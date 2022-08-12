Interesting Things to Know
Love deserves a bit of work
People sometimes feel that they have lost control of their relationships, either following the birth of a child or simply because time has passed. Therefore, it’s very important to take the time, as a couple, to stop for a few minutes to discuss the situation. Investing in your relationship can only bring positive results.
Establish your priorities first. You should both make a list of what is essential to your happiness and the things on which you refuse to compromise. Then specify what would be a bonus to your well-being. When you know exactly what you want, you can sit down together and discuss what improvements can be made.
Keep in mind that in a couple, one party should never have to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of the other, nor feel a need to demean the other to enhance their own image. Maintaining the three fundamental basics of a strong relationship is vital: You, your partner, and your couple. These three different entities each have their reasons for existing. Everyone has his or her own individuality, and your relationship has its own personality. It is important, therefore, to maintain your own distinctiveness and not let the other rub off on you.
When a problem becomes apparent, instead of blaming your partner, first look at yourself. People often accuse others of being something they are themselves. The term for this is projection. Couples should always avoid engaging in this type of behavior.
Finally, don’t hesitate to meet with a mediator or a marriage counselor. They have the necessary expertise to help you find concrete solutions.
You should never be afraid of investing in a relationship to help it be happy and successful. Take the necessary time and make use of available resources.
Back-to-school homework tips
Nobody’s perfect, and that includes kids when it’s time for homework. Procrastination can lead to after-dinner battles and evening scrambles to get assigned work done before bedtime. But homework doesn’t have to provoke anxiety every day — try a few of these tips to make homework easier and less stressful for everyone.
- Designate a space for homework, like a corner in a quiet room or the dining room table. Limit distractions from siblings or screens to help them focus on their work.
- Check-in with them before they start. If they have a large amount of work to complete in one night, help them create an action plan to reduce their anxiety and help them work more efficiently.
- Be present. Hang around nearby with a book or some of your own work and be available for questions or to offer praise and encouragement.
- Ask for outside help if necessary. If your child is struggling with their homework and you can’t help them on your own, reach out to their teacher to discuss the situation.
- Schedule study and homework time. Set up a schedule that works best for your child, including playtime. Some kids function best right after school, while others need a break so they can attack it after dinner.
- Make sure your kids do their own work. Guidance and suggestions are great, but don’t complete assignments for your child — it defeats the purpose.
State fairs are new each year, but they were born in a millennium past
Our modern state fairs feature various agricultural displays, competitions, races, and entertainment. They are an annual event attended by hundreds of thousands of people. But when did all of this begin?
How about 14,000 years ago — or even before that? In China, the Rites of Chow-li, a fair-like event, dates from the 12th century B.C. In Mexico, the Aztecs had festivals and fairs a few centuries later. In Greece, the Olympic Games were primarily athletic, but trade was conducted at the same time for grain, linens, carpets, and furniture.
The word “fair” is believed to originate from the Latin word feriae, meaning festival or holiday. From the fifth century of the Christian era, fairs were held in Champagne in France. Early medieval festivals were held in the seventh century in Rome, Antwerp, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Madrid, and the British Isles, according to Collier’s Encyclopedia.
Trade conducted at early fairs resulted in benefits that have survived from antiquity. For example, the modern system of Troy weights is derived from the system employed at the medieval fair in Troyes. Some historians say paper money originated as promissory notes between merchants at these fairs.
Medieval fairs were governed by laws enforced by their own officials and courts. The laws maintained peace and order, enforced quality standards for trade goods, and prevented fraud. The guarantee of freedom of attendance and honest trading at French fairs led to a pledge all merchants had to make “to keep the peace and to deal honestly.”
The first fair in the U.S. took place in New Haven, CT, in 1644 and was devoted to the exhibition of livestock and agricultural products. Other early fairs were held in New Hampshire, New Jersey, Maryland, and South Carolina.
Two of the oldest state fairs started in 1841 in New Brunswick, NJ, and Syracuse, NY. Other states soon held their own state fairs.
The fair you attend now was born at the dawn of recorded history.
Extermination Pest prevention services
Pest infestations can have serious consequences. For instance, small animals and insects can chew through electrical wires and wood structures, and they can carry harmful diseases. At work, there’s the added risk of a customer seeing critters lurking in your place of business. When it comes to pests, it’s easier to prevent an infestation than to get rid of one. Here’s how a professional exterminator can help.
Pest prevention services limit the risk of infestation by identifying and eliminating the cause of unwanted visitors. Exterminators know what attracts the pests and can locate where they hide. They can identify potential entry points, seal them and prevent access to the interior of your property.
Additionally, an exterminator can advise you on how to prevent future infestations. They’ll offer tips like storing food in airtight containers, controlling humidity levels, and keeping your yard clean. You can also pre-emptively spray the area around your home, playground equipment, and swimming pool to prevent spiders and insects like ants and wasps from breeding.
Is your home or business infested with insects or other pests? Give yourself some peace of mind. Contact a professional exterminator in your area for high-quality pest prevention services.
Here’s how to improve your free throws
The basketball greats make the game look easy, but you know better. You may never get into the NBA, but you can still have a great time on the playground, in the gym, or on a concrete slab with a hoop.
The free throw is one of the most basic skills to improve or master. Though they aren’t shot in pickup ball, they are often your ticket onto the court when there are more than ten players or an odd number of players. Two teams are usually selected with free throws, and the number of players has to be even.
Of course, the free throw is even more important if you play on your company team.
One NBA pro quoted in Men’s Fitness says free throws are all about rhythm. Jeff Hornacek, who retired with a free-throw shooting record of 95 percent, should know.
What do you put into your pre-shot routine? It’s up to you. Hornacek scratched his cheek three times as part of his foul-shooting prep. He says no matter what you do, it has got to be the same every time to get yourself in rhythm. Use the routine to establish mental focus.
Other than that, keep it simple. Place your feet shoulder-width apart right behind the foul line. Bend your knees slightly and dribble the ball a couple of times to get a set rhythm. Rise and shoot the ball so it begins to arc right above the line. Remember to follow through and keep your shooting hand in the air to emphasize the arc of the ball. The ball should always roll off the fingertips, not the palms.
Hornacek says the follow-through is important because you are guiding the ball over the rim.
Back-to-school family planner
Have you joined the many growing families who’ve introduced a planner into their homes? This fun twist on a traditional calendar offers you and your family many benefits, whether installed on the wall or attached to the fridge with magnets.
Designed for the whole family
Family planners can display a single week or an entire month. They’re designed to let each family member add information and help them navigate everyday life. Some planners include spaces for chores, while others simply have open spaces to write notes and record activities.
Various sections
Planners usually include boxes where you can jot down birthdays, activities, and appointments. They may also have sections relevant to day-to-day life, including spaces for household chores, shopping lists, and meal plans.
The little extras
Depending on the planner you choose, it may come with stickers to quickly record activities, the day’s weather, or tasks to be done. Your kids can even use stickers to remind them to brush their teeth. Moreover, some planners include a word of the day or weekly quotes. You can even track your family’s wellness by recording how your kids feel every day.
Look for a planner to simplify your family’s daily life at a stationery store near you.
Is an accelerated program right for your child?
Accelerated education programs are intended for students who distinguish themselves from their peers in an exceptional manner in one or more subjects. The objective is to enrich a child’s school journey by offering them a faster work pace to nourish their curiosity, foster their success and prevent school dropout.
Options
Every child has unique needs. This is equally true when it comes to gifted students. Depending on the educational institution, various acceleration approaches are possible, including:
• Enriched activities or courses
• Learning one or more subjects at a higher level
• Skipping one or more years
• Early entry, sometimes called academic derogation
Considerations
Academic acceleration isn’t always the best option for every talented student. Before enrolling, the child must assess their needs, intellectual potential, study habits, and emotional and social maturity.
Whichever acceleration method you choose should respond to your child’s desires. For instance, it may allow them to rediscover their motivation and meet new challenges. However, it could complicate their educational journey regarding integration, coping, and performance anxiety.
Do you think academic acceleration could help your child flourish and develop their full potential? Start that conversation early with your child, their teachers, and school administrators.
