Local student-athletes to be recognized at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is pleased to announce the area’s top high school and college student-athletes. Students are chosen each year to represent their school during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast which takes place during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, from 8 – 10 am, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.

The 2021 line-up of outstanding local athletes include:

Alyssa Kitts Mountain View Christian Academy

Alyssa Kitts, daughter of Kenneth and Patricia Kitts, is a senior at Mountain View Christian Academy with a 4.02 GPA. She was inducted into the National Honor Society as a Sophomore. Throughout her years in school, she has participated in basketball, cheer and soccer. In basketball, Alyssa served as the team captain, where she averaged 16 points per game, with a 28-point career high. She has received the following awards: MVP, Female Scholarly Athlete, and the Coaches’ Award at the NCSAA 2019-2020 basketball tournament. In 2018-2019, she was part of the NCSAA Varsity Girls Basketball Super Regional Team. Most recently, she was nominated to the McDonalds All-American Team for the class of 2020-2021. After high school, Alyssa plans to earn her Associates of Science Degree: Health Professions Specialization: Medical Assisting. After completing the degree program, she hopes to become a Certified Radiologic Technologist.

Brennan Komelasky, Warren County High School

Brennan Komelasky, son of Sam and Stacie Komelasky, is a current Warren County High School Senior. During his high school career, Brennan has exemplified a model of a great student-athlete, both inside and outside the classroom. Brennan has a GPA of 3.96 and has excelled throughout his years by taking numerous AP and LFCC dual-enrolled level classes. He has been honored numerous times with academic letters and classroom honors throughout his high school career. Outside of the classroom, Brennan participates in many school activities. He was a member of the Warren County Marching Band for four years and traveled all over Virginia to compete in band competitions. Brennan was a member of the Warren County Wrestling team. While on the team, Brennan was a four-year varsity letter winner, District Champ, Region Champ, two-time State Qualifier, and this year placed Sixth in the State at the 170lb weight class. Brennan also achieved many individual records and was voted a team captain in his senior year. Brennan was recognized as a leader from both his teammates and coaches. After graduation Brennan plans on attending Shenandoah University and continuing his wrestling career.

Jack Hendren, Sherando High School

Jack Hendren, son of Julie and Mike Hendren, is a senior at Sherando High School. He is a three-time varsity starter in football. Recognitions include two-time Second team, All-State Class 4 kicker, and Second Team All-Region. In his junior year, he made 41 of 43 extra points and four of eight field goals (with a long of 43 yards) for a total of 53 points. He has 14 touchbacks on his 57 kickoffs. As a junior, Hendren had a 4.5-star rating from Kohl’s, the nation’s premier kicking organization. Jack also played on the Sherando soccer team where he was a three-time varsity starter and 4C midfielder. Jack has a 3.5 GPA is a member of the National Honors Society. He has signed to play football at Bridgewater College and will major in finance.

Diante Ball, Millbrook High School

Diante Ball is a senior at Millbrook High School and is the son of Alissa Slayden and Dwayne Ball. He is team captain for the varsity football and basketball teams. He also runs track and plans to play baseball this year. He takes honors classes at LFCC and is enrolled in the Pharmacy Tech Program at Shenandoah University. He received the Academic Excellence & The Pioneer Spirit Award. He volunteers and does community service for Habitat for Humanity. In the fall he will attend Dickinson College where he will play football and continue his education in hopes of becoming a pharmacist.

Isabella Morande, Shenandoah University

Isabella Morande is a senior at Shenandoah University. She is the goalkeeper for the Hornets Ladies Lacrosse Team. In 2019, Isabella was selected to the NFHCA Second Team All-Region, VaSID First Team All-State, ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-ODAC, ECAC All-Tournament, and Second Team All-ECAC. In 2018, she started all 20 games recording 94 saves and broke the school record in a season with 15 wins. In the classroom, she is three-time ODAC All-Academic, four-time NFHCA National Academic Squad, 2020 Spring Dean’s List, 2019 Fall Athletic Director’s List, and 2019 Spring Athletic Director’s List. She has majored in criminal justice.

Tyler Davis, Skyline High School

Tyler Davis is the first wrestler in Skyline High School history to be a four-time regional champion and a four-time state placer that also won a state championship in 2021. He is the school record holder in most pins and career winning percentage. Tyler finished his career with the second most wins in school history. Tyler has been selected as the 2018 & 2021 Northern Virginia Daily high school wrestler of the year. He serves as a captain of the team and is the undeniable leader of his teammates. Tyler has a 3.2 GPA and has accepted an Electrical Worker’s Apprenticeship with IBEW Local 26.

Alyssa Hoggatt, Clarke County High School

Alyssa Hoggatt, daughter of Julie and Erik Hoggatt, is a senior at Clarke County High School. She has been a member of the varsity softball team the past four years and a member of the varsity volleyball team the past two years. In softball, she is a two-time 1st team all Bull Run District, two-time 1st team All-Region 2B, and two-time 1st team All-Area for softball. She has a 4.43 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she will attend James Madison University and major in Kinesiology in hopes becoming a Physical Therapist.

Demitri Gardner, John Handley High School

Demitri Gardner is a senior athlete from John Handley High School. Gardner grew up in Winchester with his parents, Kimberly Lunsford and Darin Gardner. His brother, Chad Moore, was a standout player at Handley High School and Shepherd University. Gardner has been a three-year starter on the Handley Boys Basketball Team and led this year’s team to the State Championship where they placed second. He earned All-State honors this year and was recently named the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 4 State Player of the Year. This season, he also led the entire state in scoring average with 25.5 points, along with 10 rebounds per game. During Gardner’s junior year, he earned multiple All-District and Region Honors, including the Winchester Star Player of the Year. Gardner has multiple scholarship offers to various programs and will continue his career as a collegiate basketball player.

Kimberly Warnagiris, James Wood High School

Kimberly Warnagiris is a Senior at James Wood High School and has been a part of the Varsity swim team for all four years. In swimming, she is a five-time district champion in the 100 fly, 100 back-stroke, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. In addition, she is an eight-time podium finisher at the regional level of competition. During the three years the VHSL state competition was held, she placed eighth in the 200-individual medley, sixth in the 100-back stroke, fifth in the 100 breaststroke, and twice she placed fourth in the 100 fly. Kimberly has also been named the JWAA Most Outstanding Female Swimmer of the year three times, the Winchester Star Female Swimmer of the year two times and is a 4-time recipient of the Northwestern All-Academic Award. She currently holds James Wood school records in the 200-individual medley 2:10.16, 100 back stroke 59.63, 100 fly 56.65, 200 medley relay 1:51.32, and 200 free relay 1:42.66. She has also been a member of eight clubs during her high school career, Key Club (newsletter editor), SCA (treasurer), FBLA (historian), NHS (secretary), NHAS, Spanish Club, DECA, and the Varsity Club. Kimberly will continue her education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, with plans to swim for the club team and major in Business Commerce.

Mikayla Combs, Legacy Christian Academy

Mikayla Combs, daughter of Christine and Andy Combs, is a junior at Legacy Christian Academy. She is a member of varsity basketball and volleyball for 3 years. She has averaged 10 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. She shot 60 percent from the free throw line last season. She has won offensive MVP twice and overall MVP once in her high school career. She has a GPA of 4.0, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. She enjoys serving her community through the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and her church. She hopes to attend college in the fall of 2022 to major in Biology and hopes to work in the medical field.