Lord Fairfax Health District offers free COVID-19 testing in Front Royal

The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District will offer three free COVID-19 testing events in Front Royal.

Testing will be offered on Wednesdays, January 19 and 26, and February 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex located at 465 West 15th St. Attendees should use the 15th St. gymnasium entrance.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 2 and older. A parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. There will be no cost to the patient and no insurance needed. Walk-ups are accepted with no appointment or advanced registration required. We ask that everyone wear a mask and bring photo identification.

The testing event will use the three-day polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. A rapid test option is not available. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough, or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.

VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:

· Those who have symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

· People should be tested five days following known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

· People who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.

· Those who participate in activities that are at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible or being in crowded indoor settings).

· Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider, school workplace, or the health department.

For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those still needing a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.