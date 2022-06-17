Obituaries
Lucille “Mimi” Mae Costello (1930 – 2022)
Lucille “Mimi” Mae Costello, 92, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Golden Living Center, Rose Hill in Berryville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Charles Eshelman officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Costello was born on March 26, 1930, in Maurertown, Virginia to the late James Showers Sr. and Sadie McWilliams Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Stuart Eshelman; sister, Charlotte Watkins, and brothers, James Showers Jr. and Kenneth Pullen.
Survivors include her husband, Shelby D. Costello; four sons, Stuart Michael “Mike” Eshelman (Kim), Charles “Chuck” Allen Eshelman (Linda), William Edwin Eshelman (Debra), and Thomas Eugene Eshelman (Terri); six grandchildren, Heather Loughry, Jennifer Sackett (Daniel), Rebekah Prosceno (Anthony), Lauren Adams (Garrett), Stuart T. Eshelman (fiancée, Shauna) and Samuel B. Eshelman and numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Eshelman, Bill Eshelman, Anthony Prosceno, Daniel Sackett, Garrett Adams, and James Governale.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Eugene Ronald Kinder (1942 – 2022)
Eugene Ronald Kinder passed away at his home in Front Royal, on June 10, 2022.
Gene was born on February 2, 1942, to the late Everett & Virginia (Sigmon) Kinder in Julian, West Virginia. He was predeceased by 3 brothers Buddy Kinder, Roger Kinder, and Steve Kinder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Geraldine Cox Kinder. He is also survived by a son, Dale Kinder of Front Royal, Virginia, a son John Kinder of Las Vegas, Nevada, and a stepdaughter Rhonda Barr. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren.
Gene was retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served honorably during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a loving pet owner, and his dogs were part of his family.
Dwayne Andrew “Andy” Furr (1967 – 2022)
Dwayne Andrew “Andy” Furr, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away June 13, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 20 at 4:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Matt Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Andy was born November 21, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Donald Jerry “Duck” Furr, Sr., and Greta June Rhodes Furr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin Rhodes; grandmother, Lucille Lewis; and grandfather, Leo Rhodes, Sr.
Andy leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Crystal Furr; daughter, Jillian DeCristofaro, who was his “pride and joy”, and her husband T.J. DeCristofaro, who was the “Son he never had”; his three most precious treasures, his grandsons, Braydon, Jordon, and Terzo DeCristofaro, there wasn’t a single thing he would not do for them; two brothers Joey Rhodes and Donnie Furr; two nephews, Kevin Rhodes II and Joey “Axl” Rhodes; niece, Heather Furr; and numerous cousins who were like his siblings.
Andy was a hard-working and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was always there for family and friends and never met a stranger. Andy’s very best friend was his German Shepherd, Chief. Andy will always be in our hearts with lots of wonderful memories and love.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at the funeral home.
Maria Agnes M. Puray-Morefield (1965 – 2022)
Maria Agnes M. Puray-Morefield, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Browntown Road in Front Royal with Bishop Randy Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Maria was born December 28, 1965, in the Philippines, the daughter of Fely M. Puray of Ohio and the late Dr. Teofilo Puray.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Church of Latter-Day Saints, Front Royal Ward, a member of Single Action Shooting Society, and a 1984 graduate of Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal. Maria worked for 26 years for Warren Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room as an Administrative Assistant. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving, with her mother, are her husband, James “Jim” Morefield, Jr.; one step-son, Andrew Morefield of Front Royal; one step-daughter, Megan VanBuren of Hawaii; one brother, Christopher Puray and wife Sylvia of Front Royal; four nephews; three nieces; four great-nieces; and her favorite cousin, who was like her sister, Maritza Druex of Tennessee.
Maria was preceded in death by her father; and her twin sister, Maria Angelina Puray.
Pallbearers will be Max Puray, Nathan Puray, Christopher Puray II, Andrew Morefield, Chris Scoville, and Eric Morefield.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.
Merry “Elle” J. Kimberley (1948 – 2022)
Merry J. Kimberley “Elle” passed away quietly on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia, following a valiant battle with leukemia.
She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on April 6, 1948, the daughter of the late Richard D. and Ruby T. Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard W. Kimberley, her daughter Toryn and husband Frank Stewart, her son Ryan and wife Tracy (nee Bleckinger) grandson Jesse, sister Doris J. Lavell, and several nieces and nephews. Elle was predeceased by two brothers, Richard David, and Lawrence T. Jones.
No one understood the value of friendship and laughter more than Elle. She regarded a sense of humor as one of life’s greatest assets. She was devoted to her family and took great joy in being able to spend her last months close to her only grandson, Jesse. Elle loved to travel and was grateful to have had the opportunity to do so extensively, was an avid reader, and a dedicated lover of animals of any kind. Forever in our hearts and always in control, even in her passing on her own terms with dignity, peace, and a smile that won’t ever be forgotten, she will never truly leave us.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.
Christopher Evans LaCross (1970 – 2022)
Christopher Evans LaCross, 52 of Front Royal, VA departed this life unexpectedly on June 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was recently predeceased by his parents Roger and Rita LaCross and is survived by his loving wife Kimmee; step-mother Nancy LaCross, sister Bobbi Halmo (Stephen); half-sister Tina (Mark), step-sister Sandra (Steve); his sons Chris Jr., Tristan, and Tylor; step-sons Stephen Hancock and Matthew Castillo; grandchildren Lilly, Christian, Nathaniel and Carolyn, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and all of ‘his kids’ at Code Ninjas Front Royal that he loved like they were his own. Ninjas: all of your tabs for bathroom breaks have been paid in full with exact change – one quarter, two nickels, and three pennies.
Christopher was a kind, gentle and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, friend, and Code Sensei who told everyone he met how much he loved his wife. His was a genuine soul that will be greatly missed. He was an active member of the community as a business owner and never missed an opportunity to make those around him smile. He was a talented maker who was in his element creating all kinds of things. In the last year of his life, Christopher was a Code Sensei where he taught ‘his kids’ how to code. He was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and the 829 Moose Riders. Above all, Christopher knew his own truth and made sure he told us all regularly.
Christophers’ celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal VA, 22630. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 829 Moose Riders c/o the Christopher LaCross Code Ninjas Memorial Scholarship Fund.
His time with us may have been short, but his impact could not possibly be overstated. Hail and farewell.
Judith “Judy” Fowler Higgins (1947 – 2022)
Judith “Judy” Fowler Higgins, 74, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with pastor Carl Menefee and Danny Clegg officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Judy was born on December 9, 1947, in Six Mile, South Carolina to the late Robert Fowler and Ila Gruver; She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Screws who lived in Georgia.
Surviving Judy is her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Higgins of Bentonville; her children, Rick Higgins of Bentonville, Buck Higgins of Front Royal, and Erica Higgins of Bentonville; her grandchildren, Taelor Sponsler (Kurtis Jr.) of Front Royal, and Tristan Higgins of Bentonville; one great-grandchild, Evelynn Sponsler of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a retired school bus driver; who finished her route in Warren County. She was a member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple, loved her garden and was a super gardener, and she loved to sew.
Pallbearers will be Kurtis Sponsler Jr., Chuck Renner, Steven Kapsch, Tristan Higgins, George Ritter, and Tommy Lawson
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home.