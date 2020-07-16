Local Government
LOVE, Hate, LOVE, Hate – I’d LOVE for you to be quiet while I’m talking, Kristie – Back at you, Rick
At a July 14 work session there was little love expressed for a LOVE sign Warren County staff have been developing a design and location for, for over a year to piggyback on Virginia’s half-century-old and highly successful “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing slogan. Unfortunately for the project, that year-plus of consideration has seen increased public skepticism of municipal business in the wake of the Economic Development Authority financial scandal, as well as a transition in the County’s elected board majority to, not only a VERY frugal-one, but a majority elected on a promise of a change in “County business as usual”.
Whether change on all fronts – related or unrelated to the EDA scandal – will be a long-range positive for the community remains to be seen. In fact, public comments for and against the project led to some volatility from opposing sides as will be elaborated on below.
At issue for the county’s elected officials, Tuesday was an estimated total cost of about $17,000, $7,000 of which has been spent so far out of the County’s Tourism marketing budget of approximately $300,000. County Administrator Doug Stanley explained that state law mandates a certain portion of local lodging tax revenue being committed to Tourism marketing. It was noted the County’s lodging tax is 5%, with 3% of the revenue earmarked to local tourism marketing efforts.
Following County Zoning Administrator Joe Petty’s PowerPoint presentation tracing the project’s history and logistics, board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers and Chairman Walt Mabe led the board’s critical breakdown of the project. In addition to cost, the staff’s chosen north side entranceway location at the Route 340/522 North intersection with Guard Hill Road came under critical scrutiny. Petty explained that in addition to a high-volume entranceway into town, the site offered necessary space for a pullover, parking and a viewshed featuring mountains on the horizon as the road into town approaches the bridges over the forks of the Shenandoah River.
Cullers wondered if the sign’s visibility was adequate as Route 340/522 curved approaching the site. Mabe asked if a planned gravel parking area would not be handicap-friendly.
After the board’s critique, several familiar citizen critics of most things past board and county administrative overseen, raised their voices to condemn the project in whole or part. Those citizens were Gary Kushner, Kristie Atwood and Paul Gabbert, who criticized cost, benefit and even alluded to potential peripheral factors of a seedy nature – “I’m not going to name, names,” Gabbert said of his allusions to potential ethical questions he felt might be in play involving the project funding’s ultimate destination.
However, two familiar community figures, past Front Royal Rotary President and ongoing active member Rick Novak and Blue Ridge Arts Council official Kym Crump, countered those arguments with strong endorsements of the project and its potential benefits in tourism promotion. Novak and Crump spoke following Kushner, Atwood, and Gabbert’s salvos against the project.
As to questions on the economic benefit of the LOVE sign’s placement at an entranceway into town already featuring some historical markers, Novak cited a less tangible social media measurement. He noted the parking-accommodated pull off, rather than attract crowds, would attract isolated individuals, including tourists, who would likely take selfies at the LOVE sign and circulate them on social media, giving the community an unknown promotional benefit – “and for the community, it’s free advertising” Novak reasoned.
He traced the origin of the project to the state government encouraging localities to put their own “LOVE” signs up to expand the “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing theme, adding of Rotary’s interest in the project, “We thought we could carve out $3500 and try and find a location for it,” before observing, “It’s amazing it’s turned into this – hostile,” he concluded hesitantly.
During his remarks, Novak wheeled and called Atwood out for talking loudly through his comments in support of the project – “Did I talk during your time,” Novak asked before turning back to the supervisors to vent his frustration on the tone of recent meetings.
“That’s another thing – I encourage everybody out here to start building things and stop tearing things down. It’s ridiculous! Let’s get on with building good things in our community,” Novak said turning toward the supervisors to conclude, “I hope you guys in your infinite wisdom, will continue on with this project whether it costs $12,000 or $30,000 – it’s cheap. You have the money,” he observed of the $300,000 tourism budget.
“It’s a good project, let us do it; let’s not waste the $7,000 that’s already in,” Novak concluded of the expenditures Petty had cited on design, site surveying, and VDOT right-of-way applications.
From her Blue Ridge Arts Council perspective, Crump echoed Novak’s enthusiasm for the project and questioned opponents’ assertions the Guard Hill Road site wasn’t high visibility, noting the large number of political campaign signs that appear there during election seasons. She challenged the board members to not place, or allow to be placed by others, future political campaign signs at the location if it was deemed unsuited for the LOVE sign based on visibility concerns.
The two pro speakers drew Gabbert back to the podium for a rebuttal. He complained that money was being spent out of the community to facilitate the project, suggesting $20,000 could have been given to a local artist to realize the project.
“It’s not about what we have to send out, it’s about the whole dang project, which I think some people don’t see,” Gabbert asserted, adding, “A big LOVE sign – a couple hundred thousand dollars when it could have been made for $20,000 …” leading Novak to burst into loud laughter from his seat at a cost estimate nowhere near what had been cited during county staff discussion of funding.
Following Chairman Mabe’s breaking up any verbal sparring between Gabbert and Novak, County Administrator Stanley reiterated a projected total cost of $17,000, leading Gabbert to refocus his criticism on the destination of where the money was actually spent or to be spent.
With no one else volunteering to carry the debate on Mabe prepared to move to the next agenda item, leading Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter to ask if the project was going to be authorized for consideration or public hearing at an upcoming meeting. The project was then set for the board’s lone July meeting on the 21st.
See Petty’s detailed PowerPoint presentation followed by the board critique and contrasting public comments, occasionally turning volatile as noted above, in this Royal Examiner video:
Pared back FRPD payment ‘Reservation of Rights Agreement’ revealed by County
In an unexpected and somewhat stunning development in an added agenda item to conclude Tuesday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session, it was revealed that a revised “Reservation of Rights Agreement” has been negotiated between members of the county board and the Front Royal Town Council. Following the discussion about the new agreement on making the July FRPD construction debt service payment, a board consensus was reached to place a vote on approval of the revised agreement on the board’s July 21st meeting agenda.
The new agreement is a radically pared-back version of the one the town council unanimously approved at a June 30 Special Meeting to cover half the July FRPD headquarters debt service payment, as will be explored in detail below.
Board Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers made the motion to add the item to Tuesday’s work session. Delores Oates then noted she and Cullers “met, I think you guys know, with Ms. Cockrell and Chris (Holloway)” on the matter, observing that the supervisors had not appropriated funding to continue covering the EDA FRPD debt service payments into the new fiscal year.
It seems the County and Town are on the verge of taking a high-stakes gamble on whose credit rating will suffer the worst if the EDA’s FRPD debt service payments are not covered this fiscal year.
The pared-back Reservation of Rights Agreement appears to be a compromise to avoid that gamble being played into the commercial banking community as of July 16.
It was revealed during the subsequent discussion that today, Wednesday, July 15, is the last day before the $21,102 interest-only payment to United Bank goes overdue. If the agreement to keep the loan current is realized before either elected body votes to sign off on the method by which it will be done, at least for July, the Town will still only pay half of the monthly amount due, or $10,529.
That half interest-only payment is based on council’s contention that verbal assurances by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald of a New Market Tax Credit-based 30-year, 1.5% interest rate on the FRPD construction project that it did not even qualify for, is somehow legally binding. The EDA is paying United Bank 3% interest on the debt service.
And while it is the EDA’s loan, supported by the County’s operational funding, both municipalities have traditionally and continue to be responsible for covering the debt service on their capital improvement projects funded through the EDA. It seems clear outside of Town Hall that precedent indicates the intent was for the town government to assume the Town Police Station construction debt service upon completion of the project, dating to October 2018.
But that was before the previous EDA administration financial scandal began unraveling in 2018. That unraveling led to the EDA’s initial March 2019 $21.3 million civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and 14 co-defendants alleged to have conspired with her to misdirect or embezzle EDA assets to their own benefit. It was followed by the Town’s filing of escalating litigation against the EDA, now seeking recovery of “at least $20 million” of allegedly misdirected or promised Town assets.
But on Tuesday, Oates asserted that the new agreement, which removes the conditional legal language that would have had the County and EDA signing a document that stated the Town had “no moral or legal obligation” to pay for its police station, indicates ongoing “good faith” negotiations between the two municipalities to resolve the FRPD debt service impasse; and perhaps other issues related to the Town’s $20-million-plus civil litigation against the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA. That litigation relates to the previous EDA administration’s financial scandal, details of which were revealed by a 2018 forensic audit commissioned by the EDA and County.
That audit was commissioned in the wake of Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson and Town auditors discovery of financial irregularities in some of the Town’s debt service arrangements with the EDA, though the police station project was not one of those.
It is against this legal backdrop our community financial drama is unfolding.
Pared-back legal verbiage
As opposed to the convoluted legalese we described in our story “Legal questions surround Town offer of one-time, recoverable FRPD payment”, the new, one-paragraph draft “Reservation of Rights Agreement” is brief and to the point, at least comparatively.
It reads: “The Town of Front Royal (‘Town’) tenders $10,528.95 to the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and County of Warren, Virginia a/k/a Economic Development Authority of the County of Warren (‘EDA’) for the July 2020 payment on the loan by United Bank for the Town Police Department with no admission of obligation and reserving all rights to continue to contest this and other matters in pending litigation between the Town and EDA. The EDA accepts this payment acknowledging this reservation of rights.”
Gone are the “Conditions” that led EDA attorney Sharon Pandak to tell Royal Examiner upon our reading them to her over the phone, that she would be reluctant to advise the EDA to sign off on the initial agreement. Those deleted passages include:
“The Town denies that it owes any moral or legal obligation to repay the Loan”;
“The County and the EDA acknowledge that this payment shall not be construed as, considered to be, or argued to be, in any forum, an admission for any purpose, including but not limited to of liability of the Town for the Loan or the Costs”; and,
“All parties agree that payment hereunder shall be inadmissible for any purpose except by the Town to recover this payment as damages in the Litigation,” among other legally qualifying passages.
So, good-faith negotiations perhaps – just in small steps, VERY small steps with a very large credit rating gamble looming in the balance that could impact this community’s financial future on both sides of the Town-County boundary.
Thus far the EDA, with County support has been making what have been interest-only payments on the $9-million FRPD project. That will change on November 1, when the United Bank loan moves to principal and interest payments. EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons estimated that would take the monthly payments to about $50,000 from the $21,000 interest-only range.
According to Parsons the balance on the United Bank FRPD headquarters loan as of June 1, when the EDA submitted an invoice to the Town for slightly over $441,300 paid thus far by the EDA, is $8.44 million.
How not only this month’s payment but also coming ones will be handled by both municipalities appears to be hinted at by the new one-paragraph Reservation of Rights Agreement spitting the FRPD debt service down the middle with minimal additional legal verbiage. Letting the EDA’s FRPD debt service go delinquent may not be a gamble in either involved municipality’s best interest.
At issue now appears to be will July’s $21,102 payment be made by somebody, somehow before the end of the July 15th banking day; and will majorities of both the Town and County’s elected bodies to agree to this arrangement on an ongoing basis to prevent that rather large credit-rating gamble being played on the municipal-banking poker table??
Stay tuned for the next thrilling episode of “As the FRPD Debt Service – and EDA, Town and County Credit Ratings – Turn”. But while you wait for that next episode, see Tuesday night’s episode unfold over the last 10 minutes or so of Tuesday’s meeting in this Royal Examiner video:
Town authorizes new EDA; Chamber as CARES administrator; and FRPD equipment upgrades
On Monday, July 13, the Front Royal Town Council took several actions, for better or worse, that will shape several key future functions in coming months and years. At the top of the list was second and final reading approval – 4-1, Thompson dissenting as she did at the June 22 first reading – of creation of a new Economic Development Authority solely overseen and funded by the town government and its taxpayers.
The Town will become the first municipality in Virginia to concurrently be a part of two EDA’s. In an unprecedented example of attempting to “have your cake and sue it too”, the Town has maintained its half-century-plus, co-founding membership in the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA while civil litigating for virtually all the money the EDA is trying to recover in its initial $21.3 million civil action against its former executive director and 14 co-defendants accused of conspiring to misdirect or embezzle EDA assets.
But at least the Town does not have to fund operational costs of the old EDA, as in EDA legal fees to fight the Town litigation, while figuring out where its operational costs for it new unilateral EDA will come from, if not a successful civil litigation against its old EDA. For as previously reported, the County took over the Town’s share of joint EDA operational funding several years ago as part of ongoing negotiations about the double taxation of town citizens. So, while the town government doesn’t have to fund the EDA’s legal defense against it, its citizens do as county taxpayers.
Alright, enough of that dizzying legal scenario.
Also approved Monday were a Fiscal Year-2021 budget amendment authorizing receipt of $1,276,558 of the County’s $3.5 million in CARES (Coronavirus Assistance, Relief Equities and Securities) Act federal funding for COVID-19 relief for private-sector economic losses incurred due to the Coronavirus pandemic emergency management response restrictions; as well as an agreement with the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce to manage distribution of the Town’s CARES Act funds.
The amount of money authorized to be put under the Chamber’s control was $1,176,558, $100,000 less than the total amount being transferred to Town control. According to the staff summary, that $100,000 is being put into the General Fund Contingency account to cover “COVID-19 expenses”.
Questioned about those expenses by Councilwoman Lori Athey Cockrell, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick said those costs were an “unknown” at this time, so no amount was being cited at this point in the process.
However, Tederick said he was “confident” those costs would be “minimal”.
Also approved in a series of 5-0 votes, Holloway absent, as were the CARES Act related items, were three appropriations totaling $256,981.72 for equipment upgrade purchases for the Front Royal Police Department. FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis made a detailed presentation on the need for the equipment upgrades at council’s previous work session.
Those equipment purchase authorizations were:
- $82,159.72 for a VESTA 911 phone system;
- $162,000 for replacement of 10 WatchGuard 4Re In-car WIFI camera systems, and 24 VISTA body cameras, and;
- $12,822 for Avtec-Motorola radio console equipment to replace existing equipment termed at its “end of life” stage of service.
As Chief Magalis told council at his work session presentation, these equipment upgrades are the cost of doing law enforcement work at an optimum of communications efficiency; and self-monitoring standards that protect both the public and the department’s personnel legally.
The agenda summary noted that the Town will pay for the car and body cameras at $32,440 annually over a five-year period. Funding for all three purchases were cited as available through existing FY-2021 FRPD budget line items.
A scheduled Closed Session to discuss unspecified “Personnel” matters was deleted from the agenda at Councilman Meza’s suggestion, due to the absence of one member, Chris Holloway.
Lori Cockrell’s request to then add a Closed Session to discuss the Town’s litigation against the County-Town Economic Development Authority was rejected for not receiving the required unanimous vote to alter the advertised agenda. Councilwoman Letasha Thompson explained she would oppose the addition on the same grounds council had agreed to remove the scheduled Closed Session, Holloway’s absence preventing consideration by the full council.
The final agenda item was unanimous approval of a Resolution of support for a Town “Employee Appreciation Day” to be this Wednesday, July 15. The resolution cited the ongoing contributions of the Town’s remaining 168 part and full-time employees, particularly during upheavals in normal service resulting from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic emergency management response. Staff will be honored with a Town-hosted luncheon tomorrow to mark Employee Appreciation Day.
See the staff summaries, discussion and votes on these matters, as well as Stars of the Month Employee recognitions to the Solid Waste Department’s EJ Swindell and Jorge Guerrero for work “above and beyond”; and the departmental “pinning” by his wife, of FRPD’s newest Officer Scott Baker; and public presentations on town road infrastructure/pothole issues (Mike McCool), trash accumulation and overflow at the County Dog Park in town (Betty Showers), and another 2nd Amendment Sanctuary initiative seeking to shield citizens from State-enacted gun laws presented to council (Paul Aldridge) in this Royal Examiner video:
Town Manager search back to square one: Council majority rejects ‘great resume’ on ‘intangibles’
It seems the $24,500 the Front Royal Town Council spent to have a private-sector executive search firm seek out qualified municipal management candidates has been taxpayer money thus far ill spent.
That is because from an initial field of 49 candidates assembled by executive search firm Baker-Tilly since they were contracted on February 13, none survived the initial selection process. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, two final candidates chosen from that field of 49, were brought into town for face-to-face interviews last week.
It appears neither was found acceptable to a majority of the Town’s elected officials – though it may have been a close call on one, according to Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock. Sealock serves as council liaison to the executive “headhunting” firm as some, including the vice mayor, colloquially call such executive “hunt” professionals. However, it appears a council majority of four rejected the preferred of the two final candidates as not bringing quite enough to the table to replace Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on a permanent basis.
“One had a poor interview,” Sealock observed, adding that while the other candidate had “a great resume” and was generally “liked” by all his council colleagues, was found by that majority to not have the necessary intangibles for the job. The primary intangible may have been age, as in the early ’30s being too young or not allowing for sufficient experience in municipal management.
“I could have voted yes; I think two, maybe a third could have,” Sealock said without naming names, “I really wanted to meet that 90-day time-frame,” the vice mayor added of making the choice by the end of the Fiscal Year 2020. However, with the potential of throwing a deciding vote Mayor Gene Tewalt’s way for an almost sure deciding 4-3 vote in favor of replacing Tederick at the helm of the town administration, any potential 3-3 tie evaporated.
“We didn’t want to do that,” Vice-Mayor Sealock said of having the mayor, rather than council have the final word on the decision.
Of the town manager search and restart of that process in the wake of the early July failure to make an appointment after a three to five-month process, Sealock said executive search consultant Baker-Tilly had informed him that “a couple” in the initial pool of candidates might re-apply.
Over half withdrew from consideration
Of the 49 original candidates provided by Baker-Tilly, Sealock said that 27 had dropped out, taking the field to 22. Those 22 were narrowed by council to a pool of nine, which jumped to 11 with two late additions. Council then narrowed the finalists down to three, one of whom removed them-self from consideration, leading to the final two candidates being brought in last week.
Sealock noted that part of the Baker-Tilly contract states that if an appointment is made and that appointee is terminated with cause within two years, Baker-Tilly will be responsible to assist in a new town manager candidate search at no additional cost to the original contract.
So, a young, likable candidate with a “great” resume – what have you got to lose?!?
Of on-the-street “conspiracy theories” that the consultant search is more show than substance, and that Tederick will eventually be offered the job on a permanent basis by his council and County Republican Committee allies, Sealock pooh-poohed that notion.
“I talked to Matt this morning (Thursday, July 9) and he’s not interested in the job permanently. Could we hire him under other circumstances? – Yes, but he’s not interested. He’s done an exceptional job. No one else could have come in and been dead on, on services like he has,” Sealock observed.
If lauded inside Town Hall for his job as interim town manager, Tederick has drawn some pointed public criticism, including from council candidates Bruce Rappaport and Betty Showers. Most prominently that public criticism has focused on two council decisions many see the interim town manager’s influence on the front end of.
One was Tederick’s late January 2020 dis-assembling of the Town Tourism Marketing function in the wake of the firing of five department heads, as part of his FY-2021 town budget preparation and plan to downsize or “right-size” as he termed it, the town governmental function in favor of private-sector outsourcing.
The second was the decision to sue the existing Town-County EDA and apply to the state government for authority to become the first municipality in Virginia to be allowed to create a second Economic Development Authority while technically remaining a part of the existing EDA it has chosen to litigate against, rather than negotiate with to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution on any misdirected assets from the previous EDA Administration’s financial scandal.
For a council and interim town manager focused on reduced governmental costs, many have questioned the long-term financial impacts on town taxpayers of those two decisions.
Also as reported last week, Tederick’s contract as interim town manager was extended on a monthly basis past its June 30 end of the fiscal year term, as well as adjusted to a less complicated legally, personal rather than LLC hire, as council ponders life without its interim man.
As readers will recall, council first appointed Tederick interim mayor in the wake of Mayor Hollis Tharpe’s April, effective May, 2019 resignation to deal with legal issues.
Contacted by phone shortly before publication Friday, Tederick confirmed Sealock’s perception and reinforced his own previous comments that he is not interested in, and will not seek the town manager’s job on a permanent basis. He noted that restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic response delayed planned business activities on his part, allowing him to continue in the interim role longer than he might have.
“But there will be a time when I’ll have to say ‘I have to move on’. So, I’m hoping to see this resolved in the next two to three months … There was a lot of time invested in this process. Both of those final candidates were brought in for 11-hour days around their interviews,” Tederick observed of the conclusion of a five-month process since Baker-Tilly was contracted by the Town.
Tederick noted that he was not in the room for the town manager candidate interviews, nor was he privy to details of those interviews. However, as to the observation about “age” being a determining factor in the rejection of the stronger of the two candidates interviewed last week, Tederick suggested perhaps limited “experience” as a preferable choice of words.
Attempts to reach other council members and the mayor for comment on this story were unsuccessful over a two-day period prior to publication.
Warren County Planning Commission considers private school, tourist rental, and camping sites
The Warren County Planning Commission met July 8 at the Government Center. Chairman Robert Myers (Happy Creek district) opened the meeting, reviewed the agenda, and prior meeting minutes, and for the third public meeting in a row, there were no citizen presentations, so the commission moved into public hearings for commission action.
Robert and Colleen Hencken have requested a conditional use permit for a private Montessori school located at 1694 Refuge Church Road in the North River Magisterial district. The Property is zoned A- Agricultural. Ms. Logan briefed the commission members on the staff work done on the application Staff had established conditions of approval of the permit, including compliance with the Department of Health, Fire safety, VDOT requirements, Signage ordinance, and parking plans.
The property is not located in an area with a homeowners association and the property would meet the county’s setback and Health Department requirements. The maximum occupancy of the property was proposed to be 80 persons. All neighbors to the property were notified about the public hearing. Mr. Hencken spoke briefly about the project and his plans for the school as a temporary site in a converted pole barn. In addition, four citizens spoke at the public hearing in enthusiastic favor of the project.
Chairman Myers then closed the public hearing. The commissioners were then given the opportunity to ask questions. Vice-Chairman Henry then questioned the applicant regarding the plan for a septic system, which he regarded as a potentially difficult site due to soil conditions. As an experienced septic system installer, he asked if anyone had discussed a surface discharge system as a potentially appropriate solution.
Mr. Hencken indicated that they had had Marsh and Leggett come out to do the testing they indicated that a soil drip would not work. Mr. Henry explained that typical systems treat the sewage and then disperse it into the ground, but in that area, the ground is not very good for soaking anything. There is a different set of rules for a surface discharge system, in which the sewage is treated to the point that it is “clean water”. He recommended that the applicant mention it to the soil people and work with the health department. “Pump and haul” is not allowed for permanent structures. He further stated that a solution to the sewage problem would be a condition of the commission’s recommendation for approval.
The applicant indicated their plan was for use of the facility for 8 months to a maximum of 2 years, their original plan was to use bottled water in the building for hot and cold, and trailers for solid waste. He indicated that requirements were building up as if it were a permanent use, which it is not. He agreed to research the suggested solution with the authorities and consultants.
Commissioner Kersjes expressed concern about the traffic to the school through an intersection of Refuge Church Road and Doubletree Church Road, which is at a 45-degree angle. The applicant responded that the likely traffic count for the school would be approximately 25 cars morning and evening, or 100-150 trips/day. Commissioner Kersjes maintained that a 50% increase in traffic would be problematic. The applicant indicated they had asked VDOT to reduce the speed limit to 35 mph, in an effort to create safer access, and that VDOT had indicated that dropping the speed limit would not necessarily result in traffic slowing down. Chairman Myers commented that VDOT prefers 90-degree intersections, so the subject is likely to recur during the approval process. There were no other commissioner questions or comments.
Vice-Chairman Henry made a motion to recommend approval with conditions, as work with approving agencies was not yet complete. Commissioner Joe Longo seconded, and with no further discussion, the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Anthony Cappaert has requested a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental at 437 Jones Quadrangle Road in the Shenandoah Farms subdivision, Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned R-1 residential. Planner Matt Wendling provided the staff briefing for the Commission. The last recorded building permit inspection was in 1973. The property is an older 2-bedroom home acquired by the applicant for a vacation property. He is seeking to recoup some costs of improvement by renting it on a short term basis. The health department has recommended that the well be tested annually for E-Coli and the septic system be inspected every 3-5 years. An e-mail was received from the Shenandoah Farms POA Chairman Ralph Reynaldi, citing no objections to the proposed use. The applicant has been working with the planning department to meet all the requirements for short-term tourist rental. The property meets all the setback requirements, meaning the closest dwelling is 125 feet away, The sanitary district manager has submitted comments regarding the proposal, with no objections to the traffic but included recommendations for landscape and drainage improvements. The staff recommends conditions for approval of the permit:
1) The applicant will be required to maintain compliance with all Health Department, regulations and the maximum number of occupants shall not exceed 4.
2) The applicant shall have the well water tested annually for E-Coli coliform bacteria and a copy of the results provided to the planning and health departments by the end of the calendar year.
3) The applicant shall clear and remove vegetation along the property frontage on both sides, and install a culvert at the entrance to the property.
Chairman Myers then opened the public hearing for one registered person to speak. Richard Goldie was opposed to the use and began a statement regarding the difference between residential and commercial uses of properties. The Chair reminded him that the Virginia General Assembly had determined that short term tourist rentals are not to be considered as a commercial activity, whereupon Mr. Goldie did not continue his statement but questioned whether the 100-foot setback requirement had, in fact, been met. The second speaker was the applicant, Mr. Kappaert, who expressed regret that he had not been aware of the opposition and was anxious to be a good neighbor and community member. He committed to reach out to the opposing parties and alleviate their concerns.
Another neighborhood resident, Jamie Hammick, was also opposed to the use, and indicated that it was purchased by an LLC rather than an individual, and feared that the proposed use could increase traffic, and potentially jeopardize the security of the neighborhood.
Once the public hearing was closed, Vice Chairman Henry asked the applicant if he had any issues with the recommendations of the sanitary district manager. The applicant was very agreeable.
Commissioner Longo asked if the applicant had a management plan. Mr. Kaeppert indicated he did and had an agreement with a local manager with 35 years of experience. Mr. Longo indicated that an actively rented property is preferable to a vacant unmaintained one. Similar sentiments were expressed by the Chairman.
Commissioner Kersjes asked about the property setbacks, and Mr. Wendling described the mechanism for using the county GIS system to measure dwelling to dwelling. The Chairman urged the applicant to work with the neighboring property owners to “extend an olive branch” as neighbors. Vice-Chairman Henry discussed the conditional use permit requirements and supported the idea that a well-maintained short term rental is better for the neighborhood than a badly managed long-term rental. He urged the neighbors to notify the planning department if there were problems. He also recommended informally that if there were a direct line of sight between the subject property and the nearest ones, that a neighborly gesture would be to consider some sort of screening
A motion was made by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes to recommend approval. Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Robert Hensley has requested a conditional use permit for non-commercial private use camping on his residentially-zoned (R-1) property on Rivermont Acres Road in the Fork Magisterial District. Matt Wendling of the Planning Office briefed the commission on the proposal. Neighboring property owners have been notified, but a response from the HOA has not yet been received.
The applicant seeks to use the property for seasonal camping and have access to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River for fishing and kayaking. There have not been any conditional use permits issued for this property although other properties in that subdivision have been issued similar permits for recreational use. Mr. Wendling outlined the supplementary regulations for that use, including the requirement for an RV to not be on the site for more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and a limitation on the number of recreational vehicles that would be allowed on the property. He also listed the conditions that would be part of the permit if it was issued, including compliance with County Health Department regulations, posting markers on the lot for fire/emergency services, RV-related materials to be stored neatly, and that the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance.
The property is located in a special flood zone, so an emergency plan would also be required to provide for evacuation in case of a flood event. Chairman Meyers opened the public comment period and there was no response from the sparse audience. Vice-Chairman Henry commented that this is an ideal use for the property.
Vice-Chairman Henry moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Commissioner Longo seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Aaron Hike has requested a conditional use permit for private use camping on a property on Beckwith Drive in the Shenandoah magisterial District. This property is also located in a special flood zone, so a flood emergency evacuation plan would be required. There would also be a requirement for an RV to be on the site for not more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance. It has not been the subject of any previous conditional use permits. No speakers offered any comments during the public hearing, so Vice Chairman Henry moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Commissioner Kersjes seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
During the planning director comments, Director Taryn Logan indicated that work is underway on the proposed Agricultural and Forestal Districts and that she is hoping to have all reviews completed by the end of the year. She also let the commission know that construction of the new building for Chipotle’s Drive-thru and Five Guys at Riverton Commons was in progress with one remaining unit in the new building not yet spoken for.
During the Commission Members’ comments, Vice Chairman Henry provided an update regarding the construction of the new fire station.
The Assistant County Attorney, Caitlin Jordan, did not have any comments for the commission.
Zoning Administrator Joe Petty summarized his work.
A motion to adjourn by Vice-Chairman Henry and a second by Commissioner Longo ended the meeting at 8:00 PM.
Doug Stanley reflects on 25-years in Warren County government
In a statement emailed to the media at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Doug Stanley reflected on his time and career in Warren County.
“I have spent the past 25 years or half of my life serving the Front Royal-Warren County community, the last 20 as County Administrator. During that time, I have worked at the pleasure of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and appreciated the Board’s confidence, trust, and support over the years …
“I have been fortunate and blessed to work with an outstanding and professional staff of talented individuals who work hard to improve the quality of life of our citizens on a daily basis.
“Without a doubt, the past year has been the most difficult and challenging in my career. That said I believe we have made strides in bringing those responsible for the EDA embezzlement to justice and to recover what has been stolen as well as supporting the current EDA Board and staff to clean up the mess.
“To the community, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve you over the past 25-plus years. Warren County has been able to strike a balance between economic growth and protecting the rural character, scenic vistas, and special places that we as a community treasure. I know in my heart that I leave Warren County a better community, a stronger more resilient community that is poised to continue to flourish in the coming years,” he concluded.
During that lengthy professional tenure here Stanley noted the challenges faced by the community regarding economic redevelopment after the closing of what was for decades beginning with World War II, one of, if not the county’s largest private-sector employer.
“Over this period I have had the fortune and honor to be part of significant improvements to this community in replacing the lost jobs and tax base of the former Avtex facility with over $500 million in industrial development and the creation of over 2,000 jobs in the Route 340/522 corridor. This does not include the $1 billion invested by Dominion in the new power plant. The County has been able to attract significant retail development to the corridor which provides our residents with shopping and dining opportunities while generating revenue to reduce the County’s reliance on real estate taxes.”
And he noted the variety of capital improvement projects taken on, of particular note with the county’s public school system.
“We have also made tremendous strides in addressing the capital facility needs of our community thanks to the vision and support of the various members of the Board of Supervisors through the construction of numerous school, community, parks and recreation, and public safety facilities.
“I am proud that we have been able to make all of these improvements and additions to our community while still maintaining one of the lowest real estate tax rates in the region.”
EDA Board Chair Ed Daley will replace Doug Stanley on interim basis at month’s end
EDA Board Chair Ed Daley will replace Doug Stanley on interim basis at month’s end
Following a 2-1/2 hour closed session convened three minutes after opening Wednesday morning’s Special Meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a “Separation Agreement” with County Administrator Doug Stanley and the appointment of current Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Ed Daley as interim county administrator effective August 3rd.
Daley, now retired, has 35 years’ experience in the municipal/city management field, including in Winchester; Dodge City, Kansas; Fairmont, West Virginia; Hopewell and Emporia, Virginia. He will be paid at a $70 per hour rate. Daley confirmed that he will resign his EDA board position at the end of the month with the hope of returning to it upon the end of his tenure as interim county administrator.
Following adjournment of the special meeting North River Supervisor Delores Oates, who made the motion on the Separation Agreement, explained that Stanley’s final day on the job he has held since April 1, 2000, will be July 31, 2020.
Board Chairman Walt Mabe said that a press release on the departure of the only county administrator Warren County has had this century would be forthcoming, along with a copy of the “Separation Agreement” about an hour-and-a-half following the 1:36 p.m. adjournment of the July 8 special meeting. The board was in open session for a total of six minutes, three on each side of the 150-minute closed session.
In the County press release Mabe states, “We appreciate Mr. Stanley’s service to the Warren County community over the past 25 years. He has many wonderful accomplishments that have helped make Warren County a great place to live, work, and visit. We wish him the best as he continues with the next step in his career.”
Over the past year and a half Stanley has been a target of criticism on social media and by a few citizens at county board meetings as a symbol of the “business as usual” governmental scenario some hold as a causal factor in the EDA financial scandal. Whether such criticism is factually based or largely opinion rooted in the length of Stanley’s tenure with the county government or interpersonal issues remains to be seen.
As the 11 a.m. meeting time approached at the Warren County Government Center, 14 county staffers from seven county departments with no business on the one-topic meeting agenda filled a number of seats in the back rows of the public seating area. One, past and Interim Social Services Director (as of July 9) Beth Reavis held an “I Support Doug Stanley” sign.
Perhaps that county staff presence led Board Chairman Mabe to open the meeting with a notice that any “outbursts or cheers or tears” would not be tolerated and that he would have the room cleared by the two Sheriff’s Office deputies present if such behavior occurred. As the motion was made to approve Stanley’s “separation” from County employment over 2-1/2 hours later those staffers all remained, observing silently.
Resigned or shown the door?
The press release from County Human Resources Director Jodi Saffelle issued at 2:53 p.m. is titled “Doug Stanley Has Resigned as County Administrator”
The press release begins stating, “Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe announced today that Douglas P. Stanley has tendered his resignation effective July 31, 2020. Mr. Stanley has been employed with the County since December 19, 1994, and has served as the County Administrator since April 1, 2000.”
However, in the Separation Agreement added to the release, it is noted in Points 1 and 2 that:
1 – Mr. Stanley, at the request of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, agrees to resign as County Administrator effective July 31, 2020.
2 – The County Agrees that Mr. Stanley’s resignation shall be considered an involuntary separation as that term is defined in Section 51.1-155.2 of the Code of Virginia.
That Virginia Code Section states that, “Such member may retire without the reduction in retirement allowance required by subdivisions A 2 and A 3 of § 51.1-155.2 upon attaining age 50”.
During the lengthy closed session, Stanley informed the media that his 51st birthday was the previous day, July 7, 2020. – Well happy birthday a day late, Doug, looks like you won’t lose any accumulated retirement from this “involuntary separation” resignation.
Stanley began his employment with the County as Zoning Administrator in December 1994. He became both planning director and county administrator on April 1, 1996, and 2000, respectively; serving in the dual role of county administrator/planning director until June 30, 2008, when Taryn Logan was named planning director.
Logan was one of the 14 employees, including several other department heads, present to hear Wednesday’s announcement without the need of a law enforcement escort out of the building. Other department heads spotted, masked and unmasked, were Fire Chief Richard Mabie, Parks & Recreation Director Dan Lenz, Building Code Official David Beahm, and Reavis on an interim basis at DSS, along with other staff including Deputy Emergency Management Director Rick Farrall, Joe Petty, Mike Berry, semi-retired Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel, among others, including Administrative Assistant Shelley Hayes filling in as deputy board clerk.
See events unfold in this Royal Examiner video:
Doug Stanley reflects on 25-years in Warren County government
