Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story

A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend.

Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.

Male Scrappy and the heavily pregnant Jakita needed care and a foster home, Carol said in a recent telephone interview. The bonded pair has experienced a life of breeding, though this litter will be their last. They will be spayed and neutered after the puppies arrive. Based on their appearance and state of health, she said they may have never been to a veterinarian. Jakita is estimated to be two years old, and Scrappy is three years old.

Carol’s friend and fellow animal rescuer, Toni Magro, agreed to foster the pair until the puppies are born and eventually find their forever loving home. Because Scrappy and Jakita have been together their entire lives, they will be adopted as a bonded pair.

Due to the vet bills incurred and the upcoming arrival of four puppies, Carol has launched a fundraising campaign that she hopes will cover the costs associated with caring for the canine family. Donations for their care can be made on the “All Dogs Matter” page. There is also an Amazon “Wish List” for items needed to care for the chihuahua family.

Carol has created a Facebook Live event, Jakita & Scrappy, and will hold a live drawing on September 2 for a dog-themed gift basket filled with donated items. The donor will get one ticket in the drawing for each $5 given to the Jakita & Scrappy campaign.

Trying to make a difference

When asked why Carol is dedicated to helping dogs and their humans, she said, “So much I’ve seen. I do everything I can to help; I’m trying to make a difference.” And she is getting some help from others. “This community has never failed to come through,” she relayed. She says she is very grateful for the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Spay Clinic’s Linda R. Lorber Campus in Front Royal, which offers low-cost, quality spay and neuter surgeries for the community and local rescue groups.

Carol is often the first call people make when helping a family having trouble and may be considering taking their dog to a shelter. Sometimes, money is tight, and dog owners feel they can’t afford food and other pet care costs. She said that in hard times, pets are more likely to be abandoned. “A pet is lower on the list of priorities, but please do not abandon your pet. Reach out to me, to local rescues, and as a last resort, to Animal Control.”

There are also cases where a dog isn’t a good fit. For example, a working breed such as a Border Collie has a high drive and is extremely energetic, needing daily exercise, which might not be compatible with a family with small children and busy work schedules. Researching the breed is critical before making a dog part of the family. Carol said that dogs can live 15 or more years, which is a major commitment.

Caring for dogs in need doesn’t come cheaply. Carol and her husband Roger reach into their own pockets when donated funds don’t cover the cost of rescuing/rehoming, which she estimates as $5,000 and $10,000 annually.

Sgt. Roger Vorous, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), has had his share of animal calls over the years. He is currently the WCSO Training Coordinator, as well as the Chaplain. He’s spent 30 years there, though he briefly retired before returning. Carol says her husband is a great role model for the younger deputies, who can benefit from his years of experience. “He loves it!” she said of his role at WCSO.

Reflecting on her years at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, the only school where she has worked, Carol said, “The kids are the reason I’m here. I love them.” She’ll retire someday, she mused, but not until her husband is also ready to do the same. When that time comes, they will no doubt be tending to dogs in need, same as ever.