Long-term planning for long-term care
It’s a new year, and for many Americans, it’s smart to consider expanding or modifying insurance plans to suit your needs better.
One thing folks should consider is long-term care (LTC). These plans typically help cover services like in-home care, stays at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and adult daycare programs. Traditional insurance plans and Medicare/Medicaid often cover only limited aspects of LTC and may prove inadequate.
People need care over time because they’re seriously ill, recovering from an operation, or have an impairment. It’s smart to prepare for such hardships by enrolling in an LTC health insurance program. Yet, as of 2020, only 7.5 million Americans had LTC coverage.
Without LTC insurance, people have to pay out of pocket for care. That can cost more than $50,000 a year in an assisted living facility or more than $100,000 in a nursing home. Medicare covers only short-term stays. Long-term care insurance can protect your nest egg.
How about costs? An LTC plan will cost a 55-year-old male about $950 a year and a female about $1,500. For a 65-year-old, the plan would cost $1,700 and $2,700, respectively. If you select a plan with inflation adjustments, costs go up.
Keep in mind these are only averages. Like traditional insurance plans, you can select more basic LTC plans that offer more affordable premiums. Likewise, you may be able to add LTC coverage to existing health insurance plans and save money.
Usher in the New Year with a game of cards
The weather outside is guaranteed to be frightful, but what better way to socialize for the New Year than by following the example of the Greeks: Cards.
The fact is that cards on New Year’s Eve are nearly mandatory in Greece, and games can last from early morning until late at night.
Of course, the games are usually punctuated with a little wine (or a lot), a few sweets, and a modest wager — usually very small since the games are friendly and casual.
In Greece, as is true across the world, New Year’s is considered a lucky time, or at least a time to toast the future and hope for luck and better days. Which makes it an obvious opportunity to test your luck at cards.
Which game you play is up to you.
The old standard rummy is a favorite among players everywhere. It’s easy to learn and fun to play.
Regionally, especially in the upper Midwest and north, euchre is popular. This trick-taking game requires partners
For games with odd numbers of players, hearts might work since it requires no partners and can be played with three to six players.
But if you don’t know how to play cards, the easiest game to learn is Go Fish, which can be just as good for a lively conversation as the more complicated bridge. Add a nice tray of crackers and cheese, and you are set.
Crazy Eights is easy and fun, or Uno, which is a commercial game with similar rules. The idea is to get rid of all your cards before anyone else. Eights are wild.
Put on your funny hats and break out the deck. It doesn’t have to be complicated!
Wear proper gear for cold weather work
When temperatures drop, the clothes you wear for work and play make all the difference.
Generally, here are guidelines for winter work clothes:
- Keep clothing loose to allow blood to reach arms and legs.
- Wear loose-fitting layers for better insulation. Inner layers of wool, silk, or synthetic fabrics help trap your body’s natural warmth.
- Coats should be insulated.
- Gloves should be insulated.
- Always cover your head. A proper hat for outdoor work covers both the head and ears. For some outdoor work, you may also need a mask to cover your face. The neck should be covered as well.
- Use waterproof and insulated boots. Consider slip-resistant footwear for some jobs. Always consider steel-toed boots for heavy work.
Heated socks and gloves
With the advent of lithium-ion batteries, plus ubiquitous USB charging availability, heated gloves and socks have gained a huge new following.
You can get rechargeable battery-powered gloves and socks that stay warm for up to six to eight hours. Both socks and gloves have battery pockets. You charge your battery, then connect it inside a pocket.
With gloves, some key considerations are flexibility, durability, and waterproofing. Working hands might also benefit from glove-knuckle guards. Many offer touchscreen compatibility.
They can be expensive. The best gloves with the longest warming periods cost more than $100.
The lowest-priced choice for heated gloves isn’t the battery-powered kind. It’s chemical power. Lightweight fleece gloves and mittens with chemical heating packs run about $25. You put your chemical pack into the glove for long-lasting warmth. However, the packs are single-use only. While the mitten-glove combos are insulated with a good leather palm for grip, they might not hold up to wind, according to Bob Vila.
Soothing bedroom ideas for your neurodivergent child
For children on the autism spectrum, sensory details like scents, sounds, and bright colors can be overwhelming. Experts recommend providing a space where they can retreat from the stimulation of everyday life. Here are some ideas to help create a calming bedroom for your child.
Lighting
Rather than harsh overhead lights, use soft lamps near work areas. You can reduce glare on the flooring by using materials like carpeting rather than wood or tiles. For sleeping, blackout curtains eliminate any light that might seep in from the outside.
Colors
For neurodivergent kids, yellow may cause eye strain and fatigue, and red can provoke strong emotions. You can promote tranquility by choosing shades of grey, violet, soft blues, or greens.
Bedding
Choose calming colors and avoid busy patterns when choosing bed sheets and blankets. Weighted blankets and heavy comforters provide a sensation like a soothing cuddle. Compression sheets also provide deep-touch sensory input.
The little extras
Include special features to make the room a pleasant place for your child to hang out. A sensory swing gives them a comfortable place to sit or move about safely. Drape a curtain like a tent to create a secluded space. A white noise machine helps offset disruptive noises from outside, and a sunrise-mimicking alarm eliminates the harsh waking noise in favor of a gradually brightening lamp.
Whether your child is neurodivergent or not, providing a bedroom that promotes peace and calm is always beneficial. Talk to a home decorator about your child’s needs and preferences for more great ideas to create a restful space.
Best post-holiday gifts (for yourself?)
‘Tis the season to save money. While late November and December are the busiest shopping weeks, January offers the best deals. If you’re looking to save some cash, putting off some purchases for January could prove a fruitful bet, so if you’re looking for gifts for yourself or to pick up some must-buy essentials, circle January on that brand-new calendar.
First, if you like decorating your home for the holidays, January is perhaps the best month to pick up decorations. Many retailers offer steep markdowns to liquidate seasonal goods. Likewise, if you’re looking to buy a new winter coat or other cold-weather gear, you can often find stuff on the cheap at the start of the new year.
In December, retailers have more leverage because they know folks are shopping and have deadlines to meet, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. After the holidays, returns will surge. In fact, following the 2021 holiday season, roughly 16 percent of all purchases were returned, totaling more than $750 billion in value. That means merchants will have lots of inventory to clear.
Many retailers will have open-box items that they sell at a steep discount. Watch out for good deals on computers and other electronics. You can also check eBay and similar sites for gently used refurbished products.
You can turn post-holiday shopping into a financial lesson for children as well. Instead of loading up every gift on Christmas, parents can give kids an after-holiday toy budget of maybe $100. Then you can take your kids to the toy store and let them pick out toys, often at a steep discount. Once there, you can teach them about budgeting and finding good deals. Of course, you can still give kids presents on Christmas, but it’s smart to split up the budget.
The importance of encouraging your child’s academic growth
Encouraging words and actions have the power to motivate children to succeed. Encouragement can be the difference between students completing school or giving up on themselves. Here are some important ways to encourage your children’s academic efforts to help their overall development.
1. It promotes personal growth. Words of encouragement can make your child less likely to doubt their abilities and feel more comfortable working things out themselves. They’re reminded that they can achieve success.
2. It improves self-confidence. When children feel encouraged by those around them, they’re more likely to have the intrinsic motivation to overcome challenges. When students complete a task successfully, they feel a greater sense of connection within the classroom, further boosting their self-esteem.
3. It fosters motivation. Sometimes you may need to encourage your child by helping them reframe a failure as a positive learning experience. Making mistakes is a natural process and can increase their determination to succeed. You can help your children see a setback as a benchmark for improvement.
4. It encourages independence. Encouraging and praising your children for even the most minor achievements or improvements in their efforts helps them become confident in their abilities. This helps them feel they have control over their lives and have the skills within themselves to succeed.
Finally, offering words of encouragement and creating an environment where children feel heard and respected can make them more eager to learn, not just in school but in all areas of their lives.
Consider locking down credit this winter
In honor of winter’s shivering fingers and toes, it’s a good time to freeze something else: Your credit.
Freezing your credit these days can be relatively easy online, and it can protect you from fraudsters looking to steal your identity and open credit cards in your name. If a criminal can get a credit card in your name, you might quickly find yourself hounded by collections and credit card companies and tangled up in a complicated identity theft scheme.
If you freeze your credit file, it becomes very difficult, if not impossible, for anyone (including you) to open a new credit card in your name. The potential card issuer will check the credit report if a criminal tries to open a credit card in your name. If they find that the credit file is frozen, the bank won’t approve the card.
Meanwhile, you can continue to use your active credit accounts without a problem. But you won’t be able to apply for a loan or a new card unless you unfreeze your account.
However, if you’re legitimately applying for a credit card, you can unfreeze your file. Once approved or rejected, you can freeze the file again.
Freezing your credit does not harm your credit score, but it might affect insurance rates if your insurer uses your credit score to set your rates. Check with your insurance companies. In addition, be sure you have already created your Social Security account if you need to track benefits. If you forget that your credit is frozen and you try to apply for more credit, your application will be denied because the lender can’t access your account. However, it will not harm your credit because no hard inquiry can actually be made.
All three credit agencies will freeze your file for free. The three major credit agencies in the United States are Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. If you want to freeze your credit, you’ll need to set up an account with each individual agency. You can call the agencies, but it is easier to submit your request online. You’ll typically be asked to provide your Social Security number and other pertinent information that proves your identity. From there, you can log onto the credit agency’s online portal and freeze your credit file.
