Obituaries
Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker (1937 – 2023)
Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 6:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Lois was born September 8, 1937, in Browntown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry Silmon “Snoots” Campbell and Mazie E. Willingham Campbell.
She retired after many dedicated years from Stickley’s Stationery in Front Royal.
Surviving is a special niece, Brenda S. Dodd of Winchester; two brothers, Ernest “Buster” Campbell and wife Judy of Front Royal, Donald “Billy” Campbell and wife Johanna of Front Royal; one sister, Retha Smith, and husband Jimmy of Front Royal; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Will Baker; husband, Orivel Baker; three brothers, Lawrence, Charles, and Andrew and a sister, Edith.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610.
Obituaries
Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford (1965 – 2023)
Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford, 58, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Loretta was born June 16, 1965, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Hunter and Lucy Catherine Frye Rutherford.
She worked as a Med Tech for local nursing homes for many years and did in-home health care.
Surviving are two sons, Richard A. Cooper and wife Victoria of Huntly and Tony J. Tharpe, II, and wife Alexandra of Strasburg; two daughters, Lauren M. Tharpe of Strasburg and Kaitlyn A. Cooper of Front Royal; one sister, Betty West of Front Royal; She was Maw Maw to 9 grandchildren, Aleeya, Adallen, Gracie, Theo, Dutton, William, Loreli, Lynette, and Joshua.
She was married to the late Michael Thomas Patrick, Jr.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 29, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Sheriff Lynn C. Armentrout (1942 – 2023)
Sheriff Lynn C. Armentrout, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.
Sheriff Armentrout was born on June 17, 1942, in Oakton, Virginia, to the late Nelson and Ella Makeley Armentrout. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Timothy Armentrout, and sister-in-law, Joyce Armentrout.
He graduated from Strasburg High School class of 1960 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
He retired from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in 2003, and prior to his tenure as Sheriff, he spent ten years at the Front Royal Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.
He was a very active member of the Front Royal and Warren County community with many memberships, awards, and positions, including past president of the Front Royal Jaycees, a lifetime member of Warren County Fair, past president of the Virginia State Sheriff Association, past president of the Fraternal Order of Police, and member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department.
He also was the past president and member of the Community Church Bowling League, the first commissioner of the Women’s Softball Team, coach for the Front Royal Little League and Softball League, member of the Front Royal Rotary Club, he organized and was the first commissioner of the Front Royal Soccer League, he initiated both the D.A.R.E. program and the Bicycle Rodeo for Warren County Schools, he organized the Warren County Senior Citizens Call-In Program, was awarded the Elliott Marshall Community Service Award in 1993, and was named Outstanding Young Man of Virginia in 1975 and America in 1976.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Armentrout of Front Royal; son, Blue Ajay (Christina) of Texas; daughter, Kathy Lynn Armentrout of Front Royal; brother, Bill Armentrout of Maurertown, Virginia; sister, Joan Roadcap of Woodstock, Virginia, and grandson, Sebastian Armentrout of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Allen Sibert, Jim Haffer, Frank Horan, Ricky Armentrout, Connie Bailey and Kahle Magalis.
Honorary pallbearers will be present and past Warren County Sheriff’s Department employees.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Nina Smith Shifflett (1944 – 2023)
Nina Smith Shifflett, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023.
She was born September 21, 1944, in Alexandria, Louisiana. to the late Tillman J. and Beulah Mauck Smith. She grew up in Front Royal.
She is survived by her son, Dana Eric Allison, and wife, Stacey, and her daughter Melissa Joy Crescienzi and husband, Anthony. She had three grandchildren that she loved dearly, Anthony Eric Crescienzi (Allie), Allison Taylor Doffermire (Brandon), and Dylan Eric Allison. She also had two special nephews, Gene Ramey (Don) and Jeff Ramey (Kim). Her brothers, James T. Smith and William R. Smith, and sister Patricia S. Ramey preceded her in death.
She will not only be missed by her family but also by the many friends that she made along the way. Her friends were considered family in her eyes as well.
Obituaries
Patty Cameron Ritenour (1945 – 2023)
Patty Cameron Ritenour, 78, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at 11:00 am at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Marc Roberson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Patty was born May 26, 1945, in Warren County, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Randolph Cameron and Audrey Kathleen Graham Cameron Butler.
She worked for the Alley Inn, Newberry’s, owned and operated Mom’s Country Kitchen, worked for L Dee’s, and was known there as the singing waitress. Patty never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and numerous friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Compton and Amy Ritenour, both of Warren County; one brother, Bobby Butler, and wife Kelly of Maurertown; two grandsons, Brandon W. Compton (Sara) of Front Royal and Dylan L. Lucas (Payton) of Warren County; two great-grandchildren, Kobe M. Compton, and Angelina Rose Compton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby Diego.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, James Amos Butler, Sr.; two brothers, Charles W. “Bugs” Cameron and James Amos “Jimbo” Butler, Jr.; three sisters, Eleanor Lee Taylor, Connie Lou Jenkins, and Phyllis Ann Donovan Shears; and the father of her children, Aubrey L. Ritenour.
Brandon Compton, Dylan Lucas, Sam Moutogiannis, Billy Smith, JR Jenkins, Jaime Jenkins, Jo-Jo Butler, and Brian Starnes will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lorraine Starnes, Carolyn Willingham, Jeannie Patton, and Marion Bell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church.
Obituaries
Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran (1945 – 2023)
Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran, 78, of Front Royal, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with The Rev. Thomas K. Shepanzyk officiating. Family visiting hours will be 10:00 to 11:00 am, with Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Peggy was born February 12, 1945, in Front Royal, daughter of the late Frank & Madeline Lawson Nesbitt. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the librarian at Sinclair Elementary in Manassas, Va., beginning in 1968 as her first stint in education. Following her time at Sinclair, while she raised her three children, she was a substitute teacher and also dedicated over 20 years to Seton Home School as a grader. During this time, the family lived in Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C., before returning home to Front Royal, Va.
There were many loves in Ms. Peggy’s life, but General Hospital, Washington football, the Chicago Bulls, and her beloved CC (cousins and classmates) Monthly Dinner Club were at the top. She also will be remembered for the love she shared with the children she taught and the many friends of her three children that came in and out of the house. Her house was always open to everyone.
Surviving are her sons Alan Cochran of Front Royal, Va. and Brian Cochran of Manassas, Va.; daughter Laura Cochran of New York, N.Y.; her brother Frank Nesbitt of St. Louis, Mo. and his wife Pat Nesbitt; her brother Tommy Nesbitt of Clearwater, Fla.; and her sister Mary Russell of Front Royal, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 567, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown (1955 -2023)
Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Brown was born January 6, 1955, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John Kyle Scoggin and Henny Tove Christiansen Scoggin.
She had a private practice as a psychotherapist.
Surviving is a daughter, Lindsay Brown, of Winchester, VA.
The family invites all to join them for a Celebration of Life 6:00 – 7:00 pm, and a service will follow at 7:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reaching Out Now, P O Box 122, Middletown, VA 22645.