Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of rabies risk

Published

11 hours ago

on

On the morning of July 16, 2021, two bats were found dead on the sidewalk, on the 200 block of Darby Drive on the southeast side of Winchester. Both bats were collected and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.

“These animals no longer pose a threat,” stated Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, “however, anyone who believes that they, their child, or their pet, might have handled or come in physical contact with the bats should immediately call the Frederick-Winchester Health Department at 540-722-3480.”

Everyone should keep in mind that any bite, scratch, or lick from a raccoon, fox, skunk, bat, or feral cat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and any person or animal so exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation. The health department further advises:

• Never approach, touch, or handle wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk, or bat, and especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.


• Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies; feral cats are especially high-risk. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department right away.

• Vaccinate all cats, dogs, and ferrets against rabies (even if they don’t go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours. Discuss vaccinating livestock with your veterinarian.

• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

• If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have your animal seen by a veterinarian.

If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these high-risk animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccines and medication soon after exposure.

Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Frederick/Winchester Health Department at 540-722-3480.

Additional information on rabies is available at www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. For more information, visit lfhd.org.

Public Hearing Announcement: Proposed Office Lease for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Corrections

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 20, 2021

By

The Probation and Parole Unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections will provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposed location for a leased office for the Front Royal, Virginia Probation and Parole Office at:

  • 842 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630

The Public Hearing will be conducted:

  • August 12, 2021
  • 6:00 p.m.

at the following location:

  • Board Room, Warren County Government Center
    220 N. Commerce Avenue
    Front Royal, VA  22630

All individuals seeking to provide oral comment are required to pre-register by 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and submit in writing the following information:  name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if any, and the specifics of your comment to:


Department of Corrections
Infrastructure and Environmental Management Unit
Attn: DOC Real Estate/Public Hearing District #11
P.O. Box 26963
Richmond, Virginia  23261

Alternatively, you may fax this information to 804-674-3536 or submit it electronically to DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov.

Please submit only one speaker’s name per letter.  A list of individual speakers will not be accepted.  Public officials will speak first and will be allowed five minutes each to make their presentations.  Thereafter, other speakers will be allowed three minutes each and will be heard in order of registration.  Each speaker will be required to sign-in on the day of the hearing.  Speakers arriving after 6:00 p.m., the starting time of the hearing, will forfeit their registration.

The location of this public hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities.  Any individual with a disability who requires special assistance, such as a sign language interpreter, to participate in the public hearing should contact Lyman Brown at 804-418-5642 or DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov by August 10, 2021, in order for the Department of Corrections to make the necessary arrangements.

This hearing will be recorded and that material will become the property of the Department of Corrections.

Live music, Alexa's multi-tasking highlight Va. Beer Museum clean motorcycle event

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 20, 2021

By

Alert Front Royal’s self-anointed “morality police” – the Virginia Beer Museum (VBM) in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District has had another “International Bikini Team” Motorcycle Washing event, with live musical entertainment and Virginia-brewed liquid refreshments served straight from the Helltown Saloon!!! – Oh wait, there’s no town election this year and no one at the Museum for an event the day before to discredit in their runs for town office.

Oh well, NEVERMIND (1990’s Nirvana musical reference).

Above, June 2020 Warren County Republican Committee District Chair Alisa Carson tells town officials the presence of members of the International Bikini Team at the Virginia Beer Museum in downtown Front Royal is a ‘problem’. Below, July 2021, ‘They’re back’ – What’s the problem? Royal Examiner File Photo; Courtesy Photo VBM

But on the 2021 “alert the media” side of the equation – we have an announcement coming …, well, NOW for that matter – in addition to mighty clean motorcycles rolling out of the VBM to DESTINATION(S) UNKNOWN (1980’s Missing Persons musical reference), there was some fine local and not-so-local musical entertainment as the bands dealt, successfully for the most part, with the threat of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.


Dealing with those ominous clouds, thunderclaps and wind gusts were, first starting at noon, Hank Gorecki and Ralph Fortune, later joined by John Landes, and then at 6 p.m. Loudoun County and Key West-based Juliana McDowell and her trio of bandmates.

Above, weather threats throughout the day; below, Hank Gorecki and Ralph Fortune (aka ‘Hank’s Fortune’ – did I get that band name, right, guys?); and further below, Juliana McDowell launches her band into action despite the menacing storm clouds. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

It was good, CLEAN fun for all – as long as that tarp got over Juliana’s band’s equipment in a nick of time during the evening set when some of that rain finally made it into town.

International Bikini Team’s Alexa not only washes, she goes on advertising jaunts on recently cleaned machines – it was an excellent advertising strategy! Courtesy Photo VBM

Juliana McDowell and friends get cranking in the face of ominous skies in the early evening. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

As Hank takes a break, Ralph Fortune is joined on stage by John Landes.

That’s a clean machine, with a little TLC from Winchester-based International Bikini Team member Alexa.

Juliana McDowell glances right and may not like what she sees coming, below – Get that tarp ready, boys.

Juliana and the boys are about to become a ‘Band on the Weather Run’, with a 1970’s musical nod to Sir Paul and Wings.

WATCH: Melanie Salins appointed to Warren County School Board, will run for seat in November election

Published

17 hours ago

on

July 20, 2021

By

In a special meeting on July 19, 2021, the Warren County School Board has selected Melanie Salins to fill the vacant North River District seat.

Melanie Salins joins the Warren County School Board. Photos and Video by Mike McCool, Royal Examiner.

On June 20, 2021, Arnold M. Williams, Jr. resigned from his position as North River District School Board Member due to his move out of the district. The School Board had advertised for and received applicants for the position. Salins, one of 4 applicants for the seat, spoke to the Royal Examiner after her appointment. She indicated that she will run for the seat in the November election.

The only other item on the agenda was the approval of Student Support Coaches. Dr. Chris Ballenger updated the School Board on this program and clarified the requirements for these positions.



Dr. Chris Ballenger updated the School Board on the changes to the Student Support Coach requirements.

 

The Warren County School Board did approve seventeen student support coaches, seventeen student support assistants, and a supplement of $12,500 for a Student Support coordinator/trainer through June 2023.

Ballenger went on and said, “We stated that our Student Support Coaches would be required to hold an active full or be eligible for a VDOE provisional teaching license. Since the position was posted, we have been unable to locate candidates who meet this requirement.  We contacted the Virginia Department of Education for additional clarification on requirements for the position.  The Virginia Department of Education stated that candidates would not be required to hold an active license or be eligible for a VDOE provisional teaching license unless they will be the teacher of record.  People selected as Student Support Coaches will not be teachers of record.”

In light of this clarification from the Virginia Department of Education, the requirements for the Student Support Coach position were changed to the following:

  1. Candidates must have at least a four-year degree.

  2. Candidates without a teaching license will automatically be placed at step 0 on the teacher pay scale and are not eligible for advance degree stipends.

  3. The maximum step for candidates with an active teaching license will be step 10 and will be eligible for advance degree stipends.

  4. Positions will be covered with VRS and eligible for full benefits. Positions will be governed by VRS regulations.

Ballenger said, “Making these changes to the position requirements would allow us to attract people with experience and knowledge in many areas including the areas of mental health and counseling.  No change would be made to the Student Support Coach Assistant position requirements.”

On Second Thought Consign & Thrift: Three generations, two locations, one goal

Published

18 hours ago

on

July 20, 2021

By

On Second Thought Consign & Thrift

Come in soon and see what everyone is talking about! We’re an upscale consignment store, but we have daily sales of 25% to 90% off! Every week we put thousands of “new to us” items that come from our over 5,500 consignors. We have unique, vintage and antique items from estates, clothing and shoes for the entire family (some new with tags), home décor, housewares, jewelry, antiques, purses, linens, toys, furniture, over 12,000 DVDs (starting at .99). We work hard every day to provide our customers with the best consignment/shopping experience. Your one-stop thrift shop with something for everyone. Make the shift to thrift!

Our Two Locations:

476 North Main St.
Woodstock, VA 22664
(former Ben Franklin Store)
540-459-2655

390 East King Street, Suite 6
Strasburg, VA 22657
(Beside Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop)
540-465-2655

Come and visit one of our two locations!

We are a unique and fun place to shop, and are one of the largest consign & thrift stores located in the state of Virginia. Now accepting consignments and donations.

Both stores are open Monday–Wednesday, 9am–6pm, and Thursday–Saturday, 9am–7pm (closed on Sundays).

Check out our Facebook page for weekly updated pictures and sale information.

Valley Health announces new safety standard: All employees and medical staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Published

2 days ago

on

July 19, 2021

By

Today, Valley Health announced to its 6,300 employees and affiliated physicians that, in a move to improve patient and employee safety, the COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the list of required vaccinations for all employees, medical staff members, and contractors. The standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining the health system and requires all employees, providers, and contractors to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021.

“Since the release of the first COVID-19 vaccine in December, and the CDC’s identification of healthcare workers as being among the highest priority, we have made it convenient for our employees to protect themselves, their families, their coworkers and those we serve,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “We vigorously encouraged, but did not require, the vaccine in the same way we require vaccination for many other infectious diseases. With a growing body of evidence demonstrating how safe and effective the vaccines are, we believe requiring our staff to take this step to stop the spread of the virus is the most responsible course of action.”

Jeffrey Feit, MD, Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer, has immersed himself in COVID-19 vaccine research and statistics, as well as physician and public sentiment. “The science is clear: more than 3.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide. The vaccines have proven to be very safe and highly effective in preventing hospitalizations, death, and spread of the virus. The effects of COVID-19 illness are far more concerning than those of the vaccine,” Feit said

The new Valley Health requirement takes effect immediately, with the expectation that new employees will either provide evidence of vaccination or complete the vaccination series two weeks prior to beginning work. Employees who are managers or above and medical staff members must provide evidence of prior completion of the vaccination series or receive their first dose by August 16. The balance of unvaccinated staff have until October 1 to receive their first dose and until November 1 to complete the series. Vaccination is provided free of charge at locations throughout Valley Health.


Staff who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons may apply for an exemption, which will be carefully and confidentially evaluated. Team members who remain unvaccinated beyond their assigned deadline and do not have an approved exemption will be subject to suspension or termination.

Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Valley Health’s Chief Physician Executive, acknowledged the extraordinary work done by the staff, nurses and physicians over the course of the pandemic and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to the safety of its patients and employees. “Valley Health employees have seen first-hand the devastation COVID-19 has caused people in our region; we’ve lost family, friends and colleagues to this deadly virus,” Sabbagh said. “The scientific evidence, as well as our real-world experiences, show COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Valley Health is a place of helping and healing, and we strongly believe that this is the right thing to do for our patients, our staff and our community.”

“Every patient, every community member, and every employee must know that safety is our top priority, and when visiting any Valley Health facility they should feel confident we have done all we can to keep them safe,” concluded Nantz.

(Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. valleyhealthlink.com )

Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health

Published

2 days ago

on

July 19, 2021

By

Linda Godfrey, RN, was presented with the DAISY Award Certificate. From left to right, Linda Godfrey (RN and Christine Hart Kress (CNO).

Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The second DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Linda Godfrey. A strong nomination that came in for Linda consisted of the special care and attention she provided to her patient during their stay. The patient, an 86-year old retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, had come to Fauquier Hospital for a necessary medical procedure. While in recovery, the patient commented, “…one of the attending surgical nurses, Linda Godfrey, made my stay so much better than it might have been because of her superior responsiveness and demonstrated caring service…”

He went on to comment, “It takes some doing to be able to make the person who is in bed feel better simply because of your presence and actions. Nurse Godfrey demonstrated this ability in spades!”


The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Linda Godfrey, RN, received her DAISY pin from Jessica Randall, Director of Acute Care Services.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.

Linda Godfrey, RN, proudly held up her banner. Accompanying her, from left to right, was, Christine Hart Kress (CNO), Katie Nigh-Leighton (RN), Jessica Randall (Director of Acute Care Services), Hannah Pederson (Nurse Resident), Sean Thomson (CFO), Renee Kosters (Regulatory Coordinator/Patient Advocate), Kevin Sale (COO), and Chad Melton (CEO).

To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.

The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.

Linda Godfrey, RN, DAISY Award winner for Quarter 2 at Fauquier Health had the opportunity to sign the banner that will hang in the hospital.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.

