Lord Fairfax Health District offers free COVID-19 testing in Front Royal
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District will offer three free COVID-19 testing events in Front Royal.
Testing will be offered on Wednesdays, January 19 and 26, and February 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex located at 465 West 15th St. Attendees should use the 15th St. gymnasium entrance.
Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 2 and older. A parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. There will be no cost to the patient and no insurance needed. Walk-ups are accepted with no appointment or advanced registration required. We ask that everyone wear a mask and bring photo identification.
The testing event will use the three-day polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. A rapid test option is not available. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough, or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.
VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:
· Those who have symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
· People should be tested five days following known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.
· People who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.
· Those who participate in activities that are at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible or being in crowded indoor settings).
· Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider, school workplace, or the health department.
For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For those still needing a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.
Missing juvenile located, Arkansas man arrested
A 14-year-old Frederick County juvenile has been located safely and an Arkansas man is under arrest, at this time, facing various charges to include abduction. Rae-Anna Allen was last seen leaving her home in Winchester on Sunday, January 9th around 11:07am and was later reported missing by her family. Deputy J.A. Tanner and Investigator B.J. Hazelwood worked in tandem to attempt to locate Rae-Anna and began re-tracing her movements through digital forensics and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies. Electronic footprints had shown a strong possibility that Rae-Anna was mobile in a vehicle and no longer in Frederick County, or the Commonwealth of Virginia, by early Sunday evening.
Law enforcement officials in Virginia and Tennessee began checking for video surveillance along the I-81 corridor, in areas where cellphone towers indicated Rae-Anna’s phone had recently been active. The hope was to spot the juvenile, and any person she may be with, or a vehicle she might be traveling in for a nationwide Amber Alert to be issued. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had over 3,000 social media post shares of Rae-Anna’s disappearance that reached over 170,000 people including the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children who then shared that information to thousands more.
A possible location for Rae-Anna 1,100 miles from Winchester, in Arkansas, was obtained and is where the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home overnight. Sheriff’s deputies found Rae-Anna in the company of 22-year-old Christopher Lane Stone of Hope, Arkansas and immediately took the male into custody. In Frederick County, Deputy Tanner obtained a warrant for abduction that was served on Stone by HCSO at 2:48 am. A follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas authorities and further charges, from that jurisdiction, are pending.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge and thank: The Virginia State police BCI High Tech Division, the Blountville (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the Green County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshalls Service, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children and the Hempstead County (AR) Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland is proud of the work of his people, and grateful for the support and assistance from the community in getting critical information on Rae-Anna out to so many people so quickly, resulting in locating and bringing this missing juvenile home safely.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency: Incoming winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Virginia
On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.
The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of a major winter weather system heading toward Virginia, with anticipated tracks showing impacts beginning Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth.
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week’s back-to-back events, including power restoration and significant debris removal. This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts, and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
Planning to travel over the holiday weekend? Then please plan ahead.
As many are making plans now for what they’ll do over the long weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how the pending winter storm can/will impact those travel plans.
As of January 13, the weather forecasts have all regions of Virginia being affected by varying combinations of precipitation starting late Saturday, Jan. 15, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 16. This winter storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor – for those who may be traveling out of or returning to Virginia over the weekend.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
https://weather.gov/ covers the US
https://weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
https://weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
https://weather.gov/rnk Western VA
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial
vehicle – before you travel.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
– Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
– Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and is in good working condition.
Winter storm to impact students’ semester return
With forecasted winter storms coinciding with the return of students to college campuses around the Commonwealth this weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding students and their families to plan move-in travel around winter weather.
The current forecast indicates a significant winter storm with snow starting in Virginia Saturday evening, and an all-day snow event Sunday. Accumulating snow of more than 6 inches will cause dangerous travel conditions Sunday. Those with travel plans are encouraged to monitor forecasts for their entire route and exercise sound judgment before starting their trip. Traveling on Sunday is not advised.
Motorists are urged to return early, prior to the storm, or delay travel until roadways are safe after the storm.
Key reminders:
Plan travel around the storm
If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous
If you must travel:
Review forecasts along the entire route
Check road conditions along the travel route at 511Virginia.org
Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on the pavement
Do not pass snowplows
Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools, and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.
For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
Resources:
To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.
Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.
VDOT briefs Commonwealth Transportation Board on winter storm Frida
At its January board meeting, Kevin Gregg, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) chief of maintenance and operations, briefed the Commonwealth Transportation Board on the extreme weather event Winter Storm Frida.
VDOT is currently coordinating with its partners at the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to develop a multi-agency after-action review. This review should take about six to eight weeks to complete and will address public messaging and communications, the mobilization of resources, coordination among agencies, and how to mitigate the challenges that the three agencies will face in future extreme weather events.
Winter Storm Frida affected the entire Commonwealth. Heavy rain fell across the state before changing to heavy, wet snow, falling at historic rates of up to 3 inches per hour and extreme temperature shifts of more than 40 degrees. High winds contributed to downed trees and approximately 500,000 households experienced a loss of power.
Preparation for inclement weather is a formal, operational procedure for VDOT, VSP, and VDEM. Statewide teams meet ahead of all significant inclement weather events to receive official weather forecasts and review response plans, material levels, staffing updates, and communications strategies.
Outreach to the public formally commenced on Jan. 2, with media releases from VDOT district teams on local impacts and a statewide release with a look at wider impacts. Communications teams conducted more than 14 interviews with the media on Jan. 2 with messaging regarding the risks of the storm. Communications continued throughout the storm with district and central office updates, releases, social media, and direct messaging.
Crews were staged along the Interstate 95 corridor beginning at 5 a.m. Monday for snow-removal operations. Traffic levels were high in the hours leading up to interstate incidents, with northbound and southbound I-95 volumes significantly higher than 2019 levels.
Snowfall rates in the Fredericksburg area reached a historic 3 inches per hour. Many commercial vehicles had challenges climbing hills on I-95, disabling large trucks, stopping traffic flow, and blocking routes for snowplows and towing vehicles. With the record snowfall rates, the snow accumulation further disabled vehicles and impeded response efforts. Power outages impacted cell towers and traffic cameras making communications with those conducting response efforts difficult.
With nearly 4,000 VDOT staff members and more than 16,800 contractors, teams across the state worked around the clock to clear blockages and reopen roadways.
Extreme challenges were encountered on other major roadways in the Commonwealth, including I-64, I-81, Route 1, Route 3, and Route 301 during this storm.
In addition to impairing Virginia’s roadways, snow, ice, and downed trees caused serious service disruptions to Amtrak routes. Amtrak, CSX, and Norfolk Southern worked to get trains to the nearest available station while clearing more than 1,200 trees from tracks statewide.
This was an extreme weather event for Virginia and many locations of the Commonwealth bore the brunt of this storm. Some households lost power for more than a week, and more than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris have started being cleared from the remnants of Frida.
“I want to thank the thousands of VDOT employees and contractors along with the men and women of the Virginia State Police who worked around the clock to respond to this statewide weather event,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We look forward to the final multi-agency after-action review and comprehensive timeline to improve future coordinated response efforts.”
“While the after-action review is underway, we are not waiting to implement changes ahead of our next storm, such as improving our messaging to travelers using VDOT’s network of changeable message boards,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “The agency’s top priority is and will remain the safety of the traveling public, and our teams are committed to learning from this, then incorporating those lessons into our standard operating procedures.”
Chain of Checks awards $5,000 grant to LFCC’s food pantries
LFCC’s efforts to keep our students nourished were bolstered by a $5,000 grant Wednesday from the Chain of Checks Campaign. Chain of Checks founder and president, retired radio personality Barry Lee, presented the check to Vivi Meder, who is the college’s coordinator of disability services and the director of the TRIO program.
All students – regardless of income – are welcome to use the food pantry on the Middletown Campus and feeding stations on the Fauquier Campus. Food insecurity represents a significant challenge for many of our students. A 2020 survey of all 23 colleges in the Virginia Community College System found that one-third of students faced food insecurity, with 63 percent not applying for public benefits because they were unaware of their eligibility.
The Fauquier Campus’s feeding stations allow students to heat and eat a meal or snack on the go, while the Middletown Campus has shelf-stable foods, hygiene items, scarves, and more. With a faculty member’s recent donation of a refrigerator, the pantry is able to now offer frozen meals, produce, and meat. Additionally, bathrooms on both campuses feature hygiene stations where students can stock up on needed items in more privacy, according to Dean of Students Amber Foltz.
LFCC’s food pantry was one of four charities selected to benefit from the 2021 Chain of Checks Campaign. The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley serves as the Chain of Checks’ fiscal agent.
“Stop and think about it – how can you learn when you’re hungry,” said Lee as he presented the check to Meder in the TRIO Lounge on the Middletown Campus. “They have an incredible program here, and we’re just happy to be able to help them out.”
In thanking Lee, Meder said, “This is a big help. It really does take a village to keep the food pantry running, so every bit is so appreciated.”
Many students are in programs that provide financial assistance, said LFCC President Kim Blosser.
“But they’re still struggling with housing, food, and other parts of their life, and they can come in here and eat before they go to class, or they pick up food to have on the weekends,” she said.
Lee, who retired last year after many years with Winc-FM, started the first Chain of Checks Campaign in 1986.
“I love Christmas, and when you’re on the radio you don’t see listeners, and I wanted some kind of physical connection,” said Lee, who has a daily podcast, “Breakfast with Barry Lee.”
He asked his listeners to send in $1 to help the less fortunate over the holidays.
“People really got into the spirit of it,” Lee said.
Some people sent multiple checks of a dollar each, and the radio crew made a paper chain of checks around the studio. More than $1.5 million has been raised since that first year.
“This is an incredibly giving community,” said Lee.
For more information about the LFCC food pantries, visit www.lfcc.edu/foodpantry. To learn more about Chain of Checks, go to https://cfnsv.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1096.
