Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District seeking full-time Administrative Specialist
The Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District headquartered in Strasburg, Shenandoah County, VA, is seeking a full-time Administrative Specialist. Applicants should have, at a minimum, a high school degree and prior experience in a secretarial or clerical position.
Responsibilities include working in an office environment, providing clerical, bookkeeping, and administrative support to other District staff and to District Board of Directors; maintaining official files; serving as timekeeper for District staff; preparing correspondence and routine reports; providing budget support and reports using QuickBooks software; serving as backup support for website maintenance and updates; taking minutes at monthly Board meetings; compiling and issuing Board packets in advance of monthly Board meetings; responding to telephone inquiries or office visitors and directing them to appropriate assistance; receiving FOIA requests and working with FOIA coordinator to provide timely responses in accordance with legal requirements; purchasing supplies, receiving or issuing invoices and processing payments; issuing IRS form 1099; and carrying out other standard office clerical duties.
Potential candidates must have experience with computers and using Microsoft programs and QuickBooks, be a self-starter and excel at working in an office team environment.
- Must have excellent communications and organizational skills.
- Pay will be commensurate with knowledge and experience.
- Health, retirement and leave benefits provided.
SUBMIT a resume with two references and a cover letter describing your interest in the position to:
LFSWCD
722-B East Queen Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
For further information, please call 540.465.2424, ext. 101.
The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applications will be accepted through December 18, 2020.
Governor Northam announces new mitigation measures to slow COVID-19 spread
Governor Ralph Northam announced at his December 10, 2020 briefing, new targeted measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 as new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in all areas of the Commonwealth. Executive Order Seventy-Two directs Virginians to stay at home between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., implements a universal mask requirement, and lowers the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 10 people. The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 14, and remain in place through January 31, 2021, unless rescinded or amended.
“New daily case numbers are higher than they have been at any previous point in the pandemic, and while the trends in Virginia are better than most of the country, we are taking action now to slow the spread of this virus before our hospitals get overwhelmed,” said Governor Northam. “We already have strong public health measures in place, and with these additional steps, we can turn this around. Virginians, if you don’t have to be out, stay at home. Whenever we are around other people, we all need to wear a mask, indoors and out.”
“These are common-sense things we can all do to take care of each other and stay safe. This is not about getting people in trouble—this is about everyone doing their part and reducing opportunities for people to get sick.”
The following mitigation measures will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 14:
- Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.
- Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29, and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their own household. These changes are consistent with new CDC guidelines, released December 4, which recommend universal wearing of face coverings.
- Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements and are not included in this limit.
- Continued limits on dining establishments: Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place. The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol remains prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight.
- Teleworking: Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so.
While Virginia’s new cases per capita remain lower than 43 other states, all of the Commonwealth’s five health regions are experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations. Virginia is currently averaging more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. Statewide test positivity rate is at 11 percent, an increase from 7 percent approximately one month ago. More than 2,000 Virginians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide, an increase of over 80 percent in the last four weeks.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Two, which incorporates earlier Executive Orders Sixty-Three Sixty-Seven is available here.
For information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Warren County superintendent outlines pandemic-related changes for sports, SOLs
Local students, their families, and the community can expect changes regarding state Standards of Learning (SOL) tests and winter athletic activities at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) this year.
Rather than requiring students to take all regularly scheduled SOLs, elementary and middle school students in the spring of 2021 will have the option of taking local assessments in history, social science, and English under waivers and emergency guidance issued recently by the state education department, said WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, December 2 meeting.
The waivers and guidance are designed to reduce the need for in-person testing this academic year as schools contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 51, emergency waivers have been issued allowing school divisions this year to replace the Virginia Studies, Civics and Economics, and Grade-8 Writing SOL tests with local assessments if they follow emergency guidance approved by the state Board of Education and report student performance data to the state. The SOL tests will continue to be available for school divisions that choose to administer them, according to the state education department.
In addition, the state Board of Education approved emergency guidance granting school divisions additional flexibility to award verified credits and to reduce the need for students to return to school buildings to retake end-of-course SOL assessments.
Under the guidance, school divisions may award a verified credit for a course taken in fall 2020 if the student achieves a score of at least 350 on the test and meets local criteria for course achievement.
WCPS staff will be discussing the new waivers and guidance over the next several days “to see in which direction we should move,” Ballenger told School Board members.
Interscholastic athletics
Ballenger also outlined new pandemic-related requirements for WCPS winter sports, which begin on Monday, December 7. The restrictions will meet guidelines set in the recently updated 2020-2021 Guidelines for Return to Participation released by the Virginia High School League (VHSL), as well as Gov. Northam’s amended Executive Order 67, which now limits spectators to 25 persons in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths locally and statewide.
Even with the restrictions, games still may be played, VHSL said. The governor’s order does not call for reductions in participants, just spectators.
According to a WCPS statement released on December 2, the number of tickets available to parents of student-athletes will be limited due to the definition of “participant” and “spectator.”
Participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff, and school administration who are critical to the operations of the contest, media, law enforcement, and medical services, according to the statement.
Spectators are defined as people who are not critical to the operation of the contest, including parents, grandparents, community members, cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups.
Ballenger told School Board members that WCPS will allow the parents and guardians of its student-athletes to have the first option to attend home games, and each player will be allowed to invite one person to each home game.
Per VHSL guidance, cheerleaders have now deemed spectators and must be counted as part of the capped 25 spectators at a game. That means while there will be sideline cheer, the number of cheerleaders will be limited to five per game and will have to be rotated between junior varsity and varsity games, Ballenger said.
WCPS and individual schools will release more information on the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend home games, according to the superintendent, who said that this number will be determined as teams are formed and there is a better understanding of the number of tickets that will be needed to allow parents to watch their children participate.
Additionally, both Skyline High School and Warren County High School will live stream the competitions to allow the community to watch games remotely, Ballenger said.
Watch the School Board’s special meeting in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Anthem to Aetna: School Board approves switch
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, December 9 special meeting unanimously approved a health insurance provider change from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Aetna Inc. for employees of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), with no premium increases.
“The board will always make the best decision for students and staff,” WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger wrote in an email to the Royal Examiner last night. “They are always looking for ways to improve the school division.”
During the School Board meeting, Ballenger said that comparing both plans was like “comparing apples to apples” since they are almost the exact same coverage policies for health, dental and vision, except where financial savings are concerned.
For instance, over the next eight months, WCPS would pay $4,194,296 for Anthem coverage, compared to $3,686,181.68 for Aetna, saving approximately $580,000 with Aetna, Ballenger told School Board members.
Over the next few months, WCPS “will be providing information to all WCPS employees and retirees to explain what to expect going forward,” according to Ballenger’s email.
WCPS Finance Director George “Bucky” Smith also “will be working with groups or individuals to ensure that all of their questions are answered,” wrote the superintendent. “As we transition to Aetna, I encourage any employee that has a question concerning his/her health benefits to reach out to Mr. Smith and his team.”
Smith may be reached by email at bsmith@wcps.k12.va.us or by calling 540-635-2171 extension 34239.
“We are happy to make a transition that will help WCPS improve health benefits for employees,” Ballenger said.
The official switch to Aetna becomes effective on Feb. 1, 2021.
All School Board members were present to approve the item Wednesday, including Chairman Arnold Williams Jr.; Vice-Chair Catherine Bower; and members James Wells, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi.
Watch the School Board’s special meeting in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
School Board schedules extra meeting to pick insurance carrier
During what was supposed to be their last meeting of the year on Wednesday, the Warren County School Board voted to schedule a special meeting for Wednesday, December 9, to take action on whether to change insurance providers.
The vote was spurred by a new contract finalized earlier this week between Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health, the area’s major medical care provider, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which currently provides health insurance coverage for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) employees through the Local Choice program.
During the School Board’s Wednesday, December 2 meeting, WCPS Personnel Director George “Bucky” Smith and Ed White, senior vice president at McGriff Insurance Services Inc., followed up on insurance provider options after originally discussing the issue with them during an October meeting. At that time, Valley Health and Anthem remained locked in contract negotiations and WCPS worried that a resolution might not be reached before the contract expired on December 31.
In a proactive move, WCPS decided to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to search for alternative insurance providers because the school division thought it would lose its health network, said Smith, adding that several bids were received by the RFP’s November 30 deadline, providing WCPS with more options to consider.
“We’ve had Blue Cross and Blue Shield for a long time,” Smith told the board members. “I think what you’re seeing here is an example of competition. Sometimes there’s complacency that sets in on both parts, whether it be the person receiving the service or whether it be the person providing the service… The situation that occurred with Valley Health and Anthem, to some degree, sort of opened the door for other people to be aggressive on their competitiveness.”
Among the bidders were Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna, with Aetna offering the most-attractive health insurance rates compared to Anthem, said White, the insurance consultant for the School Board who is working with WCPS staff to review the returned proposals.
“What we’ve seen over the last few weeks, and most recently with this RFP, is that the competition was pretty fierce when it came to companies going after Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield,” White said, adding that nearby school divisions have switched from Anthem. For instance, Shenandoah County Public Schools has opted for Aetna, while Winchester Public Schools signed on with UnitedHealthcare.
“They’ve found savings that can’t be ignored,” said White, noting that Warren County also may decide for a better deal.
Smith and White reviewed the submitted proposals with the School Board, taking up most of the Wednesday meeting.
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., asked Smith if he saw any shortcomings in WCPS switching insurance companies. Smith responded, “On the surface no, [the Aetna plan] seems very comparable,” but offers more savings for both employees and employer, “which seems promising.”
Williams agreed, calling the Aetna proposal “an improvement.”
School Board member James Wells also agreed, noting that with a difficult 2021 budget year looming, being able to document some savings “would be a marvelous advantage.”
Following a motion made by Wells, and seconded by School Board Vice-Chair Catherine Bower, the board voted unanimously to schedule the December 9 special meeting. All members were present, including Williams, Wells, Bower, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi.
More actions taken
The School Board on Wednesday also unanimously approved the proposed WCPS Athletic Handbook, which was collaboratively developed by Skyline High School Athletic Director Bill Cupp and Warren County High School Athletic Director Edward Dike.
One notable update is that all students must have a physical exam prior to beginning workouts. “This is something we thought was pretty important,” said Dike.
“It’s nice to see that the handbook is very easy to read, very easy to understand, and it fits all of our schools,” Board Chairman Williams said.
The School Board also voted to accept with gratitude $2,495 in donations to Skyline Middle School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program and Fall Harvest Festival. Skyline Middle School Principal Bobby Johnston said the donations will be used for jackets, dues, trips, and scholarship awards.
The board also unanimously accepted donations from Limeton United Methodist Church, which gave $500 to A. S. Rhodes Elementary School and another $550 to Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School.
Additionally, the School Board approved the proposed school year 2021-2022 calendar:
- August 10, 2021 – First Day of School
- October 8, 2021 – End of 1st Advisory
- November 22–26, 2021 – Fall Break
- November 22–23, 2021 – 11- and 12-Month Employees report to work
- December 21, 2021 – End of 2nd Advisory/1st Semester (87 days in 1st semester)
- December 21, 2021 – January 4, 2022 – Winter Break for students
- December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022 – Winter Break for staff
- March 14, 2022 – End of 3rd Advisory
- March 21–25, 2022 – Spring Break
- April 15–18, 2022 – Holiday
- June 9, 2022 – Last Day of School.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard told board members that there are six built-in weather make-up days. And because students will not be in school for more than 180 days, if the school division does not miss six days due to weather, the days will be taken from the end of the school year.
Watch the School Board’s special meeting in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Santa Claus is coming to Town, Warren County!
Warren County Parks and Recreation is going above and beyond to bring Christmas joy to local families. Festivities are plentiful and underway now—watch this video to learn more and spread holiday cheer by spreading the word about the fun (and safe) activities (at home, virtual and in-person) happening this month courtesy of Warren Co. Parks and Recreation!
Here are some more Winter-Holiday programs from Parks & Recs:
Merry & Bright Holiday Themed Activity Box
Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County 4-H have created the “Merry & Bright” holiday-themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients, and instructions for several holiday-themed, activities, crafts, and some sweet treats.
The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net. Registrations will be accepted from December 14, 2020, through December 16, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.
Pictures with Santa
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a brunch box for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and delicious treats. Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on-site.
Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for the pictures with Santa event is $10.00 per person. The event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Pictures with Santa will be on held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Letters to Santa
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him, so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we are happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Gingerbread House Contest
Join Warren County Parks and Recreation for a Gingerbread House Building Contest! Show off your gingerbread house construction skills & artistry. The winner will receive a $25.00 gift card to Walmart.
The contest will run December 14, 2020 – December 23, 2020, and the winner will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on December 28, 2020. Registration opens December 7, 2020. The first 25 to register for the contest will receive a free gingerbread house kit. Kits will be available for pickup on December 11, 2020.
Please post photos of your gingerbread house on our Facebook page at Warren County Parks and Recreation.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Santa needs your help! His elves went to play in the park and have lost their way back to Santa’s Workshop. The elves are lost somewhere in Gertrude Miller and Lions Park; we have a map that may help you locate them. Each elf represents a letter, and once you find all the elves, you can help us unscramble our Christmas message.
Once you have the message, please submit to twalker@warrencountyva.net. If you submit the correct phrase, you will be entered into our Christmas Scavenger Hunt drawing for several prizes.
The scavenger hunt will be open from December 7, 2020, through December 18, 2020, and this activity is for children 13 years of age and younger. Messages must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020. Winners will be announced live via Facebook on Monday, December 21, 2020.
These programs are eligible for online registration, visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Additional registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
COVID’s impact on local venue Bright Box Theater
It’s been estimated by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) that as many as 90% of music venues may never reopen after COVID is finally over. After nearly eight years of being open, over 1000 shows, and countless good times, Winchester, Virginia’s premier entertainment venue, Bright Box Theater, may not see another public performance — at least for a while — without financial support from the community.
Like so many individuals and small businesses, Bright Box has been struggling to make it through the pandemic since mid-March, when nearly all public and private events came to a halt. It’s looking more likely that the venue won’t be able to resume public programming until mid-to-late 2021, making it a full year without a steady stream of funding. Despite the lack of revenue coming in, Bright Box still has expenses accruing such as employee payroll, insurance, utilities, licensing fees, and other basic operational costs.
Since government financial assistance has been nearly non-existent, Bright Box has launched a publicly-funded GoFundMe campaign. Much of the donations collected will be used to first help the venue weather the remaining months of not being able to open.
Once Bright Box can finally get back to hosting events in a similar pre-COVID fashion, any remaining donation funds will be used to assist in getting the venue back up and running; things like cover restocking costs of food & beverage offerings and bringing back beloved Bright Box staffers that have had to sit on the sidelines since March. This would also include booking big name acts and local up-and-comers alike, meaning that community contributions not only help to keep the venue doors open but directly goes back to supporting the arts & culture in and around Winchester, VA.
The venue’s GoFundMe page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-bright-box
More information on Bright Box Theater can be found at www.brightboxwinchester.com
