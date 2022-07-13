Local News
Lori Glascock assumes first chair at Front Royal Rotary Club, plans a busy year ahead
Lori Williams Glascock, the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s new president, arrived behind the organization’s podium July 8 armed with a biography “as long as your arm” and a recitation of her 2022-2023 club objectives of similar length crammed with purpose and describing the achievements she has set out to accomplish.
With a brief nine years of Rotary experience under her belt, Lori nevertheless was elected into office with a load of qualifications, allowing her to challenge the membership to help meet a proliferation of goals during the next 12 months.
In a pre-meeting note to Rotarians, Lori concludes with an apt quotation from the late Walt Disney – “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” In essence, this is what the newest Rotary leader among Front Royal’s three Rotary clubs appears bent on achieving during her year in office.
In the note, and later, she said: “We have big dreams and big goals, but we are a big Rotary club with a historical reputation for doing great things in our community, so lets grow our network and continue that tradition.”
During her first 20-minute speech, she moved in on a couple of “housekeeping” measures, including building up the membership roles of the 77-member club.The second was for every one to “update your membership file (and) your profile photo.” A long list of possible programs followed, with promised updates as the year progresses.
As previously stated, Lori has been a Rotarian for just nine years. Introduced by club veteran Aneita Bryant in 2013, she regarded Aneita’s proposal for her to join Rotary as a “gift … in so many ways. I have always wanted to give back to my hometown and the people in it.”
Her biography lists numerous Rotary programs which she has led or otherwise taken part in, including graduating the Rotary Leadership Institute in 2018, thus equipping herself for her new job.
Lori was born and raised in Front Royal, is a graduate of Warren County High School, moving to Northern Virginia for college, then living for a decade in the area. She returned home to start a family with husband of 22 years, Kevin, in 2000. The couple are the parents of two daughters, Kate and Lacie .Professionally, Lori is a registered dental hygienist.
Looking to the future, Lori said: “I feel it is important to help Rotarians make connections with other Rotary clubs and create the opportunity to serve with more Rotarians. It helps them to see the bigger picture of Rotary and helps our communities to see and feel how Rotary serves others to change our corner of the world.”
When Civil Liability theories collide – Poe cross examination by EDA counsel provides intense clash of perspectives
The civil liability trial and counterclaim in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) took a turn for TV-worthy courtroom drama Wednesday morning when the defense called its first witness. That witness was defendant Donald, or as he introduced himself to the jury, Donnie Poe.
And while direct examination from defense attorney William Ashwell remained calmly factual based upon the defense “roadmap” of its perspective of the case, things got more interesting when that defense roadmap and the plaintiff’s counter-roadmap/theory of the case collided during cross-examination. When EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer reached the plaintiff’s main contention that over a million dollars exchanged between former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and Poe and the solar panel installation company he represents regarding what the EDA contends were illegally formulated contracts and financial transfers done by McDonald without her board’s necessary authorization, things got interesting.
In the wake of EDA staff and board witnesses testifying that they had never seen or been consulted on the contract agreements presented to him by McDonald, Seltzer asked Poe if he now realized those contracts had been brought to him without the legally necessary approvals by the EDA Board of Directors.
“I don’t know that – that’s what they say,” Poe replied of the testimony he had heard from plaintiff witnesses. Pressed by plaintiff counsel that in the wake of supporting witness testimony he should now know that the EDA money he had received was not legally transferred, Poe responded: “You’re a nice man, but I disagree. I’m an uneducated man but I get things done” as to the contractual agreements he said he had been led to believe were legally acquired in 2018.
Later, when Seltzer noted that only McDonald’s signature on the EDA side was on the contractual agreements moving hundreds of thousands of dollars, Poe responded, “That’s her job – she signed it.” As the cross-examination intensified Poe observed from the witness box, “I shouldn’t be up here; you shouldn’t be there, other people should be. – Do you work for free?” Poe asked Seltzer.
“So, is Mr. Whitten lying, are Mr. Llewellyn, Mr. Drescher lying?” Seltzer responded of testimony from the former EDA attorney and two board members during the 2018 development of those contract agreements.
“I don’t know he’s not,” Poe replied to the initial and subsequent queries, citing a lack of first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the EDA during that time period.
Of the unreturned $945,000 of the approximate $1.3 million he received on three proposed projects, the EDA attorney observed, “You got a million dollars” to which Poe replied of work he had completed on two of those, “Good for me – I put an honest dollar in my pocket … I did the work.”
“I don’t think I can talk you out of it,” Seltzer replied to Poe’s insistence he had earned the money the EDA now says was stolen by McDonald on legally unauthorized transactions.
“I wish you could, it would be a lot easier on both of us,” Poe replied as the cross-examination begun at noon ended at 12:31 p.m., at which point the trial adjourned for lunch.
After three more defense witnesses called in the afternoon, including former EDA Clerk Missy Henry, ERE solar subcontractor Donald Carlson by remote hook up from Florida, and West Virginia attorney Floyd M. Sayre III, also by remote connection, the defense rested. Noting the case was running slightly ahead of schedule, Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with the same admonishment not to discuss or read about the case at 4:20 p.m. With counsel estimates on closing argument time-frames, an hour for plaintiff, an hour to hour-and-a-half for defense, Judge Albertson told the jury he hoped to turn the case over to them for deliberations by around the lunch hour or shortly after on Thursday.
With the jury dismissed, EDA counsel Seltzer made a motion to strike the defendant’s $27.3 million counterclaim. The amount was the contracted amount of the proposed solar installation on Warren County Public Schools nine school facilities. Seltzer argued that the fact that there was no legally required authorization from either the county School Board or Board of Supervisors for that contractual arrangement, that the contract was not valid was “uncontroverted” by any defense evidence.
The judge took the matter under advisement and told counsel he would try to have a ruling after jury instruction discussion that would commence after a 10 to 15-minute break taken at 4:22 p.m. Closing arguments are expected to commence shortly after the 9:00 a.m. reconvening of the trial, Thursday morning, July 14.
Valley Health System names new Senior Vice President and Winchester Medical Center President
Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Nantz announced this morning that Tonya Smith, Pharm D, MBA, MHA, will be the system’s next Senior Vice President of Acute Care and President of Winchester Medical Center, effective September 12, 2022. Smith’s selection follows a nationwide search and an extensive interview process involving more than two dozen administrative and medical staff leaders.
“I am pleased to welcome Tonya back to our team,” Nantz said. “She is an accomplished and visionary healthcare executive with extensive healthcare experience ranging from clinical pharmacist to hospital president. Throughout her career, Tonya has had success in developing enduring and trusting relationships with physicians, leading cultural transformation resulting in high quality, safety, patient experience and employee engagement, and increasing organizational effectiveness and system integration.”
Smith served in leadership roles at Valley Health and Winchester Medical Center earlier in her career, including Director of Pharmacy, Corporate Director of Pharmacy and Vice President of Operations and Ancillary Services. Among her accomplishments at Valley Health was her leadership in the system-wide implementation of Epic, the electronic medical record, in 2014.
Smith left Valley Health in 2015 to become President of Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan, and soon thereafter became President of Munson’s five other community hospitals. In 2020, she assumed additional responsibility for leading Munson’s system integration efforts.
Smith is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where she attained her Doctorate in Pharmacy. She subsequently earned a Master’s in Health Administration and a Master’s in Business Administration from University of Maryland University College. An engaged community leader, she volunteers in non-profit and civic leadership capacities, including the United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary.
A native of Jefferson County, West Virginia, Smith looks forward to moving back to the area. “This move is more than professional, it is deeply personal,” she said. “Not only did I serve as the Vice President of Operations at Winchester Medical Center for six years, it is the hospital where all four of my children were born. We will be moving back to the community where my husband and I, as high school sweethearts, grew up, got married, and started our family. I am honored and excited to serve a health system and community that have meant so much to me and my family.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
EDA versus Poe, Earth Right Energy civil liability case heads into third day
It was a who’s who of past county and “Warren Economic Development Authority” (WC EDA, EDA, FR-WC EDA) staff and board members on the witness stand during the first day of evidence and witnesses in support of that paper trail of plaintiff evidence in the EDA versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) civil liability and counterclaim case, Tuesday, July 12, in Warren County Circuit Court. In order of appearance, those included former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, former county supervisor and EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, long-time County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board member, chairman, and WC Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, and former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, in addition to several others including ERE staffer Mandy Newman, and two plaintiff “expert witnesses” on solar panel installation techniques, Christopher Page and Kyle Lavesque.
What those witnesses accomplished in the plaintiff’s “roadmap” of its case was verbal support of the paper trail of exhibits introduced to open the plaintiff EDA’s case for recovery of $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. Also at issue is a defense counterclaim of $27.3 million, the total of an unrealized contract between ERE and the EDA for solar panel installation at the county’s nine public school facilities. Much of the plaintiff’s evidence surrounds its contention the contract was not legally authorized with the public school system or the county government, who have financial and legal authority over the county’s public school system.
As reported in yesterday’s Royal Examiner story on jury selection and opening arguments, the disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor. See: Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
While having settled civilly with the EDA for $9 million in assets with a “no-fault” notation, McDonald still faces multiple criminal charges now at the federal level in the Harrisonburg-based Western District of Virginia. Consequently, asked about details of her business dealings with the defendants surrounding proposed solar panel installation work and the consequent transfer of over a million dollars in assets between herself and the defendants, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not to respond due to the potential of self-incrimination.
That resulted in a “ballpark” total of 77 “I invoke the 5th Amendment” responses from McDonald, the central figure in the $21 million EDA financial scandal. By this reporter’s count, 25 of those responses came during direct examination by EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, and 52 in response to cross-examination questions from defense counsel William Ashwell during McDonald’s 25 minutes on the witness stand.
Proceedings began at 9 a.m. with some technical issues between counsel. The jury came in and the evidentiary part of the trial began at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday. The jury was released at 6:46 p.m. with the trial scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Plaintiff counsel plans to introduce a filmed deposition of defendant Poe at the outset on Wednesday and told the court it hoped to complete its evidentiary presentation by mid-day. Defense counsel said their evidentiary presentation is likely to go into Thursday. Judge Bruce D. Albertson told both sides it hopes to turn the case over to jury deliberations by late Thursday if possible.
See more detail on the trial in a coming Royal Examiner story upon the trial’s conclusion, and the rendering of a verdict.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Cooper’s Hawk
This nestling Cooper’s Hawk was found out of its nest and brought to the Center, after multiple renesting attempts were unsuccessful. Upon exam, this baby was obviously thin and dehydrated—a sign that the parents had not returned to care for it.
This patient was soon surprised when its two siblings also came in for care. After careful monitoring, it was determined that the nest was abandoned with no parents in sight.
All siblings came in dehydrated and thin, but are now eating and developing well. After more than two weeks since intake, these birds have been moved outside to one of our small raptor enclosures to develop their flying skills.
Although these now-fledglings seem small, they are all within the weight range for an adult of their species. In a few weeks they will be moved to a larger flight cage, where they will continue to develop life skills prior to release!
Uninjured baby birds should always be renested – either in the original nest, or a man-made one. Over 75% of our renestings are successful!
A renested nestling must be checked after 24 hours to determine if it is receiving care. If there are fresh feces, an energetic chick, then the renesting may have been a success! Parents will typically stay away if a human is nearby, so NOT seeing mom/dad does not mean it was a failure. If you really need to see the parent to feel better, you can try installing a nest camera at a safe distance.
If the chick appears lethargic, there are no feces, and there are any deceased siblings, call a permitted rehabilitator for further advice, as the chick may need to come back in for care. Do NOT attempt to feed or give water to the baby while you check in with a rehabilitator.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Warren Coalition hosts free pool party for students entering Middle School this fall
Local students entering grades sixth through eight this fall are invited to a free Pool Party hosted by Warren Coalition! This fun event will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool. Music and supervision will be provided!
Though admission to the pool party is free, the Coalition will accept donations of cans of corn, black beans, green beans, and carrots to benefit the Linda G. Krull Family Feeding Program.
For more information, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
