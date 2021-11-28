Louemma M. Settle(1933 – 2021)

Louemma M. Settle, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Settle was born on July 31, 1933, in Page County, Virginia to the late Samuel and Renzola Lam Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Settle; son, Greg Settle; six brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include her two sons, Rick Settle (Elaine) and Jeff Settle (Paige); daughter, Connie Wayland (Gary); sister, Shirley Sealock; six grandchildren, Adam Settle, Jill Gum, Bo Wayland, Matthew Wayland, Justin Settle, and Taylor Settle; numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and step grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.