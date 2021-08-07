Community Events
Looking for something to do with your kids?
Start with the Shenandoah River State Park located at 350 Daughter of Stars Dr., Bentonville, VA 22610 (Phone: 540-622-6840 Email Address: ShenandoahRiver@dcr.virginia.gov
Web Site: www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/shenandoah-river)
This park is on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and has more than 1,600 acres along 5.2 miles of shoreline. The park opened in June 1999. In addition to the meandering river frontage, the park offers scenic views of Massanutten Mountain to the west and Shenandoah National Park to the east. A large riverside picnic area, picnic shelters, trails, river access, and a car-top boat launch make this a popular destination for families, anglers, and canoeists. Twelve riverfront tent campsites, a campground with water and electric sites, cabins, camping cabins, and a group campground are available. With more than 24 miles of trails, the park has plenty of options for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and adventure.
This park’s hours of operation are between 8 a.m. and dusk.
Here’s a list of events happening at the park for the next few weeks:
08/08/2021 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Roving Ranger
Location: RV Bathhouse & Picnic Area Canoe Launch
Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.
08/08/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Picnic Area Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
08/13/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/14/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/14/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/15/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Roving Ranger
Location: RV Bathhouse & Canoe Launch
Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.
08/15/2021 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Toads, Turtles, & Snakes
Location: Visitor Center
Can you tell the difference between an amphibian and a reptile? How about between a frog and a toad? Get hands-on with some scaly and slimy animals of the park and learn about what their presence means for our environment. Meet at Visitor Center.
08/20/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/21/2021 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Hooked on Fishing
Location: Visitor Center
Try to catch different species of fish in the Shenandoah River. We’ll learn about different fish and the importance of preserving the river. Meet at the Visitor Center to take a wagon ride to the fishing spot. Rods, bait, and tackle are provided. For participants under 16, no fishing license is required. All other fishing regulations apply. This program has a 10 person limit. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot.
08/21/2021 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/21/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/22/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
08/22/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Tube Trip
Location: Visitor Center
Enjoy a relaxing tube float on the Shenandoah River and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. We will begin with a wagon ride to our launching point. Please wear closed-toed shoes and recreational clothing. Children must be accompanied by an adult and be at least 8 years of age to participate. Visitors must sign up no later than 4 p.m. the day before the trip and prepay at the Visitor Center. The fee is $5 per person. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot. Meet at the Visitor Center.
08/27/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/28/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/28/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Kayak Trip
Location: Visitor Center
For ages 10+. Enjoy the beauty of the river and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. The cost for the trip is $11 per person. Reservations and payment must be made at least one day in advance by calling the Visitor Center at 540-622-6840. Space is limited, so reserve early. Weather and river levels can affect this program. If conditions are deemed unsafe, the trip can be rescheduled or refunded, depending on guest preference. Meet at the Visitor Center.
08/29/2021 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/29/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
Community Events
First Annual Warren County Volunteer Fair to be held
Samuels Library, C-CAP, and The Wednesday Group have partnered to host the First Annual Warren County Volunteer Fair. This free, all-ages event will connect people with local non-profits in need of volunteers. The Warren County Volunteer Fair is also an opportunity to learn about the impact donated time can make in our community.
“The library depends on our volunteers to continue offering vital services,” says Michelle Ross, Executive Director of Samuels Library. “Volunteers keep our library grounds beautiful, lead literacy and cultural programs for learners from all walks of life, and even help raise funds for books and more.”
Service organizations need volunteers now more than ever. According to a study by Fidelity Charitable, 66% of volunteers have decreased or ceased volunteering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our volunteers do not recognize the power of their work,” states Larry Elliot, President of C-CAP’s Board of Directors. “They change lives, they solve problems and they provide a compassionate friendship to those who need help. Their time and efforts are priceless. We can be sure that within the next six months our entire community will need a lot more volunteers to help so that no one is underserved or left out. What we learn eventually in our volunteer work is that it changes our lives too and makes us better people.”
A wide array of non-profits will be represented at The Warren County Volunteer Fair. Civic-minded individuals will be certain to find service opportunities that suit their particular skills and talents. Participating organizations include Loaves & Fishes, The Phoenix Project, The Humane Society of Warren County, The United Way, The Front Royal Thermal Shelter, and many more!
The Warren County Volunteer Fair will be held on August 21, from 12:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. at Samuels Library. Organizations that would like to participate may contact Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net or fill out the online form.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
About C-CAP
C-CAP is the primary social safety net in Warren County providing food, clothing, personal items and emergency financial assistance. C-CAP is an “all-volunteer” registered Virginia 501(c)(3) organization. During a normal year, C-CAP serves more than 2,000 heads of households, representing over 7,000 individuals, including over 1,000 children.
About The Wednesday Group
In March of 2020, a group of Warren County Citizens came together weekly to seek ways to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region. The initial cadre of volunteers helped identify and address key issues of concern raised by the pandemic: food security, housing and shelter, and economic recovery. Now a registered 501(c)(3) known as “The Wednesday Group (TWG)”, our team of volunteers has expanded. TWG raises funds, recruits volunteers, and helps establish new groups dedicated to specific needs.
Community Events
Join the FRWRC as we spotlight exceptional women in our community leading the fight against domestic violence
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) will present its annual Spotlight on Women this year highlighting five local women who have persisted in the work of bringing the problem of domestic violence in our community to light. Margia Kitts, Barbara Greco, Christine Andreae, Rita Biggs and Tammy Sharpe will talk about the struggles and triumphs of founding and leading the organizations that have helped create a safer and more responsive Front Royal and Warren County for women and their families. The Spotlight event will be presented through Zoom webinar on August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Register at www.FRWRC.org to receive your webinar link.
“The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center mission is to empower women to change their world,” said Lee Meyer, FRWRC Board Member and Program Chair. “This powerful Spotlight program will celebrate the tireless work of five inspiring women in our community who have dedicated their time, resources and hearts to lifting women and their families up by bringing the dark and sometimes hidden issue of domestic violence to the attention of our community, and providing resources, help and education to make lives better.”
The FRWRC’s Spotlight on Women program was established in 2015 to honor local women who through their strength of purpose and unselfish dedication have made considerable contributions to the betterment of their community and, in so doing, touched the lives of many in their wake. The Spotlight program has a rotating format, at times honoring one single woman, at other times it has a panel format which illuminates women and topics for the community at large.
“While we look forward to a time when we can host our Spotlight event in person again, we hope our Zoom format this year might offer more people an opportunity to tune in, be inspired and learn about the long, ongoing and behind the scenes work of women who make our community a better place to live for everyone,” added Meyer.
The annual Spotlight on Women event is FREE. Visit www.FRWRC.org to register and receive your webinar link and join us on August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Margia Kitts was a social worker for the Warren County Department of Social Services (WCCDV) when she proposed the initiation of the Warren County Council on Domestic Violence (WCCDV). This was established in 1982 with the dream of having a safe place for women in our community. She also worked with Vida Timbers to create a hot line service and training program for the volunteers. This hotline is still in use today.
Christine Andreae served on the WCCDV from 1983 to 1989. Once it was decided to open a women’s shelter, she helped raise enough money to buy a safe house on Virginia Avenue in Front Royal by writing grants for the proposed shelter. She and Barbara Greco did a lot of presentations to church and civic groups to educate the community and local law enforcement about domestic violence in Warren County. She also wrote a feature story on interviews with abused women for the Virginia County Magazine.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $133,000 in grants and scholarships to 178 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Free Guy”
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Community Events
Bargain-hunters flock to now legendary Route 11 yard crawl
“Don’t give up, don’t get pale, straight ahead, for more yard sale.”
It is going to be a fantastic, festive day, attracting tons of people who are visiting the Lower Shenandoah Valley for the first time. The Valley’s stunning summer scenery, with lush greens and spectacular mountain views will provide each newcomer with an unforgettable experience to take back home and tell family and friends. Folks from all over the country are becoming interested in the event. Vendors within the mid-Atlantic area recognize the Yard Crawl as a major happening for selling product. The Yard Crawl has morphed into a cultural phenomenon and an economic boon to the small towns of the Valley community.
Each year more and more people are participating in the Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) Yard Crawl. A yearly event since 2005 (Stephens City and Middletown joined in 2008), held during the second Saturday in August; the Yard Crawl is a 43-mile-long yard sale that stretches from Stephens City’s Newtown Commons through seven historic small towns to New Market. As many as 1,000 vendors will be set up along the route and an average of 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles will rubberneck their way through each town. Over 3,000 individual sellers will clear their attics, basements, garages and carports and set up for the marathon event.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a partnership of the Valley Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt. Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office. It is all about experiencing the heart and soul of small-town America.
The Yard Crawl is celebrating (Saturday, August 14) its 16th anniversary of flea market madness! It’s Virginia’s longest yard crawl, offering miles of yard sales, food trucks, fresh produce stands and indescribable family fun. The Crawl typically includes private residences, businesses and popup vendors who set out tables of sale items in empty parking lots, parks and sidewalks filled with tents and trailers, drawing crowds of yard crawlers and frugal shoppers along the route. Saleable items can include antiques, vintage collectibles, books, jewelry, furniture, tools, clothing, sporting goods, toys and the most unusual objects imaginable. Just start fantasizing about all the incredible treasures waiting to be discovered! It is almost Yard Sale Heaven.
Local businesses can count on a 30% increase above normal summer revenue. The Crawl attracts thousands of visitors from around Virginia and other neighboring states and is a godsend for area restaurants, hotels and small businesses. The Crawl is a huge economic driver for the small-town communities to include our area nonprofits. The event has encouraged additional yard sales on adjoining days, soliciting tourism dollars from bargain-hunters and summer travelers alike.
Dudley Rinker, Chair of the Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee says, “business in Stephens City has increased with calls for more vendor spaces this year.” There are approximately 90 vendor spaces allotted at Newtown Commons on Main Street (where the yard crawl begins on the north end). The Commons are at 75% capacity, but rentals are filling quickly and there is a need to expand spaces at the Old School lot on the south of town,” Rinker said. Currently Lions Club has 17 spaces rented at the Old School and can expand to 50 spaces, if needed. The vendor spaces are 16′ X 20′ and cost $20 per spot. “Vendors can join spaces if they require additional room,” Rinker said. According to the Lions Club website, profits from the rentals provide financial and human resource support to sight/hearing conservation, youth activities and community improvement.
Former Lions Chair, Jack Treece, claims about one third of the residents living on Main Street also set up on front porches to sell their own wares. “Between vendors and locals as many as 400 people can be selling product within the Stephens City town limits,” Treece said.
Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center, says he has 16 vendor spaces (front porch, south yard and parkway) for rent with excellent locations. Kriebel cites many prime spots are still available. Kim Begnaud, Trinity Lutheran Church Community Outreach Minister, has 10 designated spaces for rent in the church parking lot on Main Street. “However, all spots have been taken,” Begnaud reported.
Yard Crawlers can prepare for the event by bringing small bills and change to make shopping more convenient, but also may get you a discount by enabling a smoother transaction for the vendor. The Crawl officially opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday, but the stores and antiques sellers typically welcome early birds. Some Route 11-yard crawl vendors setup on the Friday before and traffic usually begins to pick up on Route 11 by early Friday afternoon. Saturday is the prime travel day and traffic will be stop and go for the entire stretch of Valley Pike. Adept shoppers begin on Friday or early Saturday before the event to locate any rare or collectible items for cherry-picking at daybreak.
By the end of this epic day folks are doing a lot of “lookie loo” shopping, driving slowly by the roadside stands and viewing from the car. Churches, businesses and civic organizations sell snacks, boxed lunches and beverages all along this historic thoroughfare. Bring bottled water to stay hydrated. Stow away nylon rope, lashing straps or bungee cords to tie down any oversized purchases.
The event will be held rain or shine. Expect traffic congestion along Route 11 most of the day. Watch for pedestrians crossing Route 11. Navigate streets carefully, as pedestrians get distracted by displays and may appear to meander across the street without watching for oncoming traffic. Park vehicles completely off the road and do not block driveways. No double parking is permitted along the route.
May God continue to bless our Shenandoah Valley communities.
Community Events
Virginia SAR receives National Sons of the American Revolution Awards for excellence
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution was presented with National Sons of the American Revolution Awards for excellence. They received the Number 1 rating in very large chapters in the Nation in four competitions.
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution won the Liberty Bell Americanism Award for the most complete programs and activities during the previous calendar year that created, supported or promoted a better understanding of the SAR and fundamental American traditions. They were presented with the President General’s Streamer for accumulating the most points awarded for various program activities. They won the President General’s Cup for conducting the best overall programs and activities during the previous calendar year. Finally, the CJWII Chapter was recognized as the top chapter in it’s category for support to Veterans Programs.
Community Events
Eighth annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18
If you’re planning on joining this year’s Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk, now is a good time to start training and to register.
The 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at LFCC’s Middletown Campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early-registration fee of $20. After that, the registration fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount.
Awards will be given to the top three male and top three female runners in each age group.
“We are excited to be partnering with Anthem and United Bank for the 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5k,” said Heath, Physical Education and Recreation Professor Stacey Ellis. “With their support, we will be able to further contribute to student scholarships. Race day will continue to be a family friendly walking or running event, and we are excited for the community to join us on the Middletown campus on Sept. 18.”
To learn more or register, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
Wind: 4mph E
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 9
91/70°F
93/68°F