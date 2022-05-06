Connect with us

Chamber News

Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is now Seniors First. The name change reflects their mission to enhance the dignity and independence of older adults in our community.

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Seniors First to its new home. Seniors First is located at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal.

Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides high-quality services and opportunities that enhance the dignity and independence of seniors and promote their contributions to the community.

Agency services are designed to assist older persons who wish to stay in their own homes, provide information for seniors and their families, protect individuals living in long-term care residences, facilitate staying active and provide community service. They serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester.


Our videographer, and now reporter, Mark Williams, spoke with Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director, prior to the ribbon-cutting.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Chamber News

Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal

Published

2 months ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Mary and Will Carroll of Quality Title LLC to their new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Quality Title has opened their office, now located at 109 Chester Street in Front Royal.

Mary says, “We are a title and closing firm located in Front Royal and with extensive experience in the Washington D.C. metro area. We use our expertise, research skills, and comprehensive knowledge of titles and title solutions to give you a safe, smooth closing every time… and we are always dedicated to the needs of our clients, especially focused on staying in close communication if they have any questions… and we offer convenient mobile and after-hours closing options.”

Will added, “We want to build a special relationship with each of our clients, avoiding any title pitfalls and safeguarding the closing process for all involved. We take great pride in making ourselves available to our clients whenever they have questions, and our goal is always that at the end of the process every client will be fully satisfied with every aspect of our service.”

Visit their website to find out more.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Grand re-opening & ribbon cutting at Royal Cinemas

Published

5 months ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Royal Cinemas in Front Royal held its grand re-opening on December 16, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers and Town Councilman Gary Gillespie congratulated Rick and Debbie Novak on their re-opening and theater improvements.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 18-19, 2021, White Christmas will be playing on the big screen. This is a FREE Christmas movie and starts at 1 pm on each day. Don’t miss it.

 

 

Royal Cinemas lights up Main Street Front Royal

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

NextHome Realty Select re-opens office in Front Royal

Published

6 months ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Curtis Siever from NextHome Realty Select to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. NextHome has re-opened their office, now located at 1516 N Shenandoah Ave Suite F, in Front Royal.

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Warrior Psychotherapy Services opens on Main Street

Published

6 months ago

on

October 23, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Courtney Patti to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Warrior Psychotherapy Services is located at 130 E. Main Street in Front Royal.

Courtney Patti is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with over 15 years of practice working with the chronic medical and behavioral health population.

Her experience includes working in facilities such as Children’s National Medical Center, Washington Hospital Center Outpatient Behavioral Health, University of Virginia Medical Center, Sheppard Pratt Health System, and Ft Belvoir Community Hospital working in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She received her Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Minor in Religion from Sweet Briar College in 2005. Courtney received her Masters of Social Work (MSW) from Catholic University of America: National Catholic School of Social Services in Washington, D.C.  in 2007.

Her specialty focuses on adults whose lives are impacted by depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and unresolved emotional issues. She is considered an expert in her field in formulating diagnostic and treatment recommendations, providing individual, couple, and family therapy.


Click here to find out more about Warrior Psychotherapy on their website.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Everythings Crafty opens in Front Royal

Published

7 months ago

on

October 6, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Stacy Crouch to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Everythings Crafty is located at 707 E. Stonewall Drive, Suite F,  in Front Royal.

Stacy says, “I opened my shop so I could share the happiness my plushies bring to people. I love seeing their faces light up when they receive them.”

Stacy also makes tumblers, keychains, t-shirts, vinyl stickers and all can be personalized. She also has limited space available for vendors.


Contact Stacy at 540-660-1245 or everythingscrafty@gmail.com with any questions or interests.

Find out more on her Facebook page – click here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Front Royal Wines opens on Main Street

Published

7 months ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Catlin Love and Justin Zelikovitz to our community.

Front Royal Wines is located at 300 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal.  When you come into their shop you’ll find wines from California, Oregon, Washington, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. And, of course, selections from your favorite local Virginia wineries!

Fall Hours:
Monday–Saturday: 11 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 12 pm – 4 pm

info@frontroyalwines.com
(240) 994-4106


 

Find out more on their website.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
61°
Cloudy
6:08am8:10pm EDT
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 5mph SSE
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 29.72"Hg
UV index: 3
SatSunMon
46/27°F
45/25°F
55/30°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
7
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 7 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
all-day Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
May 7 all-day
Mother's Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
The South Warren Ruritan Club will be selling flower baskets this Saturday, May 7th, at Ramsey Hardware on North Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Large and small baskets from Spring Garden Greenhouse will be available.[...]
7:30 am Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
May 7 @ 7:30 am – 10:00 pm
Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Join us for this day of mountain biking, camaraderie, chilling with your teammates in the pop-up tent city, cooking out, maybe getting muddy, and definitely having a great time on some of the best trails in Virginia.[...]
10:00 am SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
May 7 @ 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library is bringing back SamiCon in-person for the first time since 2019. This year the event coincides with Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 7th. SamiCon is a free event for all comic[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 7 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 7 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
4:00 pm Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
May 7 @ 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
 
6:00 pm Artfest Spring 2022 @ Mountain View Music
Artfest Spring 2022 @ Mountain View Music
May 7 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Artfest Spring 2022 @ Mountain View Music
Come on out and hang with us, rock with us, network with us and vibe with us. There’s gonna be awesome businesses to get in touch with, great live music, amazing people to talk to,[...]
May
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Front Royal Christian Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on May 12th at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, beginning at 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Reservations required; call 540-635-2937 or 540-635-4560. Feature will be Ginny[...]