Local Students Rally for Salvation Army Bell Ringing Fundraiser

Community Spirit Shines as Students from Multiple Schools Raise Over $1,000.

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and teamwork, students from various local schools in Warren County came together on Saturday, December 16, for a noble cause. The young volunteers participated in a full day of bell ringing to support the local Salvation Army, successfully raising over $1,000 during the ten-hour event.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Early Act Clubs of E. Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools, Skyline Middle School’s Interact Club, the Kindness Club from Skyline High, and The Service Club from Randolph-Macon Academy. This collaborative effort was a testament to the community’s dedication to service and generosity.

The initiative was proudly sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, which has been a consistent supporter of youth involvement in community service. The involvement of these clubs in the Salvation Army fundraiser is a shining example of the Rotary Club’s mission to foster leadership and service among young people.

Each group of students took on different shifts throughout the day, bringing their unique energy and enthusiasm to the fundraising effort. Early Act Students from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School took the 10 am-12 noon shift. Early Act students from Ressie Jeffries took the 12 noon-2 pm shift. The Interact students from Skyline Middle School managed the 2 pm to 4 pm slot. They were followed by students from Skyline High, who spiritedly took over from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capping off the day were the students from Randolph-Macon Academy, guided by school Chaplain Rev. Monica Reynolds. They brought the fundraiser to a close with the 6 to 8 pm shift. The students weren’t just ringing bells; they brought the holiday spirit to life by singing, dancing, and making new friends at the local Wal-Mart, where the event was hosted.

This initiative provided invaluable support to the Salvation Army and gave the students a platform to engage with their community and understand the importance of giving back. It’s a reflection of how the collaborative efforts of young individuals can make a significant impact.

The successful bell-ringing fundraiser is a shining example of youth engagement in community service. It highlights the positive influence that schools and organizations like the Rotary Club have in shaping future generations to be compassionate and active members of society.