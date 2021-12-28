Louise Scott Turner (1929 – 2021)

Louise Scott Turner, age 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at Front Royal United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gary Heaton and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to come to the Front Royal United Methodist Church immediately following the graveside for a time of food and fellowship.

Mrs. Turner was born on September 26, 1929, in Milldale, Virginia. She was the daughter of her biological parents, the late Roland and Sybil Brown Thompson, and was adopted at the age of 2 ½ by her late parents, Amos Beahm and Ola Duncan Scott.

She was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1947 and attended the Roller’s Business College and Lord Fairfax Community College. She was a piano teacher for a number of years. Mrs. Turner was the co-owner of Turner-Robertshaw Funeral Home with her late husband Calvin Warren Turner, the secretary and treasurer of Turner-Robertshaw Funeral Home, and retired in 1998.

She was a lifetime member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Front Royal Jaycettes, a life member of the Front Royal Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a life member of the Warren Memorial Ladies Auxiliary serving as president, vice-president, treasurer, and a member since 1954. She was a chairman of the Red Stocking Follies for three years. She served as treasurer for two years with the Virginia Association Hospital Auxiliary and was on the board. She served as chairman of the Northern District of the Virginia Association Hospital Auxiliary for two years.

She was a past member of the Wednesday Night Bowling League and the Tuesday Morning Coffee League. Mrs. Turner was a member of the Monday Bridge Club at Bowling Green Country Club, 1st Thursday Bridge Club, Delta Rho Chapter #4512 Sorority, Order of the Eastern Star-Chapter #6, Elks Lodge #2382, and a former member of the Front Royal Lioness Club.

Surviving are three daughters, Sherry T. Haffer and husband James W. Haffer, Sr. of Front Royal, Kelly T. Harris of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Jennifer T. Duncan of Front Royal; five grandchildren, James W. Haffer, Jr. and wife Kenessa of Front Royal, Michael S. Haffer and wife LeAnn of Front Royal, Jessica D. Liss and husband Leon of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Meghan H. Freyer and husband Brent of Littleton, Colorado, and Allison Louise Green of Bel Air, Maryland; 12 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Haffer, Alexandra Haffer, Savannah Haffer, Ayden Haffer, Mason Lewis, Dylan Settle, Cassidy Settle, Gabrielle Bailey Feralio, Madeline Liss, Chloe Liss, Avery Freyer and Ryker Haffer; one God Child, Breelyn Romer-Wines; two great-great-granddaughters, Nora Settle and Grace Settle; and two great-great-grandsons, Giovanni Feralio and Matteo Feralio; and a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C. Warren Turner; grandson, Clinton Warren Haffer; biological brother, Robert Thompson, Jr;. and three sisters-in-law.

Pallbearers will be Charles Brogan, Britt Cupp, Jimmy Haffer, Jr., Michael Haffer, Raymond Fogle, and Robert Fogle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Cupp, Ray McDonald, David Bryant, Hal Shaner, Todd Smedley, and David Marchi.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Street, Judge Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.