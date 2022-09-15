Local producers: Barriers to buying local

Buying fruit and vegetables grown thousands of miles away from home is becoming more and more questionable, especially when equivalent products exist locally. However, many Americans still can’t understand the importance of buying locally. Here are a few reasons why some people still shy away from this essential practice.

They want quick and easy

Local products require extra time and effort, which isn’t appealing to people with busy lifestyles. For instance, reading labels or detouring to a farmers’ market to get your hands on local produce can seem inconvenient. However, the easy way isn’t always the best.

They don’t realize the impacts

In North America, enjoying fresh raspberries in the dead of winter isn’t unusual. Therefore, it can be easy to overlook the ecological and economic impacts of purchasing foods out of season. If you want to enjoy fresh raspberries in January, look for ones grown in a local greenhouse.

They want to save money

Locally grown food is less appealing if it’s not competitively priced. However, favoring imported products to save money is short-sighted. For example, if the food distribution chain is disrupted and costs skyrocket, you’ll pay more in the long run. A robust local economy increases a community’s resilience to recession and inflation.

Support your local producers year-round by choosing their products.