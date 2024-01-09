Lorraine Virginia Williams (1948 – 2024)

Lorraine Virginia Williams, affectionately known as Renny, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven and was reunited with her husband, Doug, and her son, Timmy, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in Front Royal, Virginia with her daughter, Buffy by her side.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will follow at Bennetts Chapel Cemetery, with a reception afterward at her home.

Mrs. Williams was born on October 14, 1948, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Susie Bennett of Front Royal, Virginia. Mrs. Williams worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Renny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Renny married the love of her life and soul mate, Dougie, on September 20, 1975. Dougie and Lorraine shared a wonderful life together for 42 years before he passed away in 2009. Renny was happiest when she was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving Renny are her daughter, Lorraine “Buffy” Showers and husband Jamie of Front Royal; granddaughter, Makenzie Mauck and husband Ryan of Strasburg; two grandsons, Landon Showers and Jeremy Cook, both of Front Royal; two great-grandchildren, Leo Mauck and Brylee Mauck both of Strasburg; her sister and best friend Dorothy Smelser and husband Lynwood of Front royal; brother Oscar “Junior” Bennett and wife Sherrie of Cross Junction; and several nieces and nephews she adored. Also, very near and dear to her heart was her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Settle.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Doug” Williams; her son, Timmy Ray Cook; and her brother, Elwood “Woody” Bennett.

Pallbearers will be Lynwood Smelser, Ryan Mauck, Rick Lillard, Charles Sutphin, Hunter Smelser, and Mike Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Airhart, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams, and Delio Lopez.

The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.