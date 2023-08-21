Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford (1965 – 2023)

Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford, 58, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date.

Loretta was born June 16, 1965, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Hunter and Lucy Catherine Frye Rutherford.

She worked as a Med Tech for local nursing homes for many years and did in-home health care.

Surviving are two sons, Richard A. Cooper and wife Victoria of Huntly and Tony J. Tharpe, II, and wife Alexandra of Strasburg; two daughters, Lauren M. Tharpe of Strasburg and Kaitlyn A. Cooper of Front Royal; one sister, Betty West of Front Royal; She was Maw Maw to 9 grandchildren, Aleeya, Adallen, Gracie, Theo, Dutton, William, Loreli, Lynette, and Joshua.

She was married to the late Michael Thomas Patrick, Jr.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 29, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.