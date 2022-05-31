Local Veteran Arthur ‘Bunky’ Woods keynotes Part 2 of this community’s Memorial Day weekend remembrances

Front Royal and Warren County’s acknowledgment of the ultimate sacrifice required of some citizens to maintain the American ideal of a free and egalitarian society where “all men are created equal” drew a noontime crowd approaching triple figures to the Warren County Courthouse grounds Monday, May 30th. And event Co-Chairman Lt. Col. Rob McDougall, Marine reserves, announcement of Special Guest and Keynote Speaker Staff Sergeant, Army retired, Arthur “Bunky” Woods sent a wave of excitement through the portion of the crowd aware of Woods’ military service and sacrifice.

It would be an excitement soon shared by all present in the wake of Woods’ Memorial Day 2022 remarks. For while Woods’ battlefield sacrifice wasn’t that ultimate one of those who lost their lives in defense and military service to their nation, it was a sacrifice that altered his life forever. But it wasn’t his service that Woods focused on in addressing the crowd. Rather, his focus was on those he served with and knew who did not return from the battlefield with the option to adjust to a new reality of how the remainder of one’s life would be lived.

Hear those names and the actions that took their lives recalled in the Royal Examiner video of Monday’s event. Wood’s remarks begin at the 28:00 mark of the video. And as some have on past Memorial Days, Woods challenged all of us who have benefited from that ultimate sacrifice acknowledged on this solemn holiday.

“Take the time, not just on Memorial Day, but every day, take a moment to say ‘Thank you’ to our fallen. For those who never left the battlefields … we in their hometowns must honor their memories. Live a life worth their sacrifice. Live a life to bring pride to this nation,” Woods urged all who were listening.

And that is a timely challenge in an era of increasing political and social division. It is a challenge that needs to be taken to heart by those on all sides of the political spectrum who would put self-interest and profit above the good of the nation and all its citizens. Are we, all of us, up to the task? Time will tell. But thank you, Arthur “Bunky” Woods, for reminding us not to squander the opportunity America’s fallen have given us.

Event Co-Chair Skip Rogers followed Woods to the microphone. Rogers, local director of the veterans assistance Able Forces organization, acknowledged the Randolph-Macon Academy Color Guard present as the potential next generation of duty and service. Rogers brought a third perspective on duty, sacrifice, and responsibility to the table, complementing the observations of Woods and McDougall.

A stirring invocation was delivered by Deacon Rafael Goldsmith.

The R-MA Color Guard was the same as cited at the previous day’s event, with one change. Harrison White replaced Jacob Collyer, joining Ryder Perkins, Audrey Nielson, and Trevor Walker, with Team Commander Matthew Kelly and staff sponsor Chris Edington on hand. And Siobhan Lundt’s vocal accompaniment to the presenting of the colors by the R-MA cadets would have been a show-stopper in another venue. – Do I detect a musical family connection here?!?

The flowered memorial wreath was donated for the 10th consecutive year by Fussell Florists, whose proprietor Katie Bennett was given a nod by MacDougall, along with others contributing to the day’s event.

However, the close tie of our community to the initial training of war dogs early in World War II and the life-and-death partnership between those canine soldiers and their military handlers and colleagues remains, as was acknowledged at both ceremonies. In fact, Monday’s Co-Chairs Rob McDougall and Skip Rogers both attended Sunday’s Dogs of War and K-9 Corps event at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s new War Dogs Garden of Remembrance. And Rogers was keynote speaker at that event.

See some more still photos of Monday’s event and the full exclusive Royal Examiner video of Front Royal and Warren County’s Memorial Day of remembrance 2022, below: