Love celebrations around the world

Although Valentine’s Day is a day of love in many countries, not all nations observe February 14 as a day of romance. Here are some celebrations of love that take place in other countries.

• South Korea. For South Koreans, the fourteenth day of every month is a day to observe love. Each month has a different theme. For example, May 14 is a day of roses, and December 14 is a day of hugs. April 14 is observed by single people as Black Day.

• Romania. Romania combines romantic love with rites of spring on February 24. Couples traditionally get engaged on this day. Moreover, many young people go into the forest to pick flowers, and some couples wash their faces with snow to bring them good luck.

• Wales. For the Welsh, January 25 is the day of San Dwynwen, a celebration dating back to the 1500s. On this day, lovers exchange wooden spoons hand-carved with intricate symbols of love.

• Spain. In most parts of Spain, October 9 is celebrated as the feast day of Saint Dionysus. In addition to local parades, men make marzipan figurines called macadora, which they give to their significant others.

• Estonia. February 14 is celebrated by Estonians as Sobrapaev, a celebration not only of romantic love but also of love among friends and family members. The day is observed with gift-giving.

Make February a month to celebrate all the loves in your life. Explore your local boutiques for thoughtful gifts and treats.