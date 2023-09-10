State News
Loudoun County Father Receives Pardon Amid Controversial School Policies
Governor Glenn Youngkin takes decisive action to redress a local father’s criminal charges.
In a move that underscores the ongoing debates around school policies and parental involvement, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has granted Scott Smith, a Loudoun County father, an absolute pardon. Smith had previously been convicted after standing up for his daughter, who was sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County school, during a school board meeting in 2021.
The case drew widespread attention due to its connection with the Loudoun County School Board’s gender policies. Smith’s daughter was assaulted in the girls’ restroom by a student claiming to be “gender fluid.” Following the incident, Smith was subsequently charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct when he attended a Loudoun County School Board meeting.
Note: Gender fluid refers to a gender identity or expression that is not fixed to one gender and may shift over time. A gender-fluid person might feel male on some days, female on others, both male and female, or even neither, depending on the individual’s feelings and experiences at any given time. It’s an identity that recognizes the flexible and dynamic nature of gender experience rather than a strictly binary or static concept. Gender fluidity is part of the broader non-binary gender category, which includes any gender identities that don’t strictly align with traditional male or female classifications.
Governor Youngkin said, “In Virginia, parents matter, and my resolve to empower parents is unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions, or the state.” In addition to the pardon, Youngkin’s administration has taken further steps in addressing the situation, including firing Superintendent Ziegler after an investigation revealed a cover-up of the sexual assaults in Loudoun County.
Click here to read Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Four, ordered on his first day of office.
Smith’s attorneys, Bill Stanley, and Mike Joynes, highlighted the challenges faced by parents who voice concerns against school policies, stating that Smith was wrongfully arrested and charged because he stood up for his daughter and opposed certain school board decisions. They expressed their gratitude to Governor Youngkin for recognizing the wrongs done to Smith by the judicial system and taking corrective action.
Scott Smith himself expressed his distress over the incident and subsequent charges, explaining that his attendance at the school board meeting was out of concern for his daughter’s safety and that of other students. Following his pardon, Smith announced his intention to pursue further legal action to hold the responsible entities accountable and emphasized, “I am just a father who will go to the ends of the earth to protect his daughter.”
Governor Youngkin’s pardon of Scott Smith has shed light on the ongoing debates surrounding school policies and parental rights in Virginia. As discussions continue, the importance of safety and clear communication between schools, parents, and the broader community remains paramount.
State News
Despite Post-Pandemic Efforts, Virginia Student Test Scores Remain Mostly Flat
Virginia students’ 2022-23 pass rates on the state’s Standards of Learning tests were relatively unchanged compared to the past school year’s rates and remain below pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Department of Education Thursday show.
The results show “significant and persistent learning loss in reading and math for Virginia students in grades 3-8,” the department said in a statement. “More than half of 3rd-8th graders either failed or are at risk of failing their reading SOL exam, and nearly two-thirds of 3rd-8th graders either failed or are at risk of failing their math SOL exam.”
At a press conference in Richmond Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin directed local school districts to begin setting up “high-intensity” tutoring programs by Oct. 16 and urged them to find “creative approaches” to address learning loss in reading and math by connecting with retired teachers and college students and tapping into tutoring resources.
“In a moment where we are talking about our students’ future, we’re asking a lot of our teachers, and so I want to say thank you ahead of time,” Youngkin said. “We’re asking an extraordinary amount out of our administrators, we’re asking an extraordinary amount out of all of those that support all of the functionality in schools.”
The Standards of Learning tests are used in Virginia to measure student learning and achievement in mathematics, reading, science, writing, history, and social science. Testing was suspended during 2020-21, when many schools around the state had stopped in-person instruction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the pandemic, Virginia students showed sharp declines in their performance on the SOLs. While pass rates have improved in many subjects over the past three years, Thursday’s data show they are still lagging pre-pandemic achievement.
In 2022-23, roughly 69% of Virginia students passed the mathematics test compared to 82% before the pandemic. On reading tests, 73% of students overall passed, compared to 78% before the pandemic. Writing rates continued to fall, dropping by 4% for a second straight year.
Chronic absenteeism also continues to be a problem, the Youngkin administration said. Last school year, the number of chronically absent students doubled compared to the 2018-19 numbers, according to the Department of Education.
Virginia student homelessness numbers near pre-pandemic levels
VDOE calculates that students in grades 3 through 8 who missed 18 days of school last year scored 18% lower than students with regular attendance on reading tests and 25% lower on math tests.
“It is very important for us all to talk about how students need to come to school,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “During COVID, it was okay to keep students home — they learned on a laptop [and] they learned at home. We sent the message that it was okay to be at home, and now they’re trained to learn from home. We have to change that mindset, and we have to change that culture as a community and expect our children to come to school.”
Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said students “have fallen off track, and they are struggling.”
“They’re struggling developmentally, they’re struggling emotionally, and they’re struggling academically,” she continued. “It is challenging for them to catch up and master content and skills that they’ve never had the chance to learn. And it is now harder than ever for them to build upon an academic foundation, which they’ve never had a chance to develop.”
The Youngkin administration has consistently blamed learning losses in Virginia on extended school closures by divisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and decisions by prior Boards of Education to lower cut scores on student assessments and change the state’s standards of school accreditation, moves many Democrats and prior board members have defended.
Like many other states, Virginia is also facing teacher shortages: Last school year, the state’s teacher vacancy rate grew by 0.8% to 3.9%, with the most significant vacancy rates in the Tidewater and Eastern Shore region, at 6.2%, followed by the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula at 4.7%. Those shortages have led the state to lean heavily on provisionally licensed educators and partner with a for-profit online teacher credentialing company in an effort to fast-track teachers into the classroom.
Funding has also been an issue. A recent study by the state’s legislative watchdog concluded that Virginia allocates “far less than needed” to fund its school divisions, which receive less funding per student than divisions in other states.
Study finds Virginia underfunds K-12 schools, recommends spending billions more
Both the General Assembly and the administration have proposed a range of solutions to address learning losses.
Amendments to the two-year budget the legislature passed Wednesday include raises for teachers and an additional $418 million in “flexible” direct aid to schools for uses such as addressing learning loss. Youngkin still must sign the budget for the amendments to take effect, but the VDOE has recommended that divisions allocate 70% of the flexible funding they receive to “high-dose tutoring.”
Youngkin this spring launched a new learning recovery grant program to cover extra educational expenses for students and a web tool to provide comprehensive data on student learning for parents and teachers. This Thursday, his administration unveiled a new plan called “ALL IN VA” intended to help losses by focusing on attendance, literacy, and tutoring.
The plan includes addressing attendance issues by creating a task force made up of experts and community members to develop recommendations for school divisions, accelerating the expansion of the Virginia Literacy Act through grade 8, and investing in a statewide tutoring initiative for students.
“There are a number of teachers out there that are not in classrooms today that have a license to teach in our commonwealth, and while that’s not required of this tutoring program, those people are sitting on the bench,” said Board of Education President Grace Creasy. “We would certainly encourage them and embrace them in helping our communities to get back to where we need to be for the kids of the commonwealth.”
School accreditation ratings will be released by the Department of Education next month. An accredited school is one that meets the state’s educational standards.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Lawsuit Seeks to Block Virginia’s Stricter Hemp Laws
Two hemp businesses and a private citizen are challenging a Virginia law that instituted tougher limits on hemp products in Virginia in federal court, saying the new rules cause financial harm to hemp businesses and interfere in interstate commerce.
The law, which went into effect July 1, set the maximum amount of THC in hemp products at 0.3% concentration and 2 milligrams per package. This cutoff has made hundreds of products placed on shelves before July illegal and subject to fines if sold.
Virginia lawmakers OK final edits to bill meant to get tough on unregulated THC
The lawsuit by hemp product retailer Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture, hemp customer Rose Lane, and North Carolina-based hemp producer and distributor Franny’s Operations argues that if not halted, the law “will cause millions of dollars of irreparable harm” and “cause the Banned Products to be unavailable in the Commonwealth, exacerbating potential health problems to thousands of Virginians.”
The plaintiffs argue that the state’s definition of legal hemp conflicts with the federal definition — cannabis with less than 0.3% of specifically delta-9 THC content. Virginia’s law, in contrast, defines legal hemp products as those with less than 0.3% total THC content, which includes not just the most common delta-9 but also the milder delta-8 strain and all other natural and synthetic isomers combined.
The complaint says this puts state law in direct conflict with federal law, running afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause.
Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture said the new law has caused the loss of 90% of its business because nearly all of the products it manufactured and sold prior to July 1 are now banned.
The sale of hemp products “has turned into people’s livelihoods,” said Travis Lane, owner of the business. “This [lawsuit] is just worth a try, you know like it’s a 50-50 shot for us to win or lose.”
Lane said if the law is not halted, he will be forced to shut his doors before the end of the year. “I feel like it should definitely be regulated, but not regulated to the point where you’re shutting doors of good businesses,” he said.
Jason Amatucci, president of the Virginia Hemp Coalition, which helped find plaintiffs and fundraise for the suit, said Virginia’s stricter limits were supported and lobbied for by medical marijuana companies that saw the hemp industry as a competitive threat. He called it “a double standard” that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level while its use has been legalized in Virginia, but some federally legal hemp products are now banned in the state.
Lawmakers, however, have shown rising concern about the growth of a largely unregulated market in Virginia and associated sharp increases in the hospitalization of minors who have ingested hemp-derived products. Besides the THC limits they imposed, the new law includes packaging security and labeling requirements and imposes escalating fines for non-compliance.
Hemp retailers start seeing big fines as Virginia’s tougher THC law takes effect
Chloe Smith, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, declined to comment on the pending litigation but reiterated that Miyares “is dedicated to combating the rise of accidental THC poisonings in children and is concerned about the rise of dangerous, counterfeit THC-infused products marketed towards our vulnerable youth.”
Amatucci, however, said he doesn’t think the law sufficiently targets child safety or counterfeit synthetic products.
“We need education for these things, and we also need smart laws that target exactly what we want to target, but to take a straight sword and cut the industry down like they did was irresponsible,” said Amatucci. “Whether we win the lawsuit or [are] coming back next session, we’re going to have to fix this.”
Complicating Virginia’s law is a carveout for hemp-based CBD products, written after complaints by caregivers of epileptic children who use CBD oil as an anti-seizure treatment, that sets a minimum 25:1 ratio of CBD to THC for products with more than 2 milligrams of THC.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, has pointed out that manufacturers will still be able to sell large amounts of THC provided they also include 25 times that amount of CBD. Visitors to NoVa Hemp’s website are greeted with a popup that reads, “All products in Virginia now come with an additional 25:1 ratio of CBD isolate added to the packaging. You will not be disappointed!”
“It’s just like more steps that we have to put into something that we don’t think needs to really happen,” said Lane. “It’s ridiculous.”
The plaintiffs are also challenging a provision of the law prohibiting hemp processors from selling industrial hemp to anyone inside or outside state lines if the seller has reason to believe it will be used in a substance that violates the state’s 0.3% THC limits.
On the federal level, marijuana remains illegal, but the 2018 farm bill removed hemp from a Schedule I controlled substances classification, a category that includes heroin. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services suggested the Drug Enforcement Agency change marijuana’s classification to a Schedule III drug.
The case will be heard on Sept. 29 by District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema in Alexandria.
by Rahul Chowdhry Sharma, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Motorcyclists at High Risk: Virginia’s Grim 2023 Labor Day Weekend Traffic Report
A Disturbing Uptick in Fatalities Raises Concerns Among State Officials.
Labor Day weekend typically stands as a symbol of relaxation and end-of-summer celebrations, but this year’s statistics paint a somber picture for Virginia residents. The roads witnessed a sharp spike in traffic fatalities this past weekend, with a significant portion attributed to motorcycle-related accidents.
Across Virginia, preliminary reports show that 13 lives were tragically cut short in 10 separate traffic accidents during the holiday stretch. Alarmingly, motorcycles were at the epicenter of this rise, with crashes accounting for seven fatalities among riders and passengers. This year’s figures surpassed the previous Labor Day weekend tallies, with 12 deaths in 2022 and 10 in 2021 during the same periods.
The fatal accidents spanned various locations from Virginia Beach to more inland counties like Hanover, Montgomery, and Nelson. Particularly, Campbell, Pittsylvania, and Scott County bore the weight of double fatalities in each of their respective incidents. The tragic motorcycle crashes were spread out over Virginia Beach, Hanover, Nelson, Scott, and Wythe counties.
The gravity of the situation wasn’t lost on Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. He expressed profound concern, noting, “To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming.” Colonel Settle’s sentiments serve as a wake-up call, urging Virginians to approach the road with heightened caution and a renewed emphasis on traffic safety.
On a proactive front, the Virginia State Police are spearheading an initiative offering free motorcycle assessment courses. Titled ‘Ride 2 Save Lives,’ these sessions are scheduled in multiple cities from Yorktown to Virginia Beach in the upcoming weeks. Designed to improve rider safety and awareness, the sessions are a commendable effort to prevent future mishaps. For more information and to register online, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/virginia-state-police-16981406541.
Labor Day weekend also saw the Virginia State Police actively participating in the annual Operation C.A.R.E and the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign. Despite their efforts, which resulted in 73 DUI arrests and 279 citations for violating Virginia’s “hands-free law,” the weekend was stained with tragedies. Their diligence, however, did lead to over 4,475 speeders and 1,945 reckless drivers being reprimanded.
The heartbreaking rise in traffic fatalities, especially among motorcyclists, this Labor Day weekend sends a clarion call to all Virginians. As we head into the latter part of 2023, let’s remember the importance of safe and responsible driving. Together, we can ensure that the roads are safe for everyone.
State News
Re-igniting Virginia’s Education: The “ALL IN VA” Initiative
Governor Youngkin Leads Charge to Combat Learning Losses and Boost Attendance.
With the aftershocks of the pandemic still rippling through Virginia’s educational system, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a robust blueprint, “ALL IN VA,” aimed at bridging the learning chasm that has emerged. This move comes against the backdrop of Virginia’s Standard of Learning scores, revealing that students are struggling to match their pre-pandemic academic prowess.
The recent years have underscored the inextricable ties between physical presence in classrooms and academic success. Governor Youngkin emphatically remarked, “The shuttering of our schools led to lasting learning loss for our children. Especially in grades 3 through 8, we must redouble our efforts.” He passionately stressed the program’s focus on the bedrock of education: attendance, literacy, and learning.
This initiative is not a standalone endeavor but a call to collective action. As Youngkin stated, “The ALL IN VA plan fosters collaboration and partnership between school divisions, our Department of Education, community leaders, and most importantly, students and their parents.” He issued a clarion call for solidarity, challenging Virginians to collaborate fervently in restoring the education that students have sorely missed.
Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera further endorsed the plan’s efficacy, noting its foundation on best practices in tackling learning loss, fortifying literacy education, and bolstering school attendance. She confidently asserted, “Virginia’s students will benefit with high-intensity tutoring built into students’ day-by-school divisions, investing this money in proven models that get results.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons gave a more sobering analysis, shedding light on the quantifiable impacts of the pandemic. According to her, grade 3 through 8 students have yet to recover fully, which the 2022-2023 SOL data starkly confirms. She elaborated on the recommended allocation of the substantial $418 million learning loss fund, earmarking 70% for intensive tutoring, 20% towards the Virginia Literacy Act, and the remaining 10% to tackle chronic absenteeism.
At its core, the ALL IN VA program zeroes in on three pivotal areas:
- Attendance: Recognizing its intrinsic value in bolstering academic success.
- Literacy: Ensuring students possess the foundational skills necessary for all other academic pursuits.
- Learning: Adopting evidence-based strategies to recuperate the learning deficits witnessed during the pandemic.
In taking these conscientious steps, the Youngkin administration demonstrates its unwavering commitment to setting Virginia’s students back on the trajectory of excellence.
The “ALL IN VA” initiative, in essence, is more than just a plan. It’s a promise to the students of Virginia that their future remains a priority. As the state navigates the aftershocks of a global crisis, collaborative endeavors like these offer a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a brighter academic tomorrow.
For a more comprehensive look into the “ALL IN VA” plan and the related Standard of Learning scores, interested readers can access the official documents and watch the announcement.
Click here to read Governor Youngkin’s ALL IN VA plan.
Click here to read Virginia’s 2022-2023 Standard of Learning scores.
Click here to view the ALL IN VA 2023 Annual Standards of Learning Assessment Rates Presentation.
Watch the ALL IN VA announcement here.
State News
Death Rates for People Under 40 Have Skyrocketed. Blame Fentanyl
A new Stateline analysis shows that U.S. residents under 40 were relatively unscathed by COVID-19 in the pandemic but fell victim to another killer: accidental drug overdose deaths.
Death rates in the age group were up by nearly a third in 2021 over 2018, and last year were still 21% higher.
COVID-19 was a small part of the increase, causing about 23,000 deaths total between 2018 and 2022 in the age group, which includes the millennial generation (born starting in the early 1980s), Generation Z (born starting in the late ’90s), and children. Vehicle accidents and suicide (about 96,000 each) and gun homicide (about 65,000) all took a cumulative toll from 2018 to 2022, according to a Stateline analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Overdose deaths, however, took almost 177,000 lives in that time.
Accidental overdose became the No. 1 cause of death in 13 states for people under 40, overtaking suicide in nine states and vehicle accidents in five others; it’s now the top cause in 37 states. The only other change was in Mississippi, where homicide became the main cause of death, overtaking car accidents. In 40 states and the District of Columbia, overdose was the biggest increase in deaths for young people.
States are responding to the skyrocketing death rates with “harm reduction” strategies that can include a warning of the new danger of recreational drugs laced with deadly fentanyl, training and equipping people to counteract overdoses when they see them, and even considering controversial supervised drug-use sites to keep addicts safer.
A “fourth great wave” of accidental overdose deaths driven by drugs spiked with powerful fentanyl is now washing over young America, said Daliah Heller, vice president of drug use initiatives at Vital Strategies, an international advocacy group that works on strengthening public health.
Prescription opioids led to one surge in drug dependency from 2000 to 2016, then when supply waned in response to crackdowns, users turned to heroin, synthetic opioids, and finally fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and easier to get in the pandemic, Heller said.
‘Very common’ experience
Jonathan Diehl of Silver Spring, Maryland, died in 2019 at age 28 after using heroin he likely did not know was spiked with fentanyl, said his mother, Cristina Rabadán-Diehl. Jonathan Diehl earned a degree in construction management and was starting a promising new job in home heating and air conditioning four days before he died, his mother said.
“I think Jonathan’s trajectory was very common,” said Rabadán-Diehl, who now works as an adviser on substance use disorders. “He started with opioid pills, and when the government started putting restrictions on prescriptions, he, as well as millions and millions of Americans, transitioned into the illegal market. And then fentanyl made its appearance.”
Now, a fresh wave of overdose deaths — different from the first three — is fed by fentanyl making its way into all kinds of recreational drugs and by pandemic isolation that led to more solitary drug use, Heller said.
“Somebody might think they’re getting a Xanax [for anxiety], or methamphetamine or cocaine,” Heller said. “They have no experience with opioids, it’s not what they’re expecting, and now they have a much higher risk of overdose and death.”
Authorities generally classify overdose deaths as an accident or suicide based on individual investigations of the circumstances surrounding each death.
As fentanyl overdoses surge, education on how to reduce their impacts remains insufficient
States struggling the most with deaths of young people, driven mostly by accidental overdoses, include New Mexico, which eclipsed West Virginia and Mississippi since 2018 to have the highest death rate in the nation for people under 40 — about 188 deaths per 100,000, up 43% since 2018.
Other states with high death rates for the age group include West Virginia (170 deaths per 100,000), Louisiana and Mississippi (164), and Alaska (163).
In New Mexico, where accidental overdoses became the main cause of death for people under 40 in 2022, overtaking suicide and rising 90% to 394 deaths since 2018, the overdose problem has generally been concentrated in poverty-plagued rural areas such as Rio Arriba County on the Colorado border.
Democratic state Rep. Tara Lujan, who has relatives in that county, sponsored harm reduction legislation signed into law last year. It is similar to laws in many other states that include wide distribution of naloxone to reverse overdoses, legalized testing equipment for deadly additives like fentanyl, and good Samaritan laws that allow friends to report overdoses without legal consequences for their own drug use.
Lujan hopes to reintroduce a bill that would create so-called overdose prevention centers or harm reduction centers where drugs can be used in a supervised and safe environment. The legislation died in committee this year after Republicans called the idea “state-sponsored drug dens.”
“It’s all issues that were in place before the pandemic, but the pandemic made everything completely off the rails,” Lujan said. “My committee meetings have been packed with family members saying, ‘We know they won’t quit on their own, but we don’t want them to die.’”
Only New York City has two such facilities in operation, run by advocates; the sites claim some success in reversing overdoses. However federal law enforcement authorities are threatening to shut them down without a specific state mandate since otherwise they fall under a federal law banning operations that allow illegal drug use on-site.
In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last year vetoed legislation that would have allowed jurisdictions to open safe injection sites, saying they “could induce a world of unintended consequences” in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland.
“Worsening drug consumption challenges in these areas is not a risk we can take,” Newsom wrote in a veto message.
As fentanyl surges, Virginia lawmakers debate how far criminal penalties should go
Rhode Island is the only state so far to pass legislation allowing supervised drug-use sites as a pilot project in 2021 but has yet to open any centers. New legislation introduced this year would push the expiration of the pilot project from 2024 to 2026.
Bills on the same topic of supervised drug-use sites were under consideration this year in Colorado, Illinois, and New York but did not pass.
In a sign of the impact on young people, a Massachusetts bill would have required all state university dorm assistants to have naloxone training to reverse overdoses, but it stalled.
New Hampshire is one of several states experimenting with vans that go to known drug-use locations and offer overdose prevention supplies and advice.
Death rate disparities
The lowest death rates for young people in 2022 were in Hawaii (78), Massachusetts and Rhode Island (79), and Utah and New Jersey (80). Massachusetts and New Jersey were the only states to see decreases in overall deaths for people under 40 since 2018, and also had drops in overdose deaths, although overdose remained the No. 1 cause of death for young people in both states.
Nationally, accidental overdoses dominated the increase in deaths in residents under 40 across racial and urban-rural divides, but many disparities exist. The increase in young overdose death rates was 154% for Black Americans, 122% for Hispanic residents, and 37% for white people, yet even for white residents, they represented the largest increase.
The largest urban areas saw increases in overdose death rates of 70%, and rural areas 64% — the largest increases in both areas for any cause of death.
Across races and age groups, overdose death rates are higher for men and slowed in 2017, but picked up again after 2018 and skyrocketed in the pandemic until 2021, according to a federal National Center for Health Statistics data brief published last year.
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
by Tim Henderson, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
What’s in Virginia’s Long-Delayed 2023 Budget Deal
Teacher and state employee raises, hemp enforcement, crisis response investments and more.
Ahead of the General Assembly’s return to Richmond for a special session Wednesday, budget negotiators, this weekend released full details of how they believe the state should spend billions in surplus funds over the remainder of the fiscal year.
The long-delayed deal was announced Aug. 25, but lawmakers at the time provided few specifics beyond key tax reduction proposals, saying they were still “completing the final touches.”
Virginia General Assembly to return to Richmond next week to resolve budget
On Saturday, House Bill 6001 and Senate Bill 6001 filled in the blanks. The deal is reminiscent of the 2022 agreement, which provided one-time state tax rebates to Virginians, increased the standard deduction, issued raises for teachers and state employees, and funneled COVID-era surpluses into a variety of programs. This year’s plan has many of the same features, although a House Appropriations Committee budget document notes that negotiators, “understanding that revenue growth may be subsiding, focused on funding one-time initiatives instead of building up ongoing programs to the extent possible.”
Altogether, the House calculates the proposed budget will route an additional $1.1 billion to ongoing programs, with roughly $1.5 billion going to new one-time funding.
While the 758-page document is chock-a-block with information, here are some of the key proposals to know.
Tax reductions: Mostly one-time rebates, more standard deduction adjustments
The final deal includes $1.05 billion in tax reductions, most of which — $906 million — will come from one-time tax rebates. This year, individual Virginians will get up to $200 in tax rebates, and joint filers will get up to $400.
The second largest pot of reductions, $48 million, will come from a short-term change to Virginia’s standard deduction, the amount the government allows people to subtract from their taxable income every year to account for expenses and ease the tax burden without asking any questions. The higher the standard deduction is, the smaller the pool of income people have to pay taxes on — meaning that they end up paying less.
While Gov. Glenn Youngkin has so far been unable to achieve the major tax cuts he’s pushed for during his time in the governor’s office, during his administration, Virginia has greatly increased its standard deduction. The 2022 budget deal raised the standard deduction from $4,500 to $8,000 for individuals and from $9,000 to $16,000 for married couples, albeit with some restrictions: The change was set to end in 2026, and the deductions would decrease slightly if state revenue growth didn’t hit certain targets.
This year’s deal will bump the standard deduction up to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for couples for the 2024 and 2025 tax years.
Teacher raises, more support jobs, and learning loss dollars
The deal includes $645 million in additional state funding for public education. Of that, almost $55 million will go toward the state’s share of an additional 2% salary increase for public school teachers expected to go into effect Jan. 1. When combined with an already planned 5% salary increase, the newest funding will result in an overall 7% salary bump for teachers over the past two years.
Over $152 million will go toward additional support and instructional positions. Almost $420 million will go toward “flexible one-time payments” to school divisions for learning loss recovery, operating and infrastructure support, and preparation for the rollout of the Virginia Literacy Act, which beginning in the 2024-25 school year will require stepped-up literacy instruction for Virginia students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Notably, the flexible payments will not require matching funds from districts, and each school division will receive at least $150,000.
Higher education
Virginia colleges and universities will get an additional $190 million, with $75 million earmarked to “support the growing need for student support services; address increased costs resulting from inflation; refine or create programs that meet current and future workforce needs; and minimize student costs.”
Of that, the biggest allocations will be an extra $14.6 million to the Virginia Community College System, $10.4 million to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and $9.2 million to Virginia Tech.
Another $62.5 million will go toward need-based undergraduate financial aid at public colleges and universities, and almost $5.8 million will go toward increased compensation for faculty at nursing schools to help stem nursing shortages.
Hemp retailers start seeing big fines as Virginia’s tougher THC law takes effect
More enforcement of new hemp laws
With Virginia tightening up its rules about the contents and labeling of hemp products, lawmakers are again committing to funding new enforcement positions at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Last December, the Youngkin administration proposed roughly $2.1 million in spending for a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The current budget deal calls for $1.1 million and 15 positions for that purpose.
At the same time, the deal decreases funding for the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority for this fiscal year while allowing the Department of Planning and Budget to transfer it up to $2.5 million “to cover one-time costs of a seed-to-sale tracking system.”
Mental health investments
The deal includes major investments in mental health infrastructure in line with Youngkin’s “Right Help, Right Now” plan to overhaul the state’s beleaguered behavioral health system. In particular, it calls for $58 million to expand and modernize Virginia’s crisis services system, including spending on stabilization units and receiving centers, facilities intended to offer people undergoing a crisis more rapid and accessible treatment to care than is available at hospital emergency departments. An additional $10 million would go toward establishing mobile crisis services in underserved areas.
Staff at community service boards, which provide local, community-based behavioral health and developmental disability services, will also get pay raises from an additional $18 million in spending. The expenditure is less than proposals made by both the House and the Senate earlier this year, which called for an extra $37 million and $50 million, respectively.
More than $5 million is also being proposed on a one-time basis for the Department of Criminal Justice Services to contract with local law enforcement agencies to provide transportation for or assume custody of people in crisis who have been placed under temporary detention or emergency custody order but haven’t yet been admitted to a hospital.
State employee raises
Teachers aren’t the only ones poised to see bigger paychecks. The spending plan also includes $44 million in state employee raises that would go into effect Dec. 1 for state-supported local positions and Dec. 10 for state employees. Targeted increases would also be allocated for public defenders, deputy sheriffs, commonwealth’s attorneys, general district court clerks and others.
Pollution cleanup: Big dollars for agricultural assistance
Hundreds of millions of dollars are earmarked for the state’s Water Quality Improvement Fund, a permanent fund created in 1997 to provide grants to local governments, soil and water conservation districts, state agencies, colleges and universities, and others for pollution control and cleanup efforts. State law requires that 10% of annual state general fund revenues that are above official estimates and 10% of unrestricted and uncommitted general fund balances at the end of the fiscal year be deposited in the fund.
An extra $286 million is designated for matching grants for farmers who engage in agricultural best management practices, actions like installing fences or forested buffers around waterways to reduce water pollution.
Virginia has tried to incentivize farmers to adopt such practices largely because of its commitments under the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. About three-quarters of the remaining pollution reductions the state has to achieve under that agreement are expected to come from the agriculture sector. In recognition of that, the General Assembly allotted record funding in 2022 to Virginia’s cost-share program. However, with state and federal officials acknowledging that the 2025 cleanup deadline isn’t likely to be met, the legislature last session also delayed state deadlines for farmers to voluntarily fence cattle out of streams until 2028 and tied that target to agricultural assistance funding.
Big money is also headed for Virginia’s Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program, which was created in 2021 to speed up remaining wastewater treatment plant improvements to reduce pollution. The budget deal would put an extra $151 million toward that program, as well as an extra $30 million to a fund that provides assistance to local governments to deal with stormwater, another major source of pollution.
Community safety
Lawmakers are proposing a $10 million Safer Communities Program that would give Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond at least $2.5 million each to hire a full-time person to oversee community violence reduction strategies that “address the root causes and conditions” of community violence. A new Office of Safer Communities will also be created in the Department of Criminal Justice Services to serve as a hub for intervention efforts.
Additionally, the state’s Operation Ceasefire Grant Program, an initiative modeled after a Boston project from the 1990s that focused on deterring young people and gangs from engaging in firearm violence, will get an additional $15 million.
Climate change resilience
Another $100 million under the deal is slated for the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund, a pool of money that was created in 2022 to provide greater flexibility for the state to funnel assistance to both local governments and individual property owners impacted by flooding.
The Youngkin administration has been positioning the fund as an alternative to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which was created by Democrat-backed legislation in 2020 and funded with state revenues linked to Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate carbon reduction program. The Flood Fund became Virginia’s first dedicated source of large-scale flood assistance for local governments, but Youngkin’s push to withdraw Virginia from RGGI has jeopardized the revenue stream the state has relied on for the past three years.
In December, Youngkin proposed putting an additional $200 million over the next two years into the Revolving Loan Fund.
Gants for more data center development
Virginia is home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world, and the budget deal includes up to $140 million in grants for “a data center operator” from the newly created Cloud Computing Cluster Infrastructure Grant Fund. The budget notes that the operator was approved for grant funding by the state’s Major Economic Investment Project Approval Commission on Dec. 13, 2022. In January, the Youngkin administration announced that Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040 “to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.” The release noted AWS would be eligible to receive an MEI grant of up to $140 million, subject to approval by the General Assembly.
Business-ready site spending
Youngkin has repeatedly emphasized the need for Virginia to increase the number and quality of sites it has available for major economic development projects. Officials have said Virginia’s lagging performance in the site readiness sphere has led to the loss of numerous big-ticket projects to other states.
This year’s budget deal would funnel an extra $125 million to the state’s Business Ready Sites Program Fund and $75 million to the new Business Ready Sites Acquisition Program and Fund “to expand Virginia’s portfolio of industrial properties for large-scale economic development projects.”
A study of sports team relocation
In what appears to be a nod to the General Assembly’s on-again, off-again interest in luring the Washington Commanders to Virginia, the budget includes $250,000 for the Secretary of Finance to “develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives to attract sports teams to the state.”
The commonwealth, the budget continues, “is prepared to consider economic development proposals that are in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers to assist in relocating sports teams and their associated facilities to the state.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 1mph WSW
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 0
75/52°F
77/48°F