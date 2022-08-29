Local News
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story
A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend.
Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
Male Scrappy and the heavily pregnant Jakita needed care and a foster home, Carol said in a recent telephone interview. The bonded pair has experienced a life of breeding, though this litter will be their last. They will be spayed and neutered after the puppies arrive. Based on their appearance and state of health, she said they may have never been to a veterinarian. Jakita is estimated to be two years old, and Scrappy is three years old.
Carol’s friend and fellow animal rescuer, Toni Magro, agreed to foster the pair until the puppies are born and eventually find their forever loving home. Because Scrappy and Jakita have been together their entire lives, they will be adopted as a bonded pair.
Due to the vet bills incurred and the upcoming arrival of four puppies, Carol has launched a fundraising campaign that she hopes will cover the costs associated with caring for the canine family. Donations for their care can be made on the “All Dogs Matter” page. There is also an Amazon “Wish List” for items needed to care for the chihuahua family.
Carol has created a Facebook Live event, Jakita & Scrappy, and will hold a live drawing on September 2 for a dog-themed gift basket filled with donated items. The donor will get one ticket in the drawing for each $5 given to the Jakita & Scrappy campaign.
Trying to make a difference
When asked why Carol is dedicated to helping dogs and their humans, she said, “So much I’ve seen. I do everything I can to help; I’m trying to make a difference.” And she is getting some help from others. “This community has never failed to come through,” she relayed. She says she is very grateful for the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Spay Clinic’s Linda R. Lorber Campus in Front Royal, which offers low-cost, quality spay and neuter surgeries for the community and local rescue groups.
Carol is often the first call people make when helping a family having trouble and may be considering taking their dog to a shelter. Sometimes, money is tight, and dog owners feel they can’t afford food and other pet care costs. She said that in hard times, pets are more likely to be abandoned. “A pet is lower on the list of priorities, but please do not abandon your pet. Reach out to me, to local rescues, and as a last resort, to Animal Control.”
There are also cases where a dog isn’t a good fit. For example, a working breed such as a Border Collie has a high drive and is extremely energetic, needing daily exercise, which might not be compatible with a family with small children and busy work schedules. Researching the breed is critical before making a dog part of the family. Carol said that dogs can live 15 or more years, which is a major commitment.
Caring for dogs in need doesn’t come cheaply. Carol and her husband Roger reach into their own pockets when donated funds don’t cover the cost of rescuing/rehoming, which she estimates as $5,000 and $10,000 annually.
Sgt. Roger Vorous, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), has had his share of animal calls over the years. He is currently the WCSO Training Coordinator, as well as the Chaplain. He’s spent 30 years there, though he briefly retired before returning. Carol says her husband is a great role model for the younger deputies, who can benefit from his years of experience. “He loves it!” she said of his role at WCSO.
Reflecting on her years at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, the only school where she has worked, Carol said, “The kids are the reason I’m here. I love them.” She’ll retire someday, she mused, but not until her husband is also ready to do the same. When that time comes, they will no doubt be tending to dogs in need, same as ever.
Warren County EDA tackles multi-faceted August meeting Action Agenda
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. All five Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present.
The monthly meeting began with the election of officers, which was approved unanimously. The new officers are Chair Jeff Browne, Vice Chair Scott Jenkins, Treasurer James Wolfe, and Secretary Marjorie Martin.
As part of the Executive update, member Jim Wolfe suggested a future board retreat to discuss updating the Authority’s strategic plan. Jorie Martin provided an overview of an existing insurance policy for the FR-WC EDA office building at 400 Kendrick Lane. The Board approved restructuring the policy to provide appropriate coverage and cost savings on the space.
The Chair provided an update on the lease of Suite C at 400 Kendrick Lane. C-CAP will be occupying the suite for their operations starting September 1st.
Jeff Browne summarized a meeting he had with Chair of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA), Rick Novak, who was in attendance for the meeting. One of the issues discussed that both Chairs agreed on is a joint EDA retreat to have an opportunity to meet each other in a less formal setting. Novak also provided information on the upcoming Festival of Leaves taking place in Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, October 15th.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, provided an update on monthly financial statements and the small business loan committee re-establishment.
The Warren County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided an update on current activities related to prospects, small business loans, annual audits, and marketing.
EDA’s legal counsel presented a by-law revision that would allow electronic meetings as permitted by the Virginia Code; and additional recommendations by the ad hoc committee consisting of Jorie Martin and Greg Harold. Upon review of the revisions, the Board unanimously adopted the revisions.
As part of new business, the Board approved rescheduling the September meeting, which will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss business opportunities, with no new business following the closed session.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 29 – September 2, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Skeletal remains found in suspicious circumstance identified as Shannon Lee Fox
On August 26, 2022, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains of Shannon Lee Fox.
On August 3rd, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, located human skeletal remains that were believed to be those of Shannon Lee Fox, age 30, of Winchester, VA. The skeletal remains were over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia.
Shannon Fox was reported missing by a friend on March 1, 2022, after she had not been heard from since February 23, 2022. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office searched numerous areas of Frederick County since Ms. Fox was reported missing.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated that “We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located. Our Investigators spent many days and nights searching leads, information, and areas in and around Frederick County. We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady.”
The investigation of this case continues. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson
$13M construction project bid approved for LFK Elementary School renovations
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, August 24, voted unanimously to approve a roughly $13 million bid by Lantz Construction Winchester (LCW) for renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School in Front Royal, VA.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff are now authorized to prepare a board approval contract with LCW, the lowest bidder of the two.
During its special meeting — which followed a Warren County School Board building committee special meeting related to the same topic — the School Board approved the building committee’s recommendation to accept the LCW renovation project base bid of $12,329,700 (which includes replacing the school’s HVAC system) and six alternate bid items totaling $675,900.
Board members present for the vote were Chair Kirsten Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins.
The board-approved six “add-on” alternate bid items from LCW for the LFK project are:
1) Upgrades to the gymnasium and stage;
2) Installation of solar daylighting devices in each classroom pod;
3) Replacement of existing exterior windows;
4) Kitchen upgrades, including new flooring and appliances;
5) Cafeteria modifications, such as removing the existing stage and installing new flooring; and
6) Library improvements.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith explained that the alternative bid items on that list are ranked by their pre-determined value or need. The board voted to go with LCW’s base bid plus the alternate bid items. So, once the first item on the list has been completed, then the project contractor can move on to the second alternate bid item on the list, and so forth, completing them in order. “We can’t go on to the second item without first saying okay to the first one,” he explained prior to the board’s vote.
Almost $10.2 million in WCPS grant funds will help cover the renovation costs, according to Smith, who said there’s also another $2.3 million in WCPS surplus funds from fiscal years 2021 and 2022 that will be used.
Additionally, Smith said that Warren County has appropriated $2,271,617 for the project in its Capital Improvements Plan, bringing the total identified funding for the LFK project to approximately $14.77 million.
The actual remaining funds available for the LFK project are $12,355,516 once identified costs of about $2.4 million are subtracted from the $14.77 million total, Smith explained in an email to the Royal Examiner this morning. According to Smith’s renovations spreadsheet, such identified costs include an estimated contingency fund, estimated costs for cabling and technology, and architect and engineering costs.
Because the LCW bid is higher than what WCPS has available — creating a difference of about $650,000 — WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger explained that the school division will make up the available funds for the project largely by “value engineering” those funds to meet the approved budget.
Value engineering is basically a cost-cutting strategy. It’s a systematic and organized approach to providing the necessary functions in a project at the lowest cost, according to Investopedia, which says value engineering promotes the substitution of materials and methods with less expensive alternatives without sacrificing functionality. So, WCPS will work with the contractor to bring down costs, for example.
Similarly, Child Nutrition Funds could be used to pay for new cafeteria equipment, Ballenger said during a separate meeting on Thursday, August 25, held by the joint budget committee of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the School Board. The school division would need to ensure that purchasing certain kitchen equipment or specific upgrades would be an allowable use of those funds, Ballenger said.
“There are a lot of avenues to get to where we need to be,” said Ballenger.
The LFK renovation project is slated to begin in January 2023 and to be completed in fall 2024, according to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay, who added that it’s paramount to begin the project as soon as possible considering the potential impacts of ongoing national supply chain issues, fluctuating transportation and fuel costs, and material shortages.
Taft Construction Inc. of Culpeper, VA, was the other bidder on the LFK project, with a base bid of $12,173,000 and $865,000 in alternate bids for a total of $13,038,000. LCW’s total bid came out to $13,005,600.
Following the School Board’s 5-0 vote to accept the LCW bid, the board went into a closed meeting to discuss “consultation with legal counsel” regarding a contract.
Click here to watch the School Board Special Meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Click here to watch the School Board Building Committee Meeting of August 24, 2022, on the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors/School Board Joint Meeting of August 25, 2022, on the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle
The juvenile Bald Eagle came to us back in early June, from Fort Belvoir, where it was found on the ground with a wing droop, unable to fly. Upon examination, the eagle presented with a depressed mentation and was easily handled—a sign that this bird was quite ill or injured. Thankfully, no physical injuries were found, so our staff got to work with treatment.
Lead poisoning was ruled out, and we also sent samples out as well for HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), but his samples came back negative.
While further blood work was inconclusive, we do know that he responded well with rehydration protocols and antibiotics, prompting us to believe his immune system had at some point become weakened, which allowed a bacterial infection to worsen his condition.
Regardless of what caused this bird’s illness, he made an impressive recovery! After spending over eight weeks in care—this patient went from a quiet, head-drooping bird (above photo) to a confident, strong eagle flying multiple laps in our circular flight cage outdoors. He’s now been successfully released back where he came from, thanks to the help of Fort Belvoir Environmental Division!
Special thanks to Erik Brito Photography for these amazing release photos that he so kindly shared with us!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
The Post, in a Metro page lead story, reported on the courier’s Alexandria, VA federal court appearance Tuesday, August 23, at which Jorge Orozco-Sandoval, 35, plead guilty to a money-laundering charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.
The money he delivered, $129,100 in June 2021; $95,500 in July 2021; and $96,240 in September 2021, would facilitate a drug trafficking enterprise that is ongoing, according to court documents quoted in the article. He will be sentenced on November 29.
According to the Post, Orozco-Sandoval worked for the “Jalisco New Generation Cartel” (CJNG), one of the most violent and powerful Mexican drug cartels. Despite being a relatively young cartel, “formally founded” in 2011, the Post reported that researchers at the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism estimated its assets at over $20 billion. The cartel’s founder – known as El Mencho – is one of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA’s) most-wanted fugitives, with a $10-million price on his head.
The Justice Department calls the cartel “one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world” known for quasi-military tactics, the use of drones, and high-powered weapons to attack rival cartels for control of portions of Mexico, the Post reported. It is described as distributing “tons of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl-based heroin into the United States.”
Orozco-Sandoval was known to local law enforcement in the region, having served a prison term in Maryland for drug possession with intent to distribute. He was deported to Mexico in 2010.
Royal Examiner reached out to the town police and county sheriff’s office to see if they were involved in the operation. Sheriff Mark Butler said only, “We work with all agencies on all types of cases. Beyond that, I have no comment.” We had not received a response from FRPD by publication. It is likely this was a DEA or DEA-led operation.
(Norma Jean Shaw and Roger Bianchini contributed to this story)
