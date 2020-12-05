Local News
Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District seeking full-time Administrative Specialist
The Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District headquartered in Strasburg, Shenandoah County, VA, is seeking a full-time Administrative Specialist. Applicants should have, at a minimum, a high school degree and prior experience in a secretarial or clerical position.
Responsibilities include working in an office environment, providing clerical, bookkeeping, and administrative support to other District staff and to District Board of Directors; maintaining official files; serving as timekeeper for District staff; preparing correspondence and routine reports; providing budget support and reports using QuickBooks software; serving as backup support for website maintenance and updates; taking minutes at monthly Board meetings; compiling and issuing Board packets in advance of monthly Board meetings; responding to telephone inquiries or office visitors and directing them to appropriate assistance; receiving FOIA requests and working with FOIA coordinator to provide timely responses in accordance with legal requirements; purchasing supplies, receiving or issuing invoices and processing payments; issuing IRS form 1099; and carrying out other standard office clerical duties.
Potential candidates must have experience with computers and using Microsoft programs and QuickBooks, be a self-starter and excel at working in an office team environment.
- Must have excellent communications and organizational skills.
- Pay will be commensurate with knowledge and experience.
- Health, retirement and leave benefits provided.
SUBMIT a resume with two references and a cover letter describing your interest in the position to:
LFSWCD
722-B East Queen Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
For further information, please call 540.465.2424, ext. 101.
The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applications will be accepted through December 18, 2020.
School Board schedules extra meeting to pick insurance carrier
During what was supposed to be their last meeting of the year on Wednesday, the Warren County School Board voted to schedule a special meeting for Wednesday, December 9, to take action on whether to change insurance providers.
The vote was spurred by a new contract finalized earlier this week between Winchester-based Valley Health, the area’s major medical care provider, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which currently provides health insurance coverage for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) employees through the Local Choice program.
In a proactive move, WCPS decided to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to search for alternative insurance providers because the school division thought it would lose its health network, said Smith, adding that several bids were received by the RFP’s November 30 deadline, providing WCPS with more options to consider.
“We’ve had Blue Cross and Blue Shield for a long time,” Smith told the board members. “I think what you’re seeing here is an example of competition. Sometimes there’s complacency that sets in on both parts, whether it be the person receiving the service or whether it be the person providing the service… The situation that occurred with Valley Health and Anthem, to some degree, sort of opened the door for other people to be aggressive on their competitiveness.”
Among the bidders were Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna, with Aetna offering the most-attractive health insurance rates compared to Anthem, said White, the insurance consultant for the School Board who is working with WCPS staff to review the returned proposals.
“What we’ve seen over the last few weeks, and most recently with this RFP, is that the competition was pretty fierce when it came to companies going after Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield,”
White said, adding that nearby school divisions have switched from Anthem. For instance, Shenandoah County Public Schools has opted for Aetna, while Winchester Public Schools signed on with UnitedHealthcare.
“They’ve found savings that can’t be ignored,” said White, noting that Warren County also may decide for a better deal.
Smith and White reviewed the submitted proposals with the School Board, taking up most of the Wednesday meeting.
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., asked Smith if he saw any shortcomings in WCPS switching insurance companies. Smith responded, “On the surface no, [the Aetna plan] seems very comparable,” but offers more savings for both employees and employer, “which seems promising.”
Williams agreed, calling the Aetna proposal “an improvement.”
School Board member James Wells also agreed, noting that with a difficult 2021 budget year looming, being able to document some savings “would be a marvelous advantage.”
Following a motion made by Wells, and seconded by School Board Vice-Chair Catherine Bower, the board voted unanimously to schedule the December 9 special meeting. All members were present, including Williams, Wells, Bower, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi.
More actions taken
The School Board on Wednesday also unanimously approved the proposed WCPS Athletic Handbook, which was collaboratively developed by Skyline High School Athletic Director Bill Cupp and Warren County High School Athletic Director Edward Dike.
One notable update is that all students must have a physical exam prior to beginning workouts. “This is something we thought was pretty important,” said Dike.
“It’s nice to see that the handbook is very easy to read, very easy to understand, and it fits all of our schools,” Board Chairman Williams said.
The School Board also voted to accept with gratitude $2,495 in donations to Skyline Middle School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program and Fall Harvest Festival. Skyline Middle School Principal Bobby Johnston said the donations will be used for jackets, dues, trips, and scholarship awards.
The board also unanimously accepted donations from Limeton United Methodist Church, which gave $500 to A. S. Rhodes Elementary School and another $550 to Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School.
Additionally, the School Board approved the proposed school year 2021-2022 calendar:
• August 10, 2021 – First Day of School
• October 8, 2021 – End of 1st Advisory
• November 22–26, 2021 – Fall Break
• November 22–23, 2021 – 11- and 12-Month Employees report to work
• December 21, 2021 – End of 2nd Advisory/1st Semester (87 days in 1st semester)
• December 21, 2021 – January 4, 2022 – Winter Break for students
• December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022 – Winter Break for staff
• March 14, 2022 – End of 3rd Advisory
• March 21–25, 2022 – Spring Break
• April 15–18, 2022 – Holiday
• June 9, 2022 – Last Day of School.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard told board members that there are six built-in weather make-up days. And because students will not be in school for more than 180 days, if the school division does not miss six days due to weather, the days will be taken from the end of the school year.
Watch the Warren County School Board meeting on the Royal Examiner video:
New Virginia laws seek to close ‘school-to-prison pipeline’
The near future of in-person schooling is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Virginia students will return to a system where several penalties for misbehavior have been taken off the table.
Two new laws seek to stop criminal punishments in elementary, middle, and secondary schools. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sponsored two measures that passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. The bills went into effect in July but have not yet been widely implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 3 prevents students from being charged with disorderly conduct during school, on buses, or at school-sponsored events. SB 729 removes a requirement that school principals report student acts that constitute a misdemeanor to law enforcement. These are acts that may be considered misdemeanors, such as an assault on school property, including on a bus or at a school-sponsored event.
McClellan’s bills are a victory, said Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE For Youth, a group that seeks to end youth incarceration in Virginia.
“It gives the control back to principals in their own schools about what actions have to be taken further,” versus which actions can be handled within the school, Slater said.
Suspension and expulsion are used disproportionately against Black students, other students of color, and those with disabilities, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Those punishments, along with arrests at school, often lead to students having a criminal record, according to the NAACP. The trend is known as the school-to-prison pipeline.
McClellan said she was compelled to introduce these bills after looking at data released by the Center for Public Integrity in 2015 and seeing that Virginia led the nation in nearly three times the rate of referral of students to law enforcement. She then worked with the Legal Aid Justice Center to find trends in what kind of behaviors were being punished and whether there were discrepancies involving which students were being charged.
“When we started sort of digging into some cases that they had had, one of the biggest things kids were referred for was disorderly conduct,” McClellan said. “It was things like a kid on a bus in Henrico County was charged for singing a rap song and a kid in Lynchburg was sent to the principal’s office and kicked this trash can on the way out of class.”
McClellan was the co-patron of bills in 2016 which addressed these issues, including a failed bill that would prevent students from being found guilty of disorderly conduct if the action occurred on school property, school bus, or at a school-sponsored activity.
Lawmakers also passed McClellan’s measure that relieved school resource officers from the obligation to enforce school board rules and codes of student conduct as a condition of their employment. Now that the Virginia General Assembly has a Democratic majority, House Democrats felt that they could pass other legislation to curb the school-to-prison pipeline, according to McClellan.
“The thing that happened in between is we had started making progress on the discipline side with things like suspensions and expulsions,” McClellan said. “And once you saw we could make progress on that, that gave us the confidence to try again with a new Democratic majority.”
A statewide analysis by Virginia Commonwealth University Capital News Service found that Norfolk City Public Schools in the Tidewater district had the most out-of-school suspensions in the state over the past five school years. This includes short-term and long-term suspensions. The data is from the Virginia Department of Education. A student is not allowed to attend school for up to 10 days during a short-term suspension, according to Virginia law. Long-term suspensions last 11 to 45 school days. Virginia students suspended from school are more likely to fail academically,
drop out of school and become involved in the justice system, said a 2018 Legal Aid Justice Center report.
Norfolk’s school district issued 21,223 out-of-school suspensions in the past five years. Norfolk school officials did not respond to a request for a statement by the time of publication. Richmond City Public Schools was the second-highest district with the most out-of-school suspensions (19,768). Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Fairfax County public schools were also in the top five.
The majority of students in Norfolk, Richmond, and Newport News public schools are Black, according to VDOE 2020 fall enrollment data. Almost half of the students in Virginia Beach are white and about a quarter is Black. Nearly 40% of students in Fairfax County Public Schools are white and almost 30% are Hispanic. Black students face out-of-school suspension at higher rates at a higher rate than white students in schools throughout the Central Virginia region. Even in districts such as Henrico and New Kent counties that are a majority white student population, often Black students were issued suspensions at a higher rate. Black students in Henrico faced out-of-school suspension almost five times the rate of white students in the 2015-2016 school year. Such racial disparity was presented to the Henrico County School Board as far back as 2012, in a published report analyzing the disproportionate suspension rate.
Aside from incidents involving weapons, Slater said that instances of misbehavior in school should not be handled by law enforcement.
“We should not be so quick to involve children in the justice system,” Slater said. “We know that after that first contact, the likelihood that there will be continued engagement exponentially goes up. Once a child has been engaged with the juvenile justice system, they’re more likely to be involved with the adult justice system.”
Slater praised McClellan’s legislation for taking away schools’ ability to charge students with disorderly conduct, saying that the criteria for being charged with that crime is too vague.
“It basically says that ‘you have caused a disruption.’” Slater said. “Is wiggling in my seat causing a disruption? Is asking to go to the restroom, repeatedly, causing a disruption? Is clicking my pen a disruption? It’s so vague that it’s become a catchall for whatever a particular officer wants to say a student has done.”
David Coogan, a Virginia Commonwealth University English professor and author of the book “Writing Our Way Out,” teaches a writing workshop at the Richmond City Justice Center He said he has worked closely with incarcerated people whose criminal records stemmed from childhood.
“Most broadly, it starts in the structure of society, before you even get to school,” Coogan said.
Coogan said that he sees a pattern in the people he works with at the jail. Children who grow up with few resources and who experience trauma and violence in the school setting later develop addictions or become incarcerated—often both.
“We all do stupid things as kids, as teenagers,” Coogan said. “When you’re Black and traumatized and living in poverty, the stupid thing you do, to fight back at a school resource officer, is going to land you in a juvenile detention center and it’s not fair.”
Though Coogan says McClellan’s bills are steps in the right direction, he believes that more still needs to be done.
“If you think about all the money and time spent on school resource officers—who are like cops—we need to stop thinking about having cops in school,” Coogan said. “What if we had five times as many guidance counselors — people with training to intervene? What if we had five times as many programs to keep kids engaged after school?”
McClellan agreed with Coogan and said it starts with how adults in school treat kids. She pointed to cases in which kids with autism or other disabilities are treated unfairly or disciplined by adults who have no idea how to interact with them.
“Everyone in the school building that interacts with kids, but especially school resource officers and school board members who ultimately make decisions about the code of conduct and discipline, need to have basic training on child brain development,” McClellan said.
By Brandon Shillingford and Anya Sczerzenie
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Landsrath Fund donations for two area animal shelters announced
Two of the region’s animal shelters dealing with both wild and domestic animals received donations from the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund, located in Loudoun County, this week.
The Landsrath Fund, first set up 18 years ago and recently retooled upon the death of Ms. Landsrath last year, has distributed more than a million dollars for animal welfare. The most recent distribution of $46,000 among 20 Virginia animal rescue groups and shelters included $2,000 for Clarke County’s Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at Boyce, and $1,000 toward a planned low-cost spay and neuter clinic at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal.
According to Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers, the Wagner Shelter Spay and Neuter Clinic plan will move into high gear as the calendar year turns on January 1, 2021. Bowers recently appeared before the Front Royal Town Council to describe the reasoning and costs of the projected spay/neuter operation. She promised an appearance before the county supervisors on the same fundraising mission on behalf of the community’s pets and pet owners soon.
The Landsrath contribution to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center was earmarked for surgical equipment.
Thanksgiving holiday weekend crashes claim 10 lives
Over the Thanksgiving statistical counting period, preliminary data shows that speed played a factor in at least four fatal traffic crashes. Those four crashes led to the deaths of six people, including a teenager and 6-year-old boy. In addition, the teenager and young boy were not wearing appropriate safety restraints.
“Speed and lack of personal safety restraints continue to cost Virginians their lives,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As we continue through the holiday season, I am pleading with Virginians of all ages to respect and comply with all traffic safety laws. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely.”
In total, during the five-day period which began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 25, 2020, and concluded at midnight Nov. 29, 2020, 10 people lost their lives in eight traffic crashes in Virginia. The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Lynchburg, Newport News and Richmond and the counties of Frederick, Pittsylvania, Rockingham and Shenandoah. Of those crashes, one was alcohol related, four were speed related and one involved a pedestrian.
This is an increase from 2019 when there were eight traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period. There were 12 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2018.*
In an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E. – Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is an annual, state-sponsored, national program during which state police increases its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period.
The 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 67 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.
State police responded to 733 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 117 of those resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 1,609 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Warren County superintendent outlines pandemic-related changes for sports, SOLs
Local students, their families, and the community can expect changes regarding state Standards of Learning (SOL) tests and winter athletic activities at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) this year.
Rather than requiring students to take all regularly scheduled SOLs, elementary and middle school students in the spring of 2021 will have the option of taking local assessments in history, social science, and English under waivers and emergency guidance issued recently by the state education department, said WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, December 2 meeting.
The waivers and guidance are designed to reduce the need for in-person testing this academic year as schools contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 51, emergency waivers have been issued allowing school divisions this year to replace the Virginia Studies, Civics and Economics, and Grade-8 Writing SOL tests with local assessments if they follow emergency guidance approved by the state Board of Education and report student performance data to the state. The SOL tests will continue to be available for school divisions that choose to administer them, according to the state education department.
In addition, the state Board of Education approved emergency guidance granting school divisions additional flexibility to award verified credits and to reduce the need for students to return to school buildings to retake end-of-course SOL assessments.
Under the guidance, school divisions may award a verified credit for a course taken in fall 2020 if the student achieves a score of at least 350 on the test and meets local criteria for course achievement.
WCPS staff will be discussing the new waivers and guidance over the next several days “to see in which direction we should move,” Ballenger told School Board members.
Interscholastic athletics
Ballenger also outlined new pandemic-related requirements for WCPS winter sports, which begin on Monday, December 7. The restrictions will meet guidelines set in the recently updated 2020-2021 Guidelines for Return to Participation released by the Virginia High School League (VHSL), as well as Gov. Northam’s amended Executive Order 67, which now limits spectators to 25 persons in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths locally and statewide.
Even with the restrictions, games still may be played, VHSL said. The governor’s order does not call for reductions in participants, just spectators.
According to a WCPS statement released on December 2, the number of tickets available to parents of student-athletes will be limited due to the definition of “participant” and “spectator.”
Participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff, and school administration who are critical to the operations of the contest, media, law enforcement, and medical services, according to the statement.
Spectators are defined as people who are not critical to the operation of the contest, including parents, grandparents, community members, cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups.
Ballenger told School Board members that WCPS will allow the parents and guardians of its student-athletes to have the first option to attend home games, and each player will be allowed to invite one person to each home game.
Per VHSL guidance, cheerleaders have now deemed spectators and must be counted as part of the capped 25 spectators at a game. That means while there will be sideline cheer, the number of cheerleaders will be limited to five per game and will have to be rotated between junior varsity and varsity games, Ballenger said.
WCPS and individual schools will release more information on the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend home games, according to the superintendent, who said that this number will be determined as teams are formed and there is a better understanding of the number of tickets that will be needed to allow parents to watch their children participate.
Additionally, both Skyline High School and Warren County High School will live stream the competitions to allow the community to watch games remotely, Ballenger said.
Watch the Warren County School Board meeting on this Royal Examiner video:
Winter sports to begin for Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools is excited to begin our winter sports on December 7, 2020. As with all other school events, sports this year will be different than in the past. Due to the limit on the number of persons allowed in a gathering, per Governor Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Order 67, spectators will be limited to 25 persons.
The number of tickets available to parents of student-athletes will be limited due to the definition of “participant” and “spectator.” Participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contest, media, law enforcement, and medical services. Spectators are defined as someone not critical to the operation of the contest which includes parents, grandparents, community members, cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups.
The number of spectators are limited to 25 persons, Warren County Public Schools will be allowing WCPS student-athletes’ parents/guardians the first option to attend home games. Each player will have the opportunity to invite one person to each home game. Both Skyline and Warren County High School will live stream the competitions to allow others to view the game remotely. Schools will release more information concerning the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend home games. This number will be determined as teams are formed and there is a better understanding of the number of tickets that will be needed to allow parents to watch their children participate.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released its “Guidelines for Return to Participation” for school divisions that provide recommendations meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel, and allowing for appropriate protective equipment. The guidance includes cleaning and disinfecting procedures, face-covering protocols, transportation recommendations, and information on running activities safely for individual sports and activities. WCPS will follow the VHSL “Guidelines for Return to Participation” to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and our school community.
The learning process continues to move forward as we continually modify our plan and adjust as needed. As new information is obtained, the school division will address those changes as we continue to do our part by mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Keeping our student-athletes safe is critical during this pandemic. Even though we are looking forward to the return of middle and high school sports, we need to ensure the health and safety of our athletes and our school community.
