Logan Maiatico Foundation – Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser

Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Winter Reading

Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, cooking demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day

Join us on February 2nd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a very special screening of “Groundhog Day” with a special twist! A raffle basket containing all sorts of movie and Groundhog Day related goodies will be up for grabs, and all that participants need to do to enter is watch the movie and play some bingo! All participants will earn one raffle entry simply by attending the program. Extra entries can be won by playing “quote-a-long” bingo during the movie. Every “bingo” equals a raffle entry! The winner will be randomly selected and announced the day after the screening.

Women’s Wellness Workshop 2022

Virtual. Please join us Saturday, February 5th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM for this completely virtual event jampacked with amazing presenters/workshops from 21st Century Investing to Movement, Creativity, Nutrition and so much more. Goodie bags with information, tools and of course goodies for the first 50 who sign up. Registration opens on Jan 5th. More information will be coming at www.frontroyalwomenswellness.com. Sponsored by Valley Health and Friends of Samuels Library. The Front Royal Women’s Wellness Workshop is an annual free event hosted by The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center and Phoenix Project.

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, February 9th at 6:00 PM.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, February 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Winter Reading Woodworking Craft

In-person. Join us on Saturday, February 19th at 10:00 AM to come and adorn and embellish this little “tool box” to help organize your desk or create a decorative centerpiece to warm up your space. We will supply the boxes, paints, hot glue, glittery gems, and more! But feel encouraged to bring your own materials and ideas!

Library closing

Due to the President’s Day holiday the Library will be closed Monday, February 21st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, February 22nd.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, February 28th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.