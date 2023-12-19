Local News
Local Students Rally for Salvation Army Bell Ringing Fundraiser
Community Spirit Shines as Students from Multiple Schools Raise Over $1,000.
In a heartwarming display of community spirit and teamwork, students from various local schools in Warren County came together on Saturday, December 16, for a noble cause. The young volunteers participated in a full day of bell ringing to support the local Salvation Army, successfully raising over $1,000 during the ten-hour event.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Early Act Clubs of E. Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools, Skyline Middle School’s Interact Club, the Kindness Club from Skyline High, and The Service Club from Randolph-Macon Academy. This collaborative effort was a testament to the community’s dedication to service and generosity.
The initiative was proudly sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, which has been a consistent supporter of youth involvement in community service. The involvement of these clubs in the Salvation Army fundraiser is a shining example of the Rotary Club’s mission to foster leadership and service among young people.
Each group of students took on different shifts throughout the day, bringing their unique energy and enthusiasm to the fundraising effort. Early Act Students from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School took the 10 am-12 noon shift. Early Act students from Ressie Jeffries took the 12 noon-2 pm shift. The Interact students from Skyline Middle School managed the 2 pm to 4 pm slot. They were followed by students from Skyline High, who spiritedly took over from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capping off the day were the students from Randolph-Macon Academy, guided by school Chaplain Rev. Monica Reynolds. They brought the fundraiser to a close with the 6 to 8 pm shift. The students weren’t just ringing bells; they brought the holiday spirit to life by singing, dancing, and making new friends at the local Wal-Mart, where the event was hosted.
This initiative provided invaluable support to the Salvation Army and gave the students a platform to engage with their community and understand the importance of giving back. It’s a reflection of how the collaborative efforts of young individuals can make a significant impact.
The successful bell-ringing fundraiser is a shining example of youth engagement in community service. It highlights the positive influence that schools and organizations like the Rotary Club have in shaping future generations to be compassionate and active members of society.
Local News
Benjamin Bailey: Skyline Middle’s Beacon of Educational Brilliance
Shining a Light on the Heart of Teaching.
Skyline Middle School proudly presents Benjamin Bailey as its esteemed Teacher of the Year. A veteran in the field with over two decades of teaching experience, Mr. Bailey has become a cornerstone of both the local and state educational landscapes. His journey, spanning from Illinois to Virginia, exemplifies a deep-seated passion for nurturing young minds.
In the classroom, Mr. Bailey is more than a teacher; he’s a mentor, a guide, and an inspiration. His 7th-grade science classes are a blend of engaging content and positive energy, creating an atmosphere where curiosity thrives. Students in his class are not just learners; they become explorers, thinkers, and innovators, thanks to his unique teaching style that makes science accessible and enjoyable.
Mr. Bailey’s influence extends beyond the four walls of his classroom. He is a pivotal figure in the teacher induction program, where his role as a coach and mentor to new educators has been invaluable. His ideas and insights have significantly enhanced the teaching strategies within the school, fostering a collaborative and supportive educational environment.
His dedication to the field of education is evident in his active participation in various committees, contributing significantly to educational policies and practices beyond Skyline Middle School. Through these roles, Mr. Bailey has impacted the broader educational system, influencing decisions that shape the future of teaching and learning in the district and across Virginia.
The pinnacle of Mr. Bailey’s career has been his recent selection to represent Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program. This prestigious accolade is a personal achievement and a reflection of his commitment to excellence in education. Those who achieve this honor, whether as Regional, State, or National Teachers of the Year, become ambassadors for education, with their work and ideas resonating across the country.
Benjamin Bailey’s journey as an educator is a testament to the transformative power of passionate teaching. His recognition as Teacher of the Year and participation in the National Teacher of the Year Program are well-deserved accolades that highlight his unwavering dedication to his profession. As Skyline Middle School celebrates this achievement, Mr. Bailey’s story stands as an inspiration to educators everywhere, embodying the true spirit of educational excellence.
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Strasburg
Incident at Local Hotel Escalates, Resulting in Fatal Shooting.
A tense situation unfolded in the Town of Strasburg late Sunday evening, leading to an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. The incident, which resulted in the death of an adult female suspect, began with a 911 call reporting erratic behavior and threats at a local hotel.
According to the details released, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a distress call around 11:00 p.m. on December 17. The caller reported an individual causing damage and making threats inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. Responding to the scene, an officer from the Strasburg Police Department encountered the suspect, identified as an adult female, in the hotel’s rear parking lot.
The situation quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer, managing to gain control of the officer’s ASP baton. The officer, after being struck in the head with the baton, subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the woman. The suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The officer involved in the incident was also injured during the altercation. He was treated for minor injuries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and has been released. No other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported injured in the incident.
The female’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification, examination, and autopsy to further aid in the investigation.
This incident has sparked an active and ongoing investigation led by the Virginia State Police. The Strasburg Police Chief requested this inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
The officer-involved shooting in Strasburg is a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of law enforcement work. The investigation by the Virginia State Police seeks to provide clarity and understanding of the events that led to this fatal outcome.
Local News
WCHS DECA Recognized for Thrive Level Chapter Campaigns
Warren County High School DECA was among 645 chapters, nationally, that achieved Thrive Level recognition during the 2023-2024 school year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 27-30, 2024, in Anaheim, California.
Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve Thrive Level receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC. In order to receive Thrive Level recognition, the WCHS chapter also completed two chapter campaigns. For the Community Service campaign, the WCHS DECA Chapter partnered with the Front Royal Habitat for Humanity to assist with clearing a recently acquired build site. In completing the Promotional Campaign, the chapter conducted six community and school-based outreach activities this past fall. The chapter also received two additional Thrive slots at ICDC from their achievement with the chapter’s membership campaign, which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.
The WCHS DECA officers who led the chapter in receiving these Thrive recognitions were: Sophia Logan, President; Bre Taylor, Executive Vice-President; Raymond Dingess, V-P of Marketing; Ella Martin, V-P Alumni Relations; and Ayaana Vasishta, V-P corporate Information.
“Our chapter is proud to have won these recognitions for five consecutive years. Our members, who have previously attended the ICDC Thrive Academy have come back to help lead our chapter the following year,” said Sophia Logan, Chapter President.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 18 – 22, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
WATCH: Warren County High School’s Holiday Concert: A Melodic Celebration
An Evening of Festive Music and Community Spirit.
The Warren County High School Music Department presented its annual Holiday Concert on December 17, 2023, under the direction of David Dingess. The event showcased the talents of the Jazz and Symphonic Bands, offering a blend of traditional holiday tunes and contemporary pieces.
The concert opened with the Jazz Band’s lively rendition of “Feliz Navidad,” setting an upbeat tone for the evening. The First Noel featured a solo by bass player Heath Coe, followed by “A Big Band Christmas” with solos from Ellie Boudreau (flute) and Heath Coe (tenor sax).
The Symphonic Band then took the stage with a diverse program, beginning with “Ukrainian Bell Carol.” The performance continued with “On A Winter’s Eve” and an innovative piano solo of “Deck the Halls, La La Land Version” by Liam Murphy. The band also presented “Hanukkah, Festival of Lights,” highlighting clarinetist Morgan Brown.
A poignant moment was Heath Coe’s bass and Madison Funes’ guitar duet of “Silent Night.” The band’s rendition of “Greensleeves” was followed by Ellie Boudreau’s captivating flute solo in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The concert concluded with “Winter Holiday,” a piece that captured the essence of the season.
In a delightful surprise, the encore featured the color guard and marching drums, adding a visual element to the auditory experience.
The concert also recognized the contributions of seniors Kaydria Bennett (saxophone), Ellie Boudreau (flute), and Matthew Grant (trombone), along with guard members Madison Funez, Morgan Sajeski, and Eva Thornberg.
Director David Dingess took a moment to express his gratitude, thanking his wife for her support, especially during the demanding marching season. He also acknowledged the Band Booster Organization for its invaluable assistance and appealed to parents and community members for continued support. Dingess highlighted the recent acquisition of new uniforms for the marching band and hinted at a large band trip as a potential fundraising goal.
The Warren County High School Holiday Concert was more than just a musical event; it was a celebration of community and the enduring spirit of the holidays. The performances by the students, under the expert guidance of David Dingess, were a testament to their hard work and dedication. The concert not only showcased the musical talents of the students but also reinforced the importance of community support in nurturing these young artists.
Local News
The Royal Shenandoah Greenway is Looking Even Greener and Cleaner
For those that aren’t yet familiar, the Royal Shenandoah Greenway in Front Royal is a tremendous asset to our community and visitors alike. This 5-mile trail creates a recreational loop around town, highlighting some of Front Royal’s incredible attributes, including Happy Creek and its Arboretum, Samuels Public Library, Main Street, a handful of local parks and playgrounds, the south branch of the Shenandoah River, the northern terminus of Shenandoah National Park, and so much more! You can read more about the creation of the greenway, as well as the collaborative efforts by so many to see it come to fruition, here: treesfrontroyal.org/royal-shenandoah-greenway.
But the Royal Shenandoah Greenway is not a static feature. It takes a lot of effort to maintain the trail, its signage, and its beauty. There are also ongoing efforts to continue improving the greenway experience. On Saturday, December 9th, one such effort was undertaken by a big handful of local civic groups and community volunteers. Members of Front Royal’s Advisory Committee for Environmental Sustainability (ACES), the Front Royal / Warren County Tree Stewards, the Beautification Committee of Front Royal, the Front Royal / Warren County Anti-Litter Council, and Randolph-Macon Academy’s Spiritual Life Committee, all came together to improve the section of greenway that runs adjacent to Royal Plaza and Rural King.
Previously, this area has seen large improvement from the addition of a split-rail fence that also acts as a litter barrier, helping keep any wind-blown trash from the Royal Plaza parking lot from entering Happy Creek. That fence is working very well, and you can read more about that effort here. This time around, along that same fence, volunteers planted three Sweetbay Magnolias, a native tree species known for its fragrant, creamy-white flowers, as well as five Oakleaf Hydrangeas, a multi-stemmed deciduous shrub that showcases long-lasting blooms. Combined with the Crape Myrtle plantings just a bit further along the greenway that were planted last year (read more here), this entire stretch of the greenway will now be a “green tunnel” for walkers, joggers, and cyclists to enjoy! However, the greening up effort involved more than just planting; volunteers also set off with litter picker-uppers to clean up the entire stretch of Happy Creek and its riparian buffer from South Street to Rural King. The result was six full bags of trash that will no longer jeopardize the watershed.
The civic groups and volunteers would like to extend an additional thank you to the following:
- To the Front Royal Department of Public Works for helping auger the tree holes (making it so much easier to plant such large trees).
- To Rural King management, who came out to thank the volunteers personally, while also gifting four large bags of popcorn for everyone to enjoy!
- To Royal Plaza management for their collaboration on all of the aforementioned projects along this section of greenway.
- And to Chaplain Monica Reynolds and the R-MA students that brought so much positive, young energy to the morning.
This project was made possible with grant funding from Virginia Department of Forestry’s VA Trees for Clean Water program.
There are so many great opportunities to get involved with positive, high-impact projects in and around Front Royal, and to meet and befriend community members that are passionate about making positive change. Don’t hesitate to reach out to any of the groups mentioned here to get involved!
