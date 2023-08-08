Local News
Local R-MA High School Senior Sets Up Experiment to Clean Storm Drain Water in Warren County
This summer Caleb Wilson (Randolph-Macon Academy), the high school Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council representative, set up an ongoing experiment along Happy Creek. The goal of the experiment is to hopefully identify a successful way to clean storm drain water prior to feeding into Happy Creek.
Wilson visited 4 storm drain sites and installed what appears to be regular burlap sacks. Inside of these sacks is a little magic consisting of straw, mycelium, and coffee grounds. The hope is that sacks and their contents will act as a filter to help clean our storm water leading to cleaner & safer watersheds.
Justin Proctor, Anti-Litter Council member and local nature preserving guru explains: Happy Creek is largely borne out of headwater streams originating in Shenandoah National Park and Harmony Hollow. It then flows northward through Front Royal until it reaches the main branch of the Shenandoah River (very near to the confluence of both the North and South Forks of the Shenandoah). From there, northward to the Potomac, and then southeast to DC and the Chesapeake Bay.
We are all connected to the greater Chesapeake Bay Watershed. What we do here directly impacts the Bay! Learn more about the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint. Goals of the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint include:
- ensures everyone shares in the responsibility for cleaning up our waterways;
- sets two-year, incremental pollution-reduction goals—known as milestones—to keep progress on track; and
- imposes consequences for failure, ensuring states and localities will meet their responsibilities.
Our care and consideration of our little local creeks can have a huge impact. Ideas to implement that can make a difference:
- Creation of more pervious surfaces.
- Better trash receptacles around homes and businesses that don’t allow wind or animals to spread trash.
- Plant more native plants in residential gardens and in buffer strips around town.
Thank you so much to our Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council for all they do here in the Shenandoah Valley. Early this summer they installed protection along the fence-line to prevent trash from flying into the creek. Review this Royal Examiner story for more details:
Resources to reference and learn more about our watersheds: VA’s Interactive Watershed Map
Crime/Court
State Police Three-County High-Speed Pursuit Ends Off I-66 at Warren County Walmart
At 11:44 a.m., Monday, August 7, Virginia State Police attempted to stop a northbound Ford Taurus for an expired tag on Interstate 81 at the 245-exit ramp in Rockingham County. The Ford failed to stop and sped away. A pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 81 into Shenandoah County then into Warren County where state police utilized a tire deflation device, which the Ford struck. The Ford continued northbound where it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Malibu. The Ford was able to continue north then exited Interstate 81 onto eastbound Interstate 66, where a state trooper positioned his patrol vehicle in front of the Ford in an attempt to contain the vehicle. The Ford collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle which caused the Ford to crash into the median on Interstate 66 at the 7-mile marker. Three suspects in the Ford fled on foot into the nearby Warren County Walmart but were located and taken into custody a short time later. A fourth suspect was located in the Ford and taken into custody without incident.
The driver of the Ford, Marquilis T. Boyd, 24, of Charlotte, NC, was taken into custody and charged in Rockingham County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement; in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement; and in Warren County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault of law enforcement, and one felony count of hit and run. Boyd was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Two passengers in the Ford, a 24-year-old female of Charlotte, NC, and a 21-year-old female of Holly, NC were detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They have since been released with no charges being placed at this time.
A third passenger, a 40-year-old male of Decatur, GA, was detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He remains hospitalized with charges pending.
Multiple narcotics along with two handguns were recovered at the scene. One of those handguns was reported stolen out of Richmond, VA.
A state trooper suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with his patrol vehicle. He was treated at the scene.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 115 mph.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the state police at 540-829-7771 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Local News
Renowned Soprano Melissa Jean Chavez Graces Front Royal’s The Money Pit Studio
An Afternoon of Awe-Inspiring Arias
Renowned regional soprano performer Melissa Jean Chavez, known for her captivating performances with DC orchestras and various operatic productions, made a remarkable recording at The Money Pit Recording Studio this past Sunday, July 30th.
The Money Pit, situated in the heart of Downtown Front Royal, witnessed the enchanting rendition of four arias by Chavez, adding another dimension to its repertoire. Notably, Arlene Shrut, the much-revered vocal coach and accomplished pianist from the Julliard School in NYC, complimented the afternoon by accompanying Melissa on the baby grand piano.
Bob Wilson, the heart and soul behind The Money Pit, expressed his sheer pleasure in the session, stating, “This was the first time I’ve recorded lyrics sung in Italian and with such a profound depth of opera.” Reflecting on the experience, he enthused about how flawlessly Chavez executed the arias and his eagerness to collaborate with the duo later this year.
Chavez and Wilson share a history that spans beyond the studio. The two have previously collaborated at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, where Melissa has graced the role of Worship Director. Wilson, apart from owning and producing at The Money Pit, is also known for his musical talent, playing bass guitar for numerous churches, including the aforementioned one.
It’s worth noting that Melissa’s connection with The Money Pit isn’t limited to this recording. She has previously lent her ethereal voice to other ongoing artist projects at the studio. With past roles, such as the Worship Director at the National United Methodist Church in Washington, DC, and her current position at the Herndon United Methodist Church in Herndon, VA, Chavez’s dedication to her art and faith is evident.
The Washington Post once praised Chavez for her “voluptuous voice” and “cooly exemplary production,” while DC Metro Arts highlighted her unparalleled stage presence, lauding her ability to harness the impressive range of her soprano voice fully. Her roles span a spectrum of iconic operatic productions, solidifying her place as one of the leading sopranos of her time.
As music lovers await more such collaborations, this session stands as a testament to the beautiful confluence of talent, dedication, and passion, exemplifying what can happen when two worlds – the classical and the contemporary – come together.
Crime/Court
Chase Across Counties: Virginia’s Multi-Agency Pursuit
Warren County Walmart Evacuated in Pursuit Climax
On August 7, 2023, the usually tranquil roads of Virginia became the scene of an intense multi-county chase. Initiated by the Virginia State Police, the pursuit spanned across major highways and culminated in an unprecedented evacuation of a Warren County Walmart.
The chase commenced on I81 Northbound near the 240-mile mark. Virginia State Police were on the trail of suspects believed to have outstanding warrants, adding a layer of urgency when objects were reportedly thrown out from the suspect’s moving vehicle. This chase wasn’t confined to one jurisdiction; as the suspects sped through the highway, different counties became spontaneously involved.
Navigating onto I66 eastbound upon entering Warren County, the pursuit’s intensity grew, prompting the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to join in around the 6-mile mark crossover. The dramatic climax unfolded when the suspects’ vehicle, unable to maintain control, crashed into a median. Of the four suspects, three opted to flee on foot, bizarrely choosing a nearby Walmart as their refuge.
The situation grew even more tense when one of the suspects, in a desperate move, attempted a carjacking, injuring an unsuspecting driver in the process. This prompted immediate action: the Walmart alarm blared, leading to an urgent evacuation of customers and staff. Collaborative efforts between the local agencies ensured a perimeter was established swiftly, and a thorough search was initiated. The diligence paid off, with all suspects located and detained.
The aftermath of the chase saw I66 traffic restricted to a single lane. EMS attended to four individuals, comprising a civilian and the three detained suspects, addressing their medical needs.
While the day’s events might read like a Hollywood script, they served as a testament to the seamless collaboration and efficiency of Virginia’s law enforcement agencies. Their rapid response and strategic coordination ensured the safety of the community and the apprehension of all involved suspects.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 7 – 11, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 12 to 10, westbound – Single lane closures for pavement repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. The work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Page County line and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and the National Forest boundary, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 14.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Residents Denounce ‘Dangerous’ Transgender Policies for WCPS Students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recently released transgender policies for K-12 students should not be implemented in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), according to some residents, who think the model policies could pose dangerous risks for students.
Youngkin’s 2023 transgender policies were developed by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) in response to state bills that were enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly and are known as Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.
Pursuant to Section 22.1-23.3 of the Code of Virginia, the document serves as a model for local school boards, which, by law, had to implement their own policies consistent with the state’s model policies by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Rather than develop new policies based on the new model policies, the Warren County School Board in 2021 voted 3-2 to adopt Youngkin’s transgender policy changes, which removed some of the protections afforded to transgender students under the previous Northam administration.
For instance, the 2023 policies:
- Require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires;” and
- Require school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record.
In contrast, the former Northam administration’s policies allowed students to use names and pronouns that reflected their gender identity without “any substantiating evidence,” among others.
Jackie Stocker, a local mother of a transgender child, told School Board members during the community participation segment of their Aug. 2 regular meeting that the state policies finalized on July 18 by Youngkin’s administration could place LGBTQ youth in danger.
Such children, she said, are often subjected to unjust biases, exclusion, and in some cases, violence, even at home.
“Keeping this in mind, it’s paramount that we tread carefully, particularly when it comes to revealing their identity to others,” Stocker told the board members. “Outing someone is not just a breach of trust; it can lead to devastating consequences for the child.”
For instance, outing a transgender student could lead to physical and emotional abuse, she said, and they potentially could be denied their rights to freedom of expression, privacy, and safety.
“LGBTQ kids matter. They have a right to exist the same as you or I. If you require this [policy], then you’ll personally be responsible for increased risks of suicide,” Stocker said, pointing to national data reports that show a rise in suicide among such students when they do not consent to having their gender identity revealed to their parent or guardian.
Connor Trevor, who also lives in Warren County and is a former WCPS student, said that all transgender kids deserve an environment where they feel safe and respected, and he asked the board to reconsider implementing Youngkin’s policy.
“You must recognize that disclosing their gendered identity to their parents might not always be safe or affirming to them,” Trevor said. “By maintaining confidentiality for transgender students, you create a haven where they can freely express themselves without fear of repercussions.”
Many transgender youth, he added, grapple with the fear of rejection, misunderstanding, or even harm from their own families, all of which can negatively impact their mental health and overall well-being. Trevor urged the board members to consider policies that would empower students to make their own decisions about their personal lives, including the timing and manner of disclosing their gender identity to their parents.
And Trevor said the board should instead consider devising its own policy that would serve “as an important ally in the fight against discrimination and marginalization.”
“By safeguarding the privacy of transgender students,” Trevor said, “you demonstrate a commitment to valuing each student for who they are, contributing to a more compassionate and accepting society.
“And if you ever ask yourself ‘what would Jesus do?’” he concluded, “flipping tables is not outside the realm of possibility.”
Stevie Hubbard, another County resident who is the mom to two WCPS graduates, acknowledged to the School Board that the transgender policies are a complex issue.
On one hand, Hubbard said, as a parent, she would want to know what her child was experiencing and to be able to help guide her child as he or she navigated the possibility of being transgender. “I do understand; I would be offended as a parent if you didn’t tell me something, so I get that,” said Hubbard. “But also, as a parent, there’s nothing that my children could reveal to me about themselves that would make me love them any less.”
And while she’d like to think most parents feel the same way, Hubbard said she realizes that they don’t, “and that poses a big danger to students that are having these conflicts, and that’s my concern,” she said.
“We have to be very crafty with whatever policy we decide to adopt to make sure that if a kid isn’t being listened to if they aren’t being heard, that we are providing some kind of shield of protection for them, as well,” Hubbard added.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present during the meeting.
Rinaldi thanked Trevor and the parents for speaking to the board members about the transgender policies, which were not an agenda item for the board’s Aug. 2 meeting.
“Be assured, I will always try and do the best I can for all students in Warren County,” he said. “It’s just not a specific group, whether a kid’s a ball player and they need assistance in that or a transgender kid. I will try my best to make sure that these kids are protected within whatever we can do.”
Salins sent a statement to the Royal Examiner pointing out that because the School Board in 2021 voted to adopt the 2023 transgender policy changes, “our district does not need to vote on the matter because the new policy will automatically be implemented.”
She added that the new policy ensures the protection of all students, honors parental rights, requires schools to notify parents within 24 hours of any incident of bullying, and requires schools to partner with parents to serve the needs of all children. “I would encourage everyone to read the full text of the policy,” Salins said in her statement. [To read the 2023 transgender policies in their entirety, go HERE.]
Board Chair Pence told the Royal Examiner in an interview this afternoon that no changes are being made to the district’s non-discrimination policy and that a new form is being developed by WCPS administrators that must be filled out giving parental consent if a student wants to use a different name and/or pronoun.
“We are required to have this document on file that the parent is consenting to their child’s preference,” Pence said. “We don’t have the form available yet, and there’s a mad rush to make sure families do have it before school starts [on Aug. 9].”
Pence said the form hopefully will be available by Monday and for Back-to-School night. “If families want to call their base school and speak to the principal about the form, we encourage them to do so,” she said.
The board chairwoman also said it’s important for families to know that WCPS is not changing a child’s school record, just what the child wants to be called at school.
“Some of the parents who spoke at our meeting this past week seemed worried we’d be calling parents and singling students out,” Pence said. “That’s not the case. The form is required and has to be submitted showing there’s parental consent for the student to use a different name.”
Board actions“My inspiration for the logo was the two high schools,” Bourgain told the board. “I knew that I wanted their mascots, the hawk and the wildcat, to be the focal point,” so she drew them silhouetted and in black.
Bourgain also said that the mountains in the background and the bushes in the foreground showcase the beauty of the local area and town, as well as the school system.
“I am extremely grateful that I was even considered for this, and I am very, very thankful to be given this opportunity,” Bourgain told the board.
Bourgain was the 1st place winner among three finalists and won a $500 scholarship to use upon graduation. Kami King, who attends Skyline Middle School, won 2nd place and a $250 scholarship to use upon graduation; and 3rd place went to Luke Natalie, a Skyline Middle School student who won a $100 scholarship to use upon graduation.
Board Vice Chair Rinaldi thanked the student participants for their hard work.
“Whenever you get that type of participation, and people take ownership, that’s what these students did. They stepped up, and they took ownership, and they were successful, all of them,” he said.
In other action, the board unanimously approved:
- The modified Policy GAE Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting requires all school employees to report child abuse and neglect directly to the local Department of Social Services or to the Virginia Department of Social Services toll-free child abuse and neglect hotline and to the person in charge of the school or department. The policy update also includes yearly training by all school staff.
- $22,650 to be used from the Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School (LFK) Renovation Contingency fund to add window blinds for classrooms at the elementary school. The window coverings will serve as both a means of safety and light adjustment, according to WCPS staff.
- Rate increases/renewal addendum to the 2023-24 contract for ESS Northeast LLC, the school division’s substitute teacher provider. To stay competitive with neighboring districts, WCPS recommended having a differential in pay between degreed and non-degreed substitute teacher placements. Currently, both positions have the same rate. The majority of divisions offer a higher pay rate to degreed substitutes than those non-degreed, WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee told the board.
“This has also been a concern expressed by current degree substitutes in the lack of separation devalues their credentials,” he said. “In addition, we do not currently have a rate for a long-term IA [instructional assistant] that is often requested.”
Click here to watch the School Board’s Aug. 2 meeting in its entirety.
Local News
Samuels Public Library Names Eileen Grady Interim Director: Board Launches National Search for New Executive Director
The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of Library Director Michelle Ross and has named Eileen Grady as Interim Director, a role she has previously held. After serving as Samuels Library Director for three years, Ms. Ross is exploring career opportunities at larger libraries. Ms. Grady possesses extensive institutional knowledge at the library, spending the past 21 years at Samuels and most recently serving as Director of Operations. She was instrumental in moving the library to its current location in 2009 and has participated in all aspects of library services.
“Michelle has played an integral role in expanding and improving the library’s programs during her tenure in Front Royal. While we are disappointed that she is leaving our community, we respect her decision to pursue her larger career goals,” said Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek. “Fortunately, we have an experienced, talented, and dedicated library professional in Eileen Grady to immediately take the reins and keep the library moving forward in positive ways. The board is grateful to Eileen for once again stepping up to the plate.”
The Samuels Public Library recently implemented new parental controls and continues to work with the Warren County Board of Supervisors on policy and funding directives for the remainder of the 2023/2024 fiscal year and beyond. Ms. Grady has been an active participant in these discussions and is fully prepared, along with board direction and support, to lead the organization in this effort. The library board will immediately initiate a national search to identify a permanent library director. The board hopes to accomplish this goal in the next six months.
(About Samuels Library: Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs, hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net)
