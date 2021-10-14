Logan Cole Maiatico (2002 – 2021)

Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Stafford County, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal with Pastors James and Melody Riggs officiating.

Logan Cole Maiatico was born January 29, 2002, in Winchester Virginia, son of Tony and Kristy (Funk) Maiatico of Strasburg.

He was a graduate of Skyline High School Class of 2021. Logan was a member of the Linden Volunteer Fire Department and was aspiring to be a firefighter.

He will be long remembered for his contagious smile and his vivacious laughter. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and his numerous friends. Logan made an impact wherever he went.

Surviving with his parents, Tony and Kristy Maiatico, are his brothers, Noah Clemons and fiance Diamond Clatterbuck of Front Royal, Nicholas Maiatico of Strasburg, Brayden Maiatico of Strasburg, and James Owens of Aldi, Virginia; a very special niece, Emmaliyah Clemons who was the light of his life; paternal grandparents, Richard and Georgia Maiatico of Strasburg, Fred Funk of Strasburg, and Sharon and Danny Knicley of Millboro, Virginia; along with great-grandmother, Betty Mcdonald of Winchester, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Gerry and Sara Maiatico of Front Royal, Lyndel and Missy Sulser of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Jimmy and Jennifer Jenkins of Inwood, West Virginia. Logan had numerous awesome cousins that he loved and would do anything for.

Logan had a special place in his heart for his “family by heart” to include his parents, Justin and Angela Appleton of Front Royal along with parents Wayne and Tana Hoffman of Strasburg. His brothers by heart include Blake Appleton of Front Royal, Sam Hoffman of Strasburg, Brayden Poe of Front Royal, William Wolfe of Front Royal, Caden, Ethan and Luke Jackson of Front Royal, Matthew Leach of Front Royal, Budder Haley of Front Royal, and Austin Dunlap of Front Royal. His sisters by heart included Emma and Harper Mawyer of Strasburg, Berkley Pierpoint of Strasburg. Alexis Cross of Strasburg and Kylie Appleton of Strasburg. Logan also considered Strasburg Midget Football, Front Royal Little League, Skyline Wrestling, Skyline Track and Field, Skyline Baseball, and the Skyline Hawk Football Teams as part of his family. Just know he loved each and every one of you.

Logan had a special place in his heart for his girlfriend Taeya Breen, he loved her more than life itself and had some of his happiest moments spending time with her. Taeya, Logan would want you to remain strong and live life to the fullest.

Logan was very passionate about sports and charity work and loved playing football, he contributed to the Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Project and Logan donated a portion of his first paycheck to the Skyline High School Hawk Tunnel. A memory fund has been established in Logan’s name with three primary goals: establish a scholarship fund in support of student/athletes; create a memorial in Logan’s name at Skyline High School; assist the family with any unforeseen cost associated with their tragic loss. The memorial fund is a 501c3 nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Memory Fund of Logan Maiatico at City National Bank in Front Royal.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.