Obituaries
Lola “G-Ma” Jean Bostic (1951 – 2022)
Lola “G-Ma” Jean Bostic, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Bostic was born on September 25, 1951, in North Carolina to the late Herbert “Hoover” and Ada Finley Blevins. She formerly worked for Fairfax County Public Schools.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Bostic; two sons, Eric Kerner and Danny “Buddy” Mullins; daughter, Candy Baldwin; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Blevins, Gerald “Buck” Blevins and Earl Blevins; two sisters, Cathy Blevins and Wanda Peters; seven grandchildren, Angel, Brittany, Russell, Alyssa, Patrick, Tatyania and Leanna, and five great-grandchildren, Joseph “Jo-jo”, Amelia, Autumn, Harrison, and Ezra.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family’s fundraiser through Facebook.
Obituaries
Michael Wayne Kitts (1947 – 2022)
Michael Wayne Kitts, 74, of Front Royal, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Mike was born on August 16, 1947, in Pulaski, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Alda Kitts.
Mike attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received his undergraduate degree, and the University of Virginia completed his Master’s Degree in School Administration. Mike came to Warren County in 1969 as a 5th grade teacher at the 15th Street School. He then moved on to Head Teacher at the Otterburn Elementary School. Later in his career, Mike became Principal at A. S. Rhodes and Leslie Fox Keyser, serving the children of Warren County for 30 years. After his retirement from the school system on September 1, 1999, Mike became general manager at Dominion Health and Fitness.
Mike was very active in the community of Front Royal. He served several years on the Town Council and filled the position of Vice-Mayor for one term. Mike was also active in the Downtown Redevelopment Program and was a strong advocate for the Fantasy Land Playground.
Mike loved his family, people, children, sports, traveling with Margia, the “Bermuda 10” and physical fitness. He played tennis and bocce ball. Mike loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He could break into song at any given moment. He was a very caring man.
Surviving Mike are his loving family, including his devoted wife of 52 years, Margia; his loving daughter, Sara Kitts (Tim); sister, Pamela Kitts-Tanner; uncle, John Kitts (Laura); cousins, Lisa Bullock, and J.B. Kitts (Michelle); his beloved grandchildren, Isaiah, Anthony, and Jossalin; and great-grandson, Kamari.
Mike will be sorely missed by all his many friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Front Royal.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to the Warren County Educational Endowment, P.O. Box 1314, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Kathleen Elizabeth Callis (1927 – 2022)
Kathleen Elizabeth Callis, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Heritage Hall Front Royal.
Mrs. Callis was born on September 10, 1927 in Warren County, Virginia to the late William Sr. and Bessie Lahew Jennings.
Obituaries
Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr. (1941 – 2022)
Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Pastor Dotty Johnson officiating. A visitation will take place Tuesday, March 15th from 6-8 PM.
Smitty was born June 12, 1941, in Cedarville, Virginia to the late James and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Betty Gene Smith, his late second wife Nancy Nelson, as well as his brother James Smith.
Surviving Smitty is his loving children, Teresa Fiorvanti, Glendon Smith Jr. (Sally), and John Smith (Debbie) ; his siblings, Louise Neff, Bobby Smith, and Lester Smith; His grandchildren Amber, Glenie, Heather, Avery, and Atticus; his great-grandchildren, Trae, Aniyah, C.J., McKenna, Neveah, Carson, Ayden, Derek and Christopher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that he adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization.
Obituaries
Steven Scott Jones (1959 – 2022)
Steven Scott Jones, 62 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at his residence on March 7th, 2022. Steve was born in Washington, D.C. on July 10th, 1959 to Patricia and Vernon “Lee” Jones. He graduated from Oakton High School in 1977.
Steve worked as a Sales Specialist for 16 years. Prior to that, he was an esteemed bartender who never met a stranger and loved to share a good story paired with a good laugh. When he wasn’t working, Steve enjoyed hunting, camping, grilling out, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud father, loving partner, beloved son, and a cherished friend. Our hope is that when you think of Steve, his memory will always bring a smile to your face.
Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Jones; forever love, Lori Fuller and her son, Sam Fuller; his daughter, Katie Jones, and her Fiance, Toby Brown; his nephew, Scott Sommer; and his nieces, Samantha Sommer and Jessica Anders. He was predeceased by his father, “Lee” Jones, and his sister, Sharon Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge on March 26th from 4-9 PM.
Obituaries
Claudia Jacqueline Kardian (1942 – 2022)
Claudia Jacqueline Kardian, 79, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, VA.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Charlotte, MI, and was the daughter of the late Colonel Clyde J. Downey (USAF, Ret) and Freda M. Downey, RN of Overall, VA. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Walter W. Kardian, in 2013.
Claudia spent her childhood years traveling Europe with her Air Force family and was a member of the Girl Scouts and captain of her basketball team among other activities. She attended nursing school and later found a career as a sales representative for various medical device companies in New Jersey and Virginia. She moved to Bentonville in 1987 and retired in 1995 along her beloved Shenandoah river.
Surviving are her brother Clyde “Jack” (Mary) Downey II; her sons Todd (Rose) Kendrick, Scott (Patty) Kendrick; her stepchildren Kevin (Laura) Kardian, Brian (Kathleen) Kardian, Coleen Batten; nephews Clyde “Trace” (Cheryl) Downey III, Lee (Michelle) Downey; grandchildren Kevin, Kristen, Jennifer, Shannon O., Shannon K., Ryan, James, Joshua, Joseph, Erin, Samantha, and Kyle.
Private memorial services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia’s name to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Humane Society of Warren County in Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
John Eric Jakob (1929 – 2022)
John Eric Jakob, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Vince McLaughlin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
John was born on January 7, 1929, in Germany to the late Hans and Wilheminna Jakob. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Jakob; and his 2 brothers, Walter and Werner Jakob.
Surviving John is his children, Karen McIntyre and her husband, George of Front Royal, Lauren Matthews of Mooresville, NC and Tom Jakob and his wife, Heidi of Bozeman, MT; his 13 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Steve and Donna Jakob, Jeff and Maria Jakob, Lisa and John Cerra, John and Linda Ripkey, and Pete and Karen Ripkey; his Sister in Law, Winnie Swinson, and numerous extended family members.
John was a member of Rockland Community Church. He attended Upsala College in New Jersey, obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He worked for Wake Forest University in the physics department. He worked for Rubbermaid and Fairchild-Burns in commercial aircraft seating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Community Church, Prayer Garden Fund at 2921 Rockland Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.