incident-Based Reporting (IBR) method for calculating offenses, thus allowing for greater accuracy. IBR divides crimes into two categories: Group A for serious offenses including violent crimes (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery, and aggravated assault), property crimes and drug offenses, and Group B for what are considered less serious offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, bad checks, and liquor law violations where an arrest has occurred.
For both Group A and Group B offenses, there were a total of 206,609 arrests in 2020 compared to 274,636 arrests in 2019, representing an overall decrease in arrests in Virginia of 24.8%.
Per state mandate, the Virginia Department of State Police serves as the primary collector of crime data from participating Virginia state and local police departments and sheriffs’ offices. The data are collected by the Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division. This information is then compiled into Crime in Virginia, an annual report for use by law enforcement, elected officials, media, and the public. These data become the official crime statistics for the Commonwealth and are sent to the FBI for incorporation into their annual report, Crime in the United States.
Click Here to view the Warren County page of the Crime Report
(From a June 7 Release by Va. State Police)
Local News
Severe weather alert issued
Warren County Emergency Services has announced a Hazardous Weather Outlook as of June 7th, 2021, at 9:15 AM:
- Today and Tonight: A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind or large hail is possible late this afternoon and evening. There is an isolated threat for flooding as well.
- Next six days: Isolated instances of flooding due to locally heavy rainfall are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind: 2mph NNW
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 8
81/64°F
70/63°F