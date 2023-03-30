Low vision: what it is and what you can do about it

Low vision is an age-related eye condition that makes everyday tasks like driving and reading difficult. There’s no treatment or cure for low vision. However, there are things you can do to adapt and continue doing the things you love.

Symptoms of low vision

Low vision can’t be fixed with glasses, contact lenses, surgery, or medicine. You may have low vision if you have difficulty:

• Reading

• Driving

• Recognizing people’s faces

• Telling colors apart

• Seeing your television or computer screen clearly

Besides blurry or hazy vision, you may have trouble seeing things in the center of your vision, out of the corners of your eyes, or at night and in low light.

Causes of low vision

Low vision is a symptom of one of several eye-related diseases, including:

• Age-related macular degeneration

• Cataracts

• Diabetic retinopathy

• Glaucoma

Older adults are more susceptible to low vision because the diseases that cause it are more common in older people.

Living with low vision

If you have minor low vision, using bright lights at home or work may help you see better. Moreover, wearing polarized lenses when bright can help filter glare, improving your vision.

Talk to your doctor or optometrist if low vision prevents you from doing everyday tasks. They may advise using a magnifying glass for reading and other activities or rearranging your home so you can move about easily.