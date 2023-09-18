Opinion
Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District: A Call to Support Dr. Mark Huddleston and Write-In Candidate Emma Bricker for Soil and Water Conservation Leadership
To the residents of Warren County: Both Warren County Directorships for the Board of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District are coming up for election this November 7. Early voting commences on September 22.
Let me say that Dr. Mark Huddleston, the only listed candidate on the ballot and retired President Emeritus of the University of New Hampshire, is fully deserving of our vote.
To fill the second position of Board Director, we will need a write-in candidate. I heartily endorse Emma Bricker and urge you to write her name where provided on the ballot. Emma is a Master Gardener, has a degree in plant science with a specialization in native plants, and has been a leader in the recent Browntown conservation planning campaign. I know her also to be a skilled computer technician. Emma Bricker deserves our support because of her environmental capacities and dedication.
Sincerely,
Richard W. Hoover
Warren County Director
Chairman of the Board
Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Board of Usurpervisors
Rather than arbitrate business, property, and tax disputes, our board of supervisors has chosen to start a cultural conflagration within our community. It is all quite clear they did this for cheap political gain. You don’t have to be savvy or experienced to see it.
Witness these excellent letters to the editor which outline the hypocrisy and mismanagement on display:
“Facts, Accounting, and Homework, Oh My!! A Library Supporter Digs Into the Finances”
Published August 23, 2023, by Sonja Carlborg of Front Royal.
Or, these excellent pieces of lay reporting,
“Investigating the Reasons for the Book Ban Campaign”
Published August 27, 2023, by Bridget Randolph of Brooklyn, NYC, formerly of Warren County, VA.
“Fact-Checking the BOS/Library MOA Negotiation”
Published September 10, 2023, by Bridget Randolph, of Brooklyn, NYC, formerly of Warren County, VA.
I was misled, personally on the phone, in the week prior to the first June 6, 2023 board meeting, by board member Jerome “Jay” Butler himself.
He assured me this would be a simple “reshuffling of some books”, yet we have since learned it was that and so much more. We have since learned this hateful harassment campaign started in January of this year and later even involved an outdoor beer party or two, complete with prizes. I have no words to express my contempt for those on the board willing to deceive me and other citizens about a topic so dear, yet with only a week or two of foreknowledge of their duplicity.
I went to school with someone who suffered violence and spoke of being gay during the AIDS crisis in the early 1990s. And, Mr. Jay Butler, I carefully witnessed the facial expressions and the false piety on display in the front row that night on June 6, 2023, at the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.
I sat through the whole 4-5 hours and stood and shook your hand later, feeling sure we would quickly reach a reasonable solution. I lack polite or appropriate words for you, nor board member Delores Oates, who clearly ‘hates the queers’ enough to blow $20,000 on the topic. My God, Jesus would slap you both.
The current members of the Board of Supervisors that have voted for withholding Samuels funding are complicit in the harassment and physical endangerment of Samuels staff. They have hounded Samuels out of a caring, thoughtful, and apolitical library director, Michelle Ross. In a time of such heightened tensions as this, a time when falsehoods multiply like cultivated seeds, it is beyond reckless to encourage such things.
The current board of supervisors, minus Cheryl Cullers, who voted against this nonsense, owes the following:
1.) A private apology to Michelle Ross.
2.) A private apology to each of the library staff whom they’ve harassed and placed in increased physical danger (witness D.C. Pizzagate). This includes *everyone* on the staff.
3.) A private apology to each of the families who have suffered the suicide of a family member yet bravely came before you to testify to your wrong-headedness and plead for empathy.
4.) A public apology for being so simple-minded and politically focused that you could not see the right path from the wrong and took a bigoted, hateful, and deceitful approach to political life. More than one of our Board of Supervisors has gone against their campaign promises and mandates. Witness Jay Butler’s promise to “keep government out of our personal lives.” Yeah, right!
Should these or funding for our wonderful Samuels Public Library not be forthcoming, I can only pray for our county and republic.
Daniel Silsby
Warren County, VA
Opinion
With Robert Kennedy Jr., It’s ‘Like Father, Like Son’
In 1968, the incumbent president Lyndon B. Johnson seemed a shoo-in as the Democratic candidate for president. Even with falling approval ratings, he was strong enough to keep a tight grip on his party — or so he thought.
As formidable as Johnson was, there was one name he could not compete against: Kennedy. When Robert F. Kennedy, brother of slain President John F. Kennedy, threw his hat into the ring late in the race, Johnson knew his days were numbered and withdrew from the election. That was the last time an incumbent president was not nominated for a second term.
Now 56 years later, the incumbent, Democratic President Joe Biden looks to be “a sure thing” for his party’s nomination. But could history repeat itself? Could the Kennedy name once again prove strong enough to shake things up within the Democratic Party?
1968 was one of America’s most turbulent years. President Johnson had claimed America was winning the Vietnam War, yet the year began with the Tet Offensive, North Vietnam’s largest offensive action to date. At home, the Vietnam protest movement was at its height and most of the anger was aimed at Johnson. Protesters felt Johnson had lied to them about the war. And while he had successfully passed two major Civil Rights bills and created Medicare and Medicaid, the war overshadowed Johnson’s accomplishments and his approval ratings plummeted.
Even with low numbers, Johnson, who had become president with the death of JFK and soundly won the Electoral College vote 486-52 in his 1964 reelection, seemed a sure thing in ‘68. The one name that could disrupt Johnson’s plan: Robert F. Kennedy Sr.
In a time of mayhem, the Kennedy name resonated with voters who still felt the loss of JFK. Surely to Johnson’s relief, not wanting to divide the party, Kennedy announced “under no foreseeable circumstances” would he run for president. The case seemed closed; Johnson would win the nomination.
However, with Kennedy’s announcement, another anti-war Democratic senator from Minnesota, Eugene McCarthy, entered the race. McCarthy seemed a long shot, so it shocked the political world when he won the first primary in New Hampshire.
Now, with the realization that Johnson was beatable, Kennedy changed his mind and decided to enter the race.
While the two had been rivals for some time, Kennedy cited Johnson’s continued support of the war as the main reason for his decision to run. Kennedy hoped to consolidate the anti-war movement in the party.
Seeing the writing on the wall, with Kennedy’s entrance in the election, Johnson pulled out of the race. Johnson’s VP, Herbert Humphrey, entered the race as the pro-Vietnam candidate.
The three candidates – McCarthy, Kennedy, and Humphrey –went on to each win several primaries until Kennedy was assassinated after a victory speech in California. After Kennedy’s death, McCarthy suspended his campaign allowing Humphrey to win. Humphrey went on to lose to Republican former Vice President Richard Nixon.
Jumping forward 56 years, again the Democrats have an incumbent president running for a second term. Like the last time, the sitting president’s approval rating is low, and he is presiding over a divided party — not to mention a nation once again in turmoil. When Biden announced he would seek reelection, it seemed as though no other viable Democratic politicians would challenge him. Yet, just like Johnson in ‘68, one name could be the incumbent president’s downfall: Kennedy.
While not a politician, 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer living in California, has thrown his hat in the Democratic ring.
Kennedy is a long shot. Once a media darling as an environmental warrior, Kennedy distanced himself from the Democratic Party when he spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccination, has argued since around 2005 that other types of vaccinations cause autism, and promoted other conspiracy theories.
His actions have brought condemnation from Democrats as well as family members, but he has received some support from Republicans. He has been removed from several social media platforms which he calls censorship and is one of the reasons why he chose to run.
While most are not seeing Kennedy as a threat — some of his theories are really out there — it would be unwise to count out anyone with the last name Kennedy, a name that still resonates with the American public. Because if there is American royalty in his country it is the Kennedys. And any connection to John F. Kennedy reminds us of a perceived better time in our country.
Now, one thing might give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a leg up, and that is if New Hampshire is able to keep their place as the first primary state. Biden is trying to push South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire. But New Hampshire is a wild card and could easily give Kennedy the nod.
It is highly unlikely that Kennedy can get enough votes to win the nomination. But if he were to win New Hampshire first it could expose many of Biden’s weaknesses. And just like in ‘68, it could open the door to other contenders vying for the Democratic prize.
For many older generation of voters – a generation that votes more than any other – they revere both John and Bobby Kennedy. Those two men who gave their lives for public service. Even Republican voters who might have voted against the Kennedys at the time now look back at Camelot fondly.
While RFK Jr. has a major uphill climb to dethrone Biden, he may be the one candidate who can.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
A Picture of Paradox: Library Doors Close as Vape Shops Flourish
This small town has only one quality library that I visit often with my son. Restricting access to this singular area resource for broader knowledge and a multiplicity of viewpoints seems very much at odds with, or ignorant of, the general lack of commercial and public spaces in the area that promote learning and cultural understanding. Yet we can get vape supplies and fast food at practically every intersection and generally toxic viewpoints on every other bumper or flag waving outside the flea market. – Jeffrey Kenney, Warren County
Opinion
Retired Public School Teachers and Staff Urge County to Fully Fund Library
Dear Warren County Board of Supervisors,
We, the Warren County Retired Teachers/Warren County Retired School Personnel, write to ask for your support for Samuel’s Library by fully funding it, keeping its book collection intact, and agreeing to the current Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) drafted by the Library Board of Trustees.
We understand that the crux of this problem lies in objections to some books that contain themes that pertain to life in the LGBTQ+ community.
We also understand that Samuel’s Library, as stated in its MOA, has proposed a solution to this problem by developing two additional types of library cards and by creating a “New Adult” section in the library that would house books deemed appropriate for patrons 16 years of age and older.
That seems more than reasonable to us.
The alternative — shuttering Samuel’s Library — does not seem reasonable to us at all. It would negatively impact our community by depriving everyone of a safe place in which to bring our families to learn and develop lives shaped by information and ideas. The library offers all children a place to continue learning when schools are closed, especially in the summer months. It offers access to inter-library book and material loans, access to safe internet connectivity, and access to federal, state, and local government programs and assistance, among many other services.
As former teachers and school personnel, we believe in the importance of libraries for K-12 students. Libraries enhance reading skills, social skills, and literacy development, all of which may have a lifelong impact on personal and professional success.
We believe that Samuel’s Library is the jewel in the crown of Warren County. To shutter it may result in unspeakable damage to its residents for generations to come.
We ask for this letter to be entered into the public record.
Respectively yours,
Warren County Retired Teachers
Warren County Retired School Personnel
Opinion
Commentary: The Wonders of the Afton Inn
Recently, I decided to take a walk down Main Street and enjoy the new businesses there. I was holding the best for last – the new, improved, anxiously awaited – THE AFTON. The big sign said it would be completed mid-summer 2023. Well, summer is almost over, and I should be able to walk in the front door and order a sandwich and a drink. But wait, how could this be, nothing has changed! I have been told that maybe they are working on the inside. If so, they are very small workers who are invisible. My hopes were raised when I saw a construction trailer, but sadly, no movement, no banging, no sawdust, no sweaty workers, nada, nicht, nothing.
So we have our favorite eye-sore awaiting another winter, the beautiful hanging baskets swaying gently in the breeze, the pride of Main Street. Sadly, tourists will see the jumbled mass of bricks and the faded flower paintings again.
What happened? Rumors indicate that the investors may have pulled out. I jokingly said, “The Town Council members will step in and get this straightened out.” People standing within earshot all cracked up.
Many things change, but, as usual, many things stay the same.
Opinion
Statement of Endorsement of Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County
Crystal Cline is a proven and highly respected law enforcement officer. Warren County desperately needs respected and competent law enforcement leadership in the Office of Sheriff of Warren County that exemplifies integrity, innovation, and inspiration. I have known Captain Cline professionally for more than 20 years. I have witnessed first-hand her leadership, her competence, and her integrity. My many years as a trial lawyer, a judge of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts, and ultimately as the Circuit Court judge of Warren County has given me a unique perspective because I have participated in countless proceedings in which she was involved in a professional capacity and doing her job. Warren County needs professionalism and integrity in the Office of Sheriff. Captain Cline has a record demonstrating integrity and professionalism as her lifestyle. Amazingly, she has the courage to be honest and authentic. Therefore, I whole-heartedly endorse Captain Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County.
Leadership and professionalism do not foster an environment which produces deputies who violate a citizen’s civil rights and break the law. Yet that environment exists and two current or former deputies are currently facing serious criminal charges for alleged police brutality. All police conduct must be above the law. The current administration has not demonstrated an adherence to that high principle.
The intersection of law enforcement professionalism and the judiciary is most evident in the courtroom. The law enforcement officer must be squeaky clean. Sheriff Butler has been found after due process to have falsified official police reports and lied about it. Under the law, this potentially exculpating evidence is Constitutionally required to be disclosed to every defendant in all proceedings in which Sheriff Butler testifies. Such evidence suggests strongly that Sheriff Butler’s sworn testimony cannot be trusted. This effectively emasculates him as a credible witness and supplies the defendant in every case with arguable reasonable doubt. This dark cloud will follow Sheriff Butler for the rest of his law enforcement life. Consequently, he simply cannot and will not be effective as a law enforcement officer.
Sitting judges are legally and ethically prohibited to comment publicly on matters deemed political. Now that I am fully retired and no longer under such constraints, I find that I have a civic duty to share with the public my unique and insightful perspective.
I have no partisan interest in this election. My interest is in addressing effectively our many problems. I simply know that our community is constantly confronted with many challenging issues (drugs, human trafficking, spousal abuse, child neglect, and the list goes on). Our community needs and deserves the highest quality leadership in local law enforcement, whether it be the Town law enforcement or County (Sheriff) law enforcement. It is from this perspective that I make this endorsement. I am confident that Captain Cline is well qualified. Most importantly, she is proven to confront and effectively address with integrity and professionalism the many tough issues as they arise.
Ronald Lewis Napier
Circuit Court Judge (Retired)
