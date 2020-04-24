Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District confirms first fatality associated with COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District announced that a resident of Shenandoah County, who was ill with COVID-19 has died.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first COVID-19-related fatality in a resident of our health district,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We at VDH extend sincere condolences to all family and friends.”
“This tragic event underscores the fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” said Dr. Greene. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, is strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, or compromised immune systems.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
· Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;
· If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
· Stay home when you are sick;
· Avoid contact with sick people;
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
· Avoid close contact with crowds of any size and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
· The CDC also recommends the use of cloth face coverings when outside the home and near others.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Some lawmakers view minimum wage delay as lesser of two evils
RICHMOND, VA — Labor advocates and Virginia legislators worried the recently passed bill to increase minimum wage might die during the reconvened General Assembly session Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment deferred the start date of the original bill by four months in response to the economic blow dealt with the state from the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendation was one of many made to trim the $135 billion, the two-year budget passed in the spring. Republican lawmakers wanted to reject the amendment in order to stall the passage of the bill and have the governor amend it further.
During the relocated Senate floor session held at the Science Museum of Virginia, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, argued that now is a risky time to consider raising the minimum wage given the COVID-19 crisis. He said the legislature should reject the governor’s recommendation and send the bill back for reconsideration.
“Voting ‘no’ on this amendment keeps this issue alive,” Obenshain said. “It sends it back to the governor, and the governor has one more chance to do what’s right, not just for businesses, but for workers.”
Lawmakers who oppose minimum wage increases argued that those working minimum wage jobs in Virginia are young people entering the workforce, not people trying to support families. Other legislators pointed to the essential workers now serving the public from the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, many of whom make minimum wage.
“Quite frankly I find it hard to believe we’ve got people in here who don’t think somebody working full time in any job should earn at least $19,600 a year,” said Senate majority leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “There’s no one in here … that would work for that kind of wage. No one.”
There were impassioned pleas from several House members to accept the recommendation instead of risking the bill being vetoed, though one delegate voiced resentment at having to make the choice. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, said the COVID-19 crisis has spotlit “one of the most glaring contradictions in our economy” — that workers paid the least are often deemed most essential to society.
“We are saying to these people ‘you are not worth a pay raise come January,’” Carter said. “I’m not going to fault anyone that votes ‘yes’ on this, for taking the sure thing four months later rather than taking the chance, but if that’s what we’re going to do … I can’t be any part of it.” Carter did not cast a vote on the amendment.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said that some legislators’ notion that families don’t depend on minimum wage is a myth.
“I’m glad they acknowledge that there are people in Virginia who cannot live off minimum wage,” Guzman said. “Actually, what they do is they get a second job, or a third job in order to make ends meet.” Guzman immigrated to the U.S. from Peru at the age of 18 and worked three jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
The House of Delegates voted 49-45 to accept Northam’s amendment to their bill. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax made the tie-breaking Senate vote when its version ended in a 20-20 tie.
The identical bills, introduced by Sen. Saslaw and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, originally would have raised the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2021. The governor’s amendment pushes the start to May 1, 2021.
The wage will then increase to $11 in 2022, $12 in 2023, and by another $1.50 in 2025 and 2026. Every subsequent year the bill is to be re-amended to adjust the minimum wage to reflect the consumer price index.
Virginia’s cost of living index is very close to the national average, but it ranks in the top four among states where the minimum wage equals the federal rate of $7.25, according to an analysis of data from the Missouri Economic Research and Development Center.
Anna Scholl, executive director of Progress Virginia, said now is not the time for Virginia to turn its back on low wage workers.
“We have been fighting for a decade to push for people who are working hard to make ends meet, to support their families, and to be able to do so with dignity,” Scholl said. “That’s what raising the minimum wage is about.”
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
CARES Act Part 2 – COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently with Thursday’s passage of H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act. Although many small businesses have been denied access to emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since the program ran out of funds last week, its passage is good news for many small businesses still in crisis.
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. On Monday, I hosted my third telephone town hall, and my second one pertaining specifically to the coronavirus crisis. I was joined on the call by Virginia’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Carl Knoblock and Virginia House Delegate Chris Runion to answer the questions of small business owners in our district and provide them with resources available to help them survive this onerous time with their businesses intact and their employees on the payroll. The call contained answers to many frequently asked questions. To listen to the audio of the telephone town hall, please click here.
In Washington, D.C., and in Richmond, leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of government have been taking action to address the health crisis and support our economy. On Thursday, the House passed a $500 billion deal to further assist small businesses and hospitals and expand our Nation’s testing capacity.
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenishes the PPP’s funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment. On top of funding the PPP, the deal also:
• Provides an additional $310 billion in PPP loans:
o $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets.
o $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets.
• Provides an additional $10 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) grants.
• Appropriates an additional $50 billion for the Disaster Loans Program Account.
• Allows agricultural enterprises as defined by section 18(b) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 647(b)) with not more than 500 employees to receive EIDL grants and loans.
• Provides an additional $75 billion for reimbursement to hospitals and healthcare providers to support the need for COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenue.
• Provides $25 billion for necessary expenses to research, develop, validate, manufacture, purchase, administer, and expand capacity for COVID-19 tests, specifically:
o $11 billion for states, localities, territories, and tribes to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, and support employer testing. Funds are also made available to employers for testing.
o $1 billion provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity expansion, contact tracing, public health data surveillance, and analytics infrastructure modernization.
o $1.8 billion provided to the National Institutes of Health to develop, validate, improve, and implement testing and associated technologies; to accelerate research, development, and implementation of point-of-care and other rapid testing; and for partnerships with governmental and non-governmental entities to research, develop, and implement the activities.
o $1 billion for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for advanced research, development, manufacturing, production, and purchase of diagnostic, serologic, or other COVID-19 tests or related supplies.
o $22 million for the Food and Drug Administration to support activities associated with diagnostic, serological, antigen, and other tests, and related administrative activities.
o $825 million for Community Health Centers and rural health clinics.
o Up to $1 billion may be used to cover the costs of testing for the uninsured.
Every day that passed without this funding meant irreparable harm to an untold number of small businesses. While this replenished funding is long overdue, I am glad to see this legislation get to the President’s desk for the sake of American workers and small businesses.
The PPP was designed to help firms with fewer than 500 workers, not for multi-million dollar companies like Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack, or colleges and universities with multi-billion dollar endowments and foundations. Although we must work to keep businesses of all sizes and the jobs, products, and services they provide alive throughout the pandemic, it is not right that so many small businesses—including many in Virginia’s Sixth District—were not given priority in a program designed to help them. Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that larger firms will now be blocked from using the program, and the President has called on some larger companies that had already obtained the loans to returning the money.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Other:
Coronavirus Timeline
Keep Americans Connected
Travel Advisories From Department of State
FDA FAQs Regarding Masks and Gowns
Resources for Educators
The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
How could the coronavirus affect my visit to Washington, DC?
State Corporation Commission suspends service disconnections for 60 days
Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
Virginia DMV Closed – Driver and vehicle credentials have been extended 60 days
How to aid the relief effort
FDA Warns of Fraudulent Home Testing Kits
CDC Urges Americans to Limit Nonessential Travel
Trust Your Sources
Tax Day Moved to July 15th
Salem VA Medical Center Postpone All Non-Essential Procedures
Sincerely,
Ben Cline
Member of Congress
To share your thoughts please visit my website.
Silver Linings Series–Sharing sweetness during the pandemic at the Apple House – one donut at a time
WHAT MATTERS Warren–It’s far from business as usual at The Apple House Restaurant and Gift Shop in Warren County, Virginia. Nestled a stone’s throw from the Linden exit of I-66, it’s ideally situated on the direct route from Washington DC to the beloved Skyline Drive. The Apple House has been a favorite tourist stop for more than 55 years, best known for its apple butter cinnamon donuts and family-like service. These days, however, it’s easy to find a parking spot. Gone are the long weekend lines at the restaurant counter, the happy travelers browsing through the crowded gift shop, and the jovial pub regulars sipping on their favorite craft beers. But you’ll find no doom and gloom lurking inside the once-crowded building. Instead, you’ll find an entire team of employees (who fondly refer to themselves as a family, not co-workers) all still working full time to find creative ways to not merely survive but to thrive during the COVID-19 crisis.
Always putting staff over profit, community over “bottom-line” and service over selfishness, the owners of The Apple House have family traditions of laughing instead of crying (unless doing both at the same time), succeeding instead of failing (even when it means shutting their doors to customers) and making the world a better place (one donut at a time). It’s no surprise that owners George McIntyre and daughter Katie Tewell turned the Quarantine challenges into opportunities to serve their community in new ways, and even expand their workforce and grow their business. They’ve launched new homemade sangria products, are offering custom 6-packs of beer through enticing window displays, now provide curbside takeout and delivery as well as sponsor virtual trivia and bingo nights through the AH Bushel Pub. The creative entrepreneurs have even launched an online apple donut shipping service that has skyrocketed sales (and served up a taste of home to those in quarantine).
“We’ve shipped over 551 dozen donuts to nearly 50 states since March 16th when we launched the online ordering opportunity,” shared Katie. The dining room has been converted to a shipping station complete with a coloring section where staff line up to decorate boxes with messages like “Donut stop believing,” “Donut worry be happy,” and “Donut Panic, The Apple House is here.” Also included in each shipment is a brochure about Front Royal/Warren County. “We really do love the community and are looking now at what we can do to bring things back to life as we know it and share the good word. We are encouraging everyone to share the blessings of our community with whatever resources and tools they have to show that we are behind each other one hundred percent,” offered George who’s also serving on a small committee drafted by the Town Manager to kick-start Front Royal once the restrictions are lifted.
Community service is something the father-daughter duo has embraced long before this current world crisis. Both have been recipients of countless recognitions including the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award. George and wife, Karen, were slated to be honored as Blue Ridge Arts Council Citizens of the Year at a fundraising extravaganza this month. Though the event was canceled, not even threats of a deadly virus can halt the family’s dedication to helping those in need. They have partnered with other local businesses to serve meals and deliver donuts to workers who are on the front lines– from fire and rescue personnel to hospital employees and local law enforcement officers. They’ve also made special deliveries to hundreds of area residents who are quarantined at local nursing homes.
More than 1,000 Apple House donuts have been donated so far. And most have been hand-delivered by seventy-year-old George who refuses to quarantine himself, “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve had a wonderful life. The people here have been wonderful over the years, and I am so proud to be a part of this community. I’m not afraid, what I’m afraid of is letting them get down and feel like we aren’t thinking about them, which we all are.” What a nice reminder to “Donut forget” that we’re in this together. It’s our choice each day to look for opportunities to smile, serve and taste the sweetness of “success in the silver linings” throughout this crisis instead of wandering down the path of bitterness, fear, and despair.
“We can’t let you in, but we are excited for our family and friends to stop by and see us online or at the door,” invite Katie and George with smiles almost as big as their hearts. Visit theapplehouse.net or https://www.facebook.com/TheAppleHouse/ and start planning now for your post-pandemic road trip to see inside the local landmark that’s been sharing sweetness since 1963.
WHAT MATTERS:
Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Or do you have an interesting story to share? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.
Governor Northam extends ban on elective surgeries, closure of DMV offices
~ Virginia State Police also directed to take additional administrative action under expanded executive directive ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 23, 2020) extended the current ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11. Virginia State Police are directed to continue suspending the enforcement of motor vehicle inspections and take several additional measures through July 31.
The ban on elective surgeries will continue while the Governor and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA continue to evaluate, in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities, how to safely ease restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, and the availability of personal protective equipment.
“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff has the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” said Governor Northam. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”
The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient. The order also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs. The full text of Public Health Emergency Order Two as amended is available here. View the Frequently Asked Questions Guide here.
Hospitals continue to treat emergency patients and perform essential surgeries, and Virginians should feel safe going to hospitals if they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a heart attack. Governor Northam also amended Executive Order Fifty-Seven to allow licensed physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. The text of the amended executive order is available here.
Governor Northam also extended Executive Directive Seven, which closed Virginia’s 75 DMV offices and its mobile units to the public and extended the validity of driver’s licenses and vehicle credentials that were due to expire. Today’s action decrees that those credentials will be valid through July 31. Virginians who need to renew a license or vehicle registration are encouraged to do so online. Read the full text of Executive Directive Seven here.
Governor Northam expanded Executive Directive Eight, directing the Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of the time period in which new Virginia residents must get a driver’s license or register their vehicles, the expiration of temporary license plates, and the time period in which temporary residents may operate vehicles with out-of-state plates. This directive continues the suspension of enforcement of motor vehicle inspections by Virginia State Police. While local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections, Governor Northam encourages them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic. The directive is in effect until July 31. Read the full text of Executive Directive Eight here.
Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 used a $2,500 Gratitude Grant from Elks National Foundation to help feed families in distress
Reaching Out Now is working with the principals of Warren County Public Schools to provide meals for local families who have fallen on hard times due to losing their jobs. With schools closed, families and children have limited access to meals. Warren County Public School Food Services is providing breakfast and lunch to students, and Reaching Out Now is extending that support to provide meals for the whole family unit. In the past 3 weeks, they have prepared and delivered 1,600 meals.
Samantha Barber is Founder and President of Reaching Out Now. She said the Warren Co. School System opened the Blue Ridge Technical Building on Luray Avenue in Front Royal for the meal preparations to take place. Devin Smith, Culinary teacher at the Technical School is helping prepare the meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of each week. They are currently serving 47 families, which includes 80 children. Volunteers pick up the meals and deliver to all of the homes. While they are picking up additional families every day, and they are in desperate need of donations and volunteers to continue their great work for those in need.
Front Royal Elk member, Shane Goodwin, is one of their volunteers. Shane is principal of E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. He keeps busy delivering to the families.
Front Royal Elks are proud to be part of this service to the families in the community and thank Elks National Foundation for the $2,500 Gratitude Grant for 2020-2021.
Why Fire and Rescue volunteers serve – COVID-19 and National Volunteer Week reminds us!
In honor of National Volunteer Week, Chief Richard Mabie salutes Warren County Fire and Rescue’s volunteers. “The men and women serving in our local fire stations as volunteer responders and associate members are vital assets to the fire service,” Chief Mabie remarked. “It takes a special person to make the commitment to training, responding, supporting, and fundraising that is required for success,” he said. What motivates people to support their local fire and rescue companies? A recent survey of Warren County Fire and Rescue volunteers captured the top five reasons why they choose to serve.
When presented with an array of motivating factors for volunteering, those surveyed were free to choose among several responses. The highest response (70%) was “Volunteering with fire and rescue has provided a way for me to give back to the community.” The COVID-19 pandemic tests that resolve. It is easier to say that one wants to give back to the community than to put on masks, gloves, and gowns and go serve in environments where there is a potential risk for contracting a deadly virus. Many volunteers in Warren County are putting their health where their heart is.
Beyond separating the courageous from the merely well-intentioned, the COVID-19 crisis has shone a spotlight on the portions of our emergency response and healthcare systems that need attention. One of the strengths of Fire and Rescue Service in Warren County is it is a combination system that relies on both paid and volunteer staff. If dedicated staffing in a station were quarantined for a COVID-19 exposure, the station could continue to operate because there are volunteers in those communities who could perform in responder roles. This is one of many ways volunteers give back to this community.
The second most motivating reason to volunteer, according to those responding to the survey, is volunteering has “given me a sense of belonging to a community of fellow first responders or administrative supporters (57.89%). The need for belonging is universal and the tradition of the fire and rescue service allows volunteers to forge lasting relationships through working together in times of adversity, especially in times like these.
Rounding out the top five reasons volunteers give for serving with Warren County Fire and Rescue are: “Volunteering has been a great experience and I would highly recommend it to others (58%); “Volunteering has helped me to develop new skills and meet some of my personal goals (53%); and “Volunteering has made me a better person (49%).
International emergencies such as the COVID-19 crisis help the community realize what is really important in life: giving back, belonging to a ‘family,’ creating memories through great experiences, developing the skills to help others survive, and becoming a better person. If these goals resonate with you, contact Warren County Fire and Rescue Recruitment and Retention at (540) 636-3830, or visit warrencountyfire.com/join-us.
