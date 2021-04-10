Looking for a great gift for mom on Mother’s Day?

Take a chance on this “sleek” basket with a brand new Michael Kors purse!

The basket includes:

Michael Kors Purse

2 Yankee Candles and candle holder

2 Yankee Candle Air Fresheners

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Aromatherapy Goodies

Bottle of Wine

Approximate value is around 475.00!

Tickets are $25.00 each for the raffle. Proceeds go to the Phoenix Project, our local response to domestic violence. The service Phoenix Project provides to our community is priceless. Please consider buying a raffle ticket! Your support is appreciated!

To purchase tickets visit phoenix-project.org and click on the donate button. Donate $25.00 to buy one ticket (buy as many as you like!). Add a note to the donation that it is for a raffle ticket sale. or call Phoenix Project directly at 540-635-2302.