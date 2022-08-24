Loretta Louise Shenk (1972 – 2022)

Loretta Louise Shenk, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Ms. Shenk was born on March 26, 1972, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Roger Lee Andrews Sr. and Susan Crites Dodson. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Ronnie Zitek.

Surviving along with her mother are her two daughters, Whittney Shenk of Strasburg and LaTasha Tewalt of Front Royal, Virginia; brother, Roger Lee Andrews Jr. of Bentonville, Virginia; sister, Brenda Ann Andrews of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Aedan Tewalt and Raelyn Tewalt both of Front Royal; two nephews, Kristian Andrews of Luray, Virginia and Nicholas Smith of Front Royal and niece, Courtney Zitek of Stanley, Virginia.

Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with funeral expenses.