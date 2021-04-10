Community Events
Looking for a great gift for mom on Mother’s Day?
Take a chance on this “sleek” basket with a brand new Michael Kors purse!
The basket includes:
Michael Kors Purse
2 Yankee Candles and candle holder
2 Yankee Candle Air Fresheners
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Aromatherapy Goodies
Bottle of Wine
Approximate value is around 475.00!
Tickets are $25.00 each for the raffle. Proceeds go to the Phoenix Project, our local response to domestic violence. The service Phoenix Project provides to our community is priceless. Please consider buying a raffle ticket! Your support is appreciated!
To purchase tickets visit phoenix-project.org and click on the donate button. Donate $25.00 to buy one ticket (buy as many as you like!). Add a note to the donation that it is for a raffle ticket sale. or call Phoenix Project directly at 540-635-2302.
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education training on April 30th
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative and Northwestern Community Services Board will offer a free virtual REVIVE! Training on Friday, April 30th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. The one-hour online class provides an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. Families who do not keep medications locked up are at risk of children accidentally ingesting the medication, resulting in an overdose. Therefore, this training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids.
In addition, the recent increase of illicit Fentanyl in our area has caused an increase in the number of overdoses in unsuspecting victims. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are encouraged to attend this free training.
All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail.
To register, CLICK HERE.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, juuling, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
Town Pavilion Ribbon Cutting and Opening April 9th
The Town of Front Royal will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed pavilion located near the Gazebo Area at Main and Chester Streets in Downtown Front Royal on Friday, April 9th at 11:30am. The Town encourages citizens and members of the press to attend this ceremony.
The pavilion was funded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program in the amount of $230,650.00. The Town competed with other municipalities throughout Virginia and was awarded the grant in September 2018…
The pavilion includes restrooms and free Wi-Fi. It will be open to the public to use during daylight hours. No reservations are necessary.
If any citizen or members of the press have any questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
(From a press release from Town of Front Royal.)
LFCC hosting virtual employment and education fair for health professions
Join us for our Focus on Health Virtual Employment and Education Fair for the Health Professions on Tuesday, April 20. The event will be hosted online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A list of employers and further details will be posted to www.lfcc.edu/healthfair. If you have questions, please email career and academic advisor, Taylor Luther, at tluther@lfcc.edu.
Live Music Mother’s Day at the B-Chord Brewery
Mother’s Day Weekend, Friday & Saturday May 7 & 8, the B-Chord Brewery is hosting Scythian for a weekend of open-air, festival style music. Featuring opening acts and special musical guests, Scythian will perform a unique set of music each day in it’s first local live show of 2021!
B-Chord plays the perfect host to a social-distanced outdoor concert with a charming stage at the foot of a gentle amphitheater slope. “Pods” are delineated by picnic tables, so you can come with a cake to celebrate mom while you enjoy music, beer and the fine things of life!
Kids 12 & Under go free, and individual day and multi-day passes are now available ONLINE. Tickets are $30/advance and $35/Day Of.
This Mother’s Day give the gift of music!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
AARP free tax preparation extended for two upcoming dates in Front Royal
AARP Tax Aide Site will be open at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Monday, April 26th, and Wednesday, May 12th, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Walk-ins are accepted for this free tax preparation, or you can call to make an appointment at 540-635-5859. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 18 W. 6th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
