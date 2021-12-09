Local partnership brings StoryWalk® to Warren County families

Samuels Public Library will launch a new StoryWalk® program on Wednesday, December 15th, at Eastham Park in Warren County. Funded by the Rotary Club of Front Royal and partnering with Warren County Parks and Recreation, the new Warren County StoryWalk® supports literacy, family fun and outdoor adventure.

StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and features single laminated pages from a children’s book, attached to weatherproof wooden frames which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down a trail, you are presented with the next page in the story. StoryWalk® programs have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries.

“We are always looking for new ways to expand our library services outside of our building and the StoryWalk® program is a fun way to get children and parents reading while also enjoying outdoor activities,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The partnership with the Rotary Club of Front Royal and Warren County Parks and Recreation is an excellent example of local organizations working together to bring engaging family programs, education and outdoor physical fitness opportunities to local families.”

The first Book featured in the Warren County StoryWalk® is A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. “Our first StoryWalk® book features a favorite wintery children’s tale, perfect for this time of year,” said Ross. “We plan to change out the StoryWalk® books four times a year to keep the walk fresh and keep families coming back for more.”

“The Rotary Club of Front Royal is thrilled to be able to support this interactive literacy program with support from the Rotary District Grant,” said Katie Tewell, President of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. “What a great opportunity to get families reading and enjoying the wonderful outdoor spaces in our beautiful community. We know children and families will enjoy this new program.”

The Warren County StoryWalk® will open with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, December 15th, at 3:30 p.m. at Eastham park. “We are planning a grand opening to celebrate our new StoryWalk® with family activities in January after the holidays, but wanted everyone to know the walk is available to start enjoying now,” added Ross.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and mobile Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.