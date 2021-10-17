Lucinda F. “Cinde” Raynor (1953 – 2021)

Laura Jean Smith-Peterson of Front Royal, Virginia went on to be our forever guardian angel on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Laura was born on September 29, 1959, in New Jersey to the late William and Geraldine Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Smith, Christine Smith, and Janet Russell; her grandson, Brandon Smoot; and her stepson, Christopher Peterson. Following her death, her husband of 12 years, Geoffrey Peterson, passed on September 23, 2021.

Laura’s love was genuine, she loved her friends, customers, vendors, strangers and she loved her family more than anything. She saw beauty in everything, the sky, the clouds, flowers, the changing of leaves, her car, music, drawings by the kids, and most of all people. Laura was such an easy person to talk to, she could spark up a 30-minute conversation with anyone about anything. Her thoughtfulness and love of all things will forever live on in all our hearts. One thing she would say is, “Be nice to each other.” and that will be carried on.

Laura was an accomplished owner of Rising Phoenix Aviation in Manassas, a DJ for Jeff Davis DJ’s, a member of the NRA, the Republican Party, The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal, The Prince William Co. Band, Moonlight Jazz Orchestra, and she was also a founder and “mother” of Swing Machine Big Band.

Surviving Laura is her two daughters that she loved unconditionally, Jennifer Smoot (Gregory) and Dava Suite; her grandchildren that brought her so much happiness they meant the world to her, Michael Smith (Ally), Chiane, November, Madaline and Archer Smoot, Nevaeh and Aden Suite; step-granddaughters Charlotte and Lila Peterson; last but certainly not least her great-grandson, Carson Smith; two siblings Bill and Kathy; and saving the best for last, her first husband, the Daddy of her daughters and close friend, David Suite.

A Visitation will be held for Laura at Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main St. in Front Royal on October 17, 2021, from 6-8 P.M.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 120 West Main St in Front Royal. Following all services, there will be a procession to Chestnut Grove Cemetery for interment.

Pallbearers are Michael Smith, Gregory Smoot, David Suite, Patrick Hill, Kenneth McGee, Michael Barber, Jeffrey Bonk, and Jeffrey Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers are Aden Suite, Archer Smoot, and Carson Smith.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.