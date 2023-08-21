Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker (1937 – 2023)

Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 6:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Lois was born September 8, 1937, in Browntown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry Silmon “Snoots” Campbell and Mazie E. Willingham Campbell.

She retired after many dedicated years from Stickley’s Stationery in Front Royal.

Surviving is a special niece, Brenda S. Dodd of Winchester; two brothers, Ernest “Buster” Campbell and wife Judy of Front Royal, Donald “Billy” Campbell and wife Johanna of Front Royal; one sister, Retha Smith, and husband Jimmy of Front Royal; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Will Baker; husband, Orivel Baker; three brothers, Lawrence, Charles, and Andrew and a sister, Edith.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610.