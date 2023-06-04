Loreen “Reenie” A. Novak (1940 – 2023)

Loreen “Reenie” A. Novak, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living, where she resided for the last four years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Reenie was born on August 16, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to the late Anthony and Loretta Novak. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Sarah “Sally” Talbot.

Surviving Reenie are her siblings, Anthony Novak Jr. (Judy) and Vicki A. Novak; her numerous nieces and nephews; her very special friends, Nancy Q. Raum and Diane King; her god-children; and her many “little sisters” who she loved and adored.

Reenie was born in Washington, D.C. but was raised and grew up in Arlington. She attended Washington Lee High School in Arlington and graduated from Mary Washington College with a B.A. in 1962. She then went to work in the federal government for about 14 years in multiple agencies as a successful human resources manager before relocating to Front Royal. There she co-owned Corron’s Grocery Store for 12 years and was very active within her community.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mid- Atlantic Pug Rescue at 1285 Bradford Dr. Lancaster, SC 29720, or online at https://midatlanticpugrescue.org/donations.html