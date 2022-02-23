Lorraine Pearl Turner (1928 – 2022)

Lorraine Pearl Turner, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Artelia Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.

Mrs. Turner was born to the late Harrison and Daisy Myers on March 23, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Turner Sr.; daughter, Mildred Lorraine Davis; five brothers and five sisters.

Lorraine enjoyed her life to the fullest. Growing up on a farm, she was no stranger to hard work. The family was important to her. She made sure her children were taken care of even until her death. Lorraine always shared her contagious laugh with everyone she came in contact with. She was fun-loving, big-hearted, and the matriarch of the family. She loved her family, but, most importantly, she loved the Lord. During her last days, she could be heard praising the Lord on her bed.

Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Daisy Carter and Martha Turner; two sons, Willie Reynolds and William Turner Jr.; three sisters, Rebecca Shelton, Antonia Shelton, and Nettie Shelton; three granddaughters; four grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.