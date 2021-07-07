Local producers: making quality a top priority

Across the country, there’s an increasingly high demand for products that are grown and produced locally. Given the benefits, it’s not hard to see why you should opt for goods made in your region.

An abundance of choice

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to products grown and produced in your area. Depending on where you live, the selection at your local markets may include:

• Fruits such as strawberries, apples, blueberries, and more

• Vegetables like onions, zucchinis, cabbage, and others

• Grains including wheat, corn, and oats

• Dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, butter, and ice cream

• Fish and seafood items like trout, lobster, shrimp, and crab

• Meats including pork, veal, duck, and chicken

• Alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and cider

What’s more, since small-scale farmers tend to prioritize sustainable practices, you’ll get to invest in products that are safe for your family and the planet.

A local touch

In addition to local farmers and producers, your community is filled with small business owners who offer a variety of goods that can’t be grown in the region. From chocolates and teas to coffee and spice blends, these passionate entrepreneurs use their knowledge to curate a selection of products to suit even the most refined palate.

An accessible option

As regional goods become increasingly popular, it’s easier to find them in supermarkets, specialized grocery stores, and public markets. In many cases, you can even have them delivered right to your door. With just a few clicks, you can track down a variety of businesses in your area that can introduce you to the joys of local goods.

Stock your fridge and pantry with tasty local products this summer and throughout the year.