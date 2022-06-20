Obituaries
Louise Rebic Shanahan (1929 – 2022)
Louise Rebic Shanahan was born on May 26, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed from this earth to the merciful judgment of the Lord on June 16, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia where she was living with her son Ned Shanahan.
She was the beloved daughter of Mary (née Helmetz) and Joseph Thomas Rebic and sister to Robert J. Rebic and Maryanne Rebic, all deceased. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen de Mesa (John), Maureen Shanahan (Diana Haddad), Ned Shanahan (Alka), and Moira Shanahan (Michael Friendly), five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Louise Shanahan graduated salutatorian from Case-Western Reserve University, received a master’s degree in English from the University of California at Los Angeles, and pursued doctoral studies in English literature at Stanford University. She worked as a freelance writer for the National Catholic Reporter and for James Dobson of Focus on the Family. She published five books on Catholic family life, four co-authored with Dr. James J. Rue, a California leader on Catholic family counseling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Catholic Family News, MPO Box 743, Niagara Falls, NY 14302, or to The Fatima Center USA Inc., P.O. Box 1470, Buffalo, NY 14240-9935.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630-2522. Phone: (540) 635-3780. The mass will be preceded by a visitation to begin at 10:00 am. Reception to follow in the basement of the church. She will be buried at Good Hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA.
Shirley T. Cameron (1934 – 2022)
Shirley T. Cameron, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Mrs. Cameron was born on November 4, 1934, in Brattleboro, Vermont to the late Clifford and Ethel Bradshaw Thurber. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse L. Cameron, and her son-in-law, Curtis Williams. She retired from Farmers and Merchants National Bank. She was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, Rebekahs Lodge #374 in Front Royal, the Front Royal Garden Club, and the Delta Rho Sorority.
Survivors include her son, Rodney Cameron (Donna) of Front Royal; three daughters, Wanda Dillon (Ken) of Front Royal, Mary Matherly (Durward) of Stafford, Virginia, and Denise Williams of Front Royal; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cameron, Cameron Dillon, Aaron Mariano, Eric Rinker, Greg Jones, and Ronnie Wells.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Eugene Ronald Kinder (1942 – 2022)
Eugene Ronald Kinder passed away at his home in Front Royal, on June 10, 2022.
Gene was born on February 2, 1942, to the late Everett & Virginia (Sigmon) Kinder in Julian, West Virginia. He was predeceased by 3 brothers Buddy Kinder, Roger Kinder, and Steve Kinder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Geraldine Cox Kinder. He is also survived by a son, Dale Kinder of Front Royal, Virginia, a son John Kinder of Las Vegas, Nevada, and a stepdaughter Rhonda Barr. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren.
Gene was retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served honorably during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a loving pet owner, and his dogs were part of his family.
Lucille “Mimi” Mae Costello (1930 – 2022)
Lucille “Mimi” Mae Costello, 92, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Golden Living Center, Rose Hill in Berryville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Charles Eshelman officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Costello was born on March 26, 1930, in Maurertown, Virginia to the late James Showers Sr. and Sadie McWilliams Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Stuart Eshelman; sister, Charlotte Watkins, and brothers, James Showers Jr. and Kenneth Pullen.
Survivors include her husband, Shelby D. Costello; four sons, Stuart Michael “Mike” Eshelman (Kim), Charles “Chuck” Allen Eshelman (Linda), William Edwin Eshelman (Debra), and Thomas Eugene Eshelman (Terri); six grandchildren, Heather Loughry, Jennifer Sackett (Daniel), Rebekah Prosceno (Anthony), Lauren Adams (Garrett), Stuart T. Eshelman (fiancée, Shauna) and Samuel B. Eshelman and numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Eshelman, Bill Eshelman, Anthony Prosceno, Daniel Sackett, Garrett Adams, and James Governale.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dwayne Andrew “Andy” Furr (1967 – 2022)
Dwayne Andrew “Andy” Furr, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away June 13, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 20 at 4:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Matt Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Andy was born November 21, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Donald Jerry “Duck” Furr, Sr., and Greta June Rhodes Furr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin Rhodes; grandmother, Lucille Lewis; and grandfather, Leo Rhodes, Sr.
Andy leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Crystal Furr; daughter, Jillian DeCristofaro, who was his “pride and joy”, and her husband T.J. DeCristofaro, who was the “Son he never had”; his three most precious treasures, his grandsons, Braydon, Jordon, and Terzo DeCristofaro, there wasn’t a single thing he would not do for them; two brothers Joey Rhodes and Donnie Furr; two nephews, Kevin Rhodes II and Joey “Axl” Rhodes; niece, Heather Furr; and numerous cousins who were like his siblings.
Andy was a hard-working and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was always there for family and friends and never met a stranger. Andy’s very best friend was his German Shepherd, Chief. Andy will always be in our hearts with lots of wonderful memories and love.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at the funeral home.
Maria Agnes M. Puray-Morefield (1965 – 2022)
Maria Agnes M. Puray-Morefield, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Browntown Road in Front Royal with Bishop Randy Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Maria was born December 28, 1965, in the Philippines, the daughter of Fely M. Puray of Ohio and the late Dr. Teofilo Puray.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Church of Latter-Day Saints, Front Royal Ward, a member of Single Action Shooting Society, and a 1984 graduate of Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal. Maria worked for 26 years for Warren Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room as an Administrative Assistant. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving, with her mother, are her husband, James “Jim” Morefield, Jr.; one step-son, Andrew Morefield of Front Royal; one step-daughter, Megan VanBuren of Hawaii; one brother, Christopher Puray and wife Sylvia of Front Royal; four nephews; three nieces; four great-nieces; and her favorite cousin, who was like her sister, Maritza Druex of Tennessee.
Maria was preceded in death by her father; and her twin sister, Maria Angelina Puray.
Pallbearers will be Max Puray, Nathan Puray, Christopher Puray II, Andrew Morefield, Chris Scoville, and Eric Morefield.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.
Merry “Elle” J. Kimberley (1948 – 2022)
Merry J. Kimberley “Elle” passed away quietly on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia, following a valiant battle with leukemia.
She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on April 6, 1948, the daughter of the late Richard D. and Ruby T. Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard W. Kimberley, her daughter Toryn and husband Frank Stewart, her son Ryan and wife Tracy (nee Bleckinger) grandson Jesse, sister Doris J. Lavell, and several nieces and nephews. Elle was predeceased by two brothers, Richard David, and Lawrence T. Jones.
No one understood the value of friendship and laughter more than Elle. She regarded a sense of humor as one of life’s greatest assets. She was devoted to her family and took great joy in being able to spend her last months close to her only grandson, Jesse. Elle loved to travel and was grateful to have had the opportunity to do so extensively, was an avid reader, and a dedicated lover of animals of any kind. Forever in our hearts and always in control, even in her passing on her own terms with dignity, peace, and a smile that won’t ever be forgotten, she will never truly leave us.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.