Lord Fairfax Health District offers free COVID-19 testing in Front Royal
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District will offer three free COVID-19 testing events in Front Royal.
Testing will be offered on Wednesdays, February 9, 16 and 23, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex located at 465 West 15th St. Attendees should use the 15th St. gymnasium entrance.
Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 2 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years old. There will be no cost to the patient and no insurance is needed. Walk-ups are accepted with no appointment or advanced registration required. We ask that everyone wear a mask and bring photo identification.
The testing event will use the three-day polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. A rapid test option is not available. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.
VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:
- Those who have symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
- People should be tested five days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.
- People who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.
- Those who participate in activities that are higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible, or being in crowded indoor settings).
- Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider, school workplace, or the health department.
For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For those still needing a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.
Official 2022 Old Town events calendar announced
Old Town Winchester has released its official 2022 major events calendar. The schedule includes seven major events and two ongoing programs between February and December and marks the first full year of event programming since COVID-19 public health concerns caused widespread cancellations and a focus on smaller events. The full list of events can be found online at enjoyotw.com.
Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger is confident this will be a successful and safe step out of the limited offerings of the past two years. “Providing a safe experience while allowing the community to come back together to share in quality arts and entertainment has been the internal focus while making these plans,” stated Mr. Hershberger.
The planned events are structured to highlight the quality of the Old Town business district and provide residents and visitors an opportunity to experience not just excellent entertainment and atmosphere but all of what makes Old Town Winchester such a vibrant community asset. The incredible businesses, unique character, and a wealth of local talent ranging from featured musicians to exceptional culinary arts will be on full display in 2022. The varied slate of events and activities will showcase the culture, character, and excitement that has made Winchester a popular destination.
“Many of the events we are bringing back this year are old favorites. However, some new additions, developed while adapting to disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, are also included,” added Main Street Program Manager Alex Flanigan.
Currently, the events calendar includes Chocolate Escape on February 5, Celtic Fest on March 12, KidzFest on May 14, Rockin’ Independence Eve on July 3, Old Town Tailgate on September 24, Windependent Weekend from November 25-27, and the Holiday Open House on December 10. In addition, this year will mark the return of Old Town Vibe, the ongoing weekend program which brings live local performers down to the Loudoun Street Mall, and recurring usage of the Old Town Spirit open container license. Other events are in the works as well and will be announced as details become available.
This year’s events season is made possible through the support of the Winchester Economic Development Authority.
VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings
The Virginia State Police investigation remains underway into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers. The remains of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on the four felony charges today, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.
Those on campus and within the town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area today (Feb. 3).Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.
The investigation remains underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office into the fatal shootings of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022).
The incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Bridgewater College Police Officer and a Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer responded to call for a suspicious adult male being located on the grounds of Memorial Hall. After a brief interaction with the man, the subject opened fire and shot both officers. The man then fled on foot.
Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.
A man fitting the shooter’s description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police Special Agents took the individual into custody without further incident.
The man, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence. Campbell’s last known address was Ashland, Va.
Virginia State Police charged Campbell with a total of four felonies: 2 counts of capital murder, 1 count of first degree murder, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.
Despite the valiant efforts of responding officers and paramedics, the two officers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Northwestern Community Services Board new location opening in Berryville
Northwestern Community Services Board is excited to announce that, on Friday, February 4th at 1:00 p.m., they will be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new clinic in Berryville, VA.
The new clinic will be located at 309 W. Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611. It will provide services for adults and children, including Mental Health Case Management and Medication Management. Northwestern has partnered with the Clarke County Public Schools to lease the building as a clinic facility.
Refreshments will be provided by The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop and Our Family Table, a Northwestern Community Services Board program.
About Northwestern Community Services Board
Northwestern Community Services Board serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. Northwestern provides an array of outpatient, case management, day support, and residential and emergency programs for children and adults with emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, please see our website: www.nwcsb.com
What’s New at the 2022 Bloom – Part One
The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is planning for “Bloomin’ Good Times” that include a full event lineup this spring. Our 95th celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022. As in years past, the Festival will share its What’s New for 2022 series of press releases to disseminate important event dates and information to Festival fans.
Our 95th springtime extravaganza will bring back many of our traditional events and indoor venues that could not take place the last two years due to COVID restrictions and mandates. Events like parades, races and other large events are in the planning stages. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part One release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. The next release is expected to be distributed in the next 7-10 days and will highlight additional event tickets available for sale.
United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest
Join us to “Uncork the Bloom” at the official kick-off of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest will return to Old Town Winchester on Friday, April 22 from 3:00 to 10:00 pm and Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Enjoy live entertainment, great food, spectacular Virginia wines, and wonderful company. The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest is presented by Colony Realty.
In 2022, the event returns to historic downtown Winchester featuring several of Virginia’s finest wineries offering wines sold by the glass or bottle. Beer lovers will be able to enjoy beer sold by the glass. There will also be artisans bringing their own special flair, tasty Festival foods to try, and regional musical talents performing on stage. The admission fee includes a souvenir wine glass and access to wine and hard cider tastings. No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the event area. All items (including, and without limitations, backpacks and purses) are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. No pets are allowed in the event area. Sale of unopened bottles and cases will be available.
Advance tickets are $25/day. At the gate tickets are $30/day. Non-drinking tickets are $10/day.
Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic
The Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Rock Harbor Golf Course located at 365 Rock Harbor Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. The Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic is a Captain’s Choice event with a limit of 24 teams. The tournament sells out every year so reserve your team in advance!
Team check-in and registration begins at Noon with a shotgun start at 1:00 pm. Registration fee is $500 for a four-person team. This covers golfing, fees, hospitality, and gifts. Register online at www.thebloom.com or at the Festival office.
Playing the scramble format, there will be longest drive and closest to the pin contests, team prizes, golfer gift bag, and range balls for practice, which are all included in the registration fees.
**New Event** Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom
2022 Miss Apple Blossom, Savannah Marcum, will welcome and entertain children of all ages as they enjoy an unforgettable breakfast experience. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to make this a generational family experience by also participating in the breakfast event.
Delicious, apple-inspired breakfast treats will be prepared and served to all attendees as they meet and take photos with Miss Apple Blossom. Be sure to dress in your best pink and green outfits or as your favorite princess. This is sure to be an event that will create memories that will last a lifetime.
Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom is hosted and sponsored by West Oaks Farm Market located at 1107 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602 from 9:00 am to 10:30 pm on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. Tickets are available for $25/adults and $15/children under 12.
Cider Tastings & Orchard Tours
Cider Tastings and Orchard Tours will be offered at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602 on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Half-hour walking tours of the orchards will begin at 11 am, 12 noon, 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Marker-Miller is a local farm with a market. Inside the market there are a variety of products to choose from and don’t forget to check out their bakery and famous apple cider donuts. Wrap up your visit with a stop by Marker-Miller’s “Sweets Shop” where you can get fudge, hand dipped ice cream, or fruit slushies.
During the orchard tour, guides will dispense a wealth of information on the planting and growing of fruit trees, temperature sensitivity for blossoms, spraying and pruning and using the latest “green” methodology to protect the trees and promote tree and fruit growth, when and how to harvest, and much more.
Delicious food options will be available for purchase from various vendors on site as well as live music. Participants are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs should they wish to sit outside following the tour and tasting.
The Cider Tastings & Orchard Tours is an outdoor event at Marker-Miller, please wear appropriate footwear.
Tickets are sold in one-hour blocks and are available for $20/each.
Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party
The Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party will take place on Monday evening, April 25, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at The Monument (new location) located in Old Town Winchester at 186 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601. Tickets are $100 and include open bar, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, music, dancing, glamorous door prizes and the always popular – shoe contest.
myPotential at Home Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance
Take a road trip…A Rock ‘n’ Roll Road Trip that is! Meet your guide, Rick K, as he leads you through the Fabulous 50’s, gets groovy with the 60’s Explosion then hustles you into the 70’s. Rick K will be bringing his “Vegas Flash” show directly to you. High-energy fun and crowd participation is “on this map”! Buckle up tight and enjoy an evening of rock ‘n’ roll oldies with his amazing group.
The myPotential at Home Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance has moved to a new day and location. Join us on Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University located at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr., Winchester, VA 22602. 50 VIP tickets are available and include early (6:00 pm) admission, reserved seating with special table decorations and a 30-minute dance lesson before Rick K. Road Trip takes the stage. Doors open for General Admission ticket holders at 6:45 pm. VIP tickets are $50/ea. General Admission is $35/ea. Get your tickets early as this popular dance event is sure to sell out again! Guests may purchase beer, select mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.
90’s Dance Party
The 90’s Dance Party is back in 2022 with a fresh, new act all the way from New York! The 90’s Band is recognized as New York’s Hottest 90’s Tribute band-An authentic 90’s experience that takes you back in time.” Whether you’re still stuck in the 90’s, or just missing it like crazy, The 90’s Band is your fix! Playing your favorite hits from artists like Third Eye Blind, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, The Cranberries, Bush, and more! Come party with The 90’s Band – New York’s hottest tribute to the music of the ’90s. An authentic experience that takes you back in time.
The 90’s Dance Party will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 AM at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Event Center located on the campus of Shenandoah University at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr., Winchester, VA 22602 …Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Guests may purchase beer and select mixed drinks. Tickets are $35/ea.
Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon
Men from across the area always look forward to the annual Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon. Attendees enjoy food, open beer & bourbon bar, music, games, and fellowship. The Stag Lunch provides an opportunity for guys to reunite with old friends, many of whom might not have seen each other since last year’s event.
The Stag Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Winchester Cold Storage located at 605 N North Loudoun St., Winchester, VA. Gates open at 10:45 am for VIP Access and 11:45 am for General Admission. VIP ticket holders enjoy early entrance and exclusive access to the VIP area. They also receive a free T-shirt, and cigar, as well as special food and drink. 21 and older only.
VIP tickets are $80/ea. General Admission tickets are $40/ea. This is a sellout event so reserve your tickets early.
Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon
The Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the George Washington Hotel located at 103 East Piccadilly St., Winchester, VA 22601. Ticket price for this event is $50.
As the Festival’s premier professional woman-to-woman business event, invite your colleagues and make plans to attend this great lunchtime networking event.
Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon
The annual Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1:00 pm on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant located at 125 East Piccadilly Street (next to the George Washington Hotel). Tickets for this event are $50/ea.
This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon. The area’s business and community leaders know this is one party not to miss! It is held in the heart of downtown Winchester in a restored grocery warehouse built in 1900, now known as Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant. Attendees enjoy a delectable lunch with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits while engaging in lively discussions.
Proper attire includes a jacket or tie. Gentlemen, raise your glasses in a toast to Apple Blossom’s nostalgic event. This event sells out each year.
80’s Dance Party
Dance the night away to all of your favorite 80’s tunes. All the way from Cali, Dj UnieQ will open things up spinning and mixing popular 80’s tunes and The Reagan Years will cover all of the mega-artists from the 80’s.
You won’t want to miss this 80’s experience which takes place on Friday night, April 29, 2022 from 8:00 pm to midnight. The event will return to the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center located at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr, Winchester, VA 22602 on the campus of Shenandoah University. General admission tickets are $35/ea. Limited VIP Backstage Passes are $50 and include a collectible 80’s Dance Party drinking cup, backstage pass to meet the performers and a fast pass to skip the long entrance line! Purchase a Premium Parking Pass for only $15 that permits the pass holder a reserved parking spot just outside the venue.
Square Dance
The Festival’s Square Dance will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 8:00 to 11:00 pm at the Whitacre Building located at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairgrounds Road, Clear Brook, VA 22624. This historic event attracts dancers from across the region. Tickets are $15/ea.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Meadow Vole
Is it a vole? A mole? A shrew?
This Eastern Meadow Vole was admitted after a dog attack, which left her with a small laceration near the left ear.
Though very quiet on intake, which was shortly after the attack, this patient is now alert, eating, and moving around her enclosure well just 24 hours after admission. She is on antibiotics and pain medications, and we are hopeful for a full recovery!
Many people have trouble identifying moles, voles, and shrews, but these are very different species! Voles are most similar in appearance to mice, but have shorter tails and snouts. Like mice, they eat a lot of grains and seeds. Moles and shrews eat insects and invertebrates. Moles have comically large forepaws for digging and barely-visible eyes and ears. Shrews have a long, pointed nose and small eyes and feet. Scroll down to learn more about each of these animals and how to identify them.
Whatever the species, if a wild animal has been handled by a cat or dog, that animal should be evaluated by a rehabilitator or wildlife veterinarian – even if it looks fine to you.
Please keep all dogs and cats leashed and supervised when outdoors to help prevent many of these wildlife casualties. If your pet gets a hold of wildlife, please give us (or your closest permitted rehabber) a call!
MOLES
- Eats insects and other invertebrates
- Aerates soil and creates good growth media for plants
- Food source for other wildlife
- Large forepaws for digging, long nose, eyes and ears are barely visible
VOLES
- Eats plants and grains
- Most similar in appearance to mice, but have shorter and rounder snouts and short tails
- Important food source for many wild animals
SHREWS
- Eats insects and other invertebrates
- Pointed nose with small eyes and small feet
- Though technically venomous, shrew saliva will not kill a human but can cause pain and swelling
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.