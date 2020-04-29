Local Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course offered online by Moseley Real Estate Schools

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” — US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams

WHAT MATTERS Warren: All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drive being held on May 15th at the Health and Human Services Building gymnasium from 11-4:30. As COVID-19 containment efforts continue nationwide, American Red Cross blood drives are essential and in direct support to other emergency services remaining open to sustain our fight against coronavirus and those most vulnerable to it. Over 7,000 blood drives and 200,000 donations have been cancelled due to the crisis. A severe shortage of blood puts doctors in the position of having to choose which patient gets the lifesaving blood available.

Warren County residents were quick to roll up their sleeves in March despite breaking news of the pandemic. The American Legion and Virginia Hills Church stepped up at the last minute to host drives in place of many that were canceled, and the turnout was fantastic. “After canceling a number of drives in April due to the tremendous donor support in March, we now have had to add some drives in May as we try to thread the needle to meet and not exceed the demands of our hospitals,” said Jeff Farmer of the American Red Cross. Jeff and the staff are grateful for the support of the community and anticipate another successful drive on May 15th. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.

Warren County Health and Human Services Complex

465 W 15th St | Front Royal, VA 22630

Friday, May 15, 2020

11:00am to 4:30pm

RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES

All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.

At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.

All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.

Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross.

For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

