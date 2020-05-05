Local Rotarians honored

Michael Sean Williams, a member of the Rotary Club of Warren County, was recently honored by Rotary District 7570 as the recipient of the David Moreman Encouraging Youth Award.

“This award is given annually to a Rotarian in Rotary District 7570 that is actively involved in supporting youth services throughout the local community and the Rotary District,” said District Governor Timothy Carter. “This award was established in memory of Rotary Past District Governor Dr. David E. Moreman, who was a member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal.”

Dr. Moreman was an avid supporter of youth and served the as chair of the District’s Youth Exchange committee for many years, served on the International Committee for Youth Exchange, was chair of the Endowed Scholarship committee for the Rotary District, served as a chair of Lord Fairfax Community College Board, and mentored many students in their vocational training in veterinary medicine.

Carter continued, “Michael Williams is incredibly deserving of this award because of his service to our young people. He helped established and mentored three Interact clubs in the Warren County/Front Royal area, helped to charter an EarlyAct club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, has served on the District Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly (RYLA) committee for multiple years, leads the Middle School RYLA event for the local Rotary area, and hosts and mentors International Youth Exchange students.”

Michael, his wife Sherry and their son Alan are residents of Front Royal.

Also honored by Rotary District 7570 was Past District Governor Ronald Lewis Napier, a member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. Ron served as District Secretary for the past five years and was District Governor in 2009-2010. Ron and his wife, Kathy, are residents of Front Royal as well.

Rotary District 7570 consists of 83 Rotary Clubs located throughout Western Virginia and northeastern Tennessee. As signified by the motto “Service Above Self,” Rotary’s main objective is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people age 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting.

EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13. It focuses on character development and promotes community service.