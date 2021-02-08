Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District begins second round of no-cost COVID vaccine to the older generation
The Lord Fairfax Health District headed by Dr. Colin Greene continued to lead the charge in delivering second COVID-19 vaccinations, including today – Monday, February 8 – at the Frederick County/Winchester Health Department in Winchester.
The Northern Shenandoah-based Health District also was first out of the gate in the area and perhaps the Commonwealth with a first-come, first-serve clinic at Boyce January 11 for “over 75s” which delivered 915 first-dose Moderna shots at the small town’s fire department’s social hall to those who lined up in 36-degree weather in the fire department parking lot for some five or more hours. Reporting for the Royal Examiner, I joined the queue at 8:20 a.m. I was the 415th person in line to receive the jab in my left arm in the much warmer adjoining social center at 12:15 p.m. – And another 500 seniors were behind me! According to Census figures, Boyce’s population is about 600.
Dr. Greene promised a smoother passage on Monday morning for my follow-up Moderna vaccine shot. And it was. I arrived a half hour early, found a handy parking space, and would have been first in line if I’d not politely held the door for an elderly couple to enter ahead of me (Editor’s note: Barr, a perhaps overly polite Brit, will be 88 next month!).
Regardless, having over the years developed a talent for writing, I was first to hand in my completed form, and first in Heidi Windham’s office where I rolled up my sleeve for my second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Afterward, she warned, I “might” get a reaction (I did not, the first time around) but she said, “to give it 24 hours and you’ll be okay.” Heidi, a five-year employee of the health department, said she was one of “eight or nine” colleagues giving shots that day between 8 a.m. and noon, along with similar activities at clinics in Dr. Greene’s jurisdiction.
Returning to my Front Royal home, I was greeted by a glaring Washington Post front page headline declaring: ” Confusion mars vaccine rollout in D.C. Region” – and even Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam, himself a physician, was apologizing, blaming “bad information and changing directives from the federal government” for his state’s earlier shortcomings.
“There should have been a plan… along with funding to hire and train staff starting from last summer,” the Post quoted Donald Milton, the University of Maryland’s public health professor, as saying on behalf of all the nation’s health jurisdictions.
Virginia’s Governor Northam only learned on January 12 that the Trump White House would release its stockpile of reserved doses that state governors should begin vaccinating anyone over 65. More problems appeared, however, when lack of a reported stockpile emerged.
Eventually, our state began administering 30,000 first-time shots a day in one of its smallest townships – Boyce – among its leaders.
And so to February 8, where Dr. Greene’s Frederick/Winchester Health Department was again among those providing timely follow-up shots, the second round scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10.
(Editor’s note 2 – After having made his first-shot trip to Boyce to get an early jump on vaccine availability in the LFHD, Mr. Barr was directed to Winchester for his second Moderna dose, at least in part because Warren County distribution is of the Pfizer vaccine due to local provider Valley Health’s ability to store the Pfizer variety at the required ultra-low temperatures.)
Virginia lawmakers advance bills eliminating mandatory minimums
Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly advanced criminal justice reform measures that would eliminate mandatory minimums in favor of allowing judges more sentencing discretion.
Senate Bill 1443, introduced by Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, narrowly passed Friday on a 21-17 vote.
The bill proposes to eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences in Virginia for various crimes, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter, child pornography, and violating a protective order for abuse victims. The legislation does not include Class 1 felonies such as willful and deliberate murder.
Lawmakers in support of the bill emphasized that judges should be trusted to deliver the appropriate sentences without utilizing a sentencing policy that they say has been abused. Critics said the bill dismantled the criminal justice policies in place after years of deliberation.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said during the bill’s committee hearing last month that mandatory minimum charges have proliferated like “crazy” during his two decades as an attorney, especially for DUIs.
“People pay a lot of money to stay out of jail,” Surovell said.
He added that mandatory minimums force people who have legitimate defenses to plead guilty because the consequences of losing are too great. Surovell also said juries aren’t informed of mandatory minimums before they issue sentencing recommendations.
Under the Senate bill, crimes such as DUI charges or illegal gun possession by a felon also would have mandatory minimums removed.
The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program, or WRAP, worries that the bill lessens penalties for egregious drunk drivers. The current bill eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders and those with high blood alcohol concentration. The organization requested the bill be amended, but it was not.
“I don’t know if people really recognize the disproportionate carnage that these two types of drunk drivers are responsible for, both in Virginia and nationally,” WRAP CEO Kurt Erickson said in an interview. He said those examples “are not the standard DUI offenses.”
Mothers Against Drunk Driving is also opposed to the bill. The organization said shorter sentences won’t adequately punish drunk drivers for their actions.
Tinsae Gabriel, deputy policy director for Families Against Mandatory Minimums, said criminologists have long made it clear that it is the certainty of being caught and punished quickly and not the severity of the mandatory sentence that deters crime.
“I also want to emphasize that repealing mandatory sentences does not mean people go without accountability,” she said. “What it means is that judges who are selected by the General Assembly and who are informed by guidelines would be able to consider all relevant facts and circumstances about a case before they impose an appropriate sentence, instead of a ‘one size fits all’ punishment.”
The Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance’s policy director Jonathan Yglesias echoed similar support. Yglesias said mandatory minimums provide “little real safety for victims or true accountability for offenders.”
Yglesias said he thinks the bill is timely also, given that domestic and sexual violence cases have occurred “far more often” since the pandemic. Erickson said, however, that Virginia’s drunk driving fatalities also rose from 249 to 253 last year, even with fewer people on the roads.
The Senate bill directs the secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to create a workgroup composed of lawyers, correction officials, and other stakeholders to study the feasibility of resentencing persons who previously received a mandatory minimum sentence. The report is due in November.
The House advanced its version Friday with less debate on a 58-42 vote. Introduced by Del. Michael P. Mullin, D-Newport News, House Bill 2331 also eliminates mandatory minimums for many crimes.
The bill establishes sentence lengths for the second-offense of drug trafficking. The second offense would be not less than 10 years but no more than 40 years. The bill eliminated the requirement that the second offense be served consecutively with any other sentence.
The House measure will allow eligible persons still serving a mandatory minimum for certain felony convictions to petition the court for a sentence reduction.
Now the bills head to other chambers where the differences will be resolved. Surovell cited a report that estimates eliminating mandatory minimums could save taxpayers $80 million every five years.
By Aaron Royce
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local COVID-19 vaccination scheduling and prioritization information
While questions have arisen about problems with our Health District’s delegating management of the process for vaccine registration in Warren County to an overburdened Valley Health online system, below are the Friday, February 5, Warren County Emergency Services COVID-19 vaccination process updates.
Unfortunately, due to limited vaccine availability beginning at the federal level there are no first-shots of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine scheduled for the coming week in Warren County. Rather, the week of February 7-13 there will be three “closed” vaccination days for second-shots for high-priority groups 1a and 1b who received first doses in the third and fourth weeks of January. There is a recommended three-week gap between first and second doses.
To clarify the categories by which vaccine priorities are being determined, we will begin this update with a section on existing COVID-19 priority category parameters, followed by next week’s schedule and sign-up information for those wishing to volunteer to help with the ongoing distribution process. As to the online registration issues, stay tuned – information will be published as it becomes available.
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
1. e. PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION: The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long-term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination began late last month in Warren County.
ix. December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine last week and this week (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
- Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)
- LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)
x. January 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally this month (going directly to our long-term care facilities).
- Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1&2 complete, 3 scheduled)
- Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, Round 2&3 scheduled)
- Heritage Hall (TBD; should be scheduled in the next two weeks)
- Hidden Springs (Round 1&2 complete; 3 TBD)
- Lynn Care (Round 1&2 complete; 3 TBD)
- Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1&2 complete; 3 scheduled)
- Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, Round 2 scheduled)
xi. January 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front-line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front-line essential workers include (in priority order):
- Police, Fire, and HAZMAT(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Corrections workers(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Food and Agriculture (TBD)
- Manufacturing (TBD)
- U.S. Postal Service workers (TBD)
- Public Transit workers (TBD)
- Grocery Store workers (TBD)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (TBD)
- Persons Age 75 (65) and older (Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)
xii. The following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):
- Transportation and Logistics (all below 1-10 categories planning TBD)
- Food Service
- Shelter and Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT and Communication
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety (engineers)
- Water and Wastewater
xiii. There is no date established for the Phase 1c allocations at this time.
f. No further details available at this time, more to follow.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 2/5/2020)
- NEXT WEEK (Feb. 7-13): There is a limited amount of vaccine that will be distributed to the Lord Fairfax Health District (includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester) next week. Our local/District system is set-up to maximize distribution of the vaccine, once it is available. The limiting factor is the national supply chain distribution of the vaccine down to the local level. We ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through this monumental process.
- Valley Health will host three closed COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the 15th St. Gym; this is for “second dose” vaccinations only (for those that received the “first dose” on January 20, 2021 or January 21, 2021 at the 15th St. Gym).
- There are no planned “first dose” vaccination clinics next week at the 15thSt. Gym.
- In general, the Lord Fairfax Health District/Valley Health has distributed approximately 35,000 does of the vaccine. The partnership between the LFHD and VH is outstanding. The volunteer support of all of our COVID vaccination clinics is remarkable. We are only limited locally by the availability of the vaccine.
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
i. https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations/
c. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15thSt. Gym. The six essential roles are:
ii. Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station
iii. Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”
vi. Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above
v. Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed
vi. Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations
vii. Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P
d. SIGN-UP GENIUS: If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up:
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – February 5, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- January was a hard month for coronavirus cases, with record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
- Not a time to let down our guard.
- The virus is mutating.
- 86% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out, making Virginia 12th in the nation.
- 750 new call center workers added.
- Increasing the vaccines locations
- Get kids back to school.
- Plans for summer school.
- Introduced Virginia’s 2021 teacher of the year Anthony Swan, a 5th-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School.
- Latest unemployment benefits in Virginia.
- Vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks.
Schools superintendent reviews COVID-19, bus capacity, pre-budget
Active COVID-19 cases in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) currently stand at 10 students and 11 teachers, reported WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, February 3 regular meeting and work session.
Since Sept. 8, 2020, when school started, WCPS has had a total of 69 positive student cases and 47 positive staff cases, said Ballenger, while 491 students and over 113 staff members have been quarantined since that date.
“The spread has been low within the community,” he said, citing the success of the school division’s mitigation strategies and contract tracing undertaken by school administrators, teachers, staff, and parents. “We have had no community spread at all within the school system as of the date that we have identified” active cases,” Ballenger added.
The superintendent also reported that WCPS has scheduled remote learning days for all students on February 11 and 12, 2021, so that all divisional staff members may receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All schools will return to their normal schedule for the 2020-2021 school year on February 16, 2021. To date, Ballenger said WCPS is approximately 65 percent vaccinated.
Virtual days also could be possible for all students depending on the weather, said Ballenger. “This is the time of year when weather can impact school and we’ll err on the side of caution,” he said, noting that WCPS will move to virtual days if needed, “unless the weather is so severe, we cannot get staff into the building to use internet service. We want to make sure everybody is safe, and that we can provide quality education to the best of our ability.”
WCPS also is considering whether to increase capacity on its buses during the ongoing pandemic, according to Ballenger, who said that other school districts in the region, like Clarke County, are already doing so while also keeping their COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place. “The overall goal is to increase in-person days for middle school and high school,” he said. “We are currently looking at this ourselves to see if we need to adjust and move toward more in-person days.”
Regarding virtual education, Front Royal, Va., resident Richard Baker told School Board members during the community participation segment of their Wednesday night regular meeting that during the pandemic over the last year, he has had a chance to talk to many middle and high school students about virtual education and how it works.
“I would ask them how much time a day they spend working on it, and invariably the answer I would get was ‘oh, about an hour.’ I don’t know what the requirement is on a daily basis, but I’ve heard ‘about an hour’ many times from kids down at the gazebo,” said Baker, explaining, “I’m the guy you all usually always see walking and smoking my pipe all the time.”
Baker, who said he was a teacher for three years in Marion County, Fla., before being laid off after 9/11, said he just wanted to pass along the information he’s heard to the School Board. “While this may be what you call anecdotal, it does strike me as interesting that I’m getting that response over a fairly long period of time,” he said. “I don’t completely understand the program, but I don’t think you’re getting a whole lot done in an hour.”
More from Ballenger
During the School Board’s work session — which followed a closed session to discuss a WCPS personnel issue — the members received fiscal year (FY) 2022 pre-budget information from Superintendent Ballenger.
Also, to be discussed during the board’s February 17 meeting will be the renewal of both the foodservice management contract and the custodial management contract that WCPS currently has with Sodexo Operations, LLC to manage those operations for the school division. Melody Sheppard, WCPS assistant superintendent for administration, explained on Wednesday that no motion from the board was necessary as the contracts will be presented at the February 17 School Board meeting for consideration.
Additionally, during the superintendent’s report, Ballenger told the School Board that the division’s Strategic Planning Committee has met a few times and this week discussed vision statements for the upcoming WCPS strategic plan. He provided two vision examples. The first is: Engage, Educate, Empower, Equality, Every Student, Every Day; and the second is: Learning through Inspiration, Empowerment, and Innovation. These vision statements will help the committee members create mission statements for the final strategic plan, which will go before the School Board once completed, he said.
Ballenger also presented a certificate of recognition to each School Board member from the Virginia School Board Association acknowledging appreciation for their dedication and service to education excellence.
Action taken
There was one action item presented by WCPS Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox, who requested approval of the 2021-2022 Program of Studies (POS).
Fox pointed out that since the initial reading of the POS during the board’s last meeting in January, course descriptions were added for three more new courses: Information Technology Fundamentals, African American Studies, and Criminal Justice I, which is expected to be a very well-received course. “If it goes as well as we think it will, we will return with Criminal Justice II,” Fox said.
The School Board voted unanimously to accept the POS, with all members present, including Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells.
Second shot COVID vaccination clinics, February 10 and 12, by appointment only, for those first vaccinated at Boyce on January 11
The Lord Fairfax Health District will provide no-cost second shot COVID vaccines, Monday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 10, 2021, for persons first vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall on 11 January. These clinics will occur at Clarke County Health Department, 100 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, and Frederick/Winchester Health Department, 10 Baker St., Winchester. Vaccines will be given by appointment only, and the Health Department will reach out to those who attended the Boyce clinic.
“These are second-shot clinics only,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “They are designed to allow those who were vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall to receive their booster shot, and to maximize their chance of achieving lasting immunity to COVID-19.”
These clinics will be open only for second shots for the above group, by appointment only, and no walk-in vaccinations will be given. The Health District will use existing contact information to reach out to each vaccinated person to schedule an appointment. The Health Department staff asks that each person bring the vaccine card from the first shot to allow proper documentation, and to arrive up to 15 minutes before their appointment times, but no earlier. Early arrivals may be asked to return at their appointment times. Every eligible person will receive a vaccine at their appointment.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Governor Northam calls on school divisions to safely return students to classrooms statewide
On February 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam called on all K-12 school divisions in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021, in accordance with the health guidance the Northam Administration put forward in January and new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recognizing significant learning losses over the past year, Governor Northam also encouraged school divisions to offer classroom instruction during the summer months for those who choose.
Governor Northam joined Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA in applauding educators for their dedication to navigating a challenging and uncertain year, and highlighting data that show in-person learning is safe with proper mitigation measures in place. The governor, along with top state education and public health officials, communicated this goal to school superintendents on a call this morning and in a letter available here.
“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continue to be our top priority,” said Governor Northam. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
On January 14, 2021, State Superintendent for Public Instruction Dr. James Lane and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, released interim guidance for safely re-opening PreK-12 schools in a letter to school superintendents and local health directors. This incorporated and replaced the phased guidance for Virginia schools and interim guidance for mitigation measures in K-12 settings previously issued by the Commonwealth prioritizes the safe return to in-person learning. On January 21, 2021, the Biden Administration also issued an executive order to support the safe reopening of schools.
“In-person learning is critical to the current and future well-being of our children,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA. “VDH remains committed to supporting school districts in getting kids back into classrooms as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and get Virginians vaccinated.”
Governor Northam also announced that his administration will be working to support local decisions around expanding summer learning opportunities. While the Commonwealth is not mandating extended learning time during the summer, the Northam Administration is in the process of determining additional resources to support this as an option for school divisions to offer.
“For those who choose to return to in-person instruction, we know that school will not look the same as students remember it from past years,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “However, implementing evidence-based public health strategies will provide students who need it most the opportunity to have an in-person environment to learn and develop academically, socially, and emotionally.”
Growing evidence, including a new CDC study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that with proper health and safety protocols, the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 is low in school settings. Additional data confirms that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all.
“Virginia’s students and their learning have been dramatically impacted due to school building closures over the last year,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “By providing more in-person instructional opportunities, while implementing strong and consistent health mitigation measures, we can successfully support students’ academic growth and social-emotional well-being. We are grateful for the divisions and schools already providing these opportunities in accordance with state guidelines and look forward to working alongside others to ensure students and families have this option.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends schools use the CDC Indicators for Dynamic School Decision-Making jointly with the Interim Guidance for K-12 School Reopening document to inform decisions about school operations with regard to COVID-19. VDH also maintains a school metrics dashboard, which compiles a variety of data sources, providing a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region and data trends in specific communities to guide local and state governments and school officials in determining whether additional mitigation measures are appropriate.
In 2020, Governor Northam directed $492 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives, with all 132 school divisions receiving funds. This included an allocation of $220 million in October, $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund in June, and $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities in May. Funding has supported COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.
