Lord Fairfax Health District works to identify contacts of confirmed COVID-19 case hospitalized in the district
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) has been notified that an individual, who is hospitalized in the LFHD area but lives elsewhere, has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient had very limited contact in the region, but health district staff will be contacting anyone in the area who is identified as a close contact of the positive case. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.
“The Virginia Department of Health, Lord Fairfax Health District and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,” said LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We will work to identify potential contacts of each case, assess their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures, as needed.”
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Dr. Greene. “If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise – you should seriously consider staying at home. We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, LFHD encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
• Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. LFHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 21
At the Governor’s COVID-19 19 briefing today (March 21) morning, he shared the following key updates:
1️⃣ Last night, he signed an executive order that gives hospitals and nursing homes more flexibility to add the beds they need without going through red tape. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2U6cxVQ
2️⃣ The state has revised the testing criteria to give additional priority to first responders and medical professionals who have had contact with COVID-19 patients and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
3️⃣ The Virginia Department of Education – VDOE is preparing Virginia’s application for a waiver from federal testing requirements. And his administration is evaluating the steps they will take to provide relief to students on state-mandated SOL tests, which go beyond those mandated by the federal government.
This is the latest update from March 21, 2020:
I'm holding a #COVID19 briefing with the Virginia Emergency Support team.
Posted by Governor of Virginia on Saturday, 21 March 2020
VDH is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. Commercial laboratories report all results to VDH. COVID-19 case data will be updated daily at noon.
Coronavirus scams listed as Feds and State launch Fraud Task Force
On Friday, March 20, U.S. Attorneys Offices in Virginia announced a partnership between federal and state officials to alert the public to, and prosecute perpetrators of a variety of fraudulent scams being circulated in an attempt to profit from public fears of COVID-19 Coronavirus contamination.
The list of fraudulent schemes is, perhaps, surprisingly extensive. So Royal Examiner will list them here with a link to the entire press release from the Western and Eastern Districts of the U.S. Attorneys Office describing the joint Federal-State efforts to punish those attempting to profit from this worldwide pandemic health crisis.
The release notes that if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or need more information about COVID-19, “please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud”
Some examples of coronavirus and COVID-19 scams include:
• Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
• Provider scams: Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
• Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
• Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
• App scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
• Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19 and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price,” and relate to microcap stocks or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.
• Price Gouging scams: Individuals and businesses may sell essential goods, like hand sanitizer, for significantly higher prices than in a non-emergency setting. It is legally considered price gouging when the price of one of these products increases more than 20 percent of its price one week prior to an emergency declaration from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Go to this linked story for the full text of Virginia’s U.S. Attorney’s Offices’ Fraud Task Force release:
Federal and State officials launch Virginia coronavirus fraud task force
Valley Health System adjusts to new normal with COVID-19 precautions
In the last week, Valley Health System’s regional network of hospitals, long-term care facilities, wellness and fitness centers, physician practices and outpatient clinics have dramatically changed how they operate in a focused effort to protect staff, patients and the larger community from COVID-19.
At this time, there have been no confirmed positive tests for the virus in Valley Health’s primary service area.
“We have seen quite a dramatic shift in our nation’s activities,” President and CEO Mark H. Merrill told Valley Health’s managers and directors around the region in a teleconferenced meeting Thursday morning. “Fear is a natural emotion that can sometimes overwhelm rational thinking. We are taking a logical and systematic approach in our preparation. There are parts of the world that have effectively mitigated the spread of this virus. We have been learning from their experience.”
Hospital, Long-Term Care Visiting Curtailed
In remarkably short order, staff and physicians have embraced social distancing as the most effective large-scale way to curb the spread of COVID-19. Patient visitation at Valley Health’s six hospitals and three long-term care facilities was curtailed to reduce the risk of transmission. Facility entrances have been closed to control access and manage screening. Visitation exceptions are being made at Winchester Medical Center for Labor and Delivery, Mother/Baby, Pediatrics and NICU, and at all facilities for special circumstances including end-of-life care, on a case-by-case basis. Visit valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus for details.
Valley Health Begins Postponing Elective and Non-Essential Surgeries
Starting Monday, March 23, all Valley Health hospitals and outpatient surgery centers will be postponing all elective and non-essential procedures and surgeries. Valley Health will continue to allow procedures and surgeries for patients whose condition is emergent or urgent as determined by their physician. This decision was made after thoughtful consideration and is consistent with the guidance being provided by governmental, clinical, and regulatory organizations.
“Our top priorities are to protect our care team and all those we are caring for,” said Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Valley Health, who is overseeing the system’s clinical readiness. He expressed leadership’s confidence that the organization is prepared, equipped and protected to respond effectively to COVID-19. “I’ve been impressed with our team’s commitment, resourcefulness, and resiliency,” he said. “We have key processes in place to preserve supplies, safeguard employees and physicians, continue providing excellent care to all other patients, and be prepared for surge capacity in the days ahead.”
Wellness and Fitness Centers Close to Protect Members and Staff
Valley Health’s six off-site wellness and fitness centers also closed Thursday, March 19 until further notice, as a precautionary measure. All public events and classes have been canceled or postponed, except patient education related to disease management or preparation for surgery. Outpatient rehabilitation services (physical, occupational and speech therapy) that, in many cases is co-located with fitness, remain operational.
“Our intent is to discourage our fitness members from gathering, but we do not want to deny patients the therapy they need,” said Sabbagh.
Valley Health COVID-19 Test Collection Sites
Anticipating a likely increase in demand for COVID‐19 testing, Valley Health has established outpatient test collection sites. Two sites are now operational in Winchester and Front Royal, with additional locations opening soon.
Until more kits become available, testing is limited to individuals who meet the CDC screening criteria and are referred by their physician or health department. Patients should not present directly to these sites without an appropriate referral.
How to Access Testing
Individuals with symptoms including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, who have either traveled from a location with COVID-19 or think they may have been exposed, should not go to their doctor, urgent care center or hospital emergency room. They should call their doctor’s office, answer screening questions, and be directed accordingly.
Individuals who are severely ill and need emergency care are asked to call a number posted outside the hospital Emergency Department before entering. Dispatchers will guide 911 callers and EMS responders if COVID-19 is suspected. Sick individuals are asked to do all they can to protect others by limiting contact with unprotected family, emergency responders, and hospital staff as they seek care.
“We’re all in this together,” Merrill reflects. “How can we help our coworkers, patients, families, and friends respond safely, rationally and thoughtfully to create the best possible outcomes? Can we commit to donate blood at a time when our supply is low? Are there things we can do during this time of social distancing to uplift those who may feel isolated? Can we use technology in new ways to bring a smile to a confined loved one?”
Visit valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus for updates on Valley Health visitation policies, other service adjustments, and volunteer or employment opportunities related to COVID-19.
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 20
Here’s the March 20th update from Governor Northam:
More information available at: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/
Library Director career opportunity at Samuels Public Library
The Board of Trustees of Samuels Public Library is seeking an innovative, energetic, and community-minded leader as its next Library Director. The ideal candidate will provide leadership that produces positive relationships with the public, the Library’s partners in the community, and the staff. Essential qualities include fiscal responsibility, strategic thinking, strong communications skills, a proven track record in cultivating supplemental funding sources, and a creative, collaborative approach to service and programs.
Samuels Public Library is an independent public charity with its own Board of Trustees. The Library serves and is largely funded by, Warren County, Virginia. Warren County lies in the Shenandoah Valley in Northeastern Virginia along the beautiful Shenandoah River. The County is home to about 39,000 friendly people. We offer a slower-paced lifestyle while still providing the services of a good hospital, an expanding park system, water access, and a full array of civic organizations.
Description
The Library Director supervises and oversees the smooth running of the Library, obtains and allocates the needed resources through the budgetary processes in place, and works directly with the Library Board/ Friends Board, and all other departments and staff to raise funds for the present and future needs of the Library, a nonprofit 501(c) 3 corporation.
Essential functions include/ but are not limited to:
- Manages department supervisors implementing the daily activities and services of Library operations and programs including hiring and supervising staff, establishing performance standards, evaluating work and providing guidance, direction, and discipline as necessary.
- Develops and administers the Library budget. Evaluates and approves expenditure requests; allocates funding according to program needs.
- Coordinates, develops, directs, and evaluates programs and services provided by the Library and Library personnel.
- Develops effective public relations to market Library programs and services. Responds to and resolves complaints from patrons.
- Maintains current knowledge of trends, professional developments, Library literature and related information systems and other technology. Attends meetings, workshops and seminars.
- Plans, directs and helps coordinate the programs, services and use of resources for the Library based upon customers’ interests, community needs and available resources.
- Develops goals, objectives and long-range plans; formulates policies for Board approval; Ensures program meets State and/or federal requirements.
- Researches, evaluates, selects and acquires Library materials and equipment in compliance with policy, law and identified needs. Oversees and delegates orders of all books, online resources, equipment, furniture and supplies for the Library.
- Maintains statistical records of the library.
- Attends Library Board meetings, makes recommendations to the Board regarding policy, needed resources, etc.
- Identifies, pursues and supports all fundraising efforts through grant writing, planned giving, underwriting, and the annual appeal.
Thorough knowledge of the full scope of professional library principles, methods, materials, and practices. Thorough knowledge of books and authors. Ability to create yearly budgets. Working knowledge of cataloging procedures. Ability to analyze Library service problems and participate effectively in solving them. Ability to supervise the work of staff and ability to contribute to the employees training for library work; ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with Library patrons, Library Board and Friends Board, Library Volunteers, associates, and the general public.
Education and Experience
Master’s Degree in Library Science, or Library and Information Science
(MLS/MLIS) from a graduate library program accredited by the American Library Association, and professional library experience, in an administrative and/or managerial/supervisory capacity in a public library. The successful candidate will possess or be able to acquire a Virginia Librarian’s Certificate.
Salary/Benefits
Competitive salary and benefits package, including health care and retirement program.
Application Instructions
Send cover letter, resume and list of 3 references to Ms. Eileen Grady, Director of Operations, Samuels Public Library, egrady@samuelslibrary.net. Only electronic applications will be accepted. The application deadline is April 3, 2020. The Board of Directors reserves the right to select a highly qualified candidate ahead of the closing date. EOE.
Federal and State officials launch Virginia coronavirus fraud task force
In response to the increased threat of fraud presented by the coronavirus, federal and Virginia state law enforcement leaders announced today the formation of the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force is a joint federal and state partnership that will be led by Assistant United States Attorneys from both the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the FBI and the Virginia State Police. The mission of the task force is to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.
“Exploiting a global pandemic for financial gain is not only morally reprehensible, but it is also likely criminal,” said Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. “Federal prosecutors in Virginia are working closely with the FBI and the Virginia State Police to identify individuals who are engaging in coronavirus fraud, in its various forms, and preying on vulnerable populations. We are focused on the fraud, not the amount of the loss, and will utilize all available tools and statutes to put bad actors in federal prison.”
“Fraudsters are already attempting to use the coronavirus pandemic to scam vulnerable victims,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency here in Virginia and around the world. Under Attorney General Barr’s leadership, this partnership with U.S. Attorney Cullen and our federal and state law enforcement agencies will ensure we are doing everything we can to protect Virginians around the Commonwealth from falling victim to these scams. For anyone victimized by a COVID-19 scammer looking to profit off of this pandemic, our office remains steadfastly committed to pursuing justice on your behalf.”
“The FBI is fully committed to addressing criminal activity during this unprecedented time – especially cybercrime,” said David W. Archery, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division.
“We encourage the American public to continue being vigilant and take steps to protect themselves against those that may exploit the concerns surrounding COVID-19 as a means to steal your money. Consider these tips: Do not open attachments or click on links from senders you do not recognize; Verify the information being shared actually originates from a legitimate source; Do not share your logins, banking information or other personal information in response to an email; and only visit websites that you have manually typed their domains into your browser. If you believe you are a victim of an internet scam or want to report suspicious activity, visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.”
“The Virginia State Police remains committed to ensuring the Commonwealth and its citizens safely navigate these uncertain times,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
“This task force enables state police to more efficiently and effectively collaborate with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to best protect Virginians from predatory and, potentially criminal, practices.”
The task force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, focusing on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly, and concerned citizens. Federal prosecutors from the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia will meet and confer with their agency counterparts from the FBI and Virginia State Police on a regular basis to prioritize cases and surge resources where needed.
In the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke will serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator. The Assistant United States Attorney Michael Baudinet will serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator for the Western District of Virginia.
Timothy R. Slater, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and Martin Culbreath, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Division, joined U.S. Attorneys Cullen and Terwilliger, Special Agent in Charge Archey, and Colonel Settle in making the announcement.
If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or need more information about COVID-19, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud
For more information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva
To report fraud directly to the FBI, please visit their website at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx
