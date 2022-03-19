Lola “G-Ma” Jean Bostic (1951 – 2022)

Lola “G-Ma” Jean Bostic, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Bostic was born on September 25, 1951, in North Carolina to the late Herbert “Hoover” and Ada Finley Blevins. She formerly worked for Fairfax County Public Schools.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Bostic; two sons, Eric Kerner and Danny “Buddy” Mullins; daughter, Candy Baldwin; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Blevins, Gerald “Buck” Blevins and Earl Blevins; two sisters, Cathy Blevins and Wanda Peters; seven grandchildren, Angel, Brittany, Russell, Alyssa, Patrick, Tatyania and Leanna, and five great-grandchildren, Joseph “Jo-jo”, Amelia, Autumn, Harrison, and Ezra.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family’s fundraiser through Facebook.