Obituaries
Logan Cole Maiatico (2002 – 2021)
Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Stafford County, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal with Pastors James and Melody Riggs officiating.
Logan Cole Maiatico was born January 29, 2002, in Winchester Virginia, son of Tony and Kristy (Funk) Maiatico of Strasburg.
He was a graduate of Skyline High School Class of 2021. Logan was a member of the Linden Volunteer Fire Department and was aspiring to be a firefighter.
He will be long remembered for his contagious smile and his vivacious laughter. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and his numerous friends. Logan made an impact wherever he went.
Surviving with his parents, Tony and Kristy Maiatico, are his brothers, Noah Clemons and fiance Diamond Clatterbuck of Front Royal, Nicholas Maiatico of Strasburg, Brayden Maiatico of Strasburg, and James Owens of Aldi, Virginia; a very special niece, Emmaliyah Clemons who was the light of his life; paternal grandparents, Richard and Georgia Maiatico of Strasburg, Fred Funk of Strasburg, and Sharon and Danny Knicley of Millboro, Virginia; along with great-grandmother, Betty Mcdonald of Winchester, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Gerry and Sara Maiatico of Front Royal, Lyndel and Missy Sulser of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Jimmy and Jennifer Jenkins of Inwood, West Virginia. Logan had numerous awesome cousins that he loved and would do anything for.
Logan had a special place in his heart for his “family by heart” to include his parents, Justin and Angela Appleton of Front Royal along with parents Wayne and Tana Hoffman of Strasburg. His brothers by heart include Blake Appleton of Front Royal, Sam Hoffman of Strasburg, Brayden Poe of Front Royal, William Wolfe of Front Royal, Caden, Ethan and Luke Jackson of Front Royal, Matthew Leach of Front Royal, Budder Haley of Front Royal, and Austin Dunlap of Front Royal. His sisters by heart included Emma and Harper Mawyer of Strasburg, Berkley Pierpoint of Strasburg. Alexis Cross of Strasburg and Kylie Appleton of Strasburg. Logan also considered Strasburg Midget Football, Front Royal Little League, Skyline Wrestling, Skyline Track and Field, Skyline Baseball, and the Skyline Hawk Football Teams as part of his family. Just know he loved each and every one of you.
Logan had a special place in his heart for his girlfriend Taeya Breen, he loved her more than life itself and had some of his happiest moments spending time with her. Taeya, Logan would want you to remain strong and live life to the fullest.
Logan was very passionate about sports and charity work and loved playing football, he contributed to the Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Project and Logan donated a portion of his first paycheck to the Skyline High School Hawk Tunnel. A memory fund has been established in Logan’s name with three primary goals: establish a scholarship fund in support of student/athletes; create a memorial in Logan’s name at Skyline High School; assist the family with any unforeseen cost associated with their tragic loss. The memorial fund is a 501c3 nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Memory Fund of Logan Maiatico at City National Bank in Front Royal.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
David Lee “Dave” Dove (1954 – 2021)
David Lee “Dave” Dove, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Charles Henry officiating.
Mr. Dove was born on February 10, 1954, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Margie Keyser and was then raised by his grandparents, the late Jesse and Caroline Keyser. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Darlene Dove; two daughters, Chrissy Reedy (Matt) and Mary Dove (Nick Hott); three grandchildren, Bentley Dove, Ava Reedy, and Maci Hott; three special nieces, Melody Jenkins, Lisa Cook, and Julie Shenk and sister and brother-in-law, Gloria “Dorothy” Jenkins and Glen “Pappy” Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or to Davita Kidney Care at www.davita.com.
Obituaries
Laura Jean Smith-Peterson (1959 – 2021)
Laura Jean Smith-Peterson of Front Royal, Virginia went on to be our forever guardian angel on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Laura was born on September 29, 1959, in New Jersey to the late William and Geraldine Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Smith, Christine Smith, and Janet Russell; her grandson, Brandon Smoot; and her stepson, Christopher Peterson. Following her death, her husband of 12 years, Geoffrey Peterson, passed on September 23, 2021.
Laura’s love was genuine, she loved her friends, customers, vendors, strangers and she loved her family more than anything. She saw beauty in everything, the sky, the clouds, flowers, the changing of leaves, her car, music, drawings by the kids, and most of all people. Laura was such an easy person to talk to, she could spark up a 30-minute conversation with anyone about anything. Her thoughtfulness and love of all things will forever live on in all our hearts. One thing she would say is, “Be nice to each other.” and that will be carried on.
Laura was an accomplished owner of Rising Phoenix Aviation in Manassas, a DJ for Jeff Davis DJ’s, a member of the NRA, the Republican Party, The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal, The Prince William Co. Band, Moonlight Jazz Orchestra, and she was also a founder and “mother” of Swing Machine Big Band.
Surviving Laura is her two daughters that she loved unconditionally, Jennifer Smoot (Gregory) and Dava Suite; her grandchildren that brought her so much happiness they meant the world to her, Michael Smith (Ally), Chiane, November, Madaline and Archer Smoot, Nevaeh and Aden Suite; step-granddaughters Charlotte and Lila Peterson; last but certainly not least her great-grandson, Carson Smith; two siblings Bill and Kathy; and saving the best for last, her first husband, the Daddy of her daughters and close friend, David Suite.
A Visitation will be held for Laura at Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main St. in Front Royal on October 17, 2021, from 6-8 P.M.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 120 West Main St in Front Royal. Following all services, there will be a procession to Chestnut Grove Cemetery for interment.
Pallbearers are Michael Smith, Gregory Smoot, David Suite, Patrick Hill, Kenneth McGee, Michael Barber, Jeffrey Bonk, and Jeffrey Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Aden Suite, Archer Smoot, and Carson Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Hughey Raymond Brown (1941 – 2021)
Hughey Raymond Brown, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at South Roanoke Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Brown was born November 28, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late William and Matilda Knight Brown.
He retired after many dedicated years from IBM and his greatest love was being a land surveyor.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Marrley S. Brown; two sons, Phillip Eric Anders of Pembrooke Pines, Florida and Aaron Wayne Anders of Atlanta, Georgia; two step-sons, Mark Wines and Matthew Wines, both of Front Royal; two brothers, George L. Brown and Edward H. Brown, both of Front Royal; one sister Barbara Henry of Front Royal; and nine grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Christy Renae Bushong Downs (1973 – 2021)
Christy Renae Bushong Downs, 47, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Christy was born on October 15, 1973, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Raymond Rudy Bushong and Geraldine Faye Shenk Bushong. She grew up in Frederick County, Virginia, and was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1991. She obtained her Associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College in Business Administration. She also graduated from the New York Institute of Photography and owned Shutterbug Photography. She loved taking pictures of nature and took pictures every chance she had. She was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She loved and cared for her family with all her heart. We lost Christy way too soon. She also had a smile for you and had many friends.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband, Glenn S. Downs; son, Cole Hunter Downs (21) and daughter, Devyn Faye Downs (18).
Pallbearers will be Bryan Burke, Shawn Lane, Ronnie Seal, Darren Shenk, Michael Shenk, and Robert Huggins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
“Breathe in, breathe out, move on.” – Jimmy Buffett
Obituaries
Joseph Donald Patten (1985 – 2021)
Joseph Donald Patten, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in the arms of his devoted wife Nicole on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born June 10, 1985, in Portland, Oregon, to William “Bill” Patten and Dawna Coleman Patten. He graduated from Portland Christian High School (2004) and from Hillsdale College (2008).
On October 19th, 2013 Joe and Nicole were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Joe was also an active member at St. John’s and could be found there at Mass every Sunday. He was a marketing executor and copywriter and worked extensively in the political sphere as a loyal Republican. Joe devoted many hours to the Institute of Catholic Culture; he often quoted Belloc’s poem: “Wherever the Catholic sun doth shine, There’s laughter and dancing and good red wine. At least I’ve always found it so. Benedicamus Domino!” and it is a testament to the way he lived. He thoroughly enjoyed discussing history, politics, literature, philosophy, and theology over a fine cigar and a good beer and a well-mixed drink. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable. His favorite haunts were Christendom College’s St John the Evangelist Library, DC’s Library of Congress, and Oxford’s Bodleian Library. Despite his penchant for good discussion, Joe was nevertheless a man of few words and none that were useless.
Joseph Patten is survived by his wife Nicole E (Surprenant) Patten; his daughter Elizabeth (Ellie) A Patten; Bill Patten of Vancouver, Wash; Dawna Coleman Patten of Battlegrounds, Wash; his brother Daniel Patten of Vancouver Wash; his sister Anna Patten of Battlegrounds Wash; his in-laws Forrest Surprenant and his wife Josephine of Gainesville, Joel Fernandez and his wife Nadine of Rileyville, David Norris and his wife Rebecca of Front Royal, Joshua Duda and his wife Marigrace of Front Royal, Blaise Surprenant of Denver Colo; Dominic Surprenant of Front Royal; Genevieve Surprenant of Surry NH, his parents-in-law Robert and Diana Surprenant of Surry NH, six godchildren, and thirteen nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the wake from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening, Oct 11, 2021, at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church 120 East Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
A Requiem Mass will follow in the morning, Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 A.M. Father Daniel N. Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia, close to his son, little Peter Marie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/58d8687a
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Obituaries
John Franklin Fewell (1963 – 2021)
John Franklin Fewell, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be at a later date.
John was born on June 1, 1963, in Virginia to the late, William Fewell and Shirley Davis. He is also preceded by his nephew DD Southers and his niece Jessica Baker.
Surviving John is his siblings, Kathy Southers (Dannie) of Winchester, Virginia and Peggy Baker also of Winchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was one of a kind. He was the family clown and loved by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630